Kevin Durant scored 36 points on 11-of-23 shooting during the Warriors' Christmas Day loss to the Cavs, adding 15 boards, three assists, two 3-pointers, one steal and one block in 38 minutes. Durant was also a perfect 12-of-12 from the charity stripe and this was his first Christmas Day double-double, and his fourth 30-10 game of the year. Unfortunately, KD bobbled the Dubs final possession, tripping to the floor with 3.7 seconds left, and that was all she wrote for Golden State. Fantasy owners could probably care less with a line like this, though, and Durant remains fantasy basketball's No. 1 stud.

Kevin Durant drained 13-of-18 shots en route to a game-high 32 points on Friday, adding three 3-pointers, eight boards and three assists. Durant and Steph Curry (25 points, eight assists, five threes) were both efficient tonight, helping to compensate for somewhat quiet offensive lines from Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who were a combined 7-of-22 from the field. The Warriors gave up 34 points in the paint and 17 points off turnovers in the first half tonight, but their elite offense compensated to help them earn a seventh straight victory.

Kevin Durant hit 10-of-23 shots for 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in Thursday’s win against the Nets. This was the second time in the last three games that Durant has scored 26 or more points, which is good to see as he recently went on a six-game stretch with 21 or fewer points. That being said, he is still averaging career highs in rebounds (8.4), blocks (1.6), and field goal percentage (53.9).