Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchups: Sunday and MNF
Dec 25
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carlos Hyde tore MCL, done for the season
Lamar Miller 'not sure' he will play Week 17
Ladarius Green, Sammie Coates out Week 16
Steve Smith Sr. officially active Week 16
Vikings DBs went against Zimmer's game plan
Ryan Tannehill (knee) has cast removed
Report: McDaniels would leave Pats for HC job
Carlos Hyde to undergo MRI on injured knee
Koetter on RBs: We can't give them all touches
Alfred Blue totals 90 yards, TD in punt fest
Seahawks FS Thomas says he isn't retiring
Doug Baldwin shreds Cardinals for 13-171-1
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James scores 31 points with 13 boards
Kyrie Irving posts huge 25-10-7 line in win
Kevin Durant post 36-point, 15-board dub-dub
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Monday
Victor Oladipo (wrist) listed as out for Xmas
Kristaps Porzingis double-doubles w/ 4 blocks
Carmelo Anthony scores 29 points w/ full line
Tony Parker, Pau Gasol will play on Christmas
Isaiah Thomas scores 27 points with 3 triples
Kristaps Porzingis starting as expected
Nogueira could play some PF moving forward?
Magic looking to deal Nikola Vucevic?
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Dec 22
FanDuel Fades: December 22
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Oscar to join Shanghai SIPG in January
Clasie out for the festive period with injury
Hull trigger extension in Robertson's deal
Hull exercise Tymon's scholarship agreement
Ake won't be available on Boxing Day
Hull City extend Robert Snodgrass' contract
Livermore's deal extended by Hull City
Dawson's services retained until 2018
Harry Maguire kept on by Hull until 2018
Allardyce back in the Prem with Palace
Mkhitaryan back in contention for GW18
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Ian Clark
(G)
Draymond Green
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
JaVale McGee
(C)
Anderson Varejao
(F/C)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Damian Jones
(C)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
David West
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kevin Durant | Forward | #35
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/29/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 240
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (2) / OKC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $26,540,100 2017-18: $27,734,405 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kevin Durant scored 36 points on 11-of-23 shooting during the Warriors' Christmas Day loss to the Cavs, adding 15 boards, three assists, two 3-pointers, one steal and one block in 38 minutes.
Durant was also a perfect 12-of-12 from the charity stripe and this was his first Christmas Day double-double, and his fourth 30-10 game of the year. Unfortunately, KD bobbled the Dubs final possession, tripping to the floor with 3.7 seconds left, and that was all she wrote for Golden State. Fantasy owners could probably care less with a line like this, though, and Durant remains fantasy basketball's No. 1 stud.
Dec 25 - 5:54 PM
Kevin Durant drained 13-of-18 shots en route to a game-high 32 points on Friday, adding three 3-pointers, eight boards and three assists.
Durant and Steph Curry (25 points, eight assists, five threes) were both efficient tonight, helping to compensate for somewhat quiet offensive lines from Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who were a combined 7-of-22 from the field. The Warriors gave up 34 points in the paint and 17 points off turnovers in the first half tonight, but their elite offense compensated to help them earn a seventh straight victory.
Dec 23 - 11:02 PM
Kevin Durant hit 10-of-23 shots for 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in Thursday’s win against the Nets.
This was the second time in the last three games that Durant has scored 26 or more points, which is good to see as he recently went on a six-game stretch with 21 or fewer points. That being said, he is still averaging career highs in rebounds (8.4), blocks (1.6), and field goal percentage (53.9).
Dec 22 - 9:56 PM
Kevin Durant went 8-of-14 from the field and 6-of-6 from the charity stripe on Tuesday, on his way to 22 points, five boards, one assist and one turnover in 25 minutes.
Foul trouble and the blowout nature of the game resulted in a less-than-stellar stat line from fantasy basketball’s top option, but he should have no trouble bouncing back with a typical stat stuffing Durant-line Thursday night in Brooklyn.
Dec 21 - 1:05 AM
Kevin Durant post 36-point, 15-board dub-dub
Dec 25 - 5:54 PM
Kevin Durant hits 13-of-18 FGs, scores 32 pts
Dec 23 - 11:02 PM
Kevin Durant scores team-high 26 points
Dec 22 - 9:56 PM
Kevin Durant scores 22 points in 25 minutes
Dec 21 - 1:05 AM
More Kevin Durant Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Griffin
LAC
(5016)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4907)
3
K. Love
CLE
(4901)
4
G. Hill
UTA
(4632)
5
R. Gay
SAC
(4614)
6
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4459)
7
D. Howard
ATL
(4404)
8
C. Paul
LAC
(4374)
9
J. Barea
DAL
(4091)
10
C. Capela
HOU
(3983)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Golden State Warriors Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
1051
802
260
142
38
284
525
.541
176
204
.863
58
144
.403
47
68
25.9
8.4
4.6
1.2
2.2
1.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
OKC
80
34.6
7.3
17.1
.430
0.7
2.6
.288
4.9
5.6
.873
0.9
3.5
4.4
2.4
2.9
1.0
0.9
1.5
20.3
2008
OKC
74
39.0
8.9
18.8
.476
1.3
3.1
.422
6.1
7.1
.863
1.0
5.5
6.5
2.8
3.0
1.3
0.7
1.8
25.3
2009
OKC
82
39.5
9.7
20.3
.476
1.6
4.3
.365
9.2
10.2
.900
1.3
6.3
7.6
2.8
3.3
1.4
1.0
2.1
30.1
2010
OKC
78
39.0
9.1
19.7
.462
1.9
5.3
.350
7.6
8.7
.880
0.7
6.1
6.8
2.7
2.8
1.1
1.0
2.0
27.7
2011
OKC
66
38.6
9.7
19.7
.496
2.0
5.2
.387
6.5
7.6
.860
0.6
7.4
8.0
3.5
3.8
1.3
1.2
2.0
28.0
2012
OKC
81
38.5
9.0
17.7
.510
1.7
4.1
.416
8.4
9.3
.905
0.6
7.3
7.9
4.6
3.5
1.4
1.3
1.8
28.1
2013
OKC
81
38.5
10.5
20.8
.503
2.4
6.1
.391
8.7
9.9
.873
0.7
6.7
7.4
5.5
3.5
1.3
0.7
2.1
32.0
2014
OKC
27
33.9
8.8
17.3
.510
2.4
5.9
.403
5.4
6.3
.854
0.6
6.0
6.6
4.1
2.7
0.9
0.9
1.5
25.4
2015
OKC
72
35.8
9.7
19.2
.505
2.6
6.7
.387
6.2
6.9
.898
0.6
7.6
8.2
5.0
3.5
1.0
1.2
1.9
28.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
OKC
80
2769
587
1366
.430
59
205
.288
391
448
.873
70
278
348
192
232
77
75
122
1624
2008
OKC
74
2887
661
1390
.476
97
230
.422
452
524
.863
77
405
482
205
225
96
53
134
1871
2009
OKC
82
3241
794
1668
.476
128
351
.365
756
840
.900
105
518
623
231
271
112
84
171
2472
2010
OKC
78
3039
711
1538
.462
145
414
.350
594
675
.880
57
476
533
214
218
88
76
159
2161
2011
OKC
66
2548
643
1297
.496
133
344
.387
431
501
.860
40
487
527
231
248
88
77
133
1850
2012
OKC
81
3119
731
1433
.510
139
334
.416
679
750
.905
46
594
640
374
280
116
105
143
2280
2013
OKC
81
3118
849
1688
.503
192
491
.391
703
805
.873
58
540
598
445
285
103
59
174
2593
2014
OKC
27
914
238
467
.510
64
159
.403
146
171
.854
16
162
178
110
74
24
25
40
686
2015
OKC
72
2577
698
1381
.505
186
481
.387
447
498
.898
45
544
589
361
250
69
85
137
2029
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@DET
1
32
13
18
.722
3
4
.750
3
4
.750
0
8
8
3
4
0
0
5
32
Dec 22
@BKN
1
34
10
23
.435
1
7
.143
5
6
.833
0
9
9
7
0
3
1
2
26
Dec 20
UTA
1
25
8
14
.571
0
1
.000
6
6
1.000
1
4
5
1
1
0
0
4
22
Dec 17
POR
1
31
11
13
.846
4
5
.800
8
10
.800
1
10
11
4
5
2
1
2
34
Dec 15
NY
1
33
7
18
.389
1
6
.167
0
0
.000
1
13
14
8
2
0
2
1
15
Dec 13
@NO
1
37
10
19
.526
1
3
.333
6
7
.857
0
2
2
3
3
0
2
2
27
Dec 11
@MIN
1
37
6
21
.286
1
4
.250
9
9
1.000
1
7
8
5
1
0
0
2
22
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
2
Shaun Livingston
SG
1
Klay Thompson
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
2
Andre Iguodala
PF
1
Draymond Green
2
David West
3
Kevon Looney
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
2
JaVale McGee
3
Anderson Varejao
4
Damian Jones
Headlines
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Emmanuel Mudiay, Elfrid Payton, Montrezl Harrell and James Johnson are just a few of the hot pickups in fantasy hoops right now.
More NBA Columns
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
»
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
»
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
»
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
»
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
»
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
NBA Headlines
»
LeBron James scores 31 points with 13 boards
»
Kyrie Irving posts huge 25-10-7 line in win
»
Kevin Durant post 36-point, 15-board dub-dub
»
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Monday
»
Victor Oladipo (wrist) listed as out for Xmas
»
Kristaps Porzingis double-doubles w/ 4 blocks
»
Carmelo Anthony scores 29 points w/ full line
»
Tony Parker, Pau Gasol will play on Christmas
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 27 points with 3 triples
»
Kristaps Porzingis starting as expected
»
Nogueira could play some PF moving forward?
»
Magic looking to deal Nikola Vucevic?
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved