Kevin Durant | Forward | #35

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/29/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 240
College: Texas
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (2) / OKC
Contract: view contract details
Kevin Durant scored 36 points on 11-of-23 shooting during the Warriors' Christmas Day loss to the Cavs, adding 15 boards, three assists, two 3-pointers, one steal and one block in 38 minutes.
Durant was also a perfect 12-of-12 from the charity stripe and this was his first Christmas Day double-double, and his fourth 30-10 game of the year. Unfortunately, KD bobbled the Dubs final possession, tripping to the floor with 3.7 seconds left, and that was all she wrote for Golden State. Fantasy owners could probably care less with a line like this, though, and Durant remains fantasy basketball's No. 1 stud. Dec 25 - 5:54 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
31105180226014238284525.541176204.86358144.403476825.98.44.61.22.21.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007OKC8034.67.317.1.4300.72.6.2884.95.6.8730.93.54.42.42.91.00.91.520.3
2008OKC7439.08.918.8.4761.33.1.4226.17.1.8631.05.56.52.83.01.30.71.825.3
2009OKC8239.59.720.3.4761.64.3.3659.210.2.9001.36.37.62.83.31.41.02.130.1
2010OKC7839.09.119.7.4621.95.3.3507.68.7.8800.76.16.82.72.81.11.02.027.7
2011OKC6638.69.719.7.4962.05.2.3876.57.6.8600.67.48.03.53.81.31.22.028.0
2012OKC8138.59.017.7.5101.74.1.4168.49.3.9050.67.37.94.63.51.41.31.828.1
2013OKC8138.510.520.8.5032.46.1.3918.79.9.8730.76.77.45.53.51.30.72.132.0
2014OKC2733.98.817.3.5102.45.9.4035.46.3.8540.66.06.64.12.70.90.91.525.4
2015OKC7235.89.719.2.5052.66.7.3876.26.9.8980.67.68.25.03.51.01.21.928.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007OKC8027695871366.43059205.288391448.8737027834819223277751221624
2008OKC7428876611390.47697230.422452524.8637740548220522596531341871
2009OKC8232417941668.476128351.365756840.900105518623231271112841712472
2010OKC7830397111538.462145414.350594675.8805747653321421888761592161
2011OKC6625486431297.496133344.387431501.8604048752723124888771331850
2012OKC8131197311433.510139334.416679750.905465946403742801161051432280
2013OKC8131188491688.503192491.391703805.87358540598445285103591742593
2014OKC27914238467.51064159.403146171.8541616217811074242540686
2015OKC7225776981381.505186481.387447498.8984554458936125069851372029
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@DET1321318.72234.75034.7500883400532
Dec 22@BKN1341023.43517.14356.8330997031226
Dec 20UTA125814.57101.000661.0001451100422
Dec 17POR1311113.84645.800810.800110114521234
Dec 15NY133718.38916.16700.000113148202115
Dec 13@NO1371019.52613.33367.8570223302227
Dec 11@MIN137621.28614.250991.0001785100222
 

 