Player Results
Article Results
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Al Horford | Center/Forward | #42
Team:
Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/3/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 245
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (3) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $26,540,100 2017-18: $27,734,405 2018-19: $28,928,710 2019-20: $30,123,015 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Al Horford shot just 2-of-14 from the field on Wednesday to score five points with 10 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block.
Horford was 1-of-10 from the field at halftime with six attempts behind the arc, which was taking the stretch-center concept a little too far. The assists were a season-high and his boards tied Amir Johnson (10 points, seven boards, two blocks) for the team-high, but Boston still got "pummeled" on the glass with a 57-33 disadvantage. Horford should have much better luck vs. the Blazers' frontcourt on Saturday.
Jan 18 - 11:31 PM
Source:
Tom Westerholm on Twitter
Al Horford hit 8-of-14 shots, a 3-pointer and 5-of-5 free throws for 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes on Monday.
This was Horford's most points scored since he had 23 way back on Dec. 23. His assist numbers are impressive and he's averaging 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.6 3-pointers while shooting 43 percent over his last five games. Over his last four games, his field goal percentage jumps to 53 percent, so look at him as one of the hotter shooting perimeter centers in the league right now.
Jan 16 - 10:28 PM
Al Horford scored 10 points with six rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes against the Hawks on Friday.
In his return to Atlanta, Horford had plenty of boos to start the game. The crowd did give him a standing ovation after his video tribute, though. While Horford's numbers are down, he's done a fine job hitting treys with 2.2 per game over his last five. Expect him to heat up in no time.
Jan 14 - 1:06 AM
Al Horford filled up the boxscore vs. Washington, notching 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks and two 3-pointers.
Horford turned the ball over just twice in 33 minutes, and tonight's line was a nice return to form -- in Boston's past six games, he was shooting just 43.2 percent from the field with 0.5 steals. The occasional slump is balanced out by hot streaks, and at the end of the day he's an early-round value.
Jan 11 - 11:20 PM
Al Horford shoots 2-of-14 in ugly loss to NYK
Jan 18 - 11:31 PM
Al Horford comes through with 22 points
Jan 16 - 10:28 PM
Al Horford scores 10 points
Jan 14 - 1:06 AM
Al Horford fills it up in win vs. Washington
Jan 11 - 11:20 PM
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Davis
NO
(4343)
2
K. Porzingis
NY
(4237)
3
J. Embiid
PHI
(4176)
4
B. Simmons
PHI
(4064)
5
B. Griffin
LAC
(4014)
6
J. Lin
BKN
(3995)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(3807)
8
C. Capela
HOU
(3742)
9
K. Middleton
MLW
(3602)
10
K. Caldwell-Pope
DET
(3546)
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
31
1025
477
211
151
22
188
408
.461
54
65
.831
47
140
.336
56
53
15.4
6.8
4.9
0.7
1.7
1.8
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
ATL
81
31.3
4.1
8.2
.499
0.0
0.1
.000
1.9
2.6
.731
3.1
6.6
9.7
1.5
1.7
0.7
0.9
3.3
10.1
2008
ATL
67
33.5
4.7
8.9
.525
0.0
0.0
.000
2.2
3.1
.727
2.2
7.1
9.3
2.4
1.5
0.8
1.4
2.8
11.5
2009
ATL
81
35.1
5.8
10.5
.551
0.0
0.0
1.000
2.6
3.3
.789
2.9
7.0
9.9
2.3
1.5
0.7
1.1
2.8
14.2
2010
ATL
77
35.1
6.7
12.0
.557
0.0
0.1
.500
1.9
2.4
.798
2.4
7.0
9.3
3.5
1.5
0.8
1.0
2.5
15.3
2011
ATL
11
31.6
5.2
9.4
.553
0.0
0.1
.000
2.0
2.7
.733
2.4
4.6
7.0
2.2
1.5
0.9
1.3
1.9
12.4
2012
ATL
74
37.3
7.8
14.3
.543
0.0
0.1
.500
1.8
2.8
.644
2.6
7.6
10.2
3.2
2.0
1.1
1.1
2.2
17.4
2013
ATL
29
33.1
8.2
14.5
.567
0.1
0.4
.364
2.0
2.9
.682
2.3
6.1
8.4
2.6
2.2
0.9
1.5
1.9
18.6
2014
ATL
76
30.5
6.8
12.7
.538
0.1
0.5
.306
1.4
1.9
.759
1.7
5.4
7.2
3.2
1.3
0.9
1.3
1.6
15.2
2015
ATL
82
32.1
6.5
12.8
.505
1.1
3.1
.344
1.3
1.6
.798
1.8
5.5
7.3
3.2
1.3
0.8
1.5
2.0
15.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
ATL
81
2538
333
668
.499
0
5
.000
155
212
.731
248
537
785
124
137
60
76
267
821
2008
ATL
67
2244
312
594
.525
0
1
.000
149
205
.727
145
479
624
163
103
53
95
190
773
2009
ATL
81
2846
467
847
.551
1
1
1.000
213
270
.789
236
563
799
189
122
59
91
225
1148
2010
ATL
77
2706
513
921
.557
2
4
.500
150
188
.798
182
536
718
266
119
59
80
193
1178
2011
ATL
11
348
57
103
.553
0
1
.000
22
30
.733
26
51
77
24
16
10
14
21
136
2012
ATL
74
2757
576
1060
.543
3
6
.500
134
208
.644
195
562
757
240
147
78
78
163
1289
2013
ATL
29
960
238
420
.567
4
11
.364
58
85
.682
66
178
244
76
64
27
44
56
538
2014
ATL
76
2318
519
965
.538
11
36
.306
107
141
.759
131
413
544
244
100
68
98
121
1156
2015
ATL
82
2635
529
1048
.505
88
256
.344
103
129
.798
148
448
596
263
107
68
121
163
1249
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 16
CHA
1
34
8
14
.571
1
5
.200
5
5
1.000
2
4
6
4
2
0
0
1
22
Jan 13
@ATL
1
35
4
8
.500
2
5
.400
0
2
.000
0
6
6
6
1
1
1
1
10
Jan 11
WAS
1
33
7
12
.583
2
6
.333
0
0
.000
1
8
9
3
2
2
2
2
16
Jan 10
@TOR
1
35
5
11
.455
2
4
.500
2
2
1.000
2
7
9
4
3
1
0
1
14
Jan 7
NO
1
35
3
18
.167
1
6
.167
1
1
1.000
4
3
7
8
2
0
2
2
8
Jan 6
PHI
1
32
7
15
.467
4
7
.571
1
2
.500
5
7
12
4
1
0
2
5
19
Jan 3
UTA
1
31
9
16
.563
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
1
4
5
4
1
1
0
5
21
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Isaiah Thomas
2
Marcus Smart
SG
1
Avery Bradley
Sidelined
Avery Bradley (Achilles) could miss more time, according to coach Brad Stevens.
"Maybe he came back too soon," Stevens said. The Celtics are usually very careful with their hurt players, so it sounds like Bradley could be looking at multiple games out of the lineup due to his sore Achilles. Until he can return, we'll see more Marcus Smart in the starting lineup while Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown should get minutes. Smart should be owned in most leagues while Rozier is worth a look in deeper leagues.
Jan 18
2
Terry Rozier
3
Gerald Green
SF
1
Jae Crowder
2
Jaylen Brown
3
James Young
Sidelined
James Young (ankle) will not practice on Sunday.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Young is nearing a return, but it's safe to rule him out for Monday's game vs. Charlotte. He's not in the rotation anyways.
Jan 15
PF
1
Amir Johnson
2
Jonas Jerebko
3
Jordan Mickey
C
1
Al Horford
2
Kelly Olynyk
3
Tyler Zeller
Sidelined
Tyler Zeller (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Zeller was able to get through a full practice on Tuesday, so while he'll miss Wednesday's game, there's a chance he'll be able to return to action Saturday vs. Portland. That being said, Zeller is a negligible part of the rotation in Boston, so his return to action won't have any meaningful impact in fantasy hoops.
Jan 17
Headlines
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
Ryan Knaus provides mid-season top-200 rankings for both 8-cat and 9-cat formats, with James Harden and Kevin Durant rising to the top.
NBA Headlines
»
Rudy Gay (leg) gets carried off the court
»
James Harden scores 38 points in victory
»
Reggie Jackson's 26 points lead DET past ATL
»
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb, hand) escapes Wed
»
Isaiah Thomas scores 39 pts in losing effort
»
Al Horford shoots 2-of-14 in ugly loss to NYK
»
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 32 points in loss
»
Derrick Rose piles up 30 points & 10 rebounds
»
Otto Porter scores 25 points with six treys
»
Joel Embiid (illness) scores 26 pts vs. TOR
»
Arron Afflalo starts, Garrett Temple to bench
»
Jodie Meeks (dislocated thumb) out for game
