Al Horford shot just 2-of-14 from the field on Wednesday to score five points with 10 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block. Horford was 1-of-10 from the field at halftime with six attempts behind the arc, which was taking the stretch-center concept a little too far. The assists were a season-high and his boards tied Amir Johnson (10 points, seven boards, two blocks) for the team-high, but Boston still got "pummeled" on the glass with a 57-33 disadvantage. Horford should have much better luck vs. the Blazers' frontcourt on Saturday. Source: Tom Westerholm on Twitter

Al Horford hit 8-of-14 shots, a 3-pointer and 5-of-5 free throws for 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes on Monday. This was Horford's most points scored since he had 23 way back on Dec. 23. His assist numbers are impressive and he's averaging 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.6 3-pointers while shooting 43 percent over his last five games. Over his last four games, his field goal percentage jumps to 53 percent, so look at him as one of the hotter shooting perimeter centers in the league right now.

Al Horford scored 10 points with six rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block and two 3-pointers in 35 minutes against the Hawks on Friday. In his return to Atlanta, Horford had plenty of boos to start the game. The crowd did give him a standing ovation after his video tribute, though. While Horford's numbers are down, he's done a fine job hitting treys with 2.2 per game over his last five. Expect him to heat up in no time.