Al Horford | Center/Forward | #42

Team: Boston Celtics
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/3/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 245
College: Florida
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (3) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Al Horford shot just 2-of-14 from the field on Wednesday to score five points with 10 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block.
Horford was 1-of-10 from the field at halftime with six attempts behind the arc, which was taking the stretch-center concept a little too far. The assists were a season-high and his boards tied Amir Johnson (10 points, seven boards, two blocks) for the team-high, but Boston still got "pummeled" on the glass with a 57-33 disadvantage. Horford should have much better luck vs. the Blazers' frontcourt on Saturday. Jan 18 - 11:31 PM
Source: Tom Westerholm on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
31102547721115122188408.4615465.83147140.336565315.46.84.90.71.71.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007ATL8131.34.18.2.4990.00.1.0001.92.6.7313.16.69.71.51.70.70.93.310.1
2008ATL6733.54.78.9.5250.00.0.0002.23.1.7272.27.19.32.41.50.81.42.811.5
2009ATL8135.15.810.5.5510.00.01.0002.63.3.7892.97.09.92.31.50.71.12.814.2
2010ATL7735.16.712.0.5570.00.1.5001.92.4.7982.47.09.33.51.50.81.02.515.3
2011ATL1131.65.29.4.5530.00.1.0002.02.7.7332.44.67.02.21.50.91.31.912.4
2012ATL7437.37.814.3.5430.00.1.5001.82.8.6442.67.610.23.22.01.11.12.217.4
2013ATL2933.18.214.5.5670.10.4.3642.02.9.6822.36.18.42.62.20.91.51.918.6
2014ATL7630.56.812.7.5380.10.5.3061.41.9.7591.75.47.23.21.30.91.31.615.2
2015ATL8232.16.512.8.5051.13.1.3441.31.6.7981.85.57.33.21.30.81.52.015.2
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007ATL812538333668.49905.000155212.7312485377851241376076267821
2008ATL672244312594.52501.000149205.7271454796241631035395190773
2009ATL812846467847.551111.000213270.78923656379918912259912251148
2010ATL772706513921.55724.500150188.79818253671826611959801931178
2011ATL1134857103.55301.0002230.7332651772416101421136
2012ATL7427575761060.54336.500134208.64419556275724014778781631289
2013ATL29960238420.567411.3645885.682661782447664274456538
2014ATL762318519965.5381136.306107141.75913141354424410068981211156
2015ATL8226355291048.50588256.344103129.798148448596263107681211631249
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 16CHA134814.57115.200551.0002464200122
Jan 13@ATL13548.50025.40002.0000666111110
Jan 11WAS133712.58326.33300.0001893222216
Jan 10@TOR135511.45524.500221.0002794310114
Jan 7NO135318.16716.167111.000437820228
Jan 6PHI132715.46747.57112.50057124102519
Jan 3UTA131916.56336.50000.0001454110521

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Isaiah Thomas
2Marcus Smart
SG1Avery Bradley
2Terry Rozier
3Gerald Green
SF1Jae Crowder
2Jaylen Brown
3James Young
PF1Amir Johnson
2Jonas Jerebko
3Jordan Mickey
C1Al Horford
2Kelly Olynyk
3Tyler Zeller
 

 