Brandan Wright | Center/Forward | #34

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/5/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 235
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (8) / CHA
Brandan Wright (knee) is planning to make his regular-season debut Monday vs. Phoenix.
Wright hasn't played professional basketball since going down on February 27 last year, so expect him to be very rusty and brought along with extreme caution. Wright will add some frontcourt depth to the Memphis roster, but it's unlikely he'll emerge with any fantasy value this season while the team is healthy. Leave him on the wire. Jan 29 - 3:13 PM
Source: ESPN
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007GS 389.91.62.9.5540.00.0.0000.71.1.6751.01.62.60.20.30.20.60.94.0
2008GS 3917.73.36.3.5280.00.1.0001.62.2.7411.62.44.00.50.60.60.91.98.3
2010BKN3710.31.63.2.5130.00.0.0000.60.8.6770.81.62.40.30.40.30.50.93.8
2011DAL4916.22.94.8.6180.00.0.0001.11.7.6341.32.33.60.30.40.41.31.26.9
2012DAL6418.03.86.3.5970.00.0.0000.91.5.6151.32.74.10.60.50.41.21.28.5
2013DAL5818.73.95.7.6770.00.0.0001.31.8.7261.82.44.20.50.60.60.91.69.1
2014PHO7519.33.14.8.6420.00.0.0001.01.5.6961.72.64.30.50.50.71.31.47.3
2015MEM1217.82.94.3.6730.00.0.0001.12.0.5421.22.43.60.50.80.41.31.86.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007GS 3837662112.55400.0002740.67538619991362236151
2008GS 39689130246.52804.0006385.74162951572123223774323
2010BKN3738260117.51300.0002131.6773158891214111734141
2011DAL49793144233.61801.0005282.634621121741321226361340
2012DAL641150241404.59703.0005996.615851752603834267678541
2013DAL581083224331.67700.00077106.7261021422443135325594525
2014PHO751449233363.64203.00078112.69612819332141345094102544
2015MEM122133552.67300.0001324.5421429436105152183

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Wade Baldwin
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
3Troy Williams
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 