[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Moss close to deal with Royals
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Shaun Livingston expected to start on Sunday
Stephen Curry (illness) out Sunday vs. POR
D'Angelo Russell (calf) practices in full
Brandan Wright (knee) planning to play Monday
Brandon Jennings will start Sunday vs. ATL
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) questionable Monday
Nikola Jokic could be back Wednesday?
Derrick Rose (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Tim Hardaway Jr. starting vs. the Knicks
Jahlil Okafor (knee) is a game-time call
Nerlens Noel will start on Sunday vs. Bulls
Eric Gordon (back) is 'good to go' Sunday
Player Page
Roster
Tony Allen
(G/F)
Mike Conley
(G)
James Ennis
(F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Zach Randolph
(F/C)
Wade Baldwin
(G)
Troy Daniels
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Troy Williams
(F)
Vince Carter
(G/F)
Deyonta Davis
(F)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Brandan Wright | Center/Forward | #34
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 10/5/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 235
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (8) / CHA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,709,880 2017-18: $5,955,760 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brandan Wright (knee) is planning to make his regular-season debut Monday vs. Phoenix.
Wright hasn't played professional basketball since going down on February 27 last year, so expect him to be very rusty and brought along with extreme caution. Wright will add some frontcourt depth to the Memphis roster, but it's unlikely he'll emerge with any fantasy value this season while the team is healthy. Leave him on the wire.
Jan 29 - 3:13 PM
Source:
ESPN
Brandan Wright (knee) will not play on Saturday vs. the Jazz.
"It's close," coach David Fizdale said of Wright's return. "He's day to day." While Wright has returned to full practice, the Grizzlies will ease him back into action and he will likely have restrictions for a while. He's not a fantasy pickup in most leagues.
Jan 28 - 7:39 PM
Source:
Tim MacMahon on Twitter
Brandan Wright (knee) is questionable to play against the Jazz on Saturday.
He went through a full practice on Monday and could be getting closer. Wright has a lengthy list of knee injuries in his career, so he'll be brought along very slowly. Even if available, he may not play.
Jan 28 - 5:47 PM
Source:
Grizzlies on Twitter
Brandan Wright (left ankle surgery) wasn't on the active list for Wednesday's game.
Wright recently returned as a full participant in practice, but Memphis will be extra careful with their oft-injured big man. Consider him day-to-day.
Jan 26 - 12:12 AM
Brandan Wright (knee) planning to play Monday
Jan 29 - 3:13 PM
Brandan Wright (knee) ruled out Saturday
Jan 28 - 7:39 PM
Brandan Wright (knee) questionable vs. Jazz
Jan 28 - 5:47 PM
Brandan Wright (ankle) inactive on Wednesday
Jan 26 - 12:12 AM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
GS
38
9.9
1.6
2.9
.554
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.1
.675
1.0
1.6
2.6
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.6
0.9
4.0
2008
GS
39
17.7
3.3
6.3
.528
0.0
0.1
.000
1.6
2.2
.741
1.6
2.4
4.0
0.5
0.6
0.6
0.9
1.9
8.3
2010
BKN
37
10.3
1.6
3.2
.513
0.0
0.0
.000
0.6
0.8
.677
0.8
1.6
2.4
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.5
0.9
3.8
2011
DAL
49
16.2
2.9
4.8
.618
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
1.7
.634
1.3
2.3
3.6
0.3
0.4
0.4
1.3
1.2
6.9
2012
DAL
64
18.0
3.8
6.3
.597
0.0
0.0
.000
0.9
1.5
.615
1.3
2.7
4.1
0.6
0.5
0.4
1.2
1.2
8.5
2013
DAL
58
18.7
3.9
5.7
.677
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
1.8
.726
1.8
2.4
4.2
0.5
0.6
0.6
0.9
1.6
9.1
2014
PHO
75
19.3
3.1
4.8
.642
0.0
0.0
.000
1.0
1.5
.696
1.7
2.6
4.3
0.5
0.5
0.7
1.3
1.4
7.3
2015
MEM
12
17.8
2.9
4.3
.673
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
2.0
.542
1.2
2.4
3.6
0.5
0.8
0.4
1.3
1.8
6.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
GS
38
376
62
112
.554
0
0
.000
27
40
.675
38
61
99
9
13
6
22
36
151
2008
GS
39
689
130
246
.528
0
4
.000
63
85
.741
62
95
157
21
23
22
37
74
323
2010
BKN
37
382
60
117
.513
0
0
.000
21
31
.677
31
58
89
12
14
11
17
34
141
2011
DAL
49
793
144
233
.618
0
1
.000
52
82
.634
62
112
174
13
21
22
63
61
340
2012
DAL
64
1150
241
404
.597
0
3
.000
59
96
.615
85
175
260
38
34
26
76
78
541
2013
DAL
58
1083
224
331
.677
0
0
.000
77
106
.726
102
142
244
31
35
32
55
94
525
2014
PHO
75
1449
233
363
.642
0
3
.000
78
112
.696
128
193
321
41
34
50
94
102
544
2015
MEM
12
213
35
52
.673
0
0
.000
13
24
.542
14
29
43
6
10
5
15
21
83
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
2
Andrew Harrison
3
Wade Baldwin
SG
1
Tony Allen
2
Vince Carter
3
Troy Daniels
SF
1
Chandler Parsons
Sidelined
Chandler Parsons (rest) will not play against the Jazz on Saturday night.
This is off a back-to-back set, so this is all a part of the plan. James Ennis played 37 minutes in his last start, but didn't turn in much on the stat sheet with six points, six boards, one steal and two 3-pointers. Parsons is just not playing well enough to own and Ennis is really just a desperation stream.
Jan 28
2
James Ennis
3
Troy Williams
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Jarell Martin
3
Deyonta Davis
Sidelined
Deyonta Davis (foot) will not play on Saturday vs. the Jazz.
This is his troublesome left foot so the Grizzlies will be cautious. With Brandan Wright (knee) nearing a return, Davis isn't looking at minutes any time soon.
Jan 28
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Zach Randolph
3
Brandan Wright
Sidelined
Brandan Wright (knee) is planning to make his regular-season debut Monday vs. Phoenix.
Wright hasn't played professional basketball since going down on February 27 last year, so expect him to be very rusty and brought along with extreme caution. Wright will add some frontcourt depth to the Memphis roster, but it's unlikely he'll emerge with any fantasy value this season while the team is healthy. Leave him on the wire.
Jan 29
