Brandan Wright | Center/Forward | #34 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (29) / 10/5/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 235 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (8) / CHA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,709,880 2017-18: $5,955,760 2018-19: UFA

Brandan Wright (knee) is planning to make his regular-season debut Monday vs. Phoenix. Wright hasn't played professional basketball since going down on February 27 last year, so expect him to be very rusty and brought along with extreme caution. Wright will add some frontcourt depth to the Memphis roster, but it's unlikely he'll emerge with any fantasy value this season while the team is healthy. Leave him on the wire. Source: ESPN

Brandan Wright (knee) will not play on Saturday vs. the Jazz. "It's close," coach David Fizdale said of Wright's return. "He's day to day." While Wright has returned to full practice, the Grizzlies will ease him back into action and he will likely have restrictions for a while. He's not a fantasy pickup in most leagues. Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

Brandan Wright (knee) is questionable to play against the Jazz on Saturday. He went through a full practice on Monday and could be getting closer. Wright has a lengthy list of knee injuries in his career, so he'll be brought along very slowly. Even if available, he may not play. Source: Grizzlies on Twitter