Joakim Noah double-doubled with 14 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks He logged a season-high 38 minutes in order to matchup with Dwight Howard, finishing 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line with three assists, two steals and one block in what was easily his best game of the season. Noah's minutes fluctuate from night to night and Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez are legitimate threats, so he likely won't be a fun player to own moving forward.

Joakim Noah went 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 from the stripe during Sunday's loss to the Celtics, on his way to eight points, 12 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes. Noah's playing time tends to fluctuate based on the matchup, and he's little more than a rebounding specialist in deep leagues. Kyle O'Quinn was nearly invisible in his 13 minutes of action, putting up six points, four boards and four turnovers, and Willy Hernangomez brought nothing but doughnuts to the box score during his three minutes of floor time. The center situation in New York is one to be avoided in most leagues.

Joakim Noah recorded his second double-double of the season in the Knicks victory over the Pacers on Tuesday, tallying 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and zero turnovers in 30 minutes. Noah badly needed a good game, as coach Jeff Hornacek recently admitted he was considering yanking Noah out of the starting lineup. It was the first time since the season opener that he scored more than 10 points in a game. He came into Tuesday averaging 4.8 points, 6.7 boards, and 0.8 blocks in 18.5 minutes over the Knicks previous six games. He will need to continue to play well in order to fight off backups Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez.