Joakim Noah | Center/Forward | #13

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 2/25/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 230
College: Florida
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHI
Joakim Noah double-doubled with 14 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks
He logged a season-high 38 minutes in order to matchup with Dwight Howard, finishing 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line with three assists, two steals and one block in what was easily his best game of the season. Noah's minutes fluctuate from night to night and Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez are legitimate threats, so he likely won't be a fun player to own moving forward. Dec 28 - 10:38 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
26567126209651754115.4701845.40001.00021314.88.02.50.71.20.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007CHI7420.72.45.0.4820.00.0.0001.82.6.6912.43.35.61.11.20.90.92.36.6
2008CHI8024.32.64.7.5560.00.0.0001.52.3.6763.14.57.61.31.00.61.43.06.7
2009CHI6430.04.18.1.5040.00.0.0002.53.4.7443.47.611.02.11.80.51.63.110.7
2010CHI4832.84.48.4.5250.00.0.0002.93.9.7393.86.610.42.21.91.01.53.311.7
2011CHI6430.43.97.7.5080.00.0.0002.43.2.7483.86.09.82.51.40.61.42.510.2
2012CHI6636.74.69.5.4810.00.1.0002.73.6.7513.97.211.14.02.71.22.12.811.9
2013CHI8035.24.810.0.4750.00.0.0003.14.2.7373.57.711.35.42.41.21.53.112.6
2014CHI6730.62.86.4.4450.00.0.0001.62.6.6033.36.49.64.71.80.71.13.07.2
2015CHI2921.91.84.6.3830.00.0.0000.81.6.4893.05.88.83.81.80.61.02.74.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007CHI741533177367.48201.000134194.69117424241684896864173488
2008CHI801940207372.55601.000123182.6762443626061068249110238537
2009CHI641923262520.50400.000163219.74422048570513211732100198687
2010CHI481575211402.52501.000139188.739182316498107904872156561
2011CHI641943249490.50801.000154206.748242387629160924192162652
2012CHI662422303630.48105.000178237.75126047373326217678141185784
2013CHI802818380800.47502.000247335.737282618900431194991212451007
2014CHI672047190427.44502.000105174.6032194276463121234874203485
2015CHI2963651133.38301.0002245.4898716825511052182977124
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25BOS12834.75000.00023.6675712200048
Dec 22ORL12225.40000.000221.000437132026
Dec 20IND13048.50000.00034.75029112102411
Dec 17@DEN11114.25000.00000.000235010022
Dec 15@GS115310.30000.00000.0006410110126
Dec 13@PHO12235.60000.00027.286268341138
Dec 11@LAK12024.50000.00000.000123410114

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Derrick Rose
2Brandon Jennings
3Ron Baker
4Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
3Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Kyle O'Quinn
3Guillermo Hernangomez
4Marshall Plumlee
 

 