Player Page

Roster

Mike Conley | Guard | #11

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/11/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 175
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (4) / MEM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mike Conley (left big toe) is being listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Conley tends to gut it out if he's capable of walking, but we won't likely get another update until he goes through his pregame routine, meaning that he'll be a game-time call tonight. If he is forced to the sidelines, Andrew Harrison would move into the starting five with Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph being asked to do a bit more on the offensive end. Harrison would be on the radar as a DFS punt play or streamer if he earns the start, so check back for another update closer to tip-off. Dec 27 - 4:31 PM
Source: Grizzlies PR on Twitter
More Mike Conley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
237234177812832132308.429101116.87152124.419115018.13.45.61.42.20.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007MEM5326.13.68.3.4280.61.7.3301.72.3.7320.42.22.64.21.70.80.01.69.4
2008MEM8230.53.98.9.4421.12.6.4062.02.4.8170.33.13.44.31.71.10.11.810.9
2009MEM8032.14.610.4.4451.02.7.3871.72.3.7430.42.02.45.32.11.40.22.212.0
2010MEM8135.55.211.8.4441.02.7.3692.23.0.7330.42.73.06.52.21.80.22.213.7
2011MEM6235.14.811.0.4331.02.6.3772.22.5.8610.42.22.56.52.02.20.22.112.7
2012MEM8034.55.211.8.4401.33.7.3622.93.5.8300.52.32.86.12.42.20.32.114.6
2013MEM7333.56.314.1.4501.44.0.3613.13.8.8150.62.42.96.02.11.50.21.917.2
2014MEM7031.85.612.6.4461.54.0.3863.13.6.8590.42.63.05.42.21.30.22.015.8
2015MEM5631.35.312.4.4221.43.8.3633.44.1.8340.52.52.96.11.51.20.31.815.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007MEM531381189442.4283091.33090123.732211181392228944285498
2008MEM822505323730.44288217.406161197.81725251276354143908146895
2009MEM802565369830.44582212.387139187.7433016119142517010912178959
2010MEM812873423953.44480217.369181247.73332215247528176144181821107
2011MEM622174296684.43360159.377136158.8612213415640412513611133788
2012MEM802758414940.440106293.362234282.83043182225487189174241711168
2013MEM7324474631030.450105291.361225276.81541172213441150110131411256
2014MEM702225393882.446107277.386214249.8592918020937515689141391107
2015MEM561754294696.42278215.363191229.83426138164342846716100857
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@ORL12768.75001.000551.0000224300117
Dec 23HOU129917.52936.50034.7500335010124
Dec 21@DET124310.30037.42900.000055412049
Dec 20BOS136616.37538.37546.6671458420319
Dec 18UTA129316.18819.11179.7780004010114
Dec 16SAC12927.28603.00045.800033632118
Dec 14CLE0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 