Mike Conley | Guard | #11 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (29) / 10/11/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 175 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (4) / MEM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $26,540,100 2017-18: $28,530,608 2018-19: $30,521,115 2019-20: $32,511,623 2020-21: $34,504,132 {Player Option}

Mike Conley (left big toe) is being listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics. Conley tends to gut it out if he's capable of walking, but we won't likely get another update until he goes through his pregame routine, meaning that he'll be a game-time call tonight. If he is forced to the sidelines, Andrew Harrison would move into the starting five with Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph being asked to do a bit more on the offensive end. Harrison would be on the radar as a DFS punt play or streamer if he earns the start, so check back for another update closer to tip-off. Source: Grizzlies PR on Twitter

Mike Conley went off for 24 points, five assists, three boards, one steal and three triples in Friday's 115-109 win over the Rockets. It's been a rough week for Conley since he returned from his back injury with averages of 12.5 points and 5.5 assists on 28.6 percent shooting over his last four games, but he looked rejuvenated tonight with 17 points in the first half alone. He finished 9-of-17 from the field and 3-of-4 from the line in just 29 minutes, and now he gets a few days of rest before taking on the Magic on Monday. If he can find the form that he had earlier in the season, he could be a monster the rest of the way.

Mike Conley hit 6-of-16 shots and three 3-pointers for 19 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Celtics. Conley has been back from his back injury for three games and has played better in each of them, scoring eight, 14 and now 19 points. We expect him to play tonight against the Pistons, but owners will want to double check to make sure the Grizzlies aren't going to be cautious with him in the back-to-back. The Pistons are the 12th-worst team against opposing point guards over their last 10 games, giving Conley a decent matchup against Reggie Jackson and company on Wednesday night - assuming he plays.