Corey Brewer | Guard/Forward | #33

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/5/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 186
College: Florida
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (7) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Corey Brewer will start in place of Ryan Anderson (illness) on Tuesday night vs. Miami.
Brewer has started six games for the Rockets this season; however, his stats in those starts are not encouraging. He is averaging 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.6 minutes over those six contests. Brewer's overall numbers are down in 2016-17. He is averaging 4.1 points and has scored more than 10 points just once all season. He should see 20-plus minutes tonight but is still a risky play even as DFS punt. Jan 17 - 6:06 PM
Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4365717785442470171.4092131.6771672.2229264.12.01.00.60.60.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007MIN7922.82.36.2.3740.10.5.1941.11.4.8001.02.73.71.41.11.00.32.45.8
2008MIN1520.52.56.0.4110.30.8.4170.91.3.7371.22.13.31.70.91.00.22.56.2
2009MIN8230.35.011.6.4311.02.9.3462.03.1.6480.92.53.42.42.01.40.42.713.0
2010DAL6921.92.87.1.3950.41.6.2682.02.8.7080.81.72.51.31.31.40.22.38.0
2011DEN5921.83.47.8.4340.62.2.2601.52.2.6920.71.82.51.50.91.20.31.98.9
2012DEN8224.54.610.8.4251.13.7.2961.82.6.6900.72.22.91.51.21.40.31.912.1
2013MIN8132.24.810.0.4810.72.6.2802.02.8.7180.81.82.61.71.31.90.42.612.3
2014HOU8026.14.310.1.4260.82.9.2682.12.8.7431.02.73.72.21.61.40.22.211.5
2015HOU8220.42.66.7.3840.72.7.2721.31.7.7500.51.92.41.31.01.00.22.07.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007MIN791805182486.374736.19488110.80082210292111897625188459
2008MIN153083790.411512.4171419.73718314925131533793
2009MIN822485409949.43182237.346166256.64870209279193164117292241066
2010DAL691510193488.39530112.268136192.70857118175898710016159552
2011DEN591286201463.43433127.26090130.6924310715088567217113525
2012DEN822010375883.42591307.296149216.6905518023512410211823154990
2013MIN812611388807.48159211.280163227.7186314420713410515030210998
2014HOU802088343805.42663235.268168226.7438021729717313111419173917
2015HOU821670212552.38461224.272105140.75042157199109788419168590
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 15@BKN11805.00003.00000.000112100020
Jan 13MEM11727.28614.25012.500134000026
Jan 11@MIN12749.44412.50000.000112131149
Jan 10CHA126710.70012.50000.0000550110315
Jan 8@TOR11414.25002.00000.000022213112
Jan 6@ORL11604.00002.00000.000011310010
Jan 5OKC11312.50001.00000.000022200102

PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Corey Brewer
4K.J. McDaniels
PF1Ryan Anderson
C1Clint Capela
2Montrezl Harrell
3Nene Hilario
4Chinanu Onuaku
 

 