Corey Brewer | Guard/Forward | #33 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (30) / 3/5/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 186 College: Florida Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (7) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $7,612,172 2017-18: $7,579,366 2018-19: UFA

Corey Brewer will start in place of Ryan Anderson (illness) on Tuesday night vs. Miami. Brewer has started six games for the Rockets this season; however, his stats in those starts are not encouraging. He is averaging 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.6 minutes over those six contests. Brewer's overall numbers are down in 2016-17. He is averaging 4.1 points and has scored more than 10 points just once all season. He should see 20-plus minutes tonight but is still a risky play even as DFS punt. Source: Jonathan Feigen on Twitter

Corey Brewer played 18 minutes on Sunday without recording a single point, steal, block or 3-pointer. Brewer scored 15 points vs. the Hornets on Tuesday, but that was easily his season-high and it was just the third time he's cracked double-digits. He's a fantasy afterthought while James Harden, Trevor Ariza, Sam Dekker and Eric Gordon are all healthy.

Corey Brewer scored six points with four rebounds and one 3-pointer in 17 minutes against the Grizzlies on Friday. If you were using Brewer while Eric Gordon was out, go ahead and cut him.