Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
Rockies sign Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Bautista gets one year, $18M from Blue Jays
Report: Tigers in touch with Bourjos, Blanco
Diekman expected to miss first half of season
Rangers ink RHP Dillon Gee to minors deal
Rangers re-sign outfielder Josh Hamilton
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cable officially withdraws from 49ers search
Report: 49ers will offer job to Kyle Shanahan
Ex-Rams OC Boras hired as Bills' TEs coach
Trent Kirchner withdraws from 49ers' GM hunt
Chargers talking to Bradley again on Tuesday
Chargers retain Ken Whisenhunt as coordinator
Report: Woodhead six weeks ahead of schedule
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
Tomlin: Ladarius Green still in protocol
Jordy Nelson 'a longshot' to play this week
Jerry: 'No decision made' on Romo's future
Bill O'Brien could serve as his own OC
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gibson (ankle) out, Zipser likely to start
Corey Brewer will start on Tuesday
Ryan Anderson (illness) ruled out for Tuesday
Omri Casspi (calf) set to miss 1-2 weeks
Report: Wolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio
Fournier, Biyombo questionable for Wednesday
Report: Anthony, Jackson discuss future in NY
Steven Adams listed as out for Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis could return Wednesday
Larry Nance unlikely to return this week
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb) questionable Weds
Clarkson, Black expected to play on Tuesday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ondrej Pavelec to play Wednesday
Isles fire Capuano, name Weight interim HC
Kopitar (illness) ready to return Wednesday
Carter Hutton to start again Tuesday vs. OTT
Predators claim Brad Hunt off waivers
Jets bring up Ondrej Pavelec from AHL
Jujhar Khaira nets 1st goal in win over Yotes
T.J. Oshie gets three points in Caps' OT loss
Evgeni Malkin nets three in Pens' 8-7, OT win
Jared Coreau posts 18-save shutout over Habs
Jack Eichel nets 2 goals as Sabres top Stars
Thomas Greiss earns 32-save SO over Bruins
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Chelsea forward Piazon extends Fulham stay
Costa rejoins Chelsea training
Karanka impressed by Rudy Gestede impact
Valdes makes Team of the Week for WK22
West Ham duo make winning starts at AFCON
Antonio shines despite the absence of Payet
Vertonghen will not play again before March
Swansea add veteran left back Olsson from NOR
Swansea busy signing day, add Carroll to mix
Walters needs minor knee operation
West Brom waiting on starting defenders
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Sam Dekker
(F)
James Harden
(G)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Bobby Brown
(G)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
Chinanu Onuaku
(C)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Corey Brewer | Guard/Forward | #33
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 3/5/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 186
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (7) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $7,612,172 2017-18: $7,579,366 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Corey Brewer will start in place of Ryan Anderson (illness) on Tuesday night vs. Miami.
Brewer has started six games for the Rockets this season; however, his stats in those starts are not encouraging. He is averaging 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.6 minutes over those six contests. Brewer's overall numbers are down in 2016-17. He is averaging 4.1 points and has scored more than 10 points just once all season. He should see 20-plus minutes tonight but is still a risky play even as DFS punt.
Jan 17 - 6:06 PM
Source:
Jonathan Feigen on Twitter
Corey Brewer played 18 minutes on Sunday without recording a single point, steal, block or 3-pointer.
Brewer scored 15 points vs. the Hornets on Tuesday, but that was easily his season-high and it was just the third time he's cracked double-digits. He's a fantasy afterthought while James Harden, Trevor Ariza, Sam Dekker and Eric Gordon are all healthy.
Jan 15 - 9:09 PM
Corey Brewer scored six points with four rebounds and one 3-pointer in 17 minutes against the Grizzlies on Friday.
If you were using Brewer while Eric Gordon was out, go ahead and cut him.
Jan 14 - 1:25 AM
Corey Brewer played 27 minutes off Houston's bench on Wednesday, scoring nine points on 4-of-9 shooting with one 3-pointer, two boards, one assist, one steal and one block.
Eric Gordon (sprained left big toe) wasn't available tonight, so there were more bench minutes available for Houston's wing players. Gordon wasn't traveling for this game and isn't a lock to play on Friday, but even if he sits Brewer isn't a great streaming option vs. the Grizzlies' defense.
Jan 11 - 11:59 PM
Corey Brewer will start on Tuesday
Jan 17 - 6:06 PM
Corey Brewer plays 18 minutes on Sunday
Jan 15 - 9:09 PM
Corey Brewer goes back to his old role
Jan 14 - 1:25 AM
Corey Brewer plays 27 minutes off bench
Jan 11 - 11:59 PM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
43
657
177
85
44
24
70
171
.409
21
31
.677
16
72
.222
9
26
4.1
2.0
1.0
0.6
0.6
0.2
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
MIN
79
22.8
2.3
6.2
.374
0.1
0.5
.194
1.1
1.4
.800
1.0
2.7
3.7
1.4
1.1
1.0
0.3
2.4
5.8
2008
MIN
15
20.5
2.5
6.0
.411
0.3
0.8
.417
0.9
1.3
.737
1.2
2.1
3.3
1.7
0.9
1.0
0.2
2.5
6.2
2009
MIN
82
30.3
5.0
11.6
.431
1.0
2.9
.346
2.0
3.1
.648
0.9
2.5
3.4
2.4
2.0
1.4
0.4
2.7
13.0
2010
DAL
69
21.9
2.8
7.1
.395
0.4
1.6
.268
2.0
2.8
.708
0.8
1.7
2.5
1.3
1.3
1.4
0.2
2.3
8.0
2011
DEN
59
21.8
3.4
7.8
.434
0.6
2.2
.260
1.5
2.2
.692
0.7
1.8
2.5
1.5
0.9
1.2
0.3
1.9
8.9
2012
DEN
82
24.5
4.6
10.8
.425
1.1
3.7
.296
1.8
2.6
.690
0.7
2.2
2.9
1.5
1.2
1.4
0.3
1.9
12.1
2013
MIN
81
32.2
4.8
10.0
.481
0.7
2.6
.280
2.0
2.8
.718
0.8
1.8
2.6
1.7
1.3
1.9
0.4
2.6
12.3
2014
HOU
80
26.1
4.3
10.1
.426
0.8
2.9
.268
2.1
2.8
.743
1.0
2.7
3.7
2.2
1.6
1.4
0.2
2.2
11.5
2015
HOU
82
20.4
2.6
6.7
.384
0.7
2.7
.272
1.3
1.7
.750
0.5
1.9
2.4
1.3
1.0
1.0
0.2
2.0
7.2
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
MIN
79
1805
182
486
.374
7
36
.194
88
110
.800
82
210
292
111
89
76
25
188
459
2008
MIN
15
308
37
90
.411
5
12
.417
14
19
.737
18
31
49
25
13
15
3
37
93
2009
MIN
82
2485
409
949
.431
82
237
.346
166
256
.648
70
209
279
193
164
117
29
224
1066
2010
DAL
69
1510
193
488
.395
30
112
.268
136
192
.708
57
118
175
89
87
100
16
159
552
2011
DEN
59
1286
201
463
.434
33
127
.260
90
130
.692
43
107
150
88
56
72
17
113
525
2012
DEN
82
2010
375
883
.425
91
307
.296
149
216
.690
55
180
235
124
102
118
23
154
990
2013
MIN
81
2611
388
807
.481
59
211
.280
163
227
.718
63
144
207
134
105
150
30
210
998
2014
HOU
80
2088
343
805
.426
63
235
.268
168
226
.743
80
217
297
173
131
114
19
173
917
2015
HOU
82
1670
212
552
.384
61
224
.272
105
140
.750
42
157
199
109
78
84
19
168
590
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 15
@BKN
1
18
0
5
.000
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
0
0
0
2
0
Jan 13
MEM
1
17
2
7
.286
1
4
.250
1
2
.500
1
3
4
0
0
0
0
2
6
Jan 11
@MIN
1
27
4
9
.444
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
1
1
2
1
3
1
1
4
9
Jan 10
CHA
1
26
7
10
.700
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
5
5
0
1
1
0
3
15
Jan 8
@TOR
1
14
1
4
.250
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
1
3
1
1
2
Jan 6
@ORL
1
16
0
4
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
1
0
0
1
0
Jan 5
OKC
1
13
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
0
0
1
0
2
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
James Harden
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Patrick Beverley
2
Eric Gordon
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
2
Sam Dekker
3
Corey Brewer
4
K.J. McDaniels
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
Sidelined
Ryan Anderson (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Corey Brewer will move into the starting five sans Anderson, with Trevor Ariza shifting over to the four-spot, and both James Harden and Eric Gordon will see an uptick to their respective usage rates. Tuesday will be the first game of a back-to-back set, so Anderson doesn't have much time to rest up for Wednesday's game against the Bucks. For now we'll be considering him questionable, and his owners will need to check back for another update closer to Wednesday's tip.
Jan 17
C
1
Clint Capela
Sidelined
Clint Capela (knee) will return to the starting lineup Tuesday night in Miami, but will "probably" play fewer than 20 minutes.
Capela will return after missing 15 games. Coach Mike D'Antoni indicated that there will not be a minutes cap in place, but did say: "His condition being what it is, we'll keep him under 20 minutes, probably." Capela was averaging 24.5 minutes per game over Houston's first 28 games this season. Montrezl Harrell had played relatively well in Capela absence, but will now get bumped back to the bench.
Jan 17
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Nene Hilario
4
Chinanu Onuaku
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Mike Gallagher takes a look at some of his favorite guys this season.
