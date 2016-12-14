Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Jeff Green | Forward | #34
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 8/28/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 235
College:
Georgetown
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (5) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $15,000,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Green will get the start against the Clippers on Wednesday.
Revenge game? Green used to play almost straight four in his Clippers days, so this shouldn't be a tough role to adjust to. Ibaka is likely back this weekend, so Green only gets a short-term boost in deep leagues.
Jan 11 - 9:52 PM
Source:
Magic on Twitter
Jeff Green scored 17 points in 23 bench minutes vs. Indiana on Sunday, going 7-of-12 from the field with three 3-pointers, two rebounds and two assists.
Green was coming off three straight single-digit scoring games and he doesn't contribute many assists or defensive stats -- he hasn't blocked a shot since Nov. 23. The veteran is an awkward fit on the Magic roster, at least while Aaron Gordon is healthy, and there's no reason to think he'll improve in the second half of the season.
Jan 1 - 9:16 PM
Jeff Green scored 19 points against the Clippers on Wednesday with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and four 3-pointers in 27 minutes.
Revenge game? The Clippers really missed Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) to help on the small forwards, so take this strong scoring line with a grain of salt. Even bigger than that is the fact that Nikola Vucevic (back) missed this one. Green may only have a short-term boost while Vooch is out, especially in points leagues.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 09:58:00 PM
Jeff Green played 31 minutes off the bench and hit 6-of-14 shots and a 3-pointer for 16 points, four rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's win over the Hawks.
Green had a pair of three-point duds last week, but has scored between 14 and 20 points in his other six December games. With Aaron Gordon struggling and seeing a dip in minutes, Green might be worth a pickup right now. He's averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.0 3-pointers on 47 percent shooting over his last five games, so he's not doing a whole lot outside of scoring pretty consistently.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 11:06:00 PM
Jeff Green will get the start vs. Clippers
Jan 11 - 9:52 PM
Jeff Green scores 17 points in 23 minutes
Jan 1 - 9:16 PM
Jeff Green does well vs. old team
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 09:58:00 PM
Jeff Green stays hot for Magic with 16 points
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 11:06:00 PM
More Jeff Green Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
38
906
348
106
49
17
120
307
.391
74
87
.851
34
115
.296
8
46
9.2
2.8
1.3
0.4
1.2
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
OKC
80
28.1
4.0
9.4
.429
0.3
1.0
.276
2.2
3.0
.744
1.3
3.5
4.7
1.5
2.0
0.6
0.6
2.5
10.5
2008
OKC
78
36.8
6.1
13.7
.446
1.2
3.2
.389
3.1
3.9
.788
1.5
5.1
6.7
2.0
2.2
1.0
0.4
2.6
16.5
2009
OKC
82
37.1
5.9
13.0
.453
1.3
3.8
.333
2.0
2.7
.740
1.4
4.6
6.0
1.6
1.6
1.3
0.9
2.7
15.1
2010
BOS
75
32.4
4.9
10.9
.449
0.9
2.8
.303
2.6
3.3
.811
1.0
3.8
4.8
1.4
1.3
0.7
0.5
2.8
13.3
2012
BOS
81
27.8
4.6
10.0
.467
0.9
2.2
.385
2.6
3.3
.808
0.7
3.2
3.9
1.6
1.6
0.7
0.8
2.2
12.8
2013
BOS
82
34.2
5.9
14.3
.412
1.6
4.8
.341
3.5
4.3
.795
0.7
4.0
4.6
1.7
2.0
0.7
0.6
2.2
16.9
2014
MEM
78
31.5
5.3
12.4
.430
1.2
3.7
.332
3.1
3.7
.833
0.8
3.4
4.2
1.7
1.4
0.7
0.4
1.9
15.0
2015
LAC
80
28.2
4.4
10.3
.430
0.8
2.7
.315
2.1
2.8
.745
0.9
3.2
4.2
1.7
1.2
0.7
0.5
2.1
11.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
OKC
80
2251
321
749
.429
21
76
.276
177
238
.744
101
278
379
119
158
46
49
198
840
2008
OKC
78
2872
476
1068
.446
96
247
.389
242
307
.788
120
399
519
155
173
81
33
202
1290
2009
OKC
82
3039
485
1070
.453
104
312
.333
165
223
.740
112
378
490
134
135
104
72
221
1239
2010
BOS
75
2429
368
820
.449
64
211
.303
198
244
.811
73
287
360
108
99
53
37
210
998
2012
BOS
81
2253
376
806
.467
70
182
.385
214
265
.808
55
263
318
128
132
56
68
175
1036
2013
BOS
82
2805
482
1171
.412
135
396
.341
283
356
.795
54
326
380
138
165
57
47
180
1382
2014
MEM
78
2459
416
967
.430
97
292
.332
239
287
.833
64
264
328
134
108
53
34
147
1168
2015
LAC
80
2258
354
824
.430
67
213
.315
164
220
.745
74
258
332
138
93
58
40
164
939
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 8
@LAK
1
24
2
5
.400
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
2
6
Jan 6
HOU
1
20
3
8
.375
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
2
1
0
0
7
Jan 4
ATL
1
21
3
4
.750
1
1
1.000
3
4
.750
0
1
1
1
0
0
1
2
10
Jan 2
@NY
1
27
3
10
.300
1
3
.333
3
4
.750
1
2
3
1
1
2
0
3
10
Jan 1
@IND
1
23
7
12
.583
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
1
1
2
2
1
0
0
2
17
Dec 28
CHA
1
15
1
4
.250
0
3
.000
3
3
1.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
5
Dec 26
MEM
1
24
2
11
.182
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
1
0
0
0
0
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D.J. Augustin
2
Elfrid Payton
Sidelined
Elfrid Payton (quad) will play against the Clippers on Wednesday night.
He went through shootaround for his bruised quad and should be all set for minutes around 30. He's off to a decent start in 2017, averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 boards, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals. He'll have his hands full against Chris Paul tonight.
Jan 11
3
C.J. Watson
SG
1
Evan Fournier
2
Jodie Meeks
3
C.J. Wilcox
SF
1
Aaron Gordon
2
Jeff Green
3
Mario Hezonja
4
Damjan Rudez
PF
1
Serge Ibaka
Sidelined
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) won't play vs. the Clippers on Wednesday, but an MRI was negative and he hopes to return on Friday.
Ibaka didn't practice on Tuesday or go through shootaround, but he tested his shoulder in pre-game warmups before being ruled out. He's day-to-day and could return as soon as Friday vs. the Blazers, but in the meantime there will be more minutes available for Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, and potentially Nikola Vucevic.
Jan 11
C
1
Bismack Biyombo
2
Nikola Vucevic
3
Stephen Zimmerman
Headlines
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
Ryan Knaus discusses the relative value of 'supporting' stats, which are the fantasy bedrock for guys like Rudy Gobert, Otto Porter and Moe Harkless.
