Player Page

Roster

Jeff Green | Forward | #34

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/28/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 235
College: Georgetown
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (5) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jeff Green will get the start against the Clippers on Wednesday.
Revenge game? Green used to play almost straight four in his Clippers days, so this shouldn't be a tough role to adjust to. Ibaka is likely back this weekend, so Green only gets a short-term boost in deep leagues. Jan 11 - 9:52 PM
Source: Magic on Twitter
More Jeff Green Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
389063481064917120307.3917487.85134115.2968469.22.81.30.41.20.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007OKC8028.14.09.4.4290.31.0.2762.23.0.7441.33.54.71.52.00.60.62.510.5
2008OKC7836.86.113.7.4461.23.2.3893.13.9.7881.55.16.72.02.21.00.42.616.5
2009OKC8237.15.913.0.4531.33.8.3332.02.7.7401.44.66.01.61.61.30.92.715.1
2010BOS7532.44.910.9.4490.92.8.3032.63.3.8111.03.84.81.41.30.70.52.813.3
2012BOS8127.84.610.0.4670.92.2.3852.63.3.8080.73.23.91.61.60.70.82.212.8
2013BOS8234.25.914.3.4121.64.8.3413.54.3.7950.74.04.61.72.00.70.62.216.9
2014MEM7831.55.312.4.4301.23.7.3323.13.7.8330.83.44.21.71.40.70.41.915.0
2015LAC8028.24.410.3.4300.82.7.3152.12.8.7450.93.24.21.71.20.70.52.111.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007OKC802251321749.4292176.276177238.7441012783791191584649198840
2008OKC7828724761068.44696247.389242307.78812039951915517381332021290
2009OKC8230394851070.453104312.333165223.740112378490134135104722211239
2010BOS752429368820.44964211.303198244.81173287360108995337210998
2012BOS812253376806.46770182.385214265.8085526331812813256681751036
2013BOS8228054821171.412135396.341283356.7955432638013816557471801382
2014MEM782459416967.43097292.332239287.8336426432813410853341471168
2015LAC802258354824.43067213.315164220.74574258332138935840164939
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 8@LAK12425.40001.000221.000011020026
Jan 6HOU12038.37513.33300.000011121007
Jan 4ATL12134.750111.00034.7500111001210
Jan 2@NY127310.30013.33334.7501231120310
Jan 1@IND123712.58336.50000.0001122100217
Dec 28CHA11514.25003.000331.000000100005
Dec 26MEM124211.18202.00000.000123100004

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Elfrid Payton
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
PF1Serge Ibaka
C1Bismack Biyombo
2Nikola Vucevic
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 