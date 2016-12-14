Jeff Green | Forward | #34 Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (30) / 8/28/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 235 College: Georgetown Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (5) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $15,000,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jeff Green will get the start against the Clippers on Wednesday. Revenge game? Green used to play almost straight four in his Clippers days, so this shouldn't be a tough role to adjust to. Ibaka is likely back this weekend, so Green only gets a short-term boost in deep leagues. Source: Magic on Twitter

Jeff Green scored 17 points in 23 bench minutes vs. Indiana on Sunday, going 7-of-12 from the field with three 3-pointers, two rebounds and two assists. Green was coming off three straight single-digit scoring games and he doesn't contribute many assists or defensive stats -- he hasn't blocked a shot since Nov. 23. The veteran is an awkward fit on the Magic roster, at least while Aaron Gordon is healthy, and there's no reason to think he'll improve in the second half of the season.

Jeff Green scored 19 points against the Clippers on Wednesday with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and four 3-pointers in 27 minutes. Revenge game? The Clippers really missed Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) to help on the small forwards, so take this strong scoring line with a grain of salt. Even bigger than that is the fact that Nikola Vucevic (back) missed this one. Green may only have a short-term boost while Vooch is out, especially in points leagues.