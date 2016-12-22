Welcome,
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Lavoy Allen
(F/C)
Monta Ellis
(G)
C.J. Miles
(G/F)
Kevin Seraphin
(F/C)
Myles Turner
(F/C)
Aaron Brooks
(G)
Paul George
(G/F)
Georges Niang
(F)
Rodney Stuckey
(G)
Joseph Young
(G)
Rakeem Christmas
(F)
Al Jefferson
(F/C)
Glenn Robinson III
(F)
Jeff Teague
(G)
Thaddeus Young
(F)
Thaddeus Young | Forward | #21
Team:
Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/21/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 221
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (12) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,078,652 2017-18: $12,921,348 2018-19: $13,764,045 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Thaddeus Young racked up six steals in Monday's win over the Pelicans, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.
Young was poked in the left eye tonight, but it only cost him a couple minutes and he looked fine down the stretch. This was his eighth career game with 6+ steals (his career high is eight steals) and his second in the span of a week, so this wasn't a complete fluke. He finished 8-of-9 from the field and hit his only free throw in one of the best fantasy lines of the day. He gets another favorable matchup vs. the Kings on Wednesday.
Jan 16 - 7:13 PM
Thaddeus Young (eye) is available to return to Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Jrue Holiday inadvertently poked Young in the left eye, but after being examined in the locker room, he was deemed available to return. He should be fine.
Jan 16 - 4:57 PM
Thaddeus Young scored just four points with four rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes against the Nuggets on Thursday.
Wilson Chandler took him to school throughout this game. Young's offensive game was coming around in his previous 10 with 13.2 points per game to go with his 7.1 boards and 2.2 steals on 50.5 percent from the field. Young should continue to be a mid-round guy in standard leagues.
Jan 12 - 5:21 PM
Thaddeus Young posted a double-double against the Celtics on Thursday with 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three 3-pointers.
It's just the fourth double-double of his season and the lack of rebounding has been a surprise. After Young posted a career-high 15.4 total rebounding rate last season, he came into tonight at just 11.0 this season. Even with the dip in boards, Young is still holding steady as a mid-round player in standard leagues thanks to some output in treys, steals and field goal percentage.
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 10:03:00 PM
Thaddeus Young racks up six steals in win
Jan 16 - 7:13 PM
Thaddeus Young (eye) available to return
Jan 16 - 4:57 PM
Thaddeus Young puts up a dud
Jan 12 - 5:21 PM
Thaddeus Young double-doubles
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 10:03:00 PM
More Thaddeus Young Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indiana Pacers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
39
1225
456
243
61
56
194
370
.524
28
52
.538
40
95
.421
18
63
11.7
6.2
1.6
1.4
1.6
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
PHI
74
21.0
3.6
6.6
.539
0.1
0.3
.316
1.0
1.4
.738
1.6
2.6
4.2
0.8
0.9
1.0
0.1
1.7
8.2
2008
PHI
75
34.4
6.3
12.8
.495
0.7
2.2
.341
1.9
2.5
.735
1.9
3.2
5.0
1.1
1.6
1.3
0.3
2.2
15.3
2009
PHI
67
32.0
5.7
12.1
.470
0.7
2.1
.348
1.7
2.5
.691
1.9
3.3
5.2
1.4
1.9
1.2
0.2
2.0
13.8
2010
PHI
82
26.0
5.6
10.3
.541
0.1
0.3
.273
1.5
2.1
.707
1.9
3.4
5.3
1.0
1.2
1.1
0.3
2.1
12.7
2011
PHI
63
27.9
5.5
10.9
.507
0.0
0.1
.250
1.8
2.3
.771
2.2
3.0
5.2
1.2
0.9
1.0
0.7
2.0
12.8
2012
PHI
76
34.6
6.7
12.6
.531
0.0
0.1
.125
1.4
2.5
.574
2.4
5.1
7.5
1.6
1.2
1.8
0.7
2.5
14.8
2013
PHI
79
34.4
7.4
16.2
.454
1.1
3.7
.308
2.1
2.9
.712
2.1
3.9
6.0
2.3
2.1
2.1
0.5
2.7
17.9
2014
BKN
76
32.0
5.9
12.7
.466
0.5
1.5
.330
1.7
2.6
.655
1.7
3.7
5.4
2.3
1.5
1.6
0.3
2.3
14.1
2015
BKN
73
33.1
6.8
13.2
.514
0.1
0.4
.233
1.4
2.2
.644
2.4
6.6
9.0
1.9
1.9
1.5
0.5
2.5
15.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
PHI
74
1555
264
490
.539
6
19
.316
76
103
.738
120
192
312
58
64
73
8
126
610
2008
PHI
75
2582
475
960
.495
56
164
.341
139
189
.735
139
238
377
86
118
100
23
165
1145
2009
PHI
67
2144
382
813
.470
48
138
.348
114
165
.691
130
220
350
97
126
81
15
133
926
2010
PHI
82
2135
458
847
.541
6
22
.273
123
174
.707
153
281
434
82
99
90
26
170
1045
2011
PHI
63
1755
348
687
.507
1
4
.250
111
144
.771
137
188
325
74
55
64
41
127
808
2012
PHI
76
2629
509
958
.531
1
8
.125
108
188
.574
182
389
571
125
90
133
55
191
1127
2013
PHI
79
2717
582
1283
.454
90
292
.308
163
229
.712
166
310
476
182
165
167
36
213
1417
2014
BKN
76
2434
451
968
.466
38
115
.330
131
200
.655
127
284
411
173
117
124
25
171
1071
2015
BKN
73
2413
495
963
.514
7
30
.233
105
163
.644
176
484
660
136
136
112
37
182
1102
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 12
@DEN
1
28
2
5
.400
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
2
1
0
1
2
4
Jan 7
NY
1
29
6
8
.750
2
2
1.000
2
4
.500
1
8
9
2
2
6
0
2
16
Jan 5
BKN
1
32
3
10
.300
1
3
.333
3
4
.750
0
6
6
1
0
0
2
3
10
Jan 3
@DET
1
33
4
8
.500
0
3
.000
0
0
.000
1
4
5
4
1
2
0
1
8
Jan 1
ORL
1
32
4
12
.333
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
3
1
3
2
0
2
10
Dec 30
CHI
1
36
7
11
.636
0
0
.000
3
4
.750
2
4
6
2
1
0
0
3
17
Dec 28
@WAS
1
35
5
10
.500
0
4
.000
1
3
.333
3
3
6
3
4
6
0
5
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeff Teague
2
Aaron Brooks
3
Joseph Young
SG
1
Monta Ellis
2
Rodney Stuckey
Sidelined
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) will miss at least the next four games for the Pacers.
Stuckey has suited up for just 17 of Indiana's 42 games this season, and there's no scenario out there where he would warrant a hold. Monte Ellis and C.J. Miles will continue to earn minutes in the 20s off the Pacers' bench, and Miles is worth a look for deep league GMs looking for some 3-point help.
Jan 16
SF
1
Paul George
2
C.J. Miles
3
Glenn Robinson III
PF
1
Thaddeus Young
2
Lavoy Allen
3
Georges Niang
4
Rakeem Christmas
C
1
Myles Turner
2
Al Jefferson
3
Kevin Seraphin
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Jonas Nader updates his power rankings with the Warriors moving past the Cavaliers to the top spot.
