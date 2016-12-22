Thaddeus Young | Forward | #21 Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (28) / 6/21/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 221 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (12) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,078,652 2017-18: $12,921,348 2018-19: $13,764,045 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Thaddeus Young racked up six steals in Monday's win over the Pelicans, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes. Young was poked in the left eye tonight, but it only cost him a couple minutes and he looked fine down the stretch. This was his eighth career game with 6+ steals (his career high is eight steals) and his second in the span of a week, so this wasn't a complete fluke. He finished 8-of-9 from the field and hit his only free throw in one of the best fantasy lines of the day. He gets another favorable matchup vs. the Kings on Wednesday.

Thaddeus Young (eye) is available to return to Monday's game against the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday inadvertently poked Young in the left eye, but after being examined in the locker room, he was deemed available to return. He should be fine.

Thaddeus Young scored just four points with four rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes against the Nuggets on Thursday. Wilson Chandler took him to school throughout this game. Young's offensive game was coming around in his previous 10 with 13.2 points per game to go with his 7.1 boards and 2.2 steals on 50.5 percent from the field. Young should continue to be a mid-round guy in standard leagues.