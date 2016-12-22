Player Page

Thaddeus Young | Forward | #21

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/21/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 221
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (12) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Thaddeus Young racked up six steals in Monday's win over the Pelicans, finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.
Young was poked in the left eye tonight, but it only cost him a couple minutes and he looked fine down the stretch. This was his eighth career game with 6+ steals (his career high is eight steals) and his second in the span of a week, so this wasn't a complete fluke. He finished 8-of-9 from the field and hit his only free throw in one of the best fantasy lines of the day. He gets another favorable matchup vs. the Kings on Wednesday. Jan 16 - 7:13 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3912254562436156194370.5242852.5384095.421186311.76.21.61.41.60.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007PHI7421.03.66.6.5390.10.3.3161.01.4.7381.62.64.20.80.91.00.11.78.2
2008PHI7534.46.312.8.4950.72.2.3411.92.5.7351.93.25.01.11.61.30.32.215.3
2009PHI6732.05.712.1.4700.72.1.3481.72.5.6911.93.35.21.41.91.20.22.013.8
2010PHI8226.05.610.3.5410.10.3.2731.52.1.7071.93.45.31.01.21.10.32.112.7
2011PHI6327.95.510.9.5070.00.1.2501.82.3.7712.23.05.21.20.91.00.72.012.8
2012PHI7634.66.712.6.5310.00.1.1251.42.5.5742.45.17.51.61.21.80.72.514.8
2013PHI7934.47.416.2.4541.13.7.3082.12.9.7122.13.96.02.32.12.10.52.717.9
2014BKN7632.05.912.7.4660.51.5.3301.72.6.6551.73.75.42.31.51.60.32.314.1
2015BKN7333.16.813.2.5140.10.4.2331.42.2.6442.46.69.01.91.91.50.52.515.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007PHI741555264490.539619.31676103.7381201923125864738126610
2008PHI752582475960.49556164.341139189.73513923837786118100231651145
2009PHI672144382813.47048138.348114165.691130220350971268115133926
2010PHI822135458847.541622.273123174.707153281434829990261701045
2011PHI631755348687.50714.250111144.77113718832574556441127808
2012PHI762629509958.53118.125108188.57418238957112590133551911127
2013PHI7927175821283.45490292.308163229.712166310476182165167362131417
2014BKN762434451968.46638115.330131200.655127284411173117124251711071
2015BKN732413495963.514730.233105163.644176484660136136112371821102
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 12@DEN12825.40002.00000.000134210124
Jan 7NY12968.750221.00024.5001892260216
Jan 5BKN132310.30013.33334.7500661002310
Jan 3@DET13348.50003.00000.000145412018
Jan 1ORL132412.33324.50000.0001231320210
Dec 30CHI136711.63600.00034.7502462100317
Dec 28@WAS135510.50004.00013.3333363460511

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1Monta Ellis
2Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2C.J. Miles
3Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Georges Niang
4Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 