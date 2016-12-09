Welcome,
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Aaron Harrison
(G)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Spencer Hawes
(F/C)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Roy Hibbert
(C)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Roy Hibbert | Center | #55
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 12/11/1986
Ht / Wt:
7'2' / 270
College:
Georgetown
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (17) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,000,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Roy Hibbert will be in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Bulls.
Cody Zeller (concussion) is out, so Hibbert may be able to flirt with minutes in the mid-20s tonight as he splits time at the five-spot with Spencer Hawes. However, through five starts this year, Hibbert owns unimpressive averages of 6.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1.0 block per game, so he's not a very attractive target in most leagues despite the increased opportunity.
Jan 2 - 6:41 PM
Source:
Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Roy Hibbert missed all six shots from the field and went 3-of-6 from the line on Friday, adding five rebounds and three blocks.
The Hornets talked up his offense and called it underrated during the preseason, but here we are. Hibbert has scored just 4.3 points per game over his last four. The blocks are nice and it actually moved him to 1.0 on the year, but he's not worth owning in majority of leagues.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 09:37:00 PM
Roy Hibbert's knees are finally close to 100% for the first time since the start of the season.
The last month has been a struggle for Hibbert since his right knee swelled up between the first and second games this season. Hibbert missed five games with that injury, but the effects stretched well beyond that span. However, he is finally playing close to pain-free. On Thursday, he had 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes. However, he is still not worth rostering in standard leagues.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 10:03:00 AM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Roy Hibbert moved back to the bench on Friday with four points, eight rebounds and one block in 21 minutes against the Knicks.
He actually looked better than expected and the Hornets will now need Frank Kaminsky to get almost all his minutes at the four. Hibbert is still not worth owning in most leagues.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 11:45:00 PM
Roy Hibbert will start Monday vs. Chicago
Jan 2 - 6:41 PM
Roy Hibbert misses all six from field
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 09:37:00 PM
Roy Hibbert finally feeling healthy
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 10:03:00 AM
Roy Hibbert moves back to the bench
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 11:45:00 PM
More Roy Hibbert Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
28
439
141
103
17
7
50
102
.490
41
54
.759
0
0
0.0
32
23
5.0
3.7
0.6
0.3
0.8
1.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
IND
70
14.4
2.8
6.0
.471
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
2.1
.667
1.6
1.8
3.5
0.7
0.8
0.3
1.1
3.1
7.1
2009
IND
81
25.1
4.8
9.7
.495
0.0
0.1
.500
2.1
2.8
.754
2.2
3.5
5.7
2.0
1.8
0.4
1.6
3.5
11.7
2010
IND
81
27.7
5.1
11.0
.461
0.0
0.0
.000
2.5
3.4
.745
2.2
5.3
7.5
2.0
2.3
0.4
1.8
3.2
12.7
2011
IND
65
29.8
5.1
10.3
.497
0.0
0.0
.000
2.6
3.7
.711
3.3
5.5
8.8
1.7
2.0
0.5
2.0
3.0
12.8
2012
IND
79
28.7
4.9
10.9
.448
0.0
0.1
.250
2.1
2.8
.741
3.7
4.6
8.3
1.4
2.1
0.5
2.6
3.5
11.9
2013
IND
81
29.7
4.1
9.3
.439
0.0
0.1
.400
2.6
3.3
.770
2.5
4.1
6.6
1.1
1.8
0.4
2.2
3.3
10.8
2014
IND
76
25.4
4.2
9.3
.446
0.0
0.0
.000
2.2
2.7
.824
2.1
5.1
7.1
1.1
1.4
0.2
1.6
2.8
10.6
2015
LAK
81
23.2
2.2
5.1
.443
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
1.8
.807
1.6
3.3
4.9
1.2
0.9
0.4
1.4
3.1
5.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
IND
70
1009
198
420
.471
0
0
.000
98
147
.667
115
128
243
49
55
20
76
215
494
2009
IND
81
2036
387
782
.495
3
6
.500
169
224
.754
177
287
464
158
145
30
131
285
946
2010
IND
81
2246
410
890
.461
0
4
.000
205
275
.745
182
428
610
166
185
33
142
256
1025
2011
IND
65
1938
332
668
.497
0
1
.000
170
239
.711
213
359
572
108
128
32
128
195
834
2012
IND
79
2270
385
859
.448
1
4
.250
166
224
.741
296
360
656
113
162
39
206
279
937
2013
IND
81
2406
331
754
.439
2
5
.400
207
269
.770
202
336
538
91
148
29
182
269
871
2014
IND
76
1930
317
710
.446
0
2
.000
168
204
.824
156
384
540
84
107
18
125
216
802
2015
LAK
81
1881
182
411
.443
0
2
.000
117
145
.807
132
266
398
95
76
32
110
252
481
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 31
CLE
1
14
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
1
0
2
0
Dec 29
MIA
1
15
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
3
1
4
0
1
0
2
2
4
Dec 28
@ORL
1
16
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
3
0
2
0
2
3
4
Dec 26
@BKN
1
19
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
2
4
2
2
2
0
4
4
Dec 23
CHI
1
16
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
5
5
0
2
0
4
3
4
Dec 20
LAK
1
9
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
0
0
0
1
1
6
Dec 17
@ATL
1
10
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
2
2
0
1
0
1
3
1
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Ramon Sessions
3
Brian Roberts
4
Aaron Harrison
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
Sidelined
Marco Belinelli (ankle) will not play on Monday vs. the Bulls.
This will be his fifth game in a row on the shelf and the Hornets continue to list him as "out" on the game notes. Jeremy Lamb will pick up a few extra minutes on the wings, while Michael Kiid-Gilchrist will see a heavy workload in the starting lineup.
Jan 2
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
C
1
Cody Zeller
Sidelined
Cody Zeller has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.
He will miss Monday's game vs. the Bulls and doesn't have a timetable to return. Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes should split Zeller's 26.1 minutes per game, but neither player is worth adding in standard leagues for now. Hibbert will likely draw the start.
Jan 2
2
Roy Hibbert
3
Spencer Hawes
