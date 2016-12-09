Roy Hibbert | Center | #55 Team: Charlotte Hornets Age / DOB: (30) / 12/11/1986 Ht / Wt: 7'2' / 270 College: Georgetown Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (17) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,000,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Roy Hibbert will be in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Bulls. Cody Zeller (concussion) is out, so Hibbert may be able to flirt with minutes in the mid-20s tonight as he splits time at the five-spot with Spencer Hawes. However, through five starts this year, Hibbert owns unimpressive averages of 6.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1.0 block per game, so he's not a very attractive target in most leagues despite the increased opportunity. Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter

Roy Hibbert missed all six shots from the field and went 3-of-6 from the line on Friday, adding five rebounds and three blocks. The Hornets talked up his offense and called it underrated during the preseason, but here we are. Hibbert has scored just 4.3 points per game over his last four. The blocks are nice and it actually moved him to 1.0 on the year, but he's not worth owning in majority of leagues.

Roy Hibbert's knees are finally close to 100% for the first time since the start of the season. The last month has been a struggle for Hibbert since his right knee swelled up between the first and second games this season. Hibbert missed five games with that injury, but the effects stretched well beyond that span. However, he is finally playing close to pain-free. On Thursday, he had 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes. However, he is still not worth rostering in standard leagues. Source: Charlotte Observer