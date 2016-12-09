Player Page

Roster

Roy Hibbert | Center | #55

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/11/1986
Ht / Wt:  7'2' / 270
College: Georgetown
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (17) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Roy Hibbert will be in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Bulls.
Cody Zeller (concussion) is out, so Hibbert may be able to flirt with minutes in the mid-20s tonight as he splits time at the five-spot with Spencer Hawes. However, through five starts this year, Hibbert owns unimpressive averages of 6.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1.0 block per game, so he's not a very attractive target in most leagues despite the increased opportunity. Jan 2 - 6:41 PM
Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter
More Roy Hibbert Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2843914110317750102.4904154.759000.032235.03.70.60.30.81.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008IND7014.42.86.0.4710.00.0.0001.42.1.6671.61.83.50.70.80.31.13.17.1
2009IND8125.14.89.7.4950.00.1.5002.12.8.7542.23.55.72.01.80.41.63.511.7
2010IND8127.75.111.0.4610.00.0.0002.53.4.7452.25.37.52.02.30.41.83.212.7
2011IND6529.85.110.3.4970.00.0.0002.63.7.7113.35.58.81.72.00.52.03.012.8
2012IND7928.74.910.9.4480.00.1.2502.12.8.7413.74.68.31.42.10.52.63.511.9
2013IND8129.74.19.3.4390.00.1.4002.63.3.7702.54.16.61.11.80.42.23.310.8
2014IND7625.44.29.3.4460.00.0.0002.22.7.8242.15.17.11.11.40.21.62.810.6
2015LAK8123.22.25.1.4430.00.0.0001.41.8.8071.63.34.91.20.90.41.43.15.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008IND701009198420.47100.00098147.66711512824349552076215494
2009IND812036387782.49536.500169224.75417728746415814530131285946
2010IND812246410890.46104.000205275.745182428610166185331422561025
2011IND651938332668.49701.000170239.71121335957210812832128195834
2012IND792270385859.44814.250166224.74129636065611316239206279937
2013IND812406331754.43925.400207269.7702023365389114829182269871
2014IND761930317710.44602.000168204.8241563845408410718125216802
2015LAK811881182411.44302.000117145.807132266398957632110252481
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 31CLE11402.00000.00000.000112001020
Dec 29MIA11523.66700.00000.000314010224
Dec 28@ORL11624.50000.00000.000123020234
Dec 26@BKN11923.66700.00000.000224222044
Dec 23CHI116221.00000.00000.000055020434
Dec 20LAK1923.66700.000221.000022000116
Dec 17@ATL11001.00000.00012.500022010131

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
4Aaron Harrison
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
C1Cody Zeller
2Roy Hibbert
3Spencer Hawes
 

 