Spencer Hawes will start against the Warriors on Wednesday and Roy Hibbert will come off the bench. Hibbert against the Warriors just doesn't make sense here. We should see a little more of Frank Kaminsky at the five in this game, assuming he can make shots. Hawes should be looking at minutes in the mid 20s and could have some short-term value. Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter

Spencer Hawes played just 16 minutes and hit 4-of-9 shots for eight points, four rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 115-98 loss to the Thunder. Cody Zeller was out again with his quad injury, but starting center Roy Hibbert played just 13 minutes, Hawes played 16 minutes, and Frank Kaminsky played 25 minutes and scored 10 points. None of the reserve centers in Charlotte are reliable enough to count on when Zeller's injured, and are even worse when he's healthy. Zeller is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Warriors, and while Hawes figures to have the best shot at success off the bench, he's simply too unreliable to throw into lineups.

Spencer Hawes scored 12 points with seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes against the Kings on Saturday. He didn't play at all in the first quarter with the Hornets going small after Roy Hibbert checked out. There's a good chance Cody Zeller (quad) will be back for Tuesday, so this may be Hawes' last chance for big minutes.