Spencer Hawes | Center/Forward | #00

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 245
College: Washington
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (10) / SAC
Spencer Hawes will start against the Warriors on Wednesday and Roy Hibbert will come off the bench.
Hibbert against the Warriors just doesn't make sense here. We should see a little more of Frank Kaminsky at the five in this game, assuming he can make shots. Hawes should be looking at minutes in the mid 20s and could have some short-term value. Feb 1 - 9:33 PM
Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
346022501425913102212.4813034.8821654.29624397.44.21.70.41.10.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007SAC7113.12.14.5.4590.10.3.1900.50.8.6551.02.33.20.60.80.20.61.84.7
2008SAC7729.34.810.4.4660.51.5.3481.21.8.6621.95.27.11.92.10.61.23.211.4
2009SAC7226.44.39.3.4680.41.2.2991.01.5.6892.04.06.12.21.80.41.22.810.0
2010PHI8121.23.37.0.4650.10.5.2430.61.1.5341.64.15.71.51.20.40.92.57.2
2011PHI3724.94.28.6.4890.10.3.2501.11.5.7272.15.27.32.61.50.41.32.79.6
2012PHI8227.24.69.9.4640.41.1.3561.51.9.7772.15.17.22.21.60.31.42.811.0
2013CLE8030.95.011.0.4561.63.9.4161.51.9.7831.66.68.33.02.20.61.23.013.2
2014LAC7317.52.25.7.3930.82.4.3130.60.9.6470.43.13.51.20.80.30.72.45.8
2015CHA5718.12.25.4.4050.71.8.3730.91.1.8310.93.44.31.91.00.40.51.96.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007SAC71930146318.459421.1903858.6556816223044561440128334
2008SAC772257373800.46640115.34890136.6621484015491491604493249876
2009SAC721904312666.4682687.29973106.6891452914361581313283200723
2010PHI811717264568.465937.2434788.534129336465121972971201584
2011PHI37923156319.489312.2504055.7277819227098551648100355
2012PHI822229376811.4643187.356122157.77717341759018313124113233905
2013CLE802468403883.456128308.416119152.78313152966024017344942371053
2014LAC731276163415.39355176.3134468.6473022825888612453173425
2015CHA571032124306.40538102.3735465.83151193244109582227111340
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 31@POR11649.44402.00000.000134200018
Jan 28SAC12846.66701.000441.0002571101512
Jan 27@NY12514.25002.000441.000235121206
Jan 25GS129413.30812.500111.000310135201310
Jan 23WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 21BKN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 20TOR15221.00000.00000.000033000004

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
3Christian Wood
C1Cody Zeller
2Roy Hibbert
3Spencer Hawes
 

 