Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cards, Martinez agree to 5-year, $51M extension
Rockies ink Reynolds to minor league deal
Update: TEX not actively pursuing Quintana
Josh Bell undergoes minor knee operation
Report: Orioles to sign 2B Johnny Giavotella
Royals finalize 2-year deal with Brandon Moss
Khris Davis wins arbitration case over A's
Cubs acquire RHP Eddie Butler from Rockies
Tribe ink Wily Mo Pena to minor league deal
Mets open to two-year deal with Jerry Blevins
FA slugger Chris Carter may consider Japan
Jays reach $3 mil deal with lefty J.P. Howell
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
Lynch Lands with Niners
Jan 31
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 30
Dose: AFC Grabs Pro Bowl Win
Jan 30
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Larry Fitzgerald 'definitely' playing in 2017
Patriots add DT Alan Branch to injury report
Tom Savage to compete for Texans starting job
Report: Texans 'not a landing spot' for Romo
Carson Palmer denies moving out of Arizona
Report: CLE will 'try to trade for' Garoppolo
Watt (back) says he's fully cleared for OTAs
Report: San Diego reaches out to Raiders
Travis Benjamin recovering from knee scope
Arians expects both Palmer and Fitz to return
Arians: Tyrann Mathieu's knee is '96 percent'
Steelers taking 'long-term' view with Le'Veon
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 1
Feb 1
Dose: Free Willy Time? Maybe
Feb 1
Stats: Maker's Mark
Jan 31
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyrie Irving hands out career-high 14 assists
Rodney Hood (right knee) out for game
James Johnson ejected on Wednesday
Spencer Hawes starting; Roy Hibbert to bench
Shaun Livingston (back) out for Wednesday
Jameer Nelson ejected for two technical fouls
JaVale McGee starting for Zaza Pachulia
Andrew Bogut gets injection, is out Friday
Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler available
Boris Diaw starting; Trey Lyles to bench
Garrett Temple (hamstring) out 2-3 weeks
Jameer Nelson starting, Mudiay off bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Behind The Net Shot Assists
Feb 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 1
Luongo Earns 450th Career Win
Feb 1
Line Changes: Break Point
Jan 31
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1994-2016
Jan 31
Patrick Eaves lighting it Up
Jan 30
Dose: Picking 3 or 4 1970-1993
Jan 30
Waiver Wired: Little goes big
Jan 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeny Kuznetsov gets first star of January
Aleksander Barkov may be back next week
Conor Sheary out 4-6 weeks due to UBI
Alex Galchenyuk ready to return Thursday
Mitch Marner named Rookie of the Month
Blues fire Hitchcock, Mike Yeo named new HC
Martin Jones blocks 24 in win over Blackhawks
D. Kuemper has busy night in win over Oilers
Alex Pietrangelo picks up 3 pts in loss
Mark Scheifele nets 3 points in win over STL
Michael Matheson scores twice in win over OTT
Max Pacioretty scores three in win over BUF
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Seminoles ink stud five-star DT Marvin Wilson
Nebraska flips 4-star CB Blades from Florida
Trojans brings in five-star WR Joseph Lewis
Alabama keeps on keepin' on, signs WR Smith
Internet celebrates ISU T Kobe Buffalomeat
Alabama signs four-star stud DE LaBryan Ray
LSU adds to defensive line with DE Chaisson
Four-star T Austin Jackson heading to USC
Hooker recently had hernia & labrum surgery
Michigan signs No. 1 target 5-star DT Solomon
T Zabie spurns hometown Horns for UCLA
Seminoles beat out UGA, Stanford for Warner
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 23
Jan 31
DFS Soccer: Week 23
Jan 30
Late Fitness Check GW23
Jan 30
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 23
Jan 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 23
Jan 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW23
Jan 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 23
Jan 30
The Bargain Hunter-Week 23
Jan 29
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Man United held to draw by lowly Hull
Peter Crouch hits a century as Potters draw
Seamus Coleman scores again in 1-1 draw
Hull City steals a point from Old Trafford
Manchester City hammer West Ham 4-0
Hammers fail to extend good form against MCI
Molla Wague joins Leicester City on loan
Chelsea defender Ivanovic joins Zenit
Rhodes completes move to Championship side
Markus Grosicki signs on with Hull City
Southampton secure signing of Gabbiadini
Palace get their man in Mamadou Sakho
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Nicolas Batum
(G/F)
Spencer Hawes
(F/C)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
(F)
Ramon Sessions
(G)
Christian Wood
(F)
Marco Belinelli
(G)
Roy Hibbert
(C)
Jeremy Lamb
(G/F)
Kemba Walker
(G)
Cody Zeller
(F/C)
Treveon Graham
(G)
Frank Kaminsky
(F)
Brian Roberts
(G)
Marvin Williams
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Spencer Hawes | Center/Forward | #00
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 4/28/1988
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 245
College:
Washington
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (10) / SAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,348,759 2017-18: $6,021,175 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Spencer Hawes will start against the Warriors on Wednesday and Roy Hibbert will come off the bench.
Hibbert against the Warriors just doesn't make sense here. We should see a little more of Frank Kaminsky at the five in this game, assuming he can make shots. Hawes should be looking at minutes in the mid 20s and could have some short-term value.
Feb 1 - 9:33 PM
Source:
Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Spencer Hawes played just 16 minutes and hit 4-of-9 shots for eight points, four rebounds and two assists in Tuesday's 115-98 loss to the Thunder.
Cody Zeller was out again with his quad injury, but starting center Roy Hibbert played just 13 minutes, Hawes played 16 minutes, and Frank Kaminsky played 25 minutes and scored 10 points. None of the reserve centers in Charlotte are reliable enough to count on when Zeller's injured, and are even worse when he's healthy. Zeller is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Warriors, and while Hawes figures to have the best shot at success off the bench, he's simply too unreliable to throw into lineups.
Feb 1 - 12:30 AM
Spencer Hawes scored 12 points with seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes against the Kings on Saturday.
He didn't play at all in the first quarter with the Hornets going small after Roy Hibbert checked out. There's a good chance Cody Zeller (quad) will be back for Tuesday, so this may be Hawes' last chance for big minutes.
Jan 28 - 9:37 PM
Spencer Hawes came off the bench on Wednesday for 10 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and one 3-pointer in 29 minutes of action.
Cody Zeller was out tonight with a bruised quadriceps, and Roy Hibbert lasted only 17 minutes as a starter, so Hawes' double-double was mostly situational. He played a total of five minutes in Charlotte's previous four games, which nicely sums up his fantasy outlook.
Jan 26 - 12:30 AM
Spencer Hawes starting; Roy Hibbert to bench
Feb 1 - 9:33 PM
Spencer Hawes quiet in loss to Blazers
Feb 1 - 12:30 AM
Spencer Hawes is productive off the bench
Jan 28 - 9:37 PM
Spencer Hawes double-doubles off bench
Jan 26 - 12:30 AM
More Spencer Hawes Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Embiid
PHI
(5873)
2
N. Jokic
DEN
(5648)
3
D. Rose
NY
(5612)
4
D. DeRozan
TOR
(5553)
5
S. Curry
GS
(5438)
6
J. Smith
CLE
(4900)
7
C. Paul
LAC
(4836)
8
K. Middleton
MLW
(4831)
9
A. Bradley
BOS
(4587)
10
E. Mudiay
DEN
(4507)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Charlotte Bobcats Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
34
602
250
142
59
13
102
212
.481
30
34
.882
16
54
.296
24
39
7.4
4.2
1.7
0.4
1.1
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
SAC
71
13.1
2.1
4.5
.459
0.1
0.3
.190
0.5
0.8
.655
1.0
2.3
3.2
0.6
0.8
0.2
0.6
1.8
4.7
2008
SAC
77
29.3
4.8
10.4
.466
0.5
1.5
.348
1.2
1.8
.662
1.9
5.2
7.1
1.9
2.1
0.6
1.2
3.2
11.4
2009
SAC
72
26.4
4.3
9.3
.468
0.4
1.2
.299
1.0
1.5
.689
2.0
4.0
6.1
2.2
1.8
0.4
1.2
2.8
10.0
2010
PHI
81
21.2
3.3
7.0
.465
0.1
0.5
.243
0.6
1.1
.534
1.6
4.1
5.7
1.5
1.2
0.4
0.9
2.5
7.2
2011
PHI
37
24.9
4.2
8.6
.489
0.1
0.3
.250
1.1
1.5
.727
2.1
5.2
7.3
2.6
1.5
0.4
1.3
2.7
9.6
2012
PHI
82
27.2
4.6
9.9
.464
0.4
1.1
.356
1.5
1.9
.777
2.1
5.1
7.2
2.2
1.6
0.3
1.4
2.8
11.0
2013
CLE
80
30.9
5.0
11.0
.456
1.6
3.9
.416
1.5
1.9
.783
1.6
6.6
8.3
3.0
2.2
0.6
1.2
3.0
13.2
2014
LAC
73
17.5
2.2
5.7
.393
0.8
2.4
.313
0.6
0.9
.647
0.4
3.1
3.5
1.2
0.8
0.3
0.7
2.4
5.8
2015
CHA
57
18.1
2.2
5.4
.405
0.7
1.8
.373
0.9
1.1
.831
0.9
3.4
4.3
1.9
1.0
0.4
0.5
1.9
6.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
SAC
71
930
146
318
.459
4
21
.190
38
58
.655
68
162
230
44
56
14
40
128
334
2008
SAC
77
2257
373
800
.466
40
115
.348
90
136
.662
148
401
549
149
160
44
93
249
876
2009
SAC
72
1904
312
666
.468
26
87
.299
73
106
.689
145
291
436
158
131
32
83
200
723
2010
PHI
81
1717
264
568
.465
9
37
.243
47
88
.534
129
336
465
121
97
29
71
201
584
2011
PHI
37
923
156
319
.489
3
12
.250
40
55
.727
78
192
270
98
55
16
48
100
355
2012
PHI
82
2229
376
811
.464
31
87
.356
122
157
.777
173
417
590
183
131
24
113
233
905
2013
CLE
80
2468
403
883
.456
128
308
.416
119
152
.783
131
529
660
240
173
44
94
237
1053
2014
LAC
73
1276
163
415
.393
55
176
.313
44
68
.647
30
228
258
88
61
24
53
173
425
2015
CHA
57
1032
124
306
.405
38
102
.373
54
65
.831
51
193
244
109
58
22
27
111
340
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 31
@POR
1
16
4
9
.444
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
2
0
0
0
1
8
Jan 28
SAC
1
28
4
6
.667
0
1
.000
4
4
1.000
2
5
7
1
1
0
1
5
12
Jan 27
@NY
1
25
1
4
.250
0
2
.000
4
4
1.000
2
3
5
1
2
1
2
0
6
Jan 25
GS
1
29
4
13
.308
1
2
.500
1
1
1.000
3
10
13
5
2
0
1
3
10
Jan 23
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 21
BKN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 20
TOR
1
5
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
2
Ramon Sessions
3
Brian Roberts
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
3
Christian Wood
C
1
Cody Zeller
Sidelined
Cody Zeller (quad) is listed as out in the game notes for Wednesday against the Warriors.
This is off the game notes, so Zeller isn't 100 percent out. That said, we're not expecting him to play due to multiple bruises from his hip to his knee. Assuming he is out, the Hornets are likely going to go smaller against the Warriors and the way they cause switches. That could get Frank Kaminsky to minutes in the mid 20s, but he did only play 18 minutes against them last week due to making just 1-of-8 from the field on Jan. 25. Spencer Hawes should benefit most.
Feb 1
2
Roy Hibbert
3
Spencer Hawes
Headlines
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
Ryan Knaus looks at 'revenge games' to determine whether fantasy owners benefit when a player faces their former team.
More NBA Columns
»
Are Revenge Games Real?
Feb 1
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 1
Feb 1
»
Dose: Free Willy Time? Maybe
Feb 1
»
Stats: Maker's Mark
Jan 31
»
Dose: IT2 a 4th-quarter Freak!
Jan 31
»
Season Long Pod for Jan. 30
Jan 30
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 15
Jan 30
»
Dose: Quadruple Overtime?
Jan 30
NBA Headlines
»
Kyrie Irving hands out career-high 14 assists
»
Rodney Hood (right knee) out for game
»
James Johnson ejected on Wednesday
»
Spencer Hawes starting; Roy Hibbert to bench
»
Shaun Livingston (back) out for Wednesday
»
Jameer Nelson ejected for two technical fouls
»
JaVale McGee starting for Zaza Pachulia
»
Andrew Bogut gets injection, is out Friday
»
Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler available
»
Boris Diaw starting; Trey Lyles to bench
»
Garrett Temple (hamstring) out 2-3 weeks
»
Jameer Nelson starting, Mudiay off bench
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved