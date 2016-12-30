Player Page

Nick Young | Guard/Forward | #0

Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/1/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 210
College: USC
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (16) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Nick Young drained 7-of-9 three-pointers to finish Sunday's 123-114 loss with 26 points (8-of-14 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes.
We've been waiting for Young to revert to his typically inconsistent play, but it's just not happening. He's made at least five 3-pointers in six of his past eight games and is racking up top-50 roto value in the Lakers' past dozen games. He's a terrific 3-point specialist who isn't hurting you in any category, but this still feels like a sell-high opportunity. Jan 2 - 12:45 AM
Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
29759413673116144306.4714248.87583194.428111814.22.31.10.60.60.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007WAS7515.42.86.4.4390.51.3.4001.31.7.8150.31.21.50.81.30.50.11.77.5
2008WAS8222.44.19.2.4440.72.0.3412.02.4.8500.41.51.81.21.10.50.21.710.9
2009WAS7419.33.17.5.4180.92.3.4061.41.8.8000.31.11.40.60.80.40.12.08.6
2010WAS6431.86.414.6.4411.64.2.3872.93.6.8160.42.32.71.21.40.70.32.317.4
2011LAC6227.95.112.6.4031.74.5.3652.32.7.8520.51.62.10.91.30.70.32.314.2
2012PHI5924.03.89.2.4131.33.6.3571.82.2.8200.41.82.21.40.80.60.21.410.6
2013LAK6428.46.013.9.4352.15.5.3863.74.5.8250.52.12.61.51.50.70.22.417.9
2014LAK4223.74.111.3.3662.05.4.3693.13.5.8920.41.92.31.01.00.50.32.013.4
2015LAK5419.22.36.9.3391.44.4.3251.21.4.8290.31.51.80.60.60.40.10.97.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007WAS751157210478.43940100.400101124.81523921156394357130561
2008WAS821837336756.44456164.341164193.8503111915095923920140892
2009WAS741426233558.41869170.406104130.80020821024856288147639
2010WAS642032412935.441105271.387186228.81626148174759045171441115
2011LAC621730316784.403103282.365144169.8523110213356834417141879
2012PHI591414224542.41375210.357105128.820241061308450361484628
2013LAK641818387889.435135350.386235285.82529137166959546121561144
2014LAK42997174476.36683225.369132148.8921779964144231183563
2015LAK541036126372.33977237.3256376.829148397343023750392
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 29DAL13068.75056.83300.0000221010017
Dec 27UTA12328.25004.00000.000022112024
Dec 25LAC13069.66757.714221.0000222110319
Dec 23@ORL12827.28613.33302.000123002205
Dec 22@MIA136714.500511.455111.0000001020220
Dec 20@CHA127918.500510.500111.0000220100024
Dec 17@CLE1381219.632814.57100.0000223010532

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D'Angelo Russell
2Jordan Clarkson
3Jose Calderon
4Marcelo Huertas
SG1Nick Young
2Lou Williams
SF1Luol Deng
2Brandon Ingram
3Metta World Peace
PF1Julius Randle
2Larry Nance
3Thomas Robinson
C1Timofey Mozgov
2Tarik Black
3Ivica Zubac
 

 