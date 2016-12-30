Nick Young | Guard/Forward | #0

Latest News Recent News

Nick Young drained 7-of-9 three-pointers to finish Sunday's 123-114 loss with 26 points (8-of-14 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes. We've been waiting for Young to revert to his typically inconsistent play, but it's just not happening. He's made at least five 3-pointers in six of his past eight games and is racking up top-50 roto value in the Lakers' past dozen games. He's a terrific 3-point specialist who isn't hurting you in any category, but this still feels like a sell-high opportunity. Source: Mike Trudell on Twitter

Nick Young bounced back on Thursday, hitting 6-of-8 shots and five 3-pointers for 17 points, two rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes. Young hit just 2-of-8 shots for four points on Tuesday, so it was nice to see him come out to play tonight. Lou Williams and Luol Deng were the quiet Laker wings tonight, and it's going to be tough for Young, Williams, Deng, Jordan Clarkson and D'Angelo Russell to all have it going on the same night as long as they're all healthy.

Nick Young was held to four points on 2-of-8 shooting in Tuesday's loss to the Jazz. He was coming in hot with averages of 16.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steals and 3.6 3-pointers in his previous nine games in December, so we'll give him a pass for this one in what was a tough matchup. Young added two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes, and he missed all four of his attempts from deep. He's not loaded with upside by any means, but he's worth owning in standard leagues for his 3-pointers alone.