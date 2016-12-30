Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
NBA
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
Player Page
Roster
Tarik Black
(F/C)
Luol Deng
(F)
Timofey Mozgov
(C)
Thomas Robinson
(F)
Metta World Peace
(G/F)
Jose Calderon
(G)
Marcelo Huertas
(G)
Larry Nance
(F)
D'Angelo Russell
(G)
Nick Young
(G/F)
Jordan Clarkson
(G)
Brandon Ingram
(F)
Julius Randle
(F)
Lou Williams
(G)
Ivica Zubac
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Nick Young | Guard/Forward | #0
Team:
Los Angeles Lakers
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/1/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 210
College:
USC
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (16) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,443,918 2017-18: $5,668,667 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nick Young drained 7-of-9 three-pointers to finish Sunday's 123-114 loss with 26 points (8-of-14 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes.
We've been waiting for Young to revert to his typically inconsistent play, but it's just not happening. He's made at least five 3-pointers in six of his past eight games and is racking up top-50 roto value in the Lakers' past dozen games. He's a terrific 3-point specialist who isn't hurting you in any category, but this still feels like a sell-high opportunity.
Jan 2 - 12:45 AM
Source:
Mike Trudell on Twitter
Nick Young bounced back on Thursday, hitting 6-of-8 shots and five 3-pointers for 17 points, two rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes.
Young hit just 2-of-8 shots for four points on Tuesday, so it was nice to see him come out to play tonight. Lou Williams and Luol Deng were the quiet Laker wings tonight, and it's going to be tough for Young, Williams, Deng, Jordan Clarkson and D'Angelo Russell to all have it going on the same night as long as they're all healthy.
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:27:00 AM
Nick Young was held to four points on 2-of-8 shooting in Tuesday's loss to the Jazz.
He was coming in hot with averages of 16.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steals and 3.6 3-pointers in his previous nine games in December, so we'll give him a pass for this one in what was a tough matchup. Young added two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes, and he missed all four of his attempts from deep. He's not loaded with upside by any means, but he's worth owning in standard leagues for his 3-pointers alone.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 01:23:00 AM
Nick Young hit 7-of-14 shots and five more 3-pointers for 20 points, zero rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 36 minutes of Thursday's loss to the Heat.
The Lakers blew a 19-point lead to lose by eight, have lost three straight games and only have one win since Dec. 1. Young is doing his part though, averaging 21 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.6 3-pointers on 51 percent shooting over his last five. He's been great for points and threes, but is pretty much lacking everywhere else.
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 11:18:00 PM
Nick Young makes 7-of-9 threes, scores 26 pts
Jan 2 - 12:45 AM
Nick Young bounces back in loss to Mavs
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 01:27:00 AM
Nick Young held to four points in loss
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 01:23:00 AM
Nick Young still hot for cold Lakers
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 11:18:00 PM
More Nick Young Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Lakers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
759
413
67
31
16
144
306
.471
42
48
.875
83
194
.428
11
18
14.2
2.3
1.1
0.6
0.6
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
WAS
75
15.4
2.8
6.4
.439
0.5
1.3
.400
1.3
1.7
.815
0.3
1.2
1.5
0.8
1.3
0.5
0.1
1.7
7.5
2008
WAS
82
22.4
4.1
9.2
.444
0.7
2.0
.341
2.0
2.4
.850
0.4
1.5
1.8
1.2
1.1
0.5
0.2
1.7
10.9
2009
WAS
74
19.3
3.1
7.5
.418
0.9
2.3
.406
1.4
1.8
.800
0.3
1.1
1.4
0.6
0.8
0.4
0.1
2.0
8.6
2010
WAS
64
31.8
6.4
14.6
.441
1.6
4.2
.387
2.9
3.6
.816
0.4
2.3
2.7
1.2
1.4
0.7
0.3
2.3
17.4
2011
LAC
62
27.9
5.1
12.6
.403
1.7
4.5
.365
2.3
2.7
.852
0.5
1.6
2.1
0.9
1.3
0.7
0.3
2.3
14.2
2012
PHI
59
24.0
3.8
9.2
.413
1.3
3.6
.357
1.8
2.2
.820
0.4
1.8
2.2
1.4
0.8
0.6
0.2
1.4
10.6
2013
LAK
64
28.4
6.0
13.9
.435
2.1
5.5
.386
3.7
4.5
.825
0.5
2.1
2.6
1.5
1.5
0.7
0.2
2.4
17.9
2014
LAK
42
23.7
4.1
11.3
.366
2.0
5.4
.369
3.1
3.5
.892
0.4
1.9
2.3
1.0
1.0
0.5
0.3
2.0
13.4
2015
LAK
54
19.2
2.3
6.9
.339
1.4
4.4
.325
1.2
1.4
.829
0.3
1.5
1.8
0.6
0.6
0.4
0.1
0.9
7.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
WAS
75
1157
210
478
.439
40
100
.400
101
124
.815
23
92
115
63
94
35
7
130
561
2008
WAS
82
1837
336
756
.444
56
164
.341
164
193
.850
31
119
150
95
92
39
20
140
892
2009
WAS
74
1426
233
558
.418
69
170
.406
104
130
.800
20
82
102
48
56
28
8
147
639
2010
WAS
64
2032
412
935
.441
105
271
.387
186
228
.816
26
148
174
75
90
45
17
144
1115
2011
LAC
62
1730
316
784
.403
103
282
.365
144
169
.852
31
102
133
56
83
44
17
141
879
2012
PHI
59
1414
224
542
.413
75
210
.357
105
128
.820
24
106
130
84
50
36
14
84
628
2013
LAK
64
1818
387
889
.435
135
350
.386
235
285
.825
29
137
166
95
95
46
12
156
1144
2014
LAK
42
997
174
476
.366
83
225
.369
132
148
.892
17
79
96
41
44
23
11
83
563
2015
LAK
54
1036
126
372
.339
77
237
.325
63
76
.829
14
83
97
34
30
23
7
50
392
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 29
DAL
1
30
6
8
.750
5
6
.833
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
1
0
0
17
Dec 27
UTA
1
23
2
8
.250
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
1
2
0
2
4
Dec 25
LAC
1
30
6
9
.667
5
7
.714
2
2
1.000
0
2
2
2
1
1
0
3
19
Dec 23
@ORL
1
28
2
7
.286
1
3
.333
0
2
.000
1
2
3
0
0
2
2
0
5
Dec 22
@MIA
1
36
7
14
.500
5
11
.455
1
1
1.000
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
2
20
Dec 20
@CHA
1
27
9
18
.500
5
10
.500
1
1
1.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
24
Dec 17
@CLE
1
38
12
19
.632
8
14
.571
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
0
1
0
5
32
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D'Angelo Russell
2
Jordan Clarkson
3
Jose Calderon
4
Marcelo Huertas
SG
1
Nick Young
2
Lou Williams
SF
1
Luol Deng
2
Brandon Ingram
3
Metta World Peace
PF
1
Julius Randle
2
Larry Nance
Sidelined
Larry Nance (knee) did some work on a weight-bearing treadmill on Thursday.
This is a great sign for Nance. He's expected to be out until around MLK Day, but the Lakers have to be pleased he may only have a bone bruise. With him out, it's been Luol Deng and more small-ball lineups to fill the void at the four.
Dec 29
3
Thomas Robinson
C
1
Timofey Mozgov
2
Tarik Black
3
Ivica Zubac
