Player Page

Roster

Rodney Stuckey | Guard | #2

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/21/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 210
College: Eastern Washington
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (15) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) will not play on Thursday vs. Boston.
Monta Ellis (groin) is expected to miss a few more games, so this makes C.J. Miles an intriguing option on a five-game slate -- he's averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 3-pointers over his last five games. Stuckey is day-to-day, but he's not worth holding onto in most leagues. Dec 22 - 11:10 AM
Source: Pacers on Twitter
More Rodney Stuckey Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
163371524635751116.4404257.737826.3080279.52.92.20.41.70.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007DET5719.02.76.7.4010.10.3.1882.22.7.8140.61.72.32.81.40.90.12.07.6
2008DET7931.95.111.6.4390.31.0.2952.93.7.8030.92.63.54.92.21.00.12.713.4
2009DET7334.26.215.2.4050.21.1.2284.14.9.8330.92.93.84.82.21.40.22.816.6
2010DET7031.25.211.8.4390.41.3.2894.75.4.8661.02.13.15.22.21.10.12.515.5
2011DET5529.94.710.9.4290.61.9.3174.95.8.8340.71.92.63.81.90.80.22.314.8
2012DET7628.54.09.8.4060.72.4.3022.83.6.7830.62.22.83.61.80.70.21.711.5
2013DET7326.75.111.7.4360.31.2.2733.34.0.8360.51.82.32.11.70.70.11.813.9
2014IND7126.54.710.6.4400.82.0.3902.53.0.8190.53.03.53.11.70.80.11.812.6
2015IND5822.03.27.6.4130.31.4.2412.32.7.8290.32.42.72.41.30.70.11.38.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007DET571082153382.401316.188127156.814329712916078496113436
2008DET792520401913.4392378.295233290.8036920627538717378112171058
2009DET7325004491109.4051879.228299359.83367214281348163101122051215
2010DET702183363827.4392690.289330381.8667014621636115576101771082
2011DET551644256597.42933104.317267320.834381041422101064410124812
2012DET762168304748.40655182.302213272.783431692122701345117127876
2013DET731949372853.4362488.273244292.8363913016915212554101311012
2014IND711878332754.44055141.390177216.819362122482191185610131896
2015IND581275183443.4132083.241131158.829191371561427643877517
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@NY0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 19WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 17@DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 15@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14@MIA122312.25012.50034.7500553100110
Dec 12CHA121511.45512.50034.7500444200314
Dec 10POR12715.20002.000441.000033230026

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1Monta Ellis
2Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2C.J. Miles
3Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Georges Niang
4Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 