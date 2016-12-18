Welcome,
Rodney Stuckey
Roster
Lavoy Allen
(F/C)
Monta Ellis
(G)
C.J. Miles
(G/F)
Kevin Seraphin
(F/C)
Myles Turner
(F/C)
Aaron Brooks
(G)
Paul George
(G/F)
Georges Niang
(F)
Rodney Stuckey
(G)
Joseph Young
(G)
Rakeem Christmas
(F)
Al Jefferson
(F/C)
Glenn Robinson III
(F)
Jeff Teague
(G)
Thaddeus Young
(F)
Rodney Stuckey | Guard | #2
Team:
Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/21/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 210
College:
Eastern Washington
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (15) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $7,000,000 2017-18: $7,000,000 {Player Option}
Latest News
Recent News
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) will not play on Thursday vs. Boston.
Monta Ellis (groin) is expected to miss a few more games, so this makes C.J. Miles an intriguing option on a five-game slate -- he's averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 3-pointers over his last five games. Stuckey is day-to-day, but he's not worth holding onto in most leagues.
Dec 22 - 11:10 AM
Source:
Pacers on Twitter
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) will not suit up for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
With both Stuckey and Monta Ellis (groin) on the sidelines Tuesday night, C.J. Miles should be able to flirt with around 30 minutes and he's someone to consider as a streamer option in standard leagues with a favorable matchup against the Knicks. Stuckey's next opportunity to play will come Thursday vs. the Celtics, and for now, we'll be considering him questionable for that one.
Dec 20 - 5:45 PM
Source:
Ian Begley on Twitter
Coach Nate McMillan said Rodney Stuckey will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Knicks.
Stuckey, who missed his third consecutive game Monday with a left hamstring strain, will travel with the Pacers to New York for Tuesday’s game. If Stuckey does not play, C.J. Miles and Glenn Robinson III will continue to see extended minutes
Dec 20 - 11:13 AM
Source:
Indianapolis Star
Rodney Stuckey (left hamstring strain) is doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Knicks.
He has already been ruled out for Monday's game vs. the Wizards. Stuckey missed 10 games earlier in the season with an injury to his other hamstring, so we may not see him back on the court for a while. He can be dropped in most leagues while C.J. Miles will benefit in his absence.
Dec 19 - 11:52 AM
Source:
Indianapolis Star
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Thursday
Dec 22 - 11:10 AM
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Tuesday vs. NY
Dec 20 - 5:45 PM
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) questionable Tues
Dec 20 - 11:13 AM
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) doubtful Tuesday
Dec 19 - 11:52 AM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
16
337
152
46
35
7
51
116
.440
42
57
.737
8
26
.308
0
27
9.5
2.9
2.2
0.4
1.7
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
DET
57
19.0
2.7
6.7
.401
0.1
0.3
.188
2.2
2.7
.814
0.6
1.7
2.3
2.8
1.4
0.9
0.1
2.0
7.6
2008
DET
79
31.9
5.1
11.6
.439
0.3
1.0
.295
2.9
3.7
.803
0.9
2.6
3.5
4.9
2.2
1.0
0.1
2.7
13.4
2009
DET
73
34.2
6.2
15.2
.405
0.2
1.1
.228
4.1
4.9
.833
0.9
2.9
3.8
4.8
2.2
1.4
0.2
2.8
16.6
2010
DET
70
31.2
5.2
11.8
.439
0.4
1.3
.289
4.7
5.4
.866
1.0
2.1
3.1
5.2
2.2
1.1
0.1
2.5
15.5
2011
DET
55
29.9
4.7
10.9
.429
0.6
1.9
.317
4.9
5.8
.834
0.7
1.9
2.6
3.8
1.9
0.8
0.2
2.3
14.8
2012
DET
76
28.5
4.0
9.8
.406
0.7
2.4
.302
2.8
3.6
.783
0.6
2.2
2.8
3.6
1.8
0.7
0.2
1.7
11.5
2013
DET
73
26.7
5.1
11.7
.436
0.3
1.2
.273
3.3
4.0
.836
0.5
1.8
2.3
2.1
1.7
0.7
0.1
1.8
13.9
2014
IND
71
26.5
4.7
10.6
.440
0.8
2.0
.390
2.5
3.0
.819
0.5
3.0
3.5
3.1
1.7
0.8
0.1
1.8
12.6
2015
IND
58
22.0
3.2
7.6
.413
0.3
1.4
.241
2.3
2.7
.829
0.3
2.4
2.7
2.4
1.3
0.7
0.1
1.3
8.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
DET
57
1082
153
382
.401
3
16
.188
127
156
.814
32
97
129
160
78
49
6
113
436
2008
DET
79
2520
401
913
.439
23
78
.295
233
290
.803
69
206
275
387
173
78
11
217
1058
2009
DET
73
2500
449
1109
.405
18
79
.228
299
359
.833
67
214
281
348
163
101
12
205
1215
2010
DET
70
2183
363
827
.439
26
90
.289
330
381
.866
70
146
216
361
155
76
10
177
1082
2011
DET
55
1644
256
597
.429
33
104
.317
267
320
.834
38
104
142
210
106
44
10
124
812
2012
DET
76
2168
304
748
.406
55
182
.302
213
272
.783
43
169
212
270
134
51
17
127
876
2013
DET
73
1949
372
853
.436
24
88
.273
244
292
.836
39
130
169
152
125
54
10
131
1012
2014
IND
71
1878
332
754
.440
55
141
.390
177
216
.819
36
212
248
219
118
56
10
131
896
2015
IND
58
1275
183
443
.413
20
83
.241
131
158
.829
19
137
156
142
76
43
8
77
517
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 20
@NY
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 19
WAS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 17
@DET
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 15
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
@MIA
1
22
3
12
.250
1
2
.500
3
4
.750
0
5
5
3
1
0
0
1
10
Dec 12
CHA
1
21
5
11
.455
1
2
.500
3
4
.750
0
4
4
4
2
0
0
3
14
Dec 10
POR
1
27
1
5
.200
0
2
.000
4
4
1.000
0
3
3
2
3
0
0
2
6
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jeff Teague
2
Aaron Brooks
3
Joseph Young
SG
1
Monta Ellis
Sidelined
Coach Nate McMillan said Monta Ellis (groin) will miss "a few more games."
Ellis did not travel with the team to New York for Tuesday's game and will now be sidelined through at least Christmas. Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) will also miss Tuesday's game. C.J. Miles and Glenn Robinson III are the biggest beneficiaries here.
Dec 20
2
Rodney Stuckey
Sidelined
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) will not play on Thursday vs. Boston.
Monta Ellis (groin) is expected to miss a few more games, so this makes C.J. Miles an intriguing option on a five-game slate -- he's averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 3-pointers over his last five games. Stuckey is day-to-day, but he's not worth holding onto in most leagues.
Dec 22
SF
1
Paul George
2
C.J. Miles
3
Glenn Robinson III
PF
1
Thaddeus Young
2
Lavoy Allen
3
Georges Niang
4
Rakeem Christmas
C
1
Myles Turner
2
Al Jefferson
3
Kevin Seraphin
