Rodney Stuckey | Guard | #2 Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (30) / 4/21/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 210 College: Eastern Washington Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (15) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $7,000,000 2017-18: $7,000,000 {Player Option}

Latest News Recent News

Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) will not play on Thursday vs. Boston. Monta Ellis (groin) is expected to miss a few more games, so this makes C.J. Miles an intriguing option on a five-game slate -- he's averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 3-pointers over his last five games. Stuckey is day-to-day, but he's not worth holding onto in most leagues. Source: Pacers on Twitter

Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) will not suit up for Tuesday's game against the Knicks. With both Stuckey and Monta Ellis (groin) on the sidelines Tuesday night, C.J. Miles should be able to flirt with around 30 minutes and he's someone to consider as a streamer option in standard leagues with a favorable matchup against the Knicks. Stuckey's next opportunity to play will come Thursday vs. the Celtics, and for now, we'll be considering him questionable for that one. Source: Ian Begley on Twitter

Coach Nate McMillan said Rodney Stuckey will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Knicks. Stuckey, who missed his third consecutive game Monday with a left hamstring strain, will travel with the Pacers to New York for Tuesday’s game. If Stuckey does not play, C.J. Miles and Glenn Robinson III will continue to see extended minutes Source: Indianapolis Star