Jason Smith | Center/Forward | #14 Team: Washington Wizards Age / DOB: (31) / 3/2/1986 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 240 College: Colorado State Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $5,000,000 2017-18: $5,225,000 2018-19: $5,450,000 {Player Option}

Jason Smith scored a season-high-tying 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting on Tuesday, making a career-high five 3-pointers in 24 minutes. Smith added five rebounds, two assists, one block and just one turnover, and this was a totally unexpected performance after a DNP-CD vs. the Warriors on Sunday. Discussing his improved perimeter shooting with the Wizards, he said, "I just space out and I'm just sitting there licking my chops." Smith's nightly role is determined by matchups and the whims of coach Scott Brooks. Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter

Jason Smith scored 14 points with eight rebounds and four 3-pointers in 26 minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday. That puts him at 30 triples on the season, which is double his previous career high in a season. Smith did benefit late in this game from Markieff Morris getting ejected, so the playing time is slightly inflated. He's been in the mix and does play minutes in the teens most nights, but he's not someone fantasy owners should add here.

Jason Smith fouled out in 17 minutes vs. the Celtics on Monday, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He returned to the bench with Markieff Morris (illness) back, but he was on his way to a big game until foul trouble ruined his night. He added five rebounds, one assist, one block and three triples, but standard-league owners should look elsewhere while Morris and Marcin Gortat are healthy.