Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Bradley Beal
(G)
Marcin Gortat
(C)
Sheldon McClellan
(G)
Daniel Ochefu
(C)
Tomas Satoransky
(G)
Bojan Bogdanovic
(G/F)
Brandon Jennings
(G)
Chris McCullough
(F)
Kelly Oubre
(F)
Jason Smith
(F/C)
Trey Burke
(G)
Ian Mahinmi
(F/C)
Markieff Morris
(F)
Otto Porter
(F)
John Wall
(G)
Jason Smith | Center/Forward | #14
Team:
Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 3/2/1986
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 240
College:
Colorado State
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $5,000,000 2017-18: $5,225,000 2018-19: $5,450,000 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Smith scored a season-high-tying 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting on Tuesday, making a career-high five 3-pointers in 24 minutes.
Smith added five rebounds, two assists, one block and just one turnover, and this was a totally unexpected performance after a DNP-CD vs. the Warriors on Sunday. Discussing his improved perimeter shooting with the Wizards, he said, "I just space out and I'm just sitting there licking my chops." Smith's nightly role is determined by matchups and the whims of coach Scott Brooks.
Apr 5 - 12:08 AM
Source:
Candace Buckner on Twitter
Jason Smith scored 14 points with eight rebounds and four 3-pointers in 26 minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday.
That puts him at 30 triples on the season, which is double his previous career high in a season. Smith did benefit late in this game from Markieff Morris getting ejected, so the playing time is slightly inflated. He's been in the mix and does play minutes in the teens most nights, but he's not someone fantasy owners should add here.
Mar 30 - 1:29 AM
Jason Smith fouled out in 17 minutes vs. the Celtics on Monday, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
He returned to the bench with Markieff Morris (illness) back, but he was on his way to a big game until foul trouble ruined his night. He added five rebounds, one assist, one block and three triples, but standard-league owners should look elsewhere while Morris and Marcin Gortat are healthy.
Mar 20 - 11:12 PM
Jason Smith will return to the bench on Monday vs. the Celtics.
This is an expected move with Markieff Morris (illness) returning from a two-game absence. Smith played well in Morris' absence, so he will be back on the radar if Morris or Marcin Gortat ever pick up an injury. For now, he can be dropped in most leagues.
Mar 20 - 6:18 PM
Source:
Candace Buckner on Twitter
Jason Smith scores 17 pts w/ five 3-pointers
Apr 5 - 12:08 AM
Jason Smith scores 14 points
Mar 30 - 1:29 AM
Jason Smith fouls out in 17 minutes
Mar 20 - 11:12 PM
Jason Smith returns to the bench
Mar 20 - 6:18 PM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
69
980
386
238
31
20
162
304
.533
32
47
.681
30
61
.492
50
51
5.6
3.4
0.4
0.3
0.7
0.7
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
PHI
76
14.5
1.9
4.1
.455
0.1
0.2
.286
0.7
1.1
.659
1.0
2.0
3.0
0.3
0.6
0.3
0.7
1.9
4.5
2009
PHI
56
11.8
1.3
3.1
.431
0.2
0.5
.345
0.5
0.8
.690
1.0
1.4
2.4
0.6
0.6
0.4
0.5
2.0
3.4
2010
NO
77
14.3
1.8
4.0
.443
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
0.9
.843
1.2
2.0
3.1
0.5
0.7
0.3
0.4
1.9
4.3
2011
NO
40
23.7
4.5
8.7
.520
0.0
0.2
.111
0.8
1.2
.702
1.8
3.1
4.9
0.9
1.0
0.5
1.0
2.6
9.9
2012
NO
51
17.2
3.3
6.7
.490
0.0
0.1
.000
1.7
2.0
.843
1.3
2.4
3.6
0.7
1.1
0.3
0.9
2.4
8.2
2013
NO
31
26.6
4.2
9.1
.465
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
1.6
.780
1.6
4.2
5.8
0.9
0.9
0.4
0.9
3.2
9.7
2014
NY
82
21.8
3.1
7.2
.434
0.2
0.5
.357
1.5
1.9
.830
1.2
2.8
4.0
1.7
1.3
0.4
0.5
2.5
8.0
2015
ORL
76
15.5
3.2
6.6
.485
0.1
0.2
.250
0.7
0.9
.806
0.7
2.2
2.9
0.8
0.8
0.4
0.9
2.1
7.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
PHI
76
1104
141
310
.455
4
14
.286
54
82
.659
77
153
230
20
48
22
50
142
340
2009
PHI
56
660
75
174
.431
10
29
.345
29
42
.690
54
81
135
33
35
21
28
110
189
2010
NO
77
1103
136
307
.443
0
2
.000
59
70
.843
89
152
241
36
53
26
32
150
331
2011
NO
40
947
181
348
.520
1
9
.111
33
47
.702
72
124
196
34
40
21
41
102
396
2012
NO
51
875
167
341
.490
0
4
.000
86
102
.843
64
122
186
34
55
15
45
123
420
2013
NO
31
826
131
282
.465
0
0
.000
39
50
.780
51
130
181
29
28
11
29
100
301
2014
NY
82
1786
257
592
.434
15
42
.357
127
153
.830
98
226
324
140
104
32
44
205
656
2015
ORL
76
1180
244
503
.485
4
16
.250
54
67
.806
53
166
219
62
57
33
65
163
546
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 2
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 31
@UTA
1
4
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
1
1
0
Mar 29
@LAC
1
26
5
13
.385
4
10
.400
0
0
.000
1
7
8
0
0
0
0
3
14
Mar 28
@LAK
1
17
2
6
.333
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
1
3
4
0
1
0
1
1
6
Mar 25
@CLE
1
16
4
4
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
0
1
0
0
4
10
Mar 24
BKN
1
25
3
7
.429
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
5
5
1
0
0
0
2
8
Mar 22
ATL
1
15
3
7
.429
1
3
.333
1
1
1.000
0
3
3
1
1
0
2
2
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
John Wall
2
Brandon Jennings
3
Tomas Satoransky
4
Trey Burke
SG
1
Bradley Beal
2
Sheldon McClellan
SF
1
Otto Porter
2
Bojan Bogdanovic
3
Kelly Oubre
PF
1
Markieff Morris
2
Jason Smith
3
Chris McCullough
C
1
Marcin Gortat
2
Ian Mahinmi
3
Daniel Ochefu
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 4
Apr 4
Mike Gallagher goes over the NBA's 11-game slate on Tuesday.
