Player Page

Roster

Jason Smith | Center/Forward | #14

Team: Washington Wizards
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/2/1986
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 240
College: Colorado State
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jason Smith scored a season-high-tying 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting on Tuesday, making a career-high five 3-pointers in 24 minutes.
Smith added five rebounds, two assists, one block and just one turnover, and this was a totally unexpected performance after a DNP-CD vs. the Warriors on Sunday. Discussing his improved perimeter shooting with the Wizards, he said, "I just space out and I'm just sitting there licking my chops." Smith's nightly role is determined by matchups and the whims of coach Scott Brooks. Apr 5 - 12:08 AM
Source: Candace Buckner on Twitter
More Jason Smith Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
699803862383120162304.5333247.6813061.49250515.63.40.40.30.70.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007PHI7614.51.94.1.4550.10.2.2860.71.1.6591.02.03.00.30.60.30.71.94.5
2009PHI5611.81.33.1.4310.20.5.3450.50.8.6901.01.42.40.60.60.40.52.03.4
2010NO 7714.31.84.0.4430.00.0.0000.80.9.8431.22.03.10.50.70.30.41.94.3
2011NO 4023.74.58.7.5200.00.2.1110.81.2.7021.83.14.90.91.00.51.02.69.9
2012NO 5117.23.36.7.4900.00.1.0001.72.0.8431.32.43.60.71.10.30.92.48.2
2013NO 3126.64.29.1.4650.00.0.0001.31.6.7801.64.25.80.90.90.40.93.29.7
2014NY 8221.83.17.2.4340.20.5.3571.51.9.8301.22.84.01.71.30.40.52.58.0
2015ORL7615.53.26.6.4850.10.2.2500.70.9.8060.72.22.90.80.80.40.92.17.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007PHI761104141310.455414.2865482.6597715323020482250142340
2009PHI5666075174.4311029.3452942.690548113533352128110189
2010NO 771103136307.44302.0005970.8438915224136532632150331
2011NO 40947181348.52019.1113347.7027212419634402141102396
2012NO 51875167341.49004.00086102.8436412218634551545123420
2013NO 31826131282.46500.0003950.7805113018129281129100301
2014NY 821786257592.4341542.357127153.830982263241401043244205656
2015ORL761180244503.485416.2505467.8065316621962573365163546
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 2@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 31@UTA1401.00001.00000.000022010110
Mar 29@LAC126513.385410.40000.0001780000314
Mar 28@LAK11726.33313.333111.000134010116
Mar 25@CLE116441.000221.00000.0002460100410
Mar 24BKN12537.42924.50000.000055100028
Mar 22ATL11537.42913.333111.000033110228
 

 