Josh McRoberts | Center/Forward | #4

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/28/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 230
College: Duke
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (7) / POR
Contract: view contract details
Josh McRoberts (stress reaction in foot) is out indefinitely, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.
Dec 27 - 11:37 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2238110774501044118.37369.6671331.4194234.93.42.30.51.00.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007POR83.80.81.3.6000.00.1.0000.00.0.0000.31.01.30.30.30.10.00.11.5
2008IND338.51.12.5.4220.00.3.0000.30.4.7690.81.52.20.50.40.40.51.22.4
2009IND4212.51.83.5.5210.20.5.3480.50.9.5001.02.13.01.00.50.40.41.84.3
2010IND7222.22.95.4.5470.30.8.3831.21.7.7391.53.85.32.11.30.70.82.37.4
2011LAK5014.41.12.4.4750.10.1.4290.50.7.6391.22.23.41.00.60.30.41.52.8
2012CHA6722.32.35.1.4550.41.3.2861.01.3.7651.43.54.92.11.00.50.42.06.0
2013CHA7830.33.27.3.4361.33.7.3610.81.1.7291.13.74.84.31.10.70.62.48.5
2014MIA1717.51.63.1.5280.51.1.4210.50.8.6150.42.22.61.91.30.70.22.44.2
2015MIA4214.21.33.5.3720.31.2.2450.71.0.7000.52.02.51.90.70.40.21.63.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007POR830610.60001.00000.00028102210112
2008IND332793583.422010.0001013.769264874161212164180
2009IND4252776146.521823.3481938.50040871274419171674179
2010IND721597211386.5472360.38388119.739109273382150934757165533
2011LAK5072256118.47537.4292336.639611101715131151874138
2012CHA671491156343.4552484.2866585.76593232325141663227131401
2013CHA782365247566.436105291.3616285.72985288373333835846189661
2014MIA172972853.528819.421813.6157384533221234172
2015MIA4259655148.3721249.2452840.7002283105813018768150
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@NO11513.33312.50000.000022221013
Dec 22LAK116221.00000.00000.000112000024
Dec 20ORL11624.50000.00012.500101010025
Dec 18BOS11635.60023.66700.000000410008
Dec 16LAC117410.40035.60000.0000002101111
Dec 14IND118221.000111.00000.000134200015
Dec 12WAS11838.37513.33300.000358510017

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 