Josh McRoberts (stress reaction in foot) is out indefinitely, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.

Josh McRoberts scores four points on 2-of-2 shooting with two rebounds on Thursday night against the Lakers. McRoberts was a non-factor in this game and did not play a role in the Heat’s 19-point comeback victory. Despite getting the start, he only played 15 minutes and has not logged more than 18 minutes in six consecutive games. Even with all the injuries on the Heat, McRoberts has not done much to warrant consideration in fantasy leagues.

Josh McRoberts started again on Monday and had seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and a 3-pointer in just 18 minutes in a 112-101 win over the Wizards. McBob is averaging 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.8 3-pointers over his last five games, but is shooting just 33 percent over that stretch. He'll take a hit once Justise Winslow is back from his wrist injury, and James Johnson was back in action tonight, which means the arrow is pointing down on McBob. But as long as he's starting for the Heat, worth keeping an eye on in fantasy leagues.