Marco Belinelli | Guard | #21 Team: Charlotte Hornets Age / DOB: (30) / 3/25/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 210 College: Italy Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (18) / GS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $6,333,333 2017-18: $6,606,060 2018-19: UFA

Marco Belinelli (left ankle sprain) is not expected to play on Monday vs. Brooklyn. Charlotte's pregame notes list Belinelli as doubtful, and that isn't a surprise after the veteran had to be helped off the court on Friday after sustaining the injury. Without the Steve Clifford favorite available, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Jeremy Lamb should be the biggest beneficiaries from a playing time perspective. Source: NBA.com

Marco Belinelli (left ankle) will not return against the Bulls on Friday. He rolled his left ankle in the first half and wasn't able to get to the locker room under his own power. Belinelli has been outstanding lately and has really boosted the offense, giving him some value in standard leagues. Hopefully, he's only day-to-day after only logging seven minutes, but he could miss time. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is having a great game and gains value here while Jeremy Lamb would be a bigger piece of the rotation puzzle. Source: Hornets on Twitter

Marco Belinelli (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return on Friday vs. the Bulls. He was down on the ground holding his left ankle and needed help from his teammates getting back to the locker room. We'll have an update shortly, but look for Jeremy Lamb and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to pick up his minutes if he misses time. Source: Nick Friedell on Twitter