Marco Belinelli | Guard | #21

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/25/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 210
College: Italy
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (18) / GS
Contract: view contract details
Marco Belinelli (left ankle sprain) is not expected to play on Monday vs. Brooklyn.
Charlotte's pregame notes list Belinelli as doubtful, and that isn't a surprise after the veteran had to be helped off the court on Friday after sustaining the injury. Without the Steve Clifford favorite available, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Jeremy Lamb should be the biggest beneficiaries from a playing time perspective. Dec 26 - 2:56 PM
Source: NBA.com
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
30757331785218117256.4574451.86353117.45352311.02.61.70.60.80.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007GS 337.31.12.8.3870.51.2.3900.20.3.7780.10.30.40.50.40.20.00.52.9
2008GS 4221.03.37.5.4421.23.1.3971.01.2.7690.21.51.72.11.40.90.01.78.9
2009TOR6617.02.35.7.4060.92.4.3801.51.8.8350.21.21.41.30.90.60.11.27.1
2010NO 8024.53.88.6.4371.74.1.4141.21.6.7840.21.71.91.21.00.50.11.810.5
2011NO 6629.84.310.4.4171.64.3.3771.52.0.7830.32.32.61.51.00.70.11.711.8
2012CHI7325.83.38.4.3951.13.0.3571.92.3.8390.21.71.92.01.10.60.11.99.6
2013SA 8025.24.28.7.4851.63.7.4301.41.6.8470.22.62.82.21.20.60.11.611.4
2014SA 6222.43.27.6.4231.43.7.3741.41.6.8480.42.12.51.51.00.50.01.49.2
2015SAC6824.63.69.3.3861.34.4.3061.72.0.8330.11.61.71.91.20.50.01.310.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007GS 332423693.3871641.39079.778311141512501595
2008GS 42881140317.44252131.3974052.769106171885936173372
2009TOR661121154379.40660158.380101121.835148195896042580469
2010NO 801957302691.437134324.41498125.784171341519277386146836
2011NO 661966286686.417107284.377101129.7831915317210169485115780
2012CHI731883241610.39579221.357141168.8391312714014882446140702
2013SA 802015337695.485126293.430111131.8471820822617995507130911
2014SA 621386199470.42386230.3748499.84826131157946131385568
2015SAC681670245635.38691297.306115138.833101071171278037291696
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23CHI1701.00000.00000.000000000010
Dec 20LAK133410.40036.50023.6670222101013
Dec 17@ATL130811.72734.75000.0000331100119
Dec 16@BOS127413.30816.16723.6672024000311
Dec 14@WAS122610.60046.66700.0000111200116
Dec 12@IND12849.44413.333551.0000332110314
Dec 10@CLE129611.54534.75000.0001011100415

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
C1Cody Zeller
2Roy Hibbert
3Spencer Hawes
 

 