This is the first we are hearing of an elbow injury, but a matchup with the 76ers seems like the appropriate time to rest. If Afflalo sits, Ben McLemore and Garrett Temple will find themselves with a few more minutes. Afflalo is not a fantasy asset.

Arron Afflalo said that the recent report of him refusing to enter a game was not true.

Head coach Dave Joerger did not want to talk about it following Tuesday's win over Portland, but Afflalo did get on the court for 31 minutes on Tuesday night, finishing the game with 11 points, one board, one assist, one 3-pointer and two turnovers. It'll be interesting to see what his minutes look like Wednesday vs. Utah, but even when he's earning minutes in the 30s, he's not worth owning in most leagues.