Player Page

Roster

Arron Afflalo | Guard/Forward | #40

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/15/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 210
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (27) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Arron Afflalo (right elbow sprain) will not play on Monday vs. the 76ers.
Dec 26 - 10:29 PM
Source: Jason Jones on Twitter
More Arron Afflalo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
266211885628768167.4073539.8971753.321197.22.21.10.30.30.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007DET7513.01.33.2.4110.10.6.2080.91.2.7820.51.31.80.70.50.40.11.13.7
2008DET7416.71.84.1.4370.61.4.4020.81.0.8170.41.41.80.60.60.40.21.94.9
2009DEN8227.13.37.1.4651.33.0.4340.91.2.7350.72.43.11.70.90.60.42.78.8
2010DEN6933.74.59.1.4981.53.6.4232.02.4.8470.73.03.62.41.00.50.42.212.6
2011DEN6233.75.311.3.4711.43.6.3983.24.0.7980.62.53.22.41.40.60.22.215.2
2012ORL6436.06.214.1.4391.13.8.3003.03.5.8570.53.33.73.22.20.60.22.116.5
2013ORL7334.96.413.8.4591.84.1.4273.84.6.8150.43.23.63.42.00.50.01.918.2
2014POR7832.14.811.3.4241.54.3.3542.12.5.8430.32.83.21.71.50.50.12.113.3
2015NY 7133.45.011.3.4431.33.4.3821.51.8.8400.33.43.72.01.20.40.12.012.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007DET7597699241.4111048.2086887.78236101137523431883276
2008DET741237131300.43743107.4025871.8173010413444432813144363
2009DEN822220272585.465108249.4347298.73559193252138744630225724
2010DEN692327312627.498105248.423138163.84745206251168713431153867
2011DEN622088329699.47188221.398197247.79840157197149853613134943
2012ORL642307397905.43972240.300191223.8572921023920613840111371057
2013ORL7325504641011.459128300.427274336.815322302622481463531361330
2014POR782502375884.424118333.354167198.843272202471291164171671035
2015NY 712368354799.44391238.382110131.84023243266144822510142909
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@MIN12314.25001.00000.000000100022
Dec 21@UTA12738.37524.50000.000134320048
Dec 20POR13147.57113.33323.6670111200311
Dec 18@DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16@MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14@HOU1814.25002.00000.000011000002
Dec 12LAK11315.20013.33300.000000010023

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 