Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Arron Afflalo | Guard/Forward | #40
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 10/15/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 210
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (27) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,500,000 2017-18: $12,500,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Arron Afflalo (right elbow sprain) will not play on Monday vs. the 76ers.
Dec 26 - 10:29 PM
Source:
Jason Jones on Twitter
Arron Afflalo (right elbow sprain) is questionable for Monday's game vs. the 76ers.
This is the first we are hearing of an elbow injury, but a matchup with the 76ers seems like the appropriate time to rest. If Afflalo sits, Ben McLemore and Garrett Temple will find themselves with a few more minutes. Afflalo is not a fantasy asset.
Dec 26 - 5:48 PM
Source:
Jason Jones on Twitter
Arron Afflalo said that the recent report of him refusing to enter a game was not true.
Head coach Dave Joerger did not want to talk about it following Tuesday's win over Portland, but Afflalo did get on the court for 31 minutes on Tuesday night, finishing the game with 11 points, one board, one assist, one 3-pointer and two turnovers. It'll be interesting to see what his minutes look like Wednesday vs. Utah, but even when he's earning minutes in the 30s, he's not worth owning in most leagues.
Dec 21 - 10:27 AM
Source:
Pierre Noujaim on Twitter
Arron Afflalo picked up a DNP-CD vs. Dallas on Sunday.
The veteran reportedly "declined to enter [the game]" during Wednesday's game in Houston, after being "slow to enter" two games earlier vs. the Jazz. This isn't a good look for Afflalo or the Kings, and it wouldn't be surprising to hear his name surface in trade rumors. He's not a fantasy asset.
Dec 18 - 7:11 PM
Source:
Carmichael Dave on Twitter
Arron Afflalo (elbow) ruled out Monday
Dec 26 - 10:29 PM
Arron Afflalo (elbow) questionable for Monday
Dec 26 - 5:48 PM
Afflalo says he's never refused to enter game
Dec 21 - 10:27 AM
Arron Afflalo gets DNP-CD vs. Mavericks
Dec 18 - 7:11 PM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
621
188
56
28
7
68
167
.407
35
39
.897
17
53
.321
1
9
7.2
2.2
1.1
0.3
0.3
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
DET
75
13.0
1.3
3.2
.411
0.1
0.6
.208
0.9
1.2
.782
0.5
1.3
1.8
0.7
0.5
0.4
0.1
1.1
3.7
2008
DET
74
16.7
1.8
4.1
.437
0.6
1.4
.402
0.8
1.0
.817
0.4
1.4
1.8
0.6
0.6
0.4
0.2
1.9
4.9
2009
DEN
82
27.1
3.3
7.1
.465
1.3
3.0
.434
0.9
1.2
.735
0.7
2.4
3.1
1.7
0.9
0.6
0.4
2.7
8.8
2010
DEN
69
33.7
4.5
9.1
.498
1.5
3.6
.423
2.0
2.4
.847
0.7
3.0
3.6
2.4
1.0
0.5
0.4
2.2
12.6
2011
DEN
62
33.7
5.3
11.3
.471
1.4
3.6
.398
3.2
4.0
.798
0.6
2.5
3.2
2.4
1.4
0.6
0.2
2.2
15.2
2012
ORL
64
36.0
6.2
14.1
.439
1.1
3.8
.300
3.0
3.5
.857
0.5
3.3
3.7
3.2
2.2
0.6
0.2
2.1
16.5
2013
ORL
73
34.9
6.4
13.8
.459
1.8
4.1
.427
3.8
4.6
.815
0.4
3.2
3.6
3.4
2.0
0.5
0.0
1.9
18.2
2014
POR
78
32.1
4.8
11.3
.424
1.5
4.3
.354
2.1
2.5
.843
0.3
2.8
3.2
1.7
1.5
0.5
0.1
2.1
13.3
2015
NY
71
33.4
5.0
11.3
.443
1.3
3.4
.382
1.5
1.8
.840
0.3
3.4
3.7
2.0
1.2
0.4
0.1
2.0
12.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
DET
75
976
99
241
.411
10
48
.208
68
87
.782
36
101
137
52
34
31
8
83
276
2008
DET
74
1237
131
300
.437
43
107
.402
58
71
.817
30
104
134
44
43
28
13
144
363
2009
DEN
82
2220
272
585
.465
108
249
.434
72
98
.735
59
193
252
138
74
46
30
225
724
2010
DEN
69
2327
312
627
.498
105
248
.423
138
163
.847
45
206
251
168
71
34
31
153
867
2011
DEN
62
2088
329
699
.471
88
221
.398
197
247
.798
40
157
197
149
85
36
13
134
943
2012
ORL
64
2307
397
905
.439
72
240
.300
191
223
.857
29
210
239
206
138
40
11
137
1057
2013
ORL
73
2550
464
1011
.459
128
300
.427
274
336
.815
32
230
262
248
146
35
3
136
1330
2014
POR
78
2502
375
884
.424
118
333
.354
167
198
.843
27
220
247
129
116
41
7
167
1035
2015
NY
71
2368
354
799
.443
91
238
.382
110
131
.840
23
243
266
144
82
25
10
142
909
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@MIN
1
23
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
2
Dec 21
@UTA
1
27
3
8
.375
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
1
3
4
3
2
0
0
4
8
Dec 20
POR
1
31
4
7
.571
1
3
.333
2
3
.667
0
1
1
1
2
0
0
3
11
Dec 18
@DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
@MEM
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
@HOU
1
8
1
4
.250
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Dec 12
LAK
1
13
1
5
.200
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
3
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
3
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo (right elbow sprain) will not play on Monday vs. the 76ers.
Dec 26
4
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (hip) is starting Monday's game vs. the 76ers.
Dec 26
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi (illness) is not on the Kings' final injury report for Monday's game vs. Philly.
Casspi was previously listed as probable, so he should be good to go. Casspi was available for Friday's game vs. the Wolves, but the Kings didn't use him -- they were likely being cautious. Rudy Gay (hip) is questionable for Monday, so there will be plenty of minutes up for grabs if Gay sits. Casspi is more of a deep-league asset for now.
Dec 26
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
