Jared Dudley | Guard/Forward | #3 Team: Phoenix Suns Age / DOB: (31) / 7/10/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 235 College: Boston College Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (22) / CHA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $10,470,000 2017-18: $10,000,000 2018-19: $9,530,000 2019:20: UFA

Jared Dudley underwent a left toe ligament and bone procedure and is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 months. This means Dudley could miss training camp and potentially the start of the 2017-18 season. Dudley has two years on his deal with Phoenix, but with the Suns rebuilding, he will likely be more of a locker room guy again in 2017-18. He averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 3-pointers in 21.3 minutes per game last season, so fantasy owners can plan on ignoring him in most formats. Source: Suns on Twitter

The Suns have reportedly spoken to the Pelicans about a trade involving Jared Dudley, likely in exchange for second-round picks. New Orleans holds the No. 40 pick, in addition to the No. 52 pick they acquired from the Wizards for Tim Frazier. Dudley would give the Pelicans an alternative to guys like Solomon Hill, Quincy Pondexter and Dante Cunningham, but it's obviously not a given that this deal will come to fruition. Source: John Gambadoro on Twitter

Jared Dudley matched his season-high 19 points against the Warriors on Wednesday, adding seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and three 3-pointers in 33 minutes. The Suns are playing Dudley as a small forward these days, which is big for him now that Dragan Bender is back and Marquese Chriss is playing well. It's still really tough to trust Dudley because there's always the fear of him getting a day off. If you want to take a chance on him and hope he doesn't get a night off, give him a look.