Player Page

Roster

Jared Dudley | Guard/Forward | #3

Team: Phoenix Suns
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/10/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 235
College: Boston College
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (22) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jared Dudley underwent a left toe ligament and bone procedure and is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 months.
This means Dudley could miss training camp and potentially the start of the 2017-18 season. Dudley has two years on his deal with Phoenix, but with the Suns rebuilding, he will likely be more of a locker room guy again in 2017-18. He averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 3-pointers in 21.3 minutes per game last season, so fantasy owners can plan on ignoring him in most formats. Jun 27 - 7:55 PM
Source: Suns on Twitter
More Jared Dudley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
64136443422512142157346.4544365.66277203.37916736.83.51.90.71.10.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007CHA7319.02.24.8.4680.10.6.2201.21.6.7371.72.33.91.10.70.80.11.85.8
2008PHO6817.02.04.2.4770.41.1.3921.01.5.6761.21.83.00.80.60.80.11.55.5
2009PHO8224.32.76.0.4591.53.2.4581.31.7.7541.22.23.41.40.81.00.22.08.2
2010PHO8226.03.77.7.4771.33.1.4152.02.7.7431.42.53.91.30.91.10.21.710.6
2011PHO6531.04.89.9.4851.23.2.3831.82.5.7261.53.24.61.71.10.80.31.612.7
2012PHO7927.54.08.5.4681.33.4.3911.62.1.7961.02.13.12.61.30.90.11.610.9
2013LAC7423.42.66.0.4381.13.0.3600.50.8.6550.51.72.21.40.80.60.12.06.9
2014MLW7223.82.85.9.4681.02.7.3850.70.9.7160.62.43.11.80.91.00.21.67.2
2015WAS8125.92.96.0.4781.22.9.4200.91.2.7350.72.93.52.11.00.90.22.37.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007CHA731390163348.468941.22087118.73712116528681505510128422
2008PHO681156136285.4772974.39271105.676821232055643578105372
2009PHO821994225490.459120262.458104138.75499182281115688116162674
2010PHO822136300629.477105253.415162218.743111207318108778720139867
2011PHO652018312643.48580209.383119164.72695206301112724919107823
2012PHO792169313669.468106271.391129162.79679166245203101758128861
2013LAC741730196447.43881225.3603858.65536124160104564110146511
2014MLW721716198423.46874192.3854867.71645175220130627211113518
2015WAS812098233487.478100238.4207298.73554232286170807518190638
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 11@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Apr 9DAL1300.00000.000221.000011100002
Apr 7OKC13448.50035.60000.0000443100211
Apr 5GS133814.57136.50000.0000776320419
Apr 2HOU134414.286311.273441.0002791120115
Apr 1@POR11624.50001.000221.000000222016
Mar 30LAC12537.42914.25000.000167010057

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Eric Bledsoe
2Tyler Ulis
3Brandon Knight
4Ronnie Price
SG1Devin Booker
2Leandro Barbosa
SF1T.J. Warren
2Josh Jackson
3Derrick Jones Jr.
4Elijah Millsap
PF1Marquese Chriss
2Jared Dudley
3Dragan Bender
4Alec Peters
C1Alex Len
2Alan Williams
3Tyson Chandler
 

 