Wilson Chandler (right neck sprain/strain) will play on Friday vs. Philly. He was listed as probable and was in no real danger of missing this one. Chandler scored 17 points in 37 minutes in his last outing, adding seven rebounds, two assists, one block, one steal and three triples. He won't get many better matchups than tonight. Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter

Wilson Chandler (right neck sprain/strain) is listed as probable for Friday night's game vs. the Sixers. Chandler has shown no signs of an injury. He played 37 minutes on Wednesday and is averaging 32 minutes a night over the Nuggets last seven games. Look for Wilson to continue his strong play on Friday, as he has scored at least 12 points in six of those seven contests. Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter

Wilson Chandler hit 9-of-17 shots and a 3-pointer for 19 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in Friday's tough 109-108 loss to the Hawks. Chandler was 0-for-3 at the line, but was otherwise great in this one. He's scored in double figures in five straight games and this was his fifth double-double of the season. His free throws were crucial misses, as the Hawks won by a single point after outscoring the Nuggets 9-0 down the stretch, all on free throws.