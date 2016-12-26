Aaron Brooks | Guard | #00 Team: Indiana Pacers Age / DOB: (31) / 1/14/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 161 College: Oregon Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (26) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $2,700,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Pacers' head coach Nate McMillan said that Aaron Brooks will draw the start at point guard if Jeff Teague (ankle) can't play Tuesday vs. the Pistons. Teague is headed for a game-time call, but it's worth noting that McMillan said he's hopeful that Teague can get out there. However, if he is forced to the sidelines, Brooks could be worth a dart throw in DFS with a favorable matchup against Detroit. Paul George would also see a spike to his usage rate sans Teague, and Monta Ellis would have the opportunity for some more minutes. Stay tuned. Source: Jake Chapman on Twitter

Aaron Brooks scored 14 points in 18 minutes off the bench on Sunday, hitting 6-of-9 shots with two 3-pointers, two boards, two assists and a rare blocked shot. This was Brooks' fifth double-digit scoring game of the season, and he got more action than usual with Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) sidelined and Monta Ellis (ankle) still getting up to speed. Jeff Teague survived an injury scare tonight, which means Brooks should stay on the waiver wire.

Aaron Brooks got hot on Monday, hitting 6-of-8 shots and three 3-pointers for a season-high 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a block in a 90-85 loss to his former team, the Bulls. Brooks hadn't scored more than six points in any December game and the revenge factor may have been at work here. Rodney Stuckey left early after aggravating his hamstring injury and Monta Ellis is out with a groin injury. Brooks could make some noise the rest of the week, but given that he'd done almost nothing before this game means the odds are not in his favor for the to happen.