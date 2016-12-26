Player Page

Aaron Brooks | Guard | #00

Team: Indiana Pacers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/14/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 161
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (26) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Pacers' head coach Nate McMillan said that Aaron Brooks will draw the start at point guard if Jeff Teague (ankle) can't play Tuesday vs. the Pistons.
Teague is headed for a game-time call, but it's worth noting that McMillan said he's hopeful that Teague can get out there. However, if he is forced to the sidelines, Brooks could be worth a dart throw in DFS with a favorable matchup against Detroit. Paul George would also see a spike to his usage rate sans Teague, and Monta Ellis would have the opportunity for some more minutes. Stay tuned. Jan 3 - 6:10 PM
Source: Jake Chapman on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3247118638761770168.4172123.9132572.3477385.81.22.40.51.20.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007HOU5112.01.84.4.4130.72.1.3300.81.0.8570.30.81.11.70.90.30.11.45.2
2008HOU8025.04.09.8.4041.43.9.3661.92.2.8660.41.62.03.01.60.60.11.911.2
2009HOU8235.67.016.2.4322.56.4.3983.03.6.8220.72.02.65.32.80.80.22.419.6
2010PHO5921.73.79.9.3751.24.0.2972.12.4.8860.31.01.33.91.70.60.11.910.7
2012HOU5318.82.76.0.4530.92.5.3730.81.0.7690.21.31.52.21.30.60.21.87.1
2013DEN7221.63.28.1.4011.33.4.3871.21.3.8740.61.31.93.21.60.70.22.09.0
2014CHI8223.04.210.0.4211.53.8.3871.82.1.8330.41.62.03.21.90.70.22.311.6
2015CHI6916.12.76.8.4011.02.7.3570.70.9.7660.31.21.52.61.20.40.11.97.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007HOU5161093225.41336109.3304249.857134356874413569264
2008HOU801996316783.404113309.366149172.86633124157238125468152894
2009HOU8229195751331.432209525.398245298.8225416121543423269141991604
2010PHO591282220587.37570236.297124140.88620587823399343115634
2012HOU53999143316.45350134.3734052.76913678011467301094376
2013DEN721558233581.40196248.3878395.87443971402331175213146645
2014CHI821885344817.421121313.387145174.833321341662611575415189954
2015CHI691112188469.40166185.3574964.7662180101180823010132491
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 1ORL11869.66723.66700.0000222001214
Dec 30CHI11335.60024.50000.000011200028
Dec 28@WAS11002.00000.00000.000000210100
Dec 26@CHI12468.75034.750441.0001347301119
Dec 22BOS11303.00001.000221.000022221022
Dec 20@NY11124.50002.00000.000000311024
Dec 19WAS1902.00002.00000.000101300010

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeff Teague
2Aaron Brooks
3Joseph Young
SG1Monta Ellis
2Rodney Stuckey
SF1Paul George
2C.J. Miles
3Glenn Robinson III
PF1Thaddeus Young
2Lavoy Allen
3Georges Niang
4Rakeem Christmas
C1Myles Turner
2Al Jefferson
3Kevin Seraphin
 

 