Marc Gasol scored 25 points with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, five blocks and two turnovers in Thursday's win over the Thunder.

We're not sure why Gasol played so many minutes (33) in a blowout, but it's worth noting that the Grizzlies are about to begin a four-game road trip. After Saturday's game vs. the Kings, they have a back-to-back set with a game against the Lakers on Jan. 3 and the Clippers on Jan. 4, so his owners need to make sure he's active for both of those contests as a maintenance day could be in his future. He's one of the best centers in fantasy right now and finished 9-of-20 from the field and 7-of-9 from the line in the win.