Marc Gasol | Center | #33

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/29/1985
Ht / Wt:  7'1' / 255
College: Barcelona
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (18) / LAK
Contract: view contract details
Marc Gasol scored 25 points with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, five blocks and two turnovers in Thursday's win over the Thunder.
We're not sure why Gasol played so many minutes (33) in a blowout, but it's worth noting that the Grizzlies are about to begin a four-game road trip. After Saturday's game vs. the Kings, they have a back-to-back set with a game against the Lakers on Jan. 3 and the Clippers on Jan. 4, so his owners need to make sure he's active for both of those contests as a maintenance day could be in his future. He's one of the best centers in fantasy right now and finished 9-of-20 from the field and 7-of-9 from the line in the win. Dec 29 - 11:12 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
32108263719713632233516.452122148.82449114.430476619.96.24.31.02.11.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MEM8230.74.38.1.5300.00.0.0003.44.6.7332.54.97.41.72.00.81.13.211.9
2009MEM6935.85.59.4.5810.00.0.0003.75.4.6703.06.39.32.42.01.01.63.714.6
2010MEM8131.94.58.5.5270.00.1.4292.73.6.7481.95.17.02.51.80.91.73.311.7
2011MEM6536.45.511.4.4820.00.2.0833.64.9.7481.87.18.93.11.91.01.93.114.6
2012MEM8035.05.410.9.4940.00.2.0713.44.0.8482.35.57.84.02.01.01.73.214.1
2013MEM5933.55.712.1.4730.00.2.1823.14.1.7681.45.87.23.61.91.01.32.514.6
2014MEM8133.26.513.2.4940.00.2.1764.35.4.7951.46.47.83.82.20.91.62.617.4
2015MEM5234.56.313.6.4640.00.1.6673.94.7.8291.15.87.03.82.31.01.32.716.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MEM822520350661.53001.000275375.7332014046051431646390265975
2009MEM692469378651.58101.000252376.670208432640165135691092541008
2010MEM812585364691.52737.429220294.74815441556920014674136265951
2011MEM652368357740.482112.083237317.74812045957920412162121201952
2012MEM802798429869.494114.071268316.848185438623318157801392551127
2013MEM591976336711.473211.182185241.768843404242151115976150859
2014MEM8126905301072.494317.176350440.795115515630307176701312081413
2015MEM521792328707.46423.667203245.829583043621961185070141861
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 27@BOS138920.45036.50056.8330449323126
Dec 26@ORL12849.44401.00034.7500443120211
Dec 23HOU134514.35701.000661.0001454312316
Dec 21@DET1371417.82423.667811.7270554322338
Dec 20BOS137822.36434.750551.0001676210424
Dec 18UTA136422.18205.00000.000257431028
Dec 16SAC136618.33304.000881.0000664102520

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Mike Conley
2Andrew Harrison
3Wade Baldwin
SG1Tony Allen
2Vince Carter
3Troy Daniels
SF1Chandler Parsons
2James Ennis
PF1JaMychal Green
2Jarell Martin
3Deyonta Davis
C1Marc Gasol
2Zach Randolph
3Brandan Wright
 

 