Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 29
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
Dose: Doug Martin Suspended
Dec 29
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Anquan Boldin battling finger injury
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
Report: Tyrod Taylor could need hernia surgery
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) still 'limited' Thursday
Report: McFadden to get 'most' reps Sunday
Report: Prescott to get 'some' work Sunday
Jeremy Hill (knee) expected to miss Week 17
Report: Ware's operation not career-ending
Report: A.J. Green not attending meetings
Alshon Jeffery (illness) sidelined Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
Josh Richardson heating up, scores 20 points
Goran Dragic says his back tightened up
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not return
Russell Westbrook gets ejected for 2 techs
George Hill (toe) will start vs. the 76ers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sam Reinhart extends point streak to five
Brian Campbell will likely be healthy scratch
Pavel Zacha will be scratched Thursday night
Andrej Sekera (illness) unavailable Thursday
Keith Kinkaid will get the nod Thursday night
Matt Murray (lower body) is week-to-week
Robert Bortuzzo agrees to a 2-year extension
Jared Coreau is expected to start Thursday
Michael Hutchinson is Jets' starter Thursday
Rookie Brayden Point (UBI) out for 4-6 weeks
Aleksander Barkov suffers LBI Wednesday
Ryan Miller blocks 36 in win over Kings
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 19
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Martial rumours quashed by instagram post
Shkodran Mustafi back in the Arsenal squad
Theo Walcott will miss out on Palace match
Mohamed Elneny will join Egypt for AfCoN
Kieran Gibbs out for New Years Day
Gradel in Ivory Coast's provisional squad
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Tony Allen
(G/F)
Mike Conley
(G)
James Ennis
(F)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Zach Randolph
(F/C)
Wade Baldwin
(G)
Troy Daniels
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Vince Carter
(G/F)
Deyonta Davis
(F)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Marc Gasol | Center | #33
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 1/29/1985
Ht / Wt:
7'1' / 255
College:
Barcelona
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 2 (18) / LAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $21,165,675 2017-18: $22,642,350 2018-19: $24,119,025 2019-20: $25,595,700 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marc Gasol scored 25 points with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, five blocks and two turnovers in Thursday's win over the Thunder.
We're not sure why Gasol played so many minutes (33) in a blowout, but it's worth noting that the Grizzlies are about to begin a four-game road trip. After Saturday's game vs. the Kings, they have a back-to-back set with a game against the Lakers on Jan. 3 and the Clippers on Jan. 4, so his owners need to make sure he's active for both of those contests as a maintenance day could be in his future. He's one of the best centers in fantasy right now and finished 9-of-20 from the field and 7-of-9 from the line in the win.
Dec 29 - 11:12 PM
Marc Gasol scored 26 points in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics on 9-of-20 shooting.
This was his seventh game of the season with three or more triples and December has been the highest scoring month of Gasol's career, so he predictably went off tonight with Mike Conley (toe) on the shelf. Gasol dished out nine assists with four rebounds, two steals, three blocks and three triples, and the only concern here is that he had to play 38 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Dec 27 - 11:39 PM
Source:
Grizzlies PR on Twitter
Marc Gasol (shoulder) scored 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting in Friday's win over the Rockets.
He was listed as probable on the injury report with a right arm contusion, so maybe that affected his shot tonight. With that said, he hit all six of his free throws and grabbed five rebounds with four assists, one steal and two blocks, and now he gets a few days of rest before Monday's game vs. the Magic. His owners have nothing to worry about at the moment.
Dec 23 - 11:15 PM
Marc Gasol (shoulder) will start against the Rockets on Friday.
He was never really in doubt, so expect him to be ready to roll. Gasol should have a great game against the Rockets.
Dec 23 - 8:08 PM
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
Dec 29 - 11:12 PM
Marc Gasol scores 26 points in loss
Dec 27 - 11:39 PM
Marc Gasol scores 16 points vs. Houston
Dec 23 - 11:15 PM
Marc Gasol will start on Friday
Dec 23 - 8:08 PM
More Marc Gasol Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(7984)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5580)
3
G. Hill
UTA
(5169)
4
L. James
CLE
(5094)
5
D. Lillard
POR
(4938)
6
B. Griffin
LAC
(4790)
7
J. Smith
CLE
(4479)
8
R. Gay
SAC
(4469)
9
J. Lin
BKN
(4289)
10
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4034)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
1082
637
197
136
32
233
516
.452
122
148
.824
49
114
.430
47
66
19.9
6.2
4.3
1.0
2.1
1.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
MEM
82
30.7
4.3
8.1
.530
0.0
0.0
.000
3.4
4.6
.733
2.5
4.9
7.4
1.7
2.0
0.8
1.1
3.2
11.9
2009
MEM
69
35.8
5.5
9.4
.581
0.0
0.0
.000
3.7
5.4
.670
3.0
6.3
9.3
2.4
2.0
1.0
1.6
3.7
14.6
2010
MEM
81
31.9
4.5
8.5
.527
0.0
0.1
.429
2.7
3.6
.748
1.9
5.1
7.0
2.5
1.8
0.9
1.7
3.3
11.7
2011
MEM
65
36.4
5.5
11.4
.482
0.0
0.2
.083
3.6
4.9
.748
1.8
7.1
8.9
3.1
1.9
1.0
1.9
3.1
14.6
2012
MEM
80
35.0
5.4
10.9
.494
0.0
0.2
.071
3.4
4.0
.848
2.3
5.5
7.8
4.0
2.0
1.0
1.7
3.2
14.1
2013
MEM
59
33.5
5.7
12.1
.473
0.0
0.2
.182
3.1
4.1
.768
1.4
5.8
7.2
3.6
1.9
1.0
1.3
2.5
14.6
2014
MEM
81
33.2
6.5
13.2
.494
0.0
0.2
.176
4.3
5.4
.795
1.4
6.4
7.8
3.8
2.2
0.9
1.6
2.6
17.4
2015
MEM
52
34.5
6.3
13.6
.464
0.0
0.1
.667
3.9
4.7
.829
1.1
5.8
7.0
3.8
2.3
1.0
1.3
2.7
16.6
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
MEM
82
2520
350
661
.530
0
1
.000
275
375
.733
201
404
605
143
164
63
90
265
975
2009
MEM
69
2469
378
651
.581
0
1
.000
252
376
.670
208
432
640
165
135
69
109
254
1008
2010
MEM
81
2585
364
691
.527
3
7
.429
220
294
.748
154
415
569
200
146
74
136
265
951
2011
MEM
65
2368
357
740
.482
1
12
.083
237
317
.748
120
459
579
204
121
62
121
201
952
2012
MEM
80
2798
429
869
.494
1
14
.071
268
316
.848
185
438
623
318
157
80
139
255
1127
2013
MEM
59
1976
336
711
.473
2
11
.182
185
241
.768
84
340
424
215
111
59
76
150
859
2014
MEM
81
2690
530
1072
.494
3
17
.176
350
440
.795
115
515
630
307
176
70
131
208
1413
2015
MEM
52
1792
328
707
.464
2
3
.667
203
245
.829
58
304
362
196
118
50
70
141
861
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 27
@BOS
1
38
9
20
.450
3
6
.500
5
6
.833
0
4
4
9
3
2
3
1
26
Dec 26
@ORL
1
28
4
9
.444
0
1
.000
3
4
.750
0
4
4
3
1
2
0
2
11
Dec 23
HOU
1
34
5
14
.357
0
1
.000
6
6
1.000
1
4
5
4
3
1
2
3
16
Dec 21
@DET
1
37
14
17
.824
2
3
.667
8
11
.727
0
5
5
4
3
2
2
3
38
Dec 20
BOS
1
37
8
22
.364
3
4
.750
5
5
1.000
1
6
7
6
2
1
0
4
24
Dec 18
UTA
1
36
4
22
.182
0
5
.000
0
0
.000
2
5
7
4
3
1
0
2
8
Dec 16
SAC
1
36
6
18
.333
0
4
.000
8
8
1.000
0
6
6
4
1
0
2
5
20
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
Sidelined
Mike Conley (toe) will not play against the Thunder on Thursday due to an infection in his toe.
Despite being expected to play, the circumstantial evidence was there for Conley possibly not playing because the team called up Wade Baldwin IV on Wednesday, so this isn't a complete shock. Conley has an excellent chance to return this weekend. In the meantime, Andrew Harrison should get some heavy minutes after logging 44 on Tuesday. Baldwin should be in the mix, but Harrison should be able to get to the mid-30s, especially if he brings it on the defensive end.
Dec 29
2
Andrew Harrison
3
Wade Baldwin
SG
1
Tony Allen
2
Vince Carter
3
Troy Daniels
SF
1
Chandler Parsons
2
James Ennis
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Jarell Martin
3
Deyonta Davis
Sidelined
Deyonta Davis suffered a torn plantar fascia and will miss 6-8 weeks.
Not good. Plantar fasciitis to his left foot was a big problem in the offseason. The Grizzlies picked him up in the second round of the draft because of his injury concerns, so this is unfortunate.
Dec 15
C
1
Marc Gasol
2
Zach Randolph
3
Brandan Wright
Sidelined
Brandan Wright underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery on Tuesday and is out indefinitely.
Wright tried to alleviate the pain in his left ankle through a non-surgical procedure on November 8, but apparently that didn't do the trick. The oft-injured big man has suited up for a mere 20 games over the past two seasons, and he's reportedly going to miss at least the next two months of action. Leave him on the wire.
Nov 16
Headlines
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
The Rotoworld hoops crew talks about the biggest disappointments of the fantasy season.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
»
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
»
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
»
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
»
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
»
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
»
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Headlines
»
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
»
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
»
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
»
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
»
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
»
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
»
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
»
Josh Richardson heating up, scores 20 points
»
Goran Dragic says his back tightened up
»
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not return
»
Russell Westbrook gets ejected for 2 techs
»
George Hill (toe) will start vs. the 76ers
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved