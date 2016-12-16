Ramon Sessions | Guard | #7 Team: Charlotte Hornets Age / DOB: (30) / 4/11/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 190 College: Nevada Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (26) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $6,000,000 2017-18: $6,270,000 {Team Option} Share: Tweet

Ramon Sessions is dealing with a sore knee and is uncertain to play on Saturday in Utah. The Hornets are in some trouble with Kemba Walker (illness) questionable to play. They did sign Ray McCallum to a 10-day, so that makes sense now with Sessions dealing with this injury. Sessions hasn't had a knee issue since 2014, so this is something new for him. Ray McCallum is only an add in super deep leagues. Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter

Ramon Sessions started at point guard in place of Kemba Walker (personal) on Friday vs. Boston, scoring 13 points with six assists, six rebounds and one triple in 32 minutes. Sessions averaged 17.6 points, 9.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.2 triples as a fill-in starter for the Wizards last season, so he's shown that he can put up numbers. He finished just 5-of-16 from the field with only one turnover, so his DFS owners should be satisfied with his production at his bargain-bin price. Walker is expected to be back with the team for Saturday's game vs. Atlanta, so Sessions can be dropped to the wire in season-long leagues if you streamed him tonight.

Ramon Sessions will start at point guard in place of Kemba Walker (personal) Friday night vs. Boston. Walker has an excused absence to tend to a personal matter. He is scheduled to rejoin the Hornets when they play in Atlanta on Saturday. Sessions will be backed up Friday by Brian Roberts. This will be Sessions first start this season, but his per-36 minute averages are encouraging: 13.2 points, 6.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.