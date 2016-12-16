Player Page

Ramon Sessions | Guard | #7

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/11/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Nevada
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (26) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Ramon Sessions is dealing with a sore knee and is uncertain to play on Saturday in Utah.
The Hornets are in some trouble with Kemba Walker (illness) questionable to play. They did sign Ray McCallum to a 10-day, so that makes sense now with Sessions dealing with this injury. Sessions hasn't had a knee issue since 2014, so this is something new for him. Ray McCallum is only an add in super deep leagues. Feb 3 - 2:33 PM
Source: Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
508103127312925100263.38091118.7712162.3393466.21.52.60.50.90.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007MLW1726.43.06.9.4360.20.4.4291.92.4.7800.52.93.47.52.11.00.21.58.1
2008MLW7927.54.49.8.4450.10.4.1763.64.5.7940.82.63.45.71.91.10.12.012.4
2009MIN8221.13.16.8.4560.00.2.0672.02.8.7170.71.92.63.11.70.70.11.78.2
2010CLE8126.34.59.6.4660.00.2.2004.35.2.8230.62.63.15.22.20.70.11.113.3
2011LAK6426.73.88.8.4280.71.5.4433.03.9.7820.52.83.35.52.20.70.01.611.3
2012CHA6127.04.511.1.4080.51.8.3084.85.7.8390.42.32.83.81.70.80.11.514.4
2013MLW8326.74.09.3.4290.41.5.2823.94.9.8070.52.02.44.11.80.60.11.112.3
2014WAS6418.52.05.2.3740.30.9.3172.12.7.7690.41.92.32.81.30.50.01.16.3
2015WAS8220.33.47.2.4730.41.4.3242.63.5.7560.32.22.52.91.40.60.11.29.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007MLW1744851117.43637.4293241.780850581273617326137
2008MLW792172345775.445634.176281354.79464205269452152837158977
2009MIN821732253555.456115.067167233.71758156214258137555137674
2010CLE812132362776.466315.200348423.82346209255419178608931075
2011LAK641707242565.4284397.443194248.78233181214354141443100721
2012CHA611650276676.40833107.308291347.8392714216923010448791876
2013MLW832215330769.42935124.282326404.80738165203340148499901021
2014WAS641187125334.3741960.317133173.769231211441828629073402
2015WAS821667280592.47336111.324214283.75625178203239115465102810
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 1@GS1803.00001.00012.500000300001
Jan 31@POR11302.00000.000661.000011220006
Jan 28SAC12123.667111.00000.000022010005
Jan 27@NY11413.33300.000221.000112010024
Jan 25GS11004.00001.00000.000000010000
Jan 23WAS11436.50012.500221.000011311009
Jan 21BKN11938.37534.750881.0000222100017

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
3Christian Wood
C1Cody Zeller
2Miles Plumlee
 

 