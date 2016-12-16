Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Ramon Sessions | Guard | #7
Team:
Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/11/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
College:
Nevada
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 2 (26) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,000,000 2017-18: $6,270,000 {Team Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ramon Sessions is dealing with a sore knee and is uncertain to play on Saturday in Utah.
The Hornets are in some trouble with Kemba Walker (illness) questionable to play. They did sign Ray McCallum to a 10-day, so that makes sense now with Sessions dealing with this injury. Sessions hasn't had a knee issue since 2014, so this is something new for him. Ray McCallum is only an add in super deep leagues.
Feb 3 - 2:33 PM
Source:
Rick Bonnell on Twitter
Ramon Sessions started at point guard in place of Kemba Walker (personal) on Friday vs. Boston, scoring 13 points with six assists, six rebounds and one triple in 32 minutes.
Sessions averaged 17.6 points, 9.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.2 triples as a fill-in starter for the Wizards last season, so he's shown that he can put up numbers. He finished just 5-of-16 from the field with only one turnover, so his DFS owners should be satisfied with his production at his bargain-bin price. Walker is expected to be back with the team for Saturday's game vs. Atlanta, so Sessions can be dropped to the wire in season-long leagues if you streamed him tonight.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 10:57:00 PM
Ramon Sessions will start at point guard in place of Kemba Walker (personal) Friday night vs. Boston.
Walker has an excused absence to tend to a personal matter. He is scheduled to rejoin the Hornets when they play in Atlanta on Saturday. Sessions will be backed up Friday by Brian Roberts. This will be Sessions first start this season, but his per-36 minute averages are encouraging: 13.2 points, 6.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 10:08:00 AM
Ramon Sessions scored seven points with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one triple in 18 minutes off the bench on Saturday vs. Cleveland.
He hit 2-of-6 shots from the field. Kemba Walker suffered a left knee contusion in the loss, and while he said he doesn't expect to miss time, Sessions is the next man up and should be on your radar just in case. In five starts for the Wizards last season, Sessions posted impressive averages of 17.6 points, 9.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.2 triples. Be on the lookout for news regarding Kemba.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 11:41:00 PM
Ramon Sessions dealing with a sore knee
Feb 3 - 2:33 PM
Ramon Sessions scores 13 w/ six assists
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 10:57:00 PM
Ramon Sessions will start at PG on Friday
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 10:08:00 AM
Ramon Sessions scores seven points in loss
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 11:41:00 PM
More Ramon Sessions Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Charlotte Bobcats Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
50
810
312
73
129
25
100
263
.380
91
118
.771
21
62
.339
3
46
6.2
1.5
2.6
0.5
0.9
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
MLW
17
26.4
3.0
6.9
.436
0.2
0.4
.429
1.9
2.4
.780
0.5
2.9
3.4
7.5
2.1
1.0
0.2
1.5
8.1
2008
MLW
79
27.5
4.4
9.8
.445
0.1
0.4
.176
3.6
4.5
.794
0.8
2.6
3.4
5.7
1.9
1.1
0.1
2.0
12.4
2009
MIN
82
21.1
3.1
6.8
.456
0.0
0.2
.067
2.0
2.8
.717
0.7
1.9
2.6
3.1
1.7
0.7
0.1
1.7
8.2
2010
CLE
81
26.3
4.5
9.6
.466
0.0
0.2
.200
4.3
5.2
.823
0.6
2.6
3.1
5.2
2.2
0.7
0.1
1.1
13.3
2011
LAK
64
26.7
3.8
8.8
.428
0.7
1.5
.443
3.0
3.9
.782
0.5
2.8
3.3
5.5
2.2
0.7
0.0
1.6
11.3
2012
CHA
61
27.0
4.5
11.1
.408
0.5
1.8
.308
4.8
5.7
.839
0.4
2.3
2.8
3.8
1.7
0.8
0.1
1.5
14.4
2013
MLW
83
26.7
4.0
9.3
.429
0.4
1.5
.282
3.9
4.9
.807
0.5
2.0
2.4
4.1
1.8
0.6
0.1
1.1
12.3
2014
WAS
64
18.5
2.0
5.2
.374
0.3
0.9
.317
2.1
2.7
.769
0.4
1.9
2.3
2.8
1.3
0.5
0.0
1.1
6.3
2015
WAS
82
20.3
3.4
7.2
.473
0.4
1.4
.324
2.6
3.5
.756
0.3
2.2
2.5
2.9
1.4
0.6
0.1
1.2
9.9
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
MLW
17
448
51
117
.436
3
7
.429
32
41
.780
8
50
58
127
36
17
3
26
137
2008
MLW
79
2172
345
775
.445
6
34
.176
281
354
.794
64
205
269
452
152
83
7
158
977
2009
MIN
82
1732
253
555
.456
1
15
.067
167
233
.717
58
156
214
258
137
55
5
137
674
2010
CLE
81
2132
362
776
.466
3
15
.200
348
423
.823
46
209
255
419
178
60
8
93
1075
2011
LAK
64
1707
242
565
.428
43
97
.443
194
248
.782
33
181
214
354
141
44
3
100
721
2012
CHA
61
1650
276
676
.408
33
107
.308
291
347
.839
27
142
169
230
104
48
7
91
876
2013
MLW
83
2215
330
769
.429
35
124
.282
326
404
.807
38
165
203
340
148
49
9
90
1021
2014
WAS
64
1187
125
334
.374
19
60
.317
133
173
.769
23
121
144
182
86
29
0
73
402
2015
WAS
82
1667
280
592
.473
36
111
.324
214
283
.756
25
178
203
239
115
46
5
102
810
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Feb 1
@GS
1
8
0
3
.000
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
1
Jan 31
@POR
1
13
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
6
6
1.000
0
1
1
2
2
0
0
0
6
Jan 28
SAC
1
21
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
5
Jan 27
@NY
1
14
1
3
.333
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
1
1
2
0
1
0
0
2
4
Jan 25
GS
1
10
0
4
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Jan 23
WAS
1
14
3
6
.500
1
2
.500
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
3
1
1
0
0
9
Jan 21
BKN
1
19
3
8
.375
3
4
.750
8
8
1.000
0
2
2
2
1
0
0
0
17
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Kemba Walker
Sidelined
Kemba Walker (illness) is questionable to play against the Jazz on Saturday.
He just had an illness back on Jan. 25 and he did play. Walker is coming off arguably his worst game of the season with just seven points in Golden State, so maybe he was not feeling well for that game. If he can't go in the bad matchup in Utah, Ramon Sessions would see some heavy run at the one.
Feb 3
2
Ramon Sessions
Sidelined
Ramon Sessions is dealing with a sore knee and is uncertain to play on Saturday in Utah.
The Hornets are in some trouble with Kemba Walker (illness) questionable to play. They did sign Ray McCallum to a 10-day, so that makes sense now with Sessions dealing with this injury. Sessions hasn't had a knee issue since 2014, so this is something new for him. Ray McCallum is only an add in super deep leagues.
Feb 3
3
Brian Roberts
SG
1
Nicolas Batum
2
Marco Belinelli
3
Treveon Graham
SF
1
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2
Jeremy Lamb
PF
1
Marvin Williams
2
Frank Kaminsky
3
Christian Wood
C
1
Cody Zeller
Sidelined
Cody Zeller (quad) will not play against the Jazz on Saturday.
The Hornets are going to be razor thin at the five with Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert in Milwaukee. They are going to start Frank Kaminsky at the five while Miles Plumlee should be available. Zeller was playing well before his injury, but this much time off justifiably can cause his owners to drop him. At worst, he should be back after the break.
Feb 3
2
Miles Plumlee
