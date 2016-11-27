Player Page

C.J. Watson | Guard | #32

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (32) / 4/17/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 175
College: Tennessee
Contract: view contract details
C.J. Watson will start at shooting guard against the Bucks on Friday.
With Evan Fournier (foot, heel) and Jodie Meeks (thumb) out, the move makes sense as coach Frank Vogel sticks with his rotation. After the Meeks injury, the shooting guard minutes breakdown went 10 minutes for Watson, seven minutes for D.J. Augustin and three minutes for Mario Hezonja. Watson should get the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard, but he's a very risky DFS play or pickup in deep leagues. We'll see if Mario gets some SG minutes tonight, but he's not a pickup just yet. Jan 20 - 5:22 PM
Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
32404823843162689.2921721.8101342.3100152.61.21.30.50.50.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007GS 3211.41.33.2.4260.30.8.3460.70.9.7930.40.61.01.10.60.50.00.63.7
2008GS 7724.53.37.3.4570.61.6.4002.22.5.8700.52.02.52.71.21.20.11.89.5
2009GS 6527.53.88.1.4680.72.2.3102.02.6.7710.42.22.62.81.11.60.11.910.3
2010CHI8213.31.84.8.3710.51.4.3930.81.1.7420.21.01.12.30.90.70.11.04.9
2011CHI4923.63.38.9.3681.43.5.3931.72.1.8080.41.72.14.12.00.90.22.19.7
2012BKN8019.12.45.7.4181.12.7.4110.91.1.7800.51.31.82.00.90.80.21.56.8
2013IND6318.92.35.3.4370.82.3.3661.11.4.7840.31.31.61.71.01.00.11.06.6
2014IND5724.93.27.3.4341.23.1.4002.42.9.8260.32.52.93.61.81.00.21.910.0
2015ORL3319.81.44.2.3430.41.5.2921.01.2.8720.31.72.02.70.80.60.21.54.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2007GS 3236643101.426926.3462329.793131932351815019118
2008GS 771883257562.45748120.400168193.8703915319220692964137730
2009GS 651787247528.46845145.310128166.77128141169180691038124667
2010CHI821093146394.37144112.3936993.74216789418673551182405
2011CHI491157161437.36868173.39384104.808218410520097458103474
2012BKN801525192459.41888214.4117191.78038107145161696612123543
2013IND631193146334.43753145.3666988.78419821011076060866414
2014IND571419181417.43470175.400138167.82618145163208100579107570
2015ORL3365547137.3431448.2923439.872105666882519549142
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 18@NO11935.60023.667111.000123030029
Jan 16@DEN11401.00000.00000.000011201000
Jan 14@UTA1802.00001.00000.000000012020
Jan 13@POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 11@LAC11213.33301.000111.000112201013
Jan 8@LAK1101.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Elfrid Payton
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
PF1Serge Ibaka
C1Bismack Biyombo
2Nikola Vucevic
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 