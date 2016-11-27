C.J. Watson | Guard | #32

Latest News Recent News

C.J. Watson will start at shooting guard against the Bucks on Friday. With Evan Fournier (foot, heel) and Jodie Meeks (thumb) out, the move makes sense as coach Frank Vogel sticks with his rotation. After the Meeks injury, the shooting guard minutes breakdown went 10 minutes for Watson, seven minutes for D.J. Augustin and three minutes for Mario Hezonja. Watson should get the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard, but he's a very risky DFS play or pickup in deep leagues. We'll see if Mario gets some SG minutes tonight, but he's not a pickup just yet. Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

C.J. Watson (illness) played 21 minutes on Sunday, scoring two points (0-of-6 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs) with one rebound and one steal. The veteran was questionable to suit up and his status wasn't updated before tip-off, but he wound up getting some run for Orlando's new-look second unit. Frank Vogel ran a tight eight-man rotation tonight, so Watson is worth a glance in deep leagues.

C.J. Watson (illness) is questionable to play Sunday vs. the Bucks. Watson is only averaging 11.7 minutes a night with the Magic, so his absence would have any dramatic consequences in fantasy hoops. D.J. Augustin and Elfrid Payton will likely split Watson's minutes if he is indeed unavailable. Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter