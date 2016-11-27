Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
D.J. Augustin
(G)
Aaron Gordon
(F)
Serge Ibaka
(F/C)
Damjan Rudez
(F)
C.J. Wilcox
(G)
Bismack Biyombo
(C)
Jeff Green
(F)
Jodie Meeks
(G/F)
Nikola Vucevic
(C)
Stephen Zimmerman
(C)
Evan Fournier
(G/F)
Mario Hezonja
(F)
Elfrid Payton
(G)
C.J. Watson
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
C.J. Watson | Guard | #32
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 4/17/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 175
College:
Tennessee
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $5,000,000 2017-18: $5,000,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
C.J. Watson will start at shooting guard against the Bucks on Friday.
With Evan Fournier (foot, heel) and Jodie Meeks (thumb) out, the move makes sense as coach Frank Vogel sticks with his rotation. After the Meeks injury, the shooting guard minutes breakdown went 10 minutes for Watson, seven minutes for D.J. Augustin and three minutes for Mario Hezonja. Watson should get the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard, but he's a very risky DFS play or pickup in deep leagues. We'll see if Mario gets some SG minutes tonight, but he's not a pickup just yet.
Jan 20 - 5:22 PM
Source:
Josh Robbins on Twitter
C.J. Watson (illness) played 21 minutes on Sunday, scoring two points (0-of-6 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs) with one rebound and one steal.
The veteran was questionable to suit up and his status wasn't updated before tip-off, but he wound up getting some run for Orlando's new-look second unit. Frank Vogel ran a tight eight-man rotation tonight, so Watson is worth a glance in deep leagues.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 09:56:00 PM
C.J. Watson (illness) is questionable to play Sunday vs. the Bucks.
Watson is only averaging 11.7 minutes a night with the Magic, so his absence would have any dramatic consequences in fantasy hoops. D.J. Augustin and Elfrid Payton will likely split Watson's minutes if he is indeed unavailable.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 04:39:00 PM
Source:
Josh Robbins on Twitter
C.J. Watson came off Orlando's bench for six points, one rebound and zero assists in 22 minutes on Wednesday, as the Magic fell to the Cavs in Cleveland.
Watson is coming off a dreadful 2015-16 season during which he shot 34.3 percent from the field, the lowest mark in his nine-year career. He'd be lucky to earn minutes behind Elfrid Payton (hip) and D.J. Augustin this season.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 09:29:00 PM
C.J. Watson will start at shooting guard
Jan 20 - 5:22 PM
Jan 20 - 5:22 PM
C.J. Watson (illness) plays 21 minutes Sunday
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 09:56:00 PM
C.J. Watson (illness) questionable for Sunday
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 04:39:00 PM
C.J. Watson logs 22 minutes vs. Cavaliers
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 09:29:00 PM
More C.J. Watson Player News
Career Stats
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Orlando Magic
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
32
404
82
38
43
16
26
89
.292
17
21
.810
13
42
.310
0
15
2.6
1.2
1.3
0.5
0.5
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
GS
32
11.4
1.3
3.2
.426
0.3
0.8
.346
0.7
0.9
.793
0.4
0.6
1.0
1.1
0.6
0.5
0.0
0.6
3.7
2008
GS
77
24.5
3.3
7.3
.457
0.6
1.6
.400
2.2
2.5
.870
0.5
2.0
2.5
2.7
1.2
1.2
0.1
1.8
9.5
2009
GS
65
27.5
3.8
8.1
.468
0.7
2.2
.310
2.0
2.6
.771
0.4
2.2
2.6
2.8
1.1
1.6
0.1
1.9
10.3
2010
CHI
82
13.3
1.8
4.8
.371
0.5
1.4
.393
0.8
1.1
.742
0.2
1.0
1.1
2.3
0.9
0.7
0.1
1.0
4.9
2011
CHI
49
23.6
3.3
8.9
.368
1.4
3.5
.393
1.7
2.1
.808
0.4
1.7
2.1
4.1
2.0
0.9
0.2
2.1
9.7
2012
BKN
80
19.1
2.4
5.7
.418
1.1
2.7
.411
0.9
1.1
.780
0.5
1.3
1.8
2.0
0.9
0.8
0.2
1.5
6.8
2013
IND
63
18.9
2.3
5.3
.437
0.8
2.3
.366
1.1
1.4
.784
0.3
1.3
1.6
1.7
1.0
1.0
0.1
1.0
6.6
2014
IND
57
24.9
3.2
7.3
.434
1.2
3.1
.400
2.4
2.9
.826
0.3
2.5
2.9
3.6
1.8
1.0
0.2
1.9
10.0
2015
ORL
33
19.8
1.4
4.2
.343
0.4
1.5
.292
1.0
1.2
.872
0.3
1.7
2.0
2.7
0.8
0.6
0.2
1.5
4.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2007
GS
32
366
43
101
.426
9
26
.346
23
29
.793
13
19
32
35
18
15
0
19
118
2008
GS
77
1883
257
562
.457
48
120
.400
168
193
.870
39
153
192
206
92
96
4
137
730
2009
GS
65
1787
247
528
.468
45
145
.310
128
166
.771
28
141
169
180
69
103
8
124
667
2010
CHI
82
1093
146
394
.371
44
112
.393
69
93
.742
16
78
94
186
73
55
11
82
405
2011
CHI
49
1157
161
437
.368
68
173
.393
84
104
.808
21
84
105
200
97
45
8
103
474
2012
BKN
80
1525
192
459
.418
88
214
.411
71
91
.780
38
107
145
161
69
66
12
123
543
2013
IND
63
1193
146
334
.437
53
145
.366
69
88
.784
19
82
101
107
60
60
8
66
414
2014
IND
57
1419
181
417
.434
70
175
.400
138
167
.826
18
145
163
208
100
57
9
107
570
2015
ORL
33
655
47
137
.343
14
48
.292
34
39
.872
10
56
66
88
25
19
5
49
142
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 18
@NO
1
19
3
5
.600
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
1
2
3
0
3
0
0
2
9
Jan 16
@DEN
1
14
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
Jan 14
@UTA
1
8
0
2
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
2
0
Jan 13
@POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 11
@LAC
1
12
1
3
.333
0
1
.000
1
1
1.000
1
1
2
2
0
1
0
1
3
Jan 8
@LAK
1
1
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 6
HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D.J. Augustin
2
Elfrid Payton
3
C.J. Watson
SG
1
Evan Fournier
Sidelined
Evan Fournier (heel) has been ruled out of Friday's game vs. the Bucks.
This news is certainly not surprising, as plugged-in, Magic beat writer Josh Robbins recently termed Fournier's return as "not imminent." Friday will be the fourth straight game Fournier has missed after aggravating a right-heel injury that also caused him to miss five games from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2. With Jodie Meeks (thumb) sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks, Orlando will have to lean heavily on Mario Hezonja and C.J. Watson to pick up the slack for Meeks and Fournier. D.J. Augustin will also likely see an uptick in minutes playing alongside Elfrid Payton in the backcourt.
Jan 20
2
Jodie Meeks
Sidelined
Jodie Meeks (right thumb) will not need surgery and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
He suffered two sprained ligaments from the thumb dislocation on Wednesday night. The team added the return date will depend on the response to the treatment. Meeks has filled in for the injured Evan Fournier (heel, foot), so the Magic may have to turn to Mario Hezonja and C.J. Watson. Hezonja is only worth a look in deep leagues for now. Meeks' fantasy owners should probably cut him.
Jan 19
3
C.J. Wilcox
SF
1
Aaron Gordon
2
Jeff Green
3
Mario Hezonja
4
Damjan Rudez
PF
1
Serge Ibaka
C
1
Bismack Biyombo
2
Nikola Vucevic
3
Stephen Zimmerman
