Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Anthony Tolliver | Forward | #43
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/1/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 240
College:
Creighton
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $8,000,000 2017-18: $8,000,000 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Anthony Tolliver scored a season-high 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 31 minutes off the bench Friday, to go with five 3-pointers and three rebounds.
Tolliver has actually been averaging 30.5 minutes a night over the past six games, and he’s jumped into a mid-round evaluation during that span with averages of 10.9 points, 5.5 boards, 2.2 triples and just 0.3 turnovers per game. That being said, his minutes and production will likely take a hit once Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) get back in the rotation, so he’s only on the radar as a speculative pickup in deep leagues.
Dec 23 - 11:32 PM
Anthony Tolliver returned to the bench on Friday vs. the Grizzlies and scored nine points on 2-of-6 shooting in 30 minutes.
He also had two rebounds, one assist and one triple. He still had a large role tonight with Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) out, but the return of DeMarcus Cousins (rest) limited his ceiling. Leave him on the wire.
Dec 17 - 1:09 AM
Anthony Tolliver started in place of DeMarcus Cousins (rest) on Wednesday, posting 12 points, 10 boards, two steals, two blocks, one 3-pointer and just one turnover in 35 minutes.
With Rudy Gay (hip) and DeMarcus Cousins (rest) both out tonight, the Kings were missing two players with a combined 61.9 percent usage rate. Tolliver and Garrett Temple were the big winners in their absence, but this is a fluky game without long-term repercussions.
Dec 15 - 1:02 AM
Anthony Tolliver will start for the Kings on Wednesday with DeMarcus Cousins resting.
Kosta Koufos will stick in the center spot and the fact that Tolliver is starting confirms that coach Dave Joerger doesn't have faith in Willie Cauley-Stein's ability to play the PF spot, or to supplant Koufos at center.
Dec 14 - 7:43 PM
Source:
Leo Beas on Twitter
Anthony Tolliver scores 17 points w/ 5 treys
Dec 23 - 11:32 PM
Anthony Tolliver scores 9 in return to bench
Dec 17 - 1:09 AM
Anthony Tolliver double-doubles as fill-in PF
Dec 15 - 1:02 AM
Anthony Tolliver starts for DeMarcus Cousins
Dec 14 - 7:43 PM
More Anthony Tolliver Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hill
UTA
(4583)
2
R. Gay
SAC
(4558)
3
K. Love
CLE
(4479)
4
B. Griffin
LAC
(4383)
5
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4383)
6
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4298)
7
J. Barea
DAL
(3984)
8
C. Capela
HOU
(3949)
9
D. Howard
ATL
(3797)
10
K. Middleton
MLW
(3618)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
18
326
94
58
13
5
31
71
.437
14
15
.933
18
51
.353
5
8
5.2
3.2
0.7
0.3
0.4
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
NO
19
10.9
1.0
3.4
.292
0.5
2.2
.220
0.3
0.5
.500
0.6
1.5
2.2
0.9
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.8
2.7
2009
GS
46
31.1
4.2
9.8
.430
1.1
3.3
.329
2.2
2.9
.769
1.8
5.1
7.0
1.9
1.0
0.7
0.7
2.8
11.7
2010
MIN
65
20.9
2.2
4.8
.450
0.7
1.8
.409
1.6
2.0
.802
1.4
3.1
4.5
1.3
0.8
0.4
0.4
2.2
6.7
2011
MIN
51
17.4
1.4
3.6
.390
0.5
2.0
.248
0.8
1.1
.745
1.0
2.0
3.0
0.4
0.7
0.4
0.4
1.7
4.1
2012
ATL
62
15.5
1.3
3.5
.380
0.7
2.1
.338
0.7
0.8
.863
0.5
2.0
2.5
0.5
0.6
0.2
0.2
1.1
4.1
2013
CHA
64
20.3
2.0
4.8
.420
1.6
3.9
.413
0.5
0.6
.805
0.5
2.1
2.6
0.7
0.4
0.3
0.2
1.3
6.1
2014
DET
76
18.9
2.1
5.2
.410
1.4
3.8
.366
0.7
0.9
.783
0.7
2.4
3.1
0.8
0.7
0.3
0.2
1.8
6.3
2015
DET
72
18.6
1.8
4.6
.386
1.4
3.8
.360
0.4
0.7
.617
0.5
2.6
3.2
0.7
0.4
0.4
0.2
1.2
5.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
NO
19
208
19
65
.292
9
41
.220
5
10
.500
12
29
41
17
7
5
1
16
52
2009
GS
46
1431
193
449
.430
50
152
.329
103
134
.769
84
236
320
87
46
32
33
128
539
2010
MIN
65
1360
141
313
.450
47
115
.409
105
131
.802
92
203
295
82
49
28
28
145
434
2011
MIN
51
887
71
182
.390
25
101
.248
41
55
.745
50
103
153
22
35
18
19
86
208
2012
ATL
62
964
82
216
.380
45
133
.338
44
51
.863
31
124
155
32
36
15
12
66
253
2013
CHA
64
1300
129
307
.420
102
247
.413
33
41
.805
33
135
168
42
23
19
15
82
393
2014
DET
76
1434
161
393
.410
106
290
.366
54
69
.783
51
185
236
59
51
24
16
137
482
2015
DET
72
1338
128
332
.386
98
272
.360
29
47
.617
39
190
229
52
28
26
16
86
383
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@MIN
1
31
6
9
.667
5
7
.714
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
3
17
Dec 21
@UTA
1
30
2
3
.667
2
3
.667
0
0
.000
2
5
7
0
0
1
0
0
6
Dec 20
POR
1
34
3
5
.600
3
4
.750
2
2
1.000
1
3
4
0
0
0
0
3
11
Dec 18
@DAL
1
23
2
6
.333
1
4
.250
2
2
1.000
1
6
7
1
1
0
2
1
7
Dec 16
@MEM
1
30
2
6
.333
1
4
.250
4
4
1.000
2
0
2
1
0
0
1
5
9
Dec 14
@HOU
1
35
5
13
.385
1
8
.125
1
2
.500
3
7
10
0
1
2
2
1
12
Dec 12
LAK
1
12
0
1
.000
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
3
1
1
0
4
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
3
Arron Afflalo
4
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (hip) will not play against the Wolves on Friday.
He was hopeful to play on Wednesday, but now he gets ruled out again. With the rumors around Gay, it's starting to get interesting going forward. The Kings have trusted more three-guard lineups with Garrett Temple, Ty Lawson and Ben McLemore playing a bit more. Plus, Anthony Tolliver and Matt Barnes have helped step up. Rudy Gay's owners should just sit tight for now.
Dec 23
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi (illness) did not leave the bench during Friday's win over the Timberwolves.
Casspi had missed the previous four games due to an illness, and while he was available to play tonight, he didn't actually step foot on the court. He's been in and out of the rotation all year long, and currently ranks well outside the top-200, so there's no reason to own him in any setting.
Dec 23
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
