Latest News Recent News

Anthony Tolliver scored a season-high 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 31 minutes off the bench Friday, to go with five 3-pointers and three rebounds. Tolliver has actually been averaging 30.5 minutes a night over the past six games, and he’s jumped into a mid-round evaluation during that span with averages of 10.9 points, 5.5 boards, 2.2 triples and just 0.3 turnovers per game. That being said, his minutes and production will likely take a hit once Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) get back in the rotation, so he’s only on the radar as a speculative pickup in deep leagues.

Anthony Tolliver returned to the bench on Friday vs. the Grizzlies and scored nine points on 2-of-6 shooting in 30 minutes. He also had two rebounds, one assist and one triple. He still had a large role tonight with Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) out, but the return of DeMarcus Cousins (rest) limited his ceiling. Leave him on the wire.

Anthony Tolliver started in place of DeMarcus Cousins (rest) on Wednesday, posting 12 points, 10 boards, two steals, two blocks, one 3-pointer and just one turnover in 35 minutes. With Rudy Gay (hip) and DeMarcus Cousins (rest) both out tonight, the Kings were missing two players with a combined 61.9 percent usage rate. Tolliver and Garrett Temple were the big winners in their absence, but this is a fluky game without long-term repercussions.