Anthony Tolliver | Forward | #43

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/1/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 240
College: Creighton
Anthony Tolliver scored a season-high 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 31 minutes off the bench Friday, to go with five 3-pointers and three rebounds.
Tolliver has actually been averaging 30.5 minutes a night over the past six games, and he’s jumped into a mid-round evaluation during that span with averages of 10.9 points, 5.5 boards, 2.2 triples and just 0.3 turnovers per game. That being said, his minutes and production will likely take a hit once Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) get back in the rotation, so he’s only on the radar as a speculative pickup in deep leagues. Dec 23 - 11:32 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1832694581353171.4371415.9331851.353585.23.20.70.30.40.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008NO 1910.91.03.4.2920.52.2.2200.30.5.5000.61.52.20.90.40.30.10.82.7
2009GS 4631.14.29.8.4301.13.3.3292.22.9.7691.85.17.01.91.00.70.72.811.7
2010MIN6520.92.24.8.4500.71.8.4091.62.0.8021.43.14.51.30.80.40.42.26.7
2011MIN5117.41.43.6.3900.52.0.2480.81.1.7451.02.03.00.40.70.40.41.74.1
2012ATL6215.51.33.5.3800.72.1.3380.70.8.8630.52.02.50.50.60.20.21.14.1
2013CHA6420.32.04.8.4201.63.9.4130.50.6.8050.52.12.60.70.40.30.21.36.1
2014DET7618.92.15.2.4101.43.8.3660.70.9.7830.72.43.10.80.70.30.21.86.3
2015DET7218.61.84.6.3861.43.8.3600.40.7.6170.52.63.20.70.40.40.21.25.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008NO 192081965.292941.220510.500122941177511652
2009GS 461431193449.43050152.329103134.7698423632087463233128539
2010MIN651360141313.45047115.409105131.8029220329582492828145434
2011MIN5188771182.39025101.2484155.745501031532235181986208
2012ATL6296482216.38045133.3384451.863311241553236151266253
2013CHA641300129307.420102247.4133341.805331351684223191582393
2014DET761434161393.410106290.3665469.7835118523659512416137482
2015DET721338128332.38698272.3602947.617391902295228261686383
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@MIN13169.66757.71400.0000330000317
Dec 21@UTA13023.66723.66700.000257001006
Dec 20POR13435.60034.750221.0001340000311
Dec 18@DAL12326.33314.250221.000167110217
Dec 16@MEM13026.33314.250441.000202100159
Dec 14@HOU135513.38518.12512.50037100122112
Dec 12LAK11201.00001.00000.000011311040

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 