Mario Chalmers | Guard | #6 Team: Memphis Grizzlies Age / DOB: (31) / 5/19/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 190 College: Kansas Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (4) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mario Chalmers will sign a one-year deal with Memphis according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is only partially guaranteed for one year, so he's still not a lock to make the 15-man roster. Chalmers hasn't played in the NBA since tearing his Achilles back in March of 2016, but he's healthy again and it's nice to see him get another shot. He will battle Wade Baldwin for the backup PG role, so he won't have much fantasy value in Memphis. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

The Pelicans are looking to add a guard and will host Mario Chalmers, Quinn Cook, Reggie Williams and Hollis Thompson for a tryout this week. After trading away Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, and Langston Galloway in the DeMarcus Cousins deal, the Pelicans roster is a bit unbalanced. Thus, they are looking to add depth to their backcourt. Chalmers recently auditioned for the Cavs but did not sign with Cleveland. He has plenty of NBA experience but is still working his way back from a torn Achilles injury that he suffered last March. Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Mario Chalmers is expected to work out for the Cavs on Wednesday. The Cavs, who need to add a point guard/playmaker, are bringing Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich and Lance Stephenson in for a workout on Wednesday. Chalmers tore his Achilles last March and hasn't played in a game since. He was averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Grizzlies before suffering the injury. Even if Chalmers inks a deal with Cleveland, he will likely only see limited minutes and won't have a fantasy impact. Source: ESPN.com