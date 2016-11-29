Player Page

Mario Chalmers | Guard | #6

Team: Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/19/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (4) / MIN
Mario Chalmers will sign a one-year deal with Memphis according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The deal is only partially guaranteed for one year, so he's still not a lock to make the 15-man roster. Chalmers hasn't played in the NBA since tearing his Achilles back in March of 2016, but he's healthy again and it's nice to see him get another shot. He will battle Wade Baldwin for the backup PG role, so he won't have much fantasy value in Memphis. Jul 18 - 10:31 PM
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MIA8232.13.48.1.4201.43.8.3671.82.4.7670.52.32.84.92.02.00.12.910.0
2009MIA7324.82.56.2.4011.03.2.3181.11.5.7450.31.51.83.41.71.20.22.47.1
2010MIA7022.62.25.5.3991.23.3.3590.80.9.8710.21.92.12.51.31.10.12.36.4
2011MIA6428.53.57.8.4481.64.1.3881.31.6.7920.32.42.73.52.21.50.22.69.8
2012MIA7726.92.96.9.4291.63.9.4091.21.5.7950.22.02.23.51.51.50.22.58.6
2013MIA7329.93.57.7.4541.23.1.3851.72.2.7420.62.42.94.92.21.60.22.99.8
2014MIA8029.63.38.3.4030.93.1.2942.63.3.7740.32.32.63.82.21.50.13.110.2
2015MEM6122.63.07.3.4100.82.4.3093.64.3.8320.42.22.63.81.81.40.23.010.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MIA822629278662.420114311.367148193.767371912284031651608240818
2009MIA731808182454.40175236.31882110.745251101352461239112175521
2010MIA701580155388.39983231.3595462.8711213414617791767158447
2011MIA641824223498.448101260.38880101.792161551712221429711166627
2012MIA772068227529.429123301.40989112.7951915217127311911812196666
2013MIA732182254560.45487226.385121163.7424117321435716211916210716
2014MIA802368267663.40373248.294206266.7742418220630717312210251813
2015MEM611378182444.41046149.309218262.832241331572301108813181628
 

 