Mario Chalmers | Guard | #6

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Castellanos goes 4-for-4 with 2 HR and 5 RBI
Maybin removed from game with knee injury
Rutherford in Yanks' deal for White Sox trio
Yankees close on Frazier, Robertson, Kahnle
D'Backs, Tigers announce J.D. Martinez deal
Padres put Austin Hedges on concussion DL
Belt (wrist) in Giants' lineup versus Indians
Vogt out at least one month with MCL sprain
Arenado out of Colorado lineup on Tuesday
McHugh (elbow) will make season debut Sat.
Bogaerts scratched Tuesday with sore hand
Twins call up Bartolo Colon for Tuesday debut
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
Panthers expected to bring back Marty Hurney
Thomas Davis: Don't blame me for GM firing
Jerry deflects on possible Zeke suspension
Report: Steelers offered Bell 'over $12M per'
Cousins 'needed more time' to assess team
Witness says Zeke Elliott didn't throw punch
Zach Miller unlikely to make Bears' roster?
Anquan Boldin has visit with undisclosed team
5-of-5 execs say Kirk Cousins is a top-15 QB
Le'Veon could hold out until mid-late August
Redskins blame Cousins for no long-term deal
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mario Chalmers agrees to deal with Grizzlies
Ty Lawson agrees to deal with Shanxi Dragons
Willie Reed agrees to deal with the Clippers
Report: SA working on deal with Pau Gasol
Report: Manu Ginobili to re-sign with Spurs
Pels plans to start Rondo & Holiday together
Kuzma scores 30, Lakers win Summer League
Lonzo Ball, Dozier, Hart out for SL Finale
Rudy Gay (Achilles) says he's fully cleared
Lonzo Ball exits w/ calf tightness on Sunday
Jarnell Stokes racks up 22 & 15 in Vegas
Luc Mbah a Moute agrees to deal with Houston
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pierce: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Holman fastest in final Eldora truck practice
Gragson has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Stewart Friesen leads Eldora Truck Practice 1
Cody Coughlin: Eldora Dirt Derby advance
Kennedy to drive for new K&N Pro Series team
Sadler: Retains NXS lead after 7th at Loudon
William Byron: Third in Overton's 200
Allgaier: 32nd at Loudon, 3rd in points
John H. Nemechek: Eldora Dirt Derby advance
Poole: 4th in points after 10th at Loudon
Ben Rhodes: Eldora Dirt Derby advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth sets his eyes on the Claret Jug
Rose will look to beat Amateur mark at Open
McIlroy facing huge test as third MC looms
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
DeChambeau (-18) wins first TOUR title @ JDC
Rookie Lamb bags first career top 10 at JDC
Byrd records first top 10 in nearly 3 years
Bryan moves target to -16; day-tying-low 64
Cabrera Bello win the 2017 AAM Scottish Open
Stricker posts 15-under with day-tying-low 64
Garrigus DQ at JDC following third-round 71
MDF jettisons eight at Deere, including Streb
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
Media picks Florida State to win ACC
Darren Carrington planning on a transfer
Baylor RB Williams (shoulder) to miss games
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
Jeremiah comps RB Barkley to Zeke Elliott
WR Kirk declines to discuss NFL intentions
Louisville will run more NFL-like O for L-Jax
RB Johnson leaves Michigan football team
FSU S James: I'm the best player in CFB
L-Jax to Vick: Dial back the praise a little
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sturridge is making a big impression
Nothing the Mata with Juan and Matteo
West Ham on the verge of signing Chicarito
Lukaku opens United account vs Real Salt Lake
West Ham signs Joe Hart on loan
De Boer not interested in selling Benteke
Marko Arnautofic headed towards exit door
Ankle surgery sidelines Leicester defender
Klopp has his eye on Hull's Robertson
Dier move to Old Trafford looks unlikely
Trippier signs new 5-year deal with Spurs
Hart close to joining West Ham on loan
Mario Chalmers
Roster
Tony Allen
(G/F)
Bryce Cotton
(G)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Jarell Martin
(F)
Wayne Selden
(G)
Wade Baldwin
(G)
Troy Daniels
(G)
Marc Gasol
(C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Kobi Simmons
(G)
Dillon Brooks
(F)
Deyonta Davis
(F)
JaMychal Green
(F/C)
Chandler Parsons
(F)
Brandan Wright
(F/C)
Mario Chalmers
(G)
Toney Douglas
(G)
Andrew Harrison
(G)
Ivan Rabb
(F)
Rade Zagorac
(F)
Mike Conley
(G)
James Ennis
(F)
Mario Chalmers | Guard | #6
Team:
Memphis Grizzlies
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/19/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 190
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (4) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2017-18: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Mario Chalmers will sign a one-year deal with Memphis according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The deal is only partially guaranteed for one year, so he's still not a lock to make the 15-man roster. Chalmers hasn't played in the NBA since tearing his Achilles back in March of 2016, but he's healthy again and it's nice to see him get another shot. He will battle Wade Baldwin for the backup PG role, so he won't have much fantasy value in Memphis.
Jul 18 - 10:31 PM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
The Pelicans are looking to add a guard and will host Mario Chalmers, Quinn Cook, Reggie Williams and Hollis Thompson for a tryout this week.
After trading away Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, and Langston Galloway in the DeMarcus Cousins deal, the Pelicans roster is a bit unbalanced. Thus, they are looking to add depth to their backcourt. Chalmers recently auditioned for the Cavs but did not sign with Cleveland. He has plenty of NBA experience but is still working his way back from a torn Achilles injury that he suffered last March.
Feb 21 - 9:51 AM
Source:
Marc Stein on Twitter
Mario Chalmers is expected to work out for the Cavs on Wednesday.
The Cavs, who need to add a point guard/playmaker, are bringing Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich and Lance Stephenson in for a workout on Wednesday. Chalmers tore his Achilles last March and hasn't played in a game since. He was averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Grizzlies before suffering the injury. Even if Chalmers inks a deal with Cleveland, he will likely only see limited minutes and won't have a fantasy impact.
Jan 31 - 1:37 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Mario Chalmers is reportedly still rehabbing his ruptured Achilles.
Chalmers reportedly is still not "physically ready" to play professional basketball, so this will quell any rumors linking him to Memphis in wake of the Mike Conley (back) injury. The Grizzlies will reportedly file for a hardship exception this weekend in order to add a 16th man to the roster, which is a pretty good indication that the franchise is not comfortable letting Andrew Harrison or Wade Baldwin operate as the team's starting point guard for a lengthy period of time.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 05:31:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Mario Chalmers agrees to deal with Grizzlies
Jul 18 - 10:31 PM
Mario Chalmers to audition for the Pelicans
Feb 21 - 9:51 AM
Mario Chalmers to work out for Cavs Wednesday
Jan 31 - 1:37 PM
Mario Chalmers (Achilles) still in recovery
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 05:31:00 PM
More Mario Chalmers Player News
Recent News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
Career stats are currently unavailable
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
MIA
82
32.1
3.4
8.1
.420
1.4
3.8
.367
1.8
2.4
.767
0.5
2.3
2.8
4.9
2.0
2.0
0.1
2.9
10.0
2009
MIA
73
24.8
2.5
6.2
.401
1.0
3.2
.318
1.1
1.5
.745
0.3
1.5
1.8
3.4
1.7
1.2
0.2
2.4
7.1
2010
MIA
70
22.6
2.2
5.5
.399
1.2
3.3
.359
0.8
0.9
.871
0.2
1.9
2.1
2.5
1.3
1.1
0.1
2.3
6.4
2011
MIA
64
28.5
3.5
7.8
.448
1.6
4.1
.388
1.3
1.6
.792
0.3
2.4
2.7
3.5
2.2
1.5
0.2
2.6
9.8
2012
MIA
77
26.9
2.9
6.9
.429
1.6
3.9
.409
1.2
1.5
.795
0.2
2.0
2.2
3.5
1.5
1.5
0.2
2.5
8.6
2013
MIA
73
29.9
3.5
7.7
.454
1.2
3.1
.385
1.7
2.2
.742
0.6
2.4
2.9
4.9
2.2
1.6
0.2
2.9
9.8
2014
MIA
80
29.6
3.3
8.3
.403
0.9
3.1
.294
2.6
3.3
.774
0.3
2.3
2.6
3.8
2.2
1.5
0.1
3.1
10.2
2015
MEM
61
22.6
3.0
7.3
.410
0.8
2.4
.309
3.6
4.3
.832
0.4
2.2
2.6
3.8
1.8
1.4
0.2
3.0
10.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
MIA
82
2629
278
662
.420
114
311
.367
148
193
.767
37
191
228
403
165
160
8
240
818
2009
MIA
73
1808
182
454
.401
75
236
.318
82
110
.745
25
110
135
246
123
91
12
175
521
2010
MIA
70
1580
155
388
.399
83
231
.359
54
62
.871
12
134
146
177
91
76
7
158
447
2011
MIA
64
1824
223
498
.448
101
260
.388
80
101
.792
16
155
171
222
142
97
11
166
627
2012
MIA
77
2068
227
529
.429
123
301
.409
89
112
.795
19
152
171
273
119
118
12
196
666
2013
MIA
73
2182
254
560
.454
87
226
.385
121
163
.742
41
173
214
357
162
119
16
210
716
2014
MIA
80
2368
267
663
.403
73
248
.294
206
266
.774
24
182
206
307
173
122
10
251
813
2015
MEM
61
1378
182
444
.410
46
149
.309
218
262
.832
24
133
157
230
110
88
13
181
628
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Mike Conley
2
Mario Chalmers
3
Andrew Harrison
4
Toney Douglas
5
Wade Baldwin
SG
1
Tony Allen
2
Ben McLemore
3
Troy Daniels
4
Wayne Selden
5
Kobi Simmons
SF
1
Chandler Parsons
2
Tyreke Evans
3
James Ennis
4
Rade Zagorac
PF
1
JaMychal Green
2
Brandan Wright
3
Jarell Martin
4
Deyonta Davis
5
Ivan Rabb
6
Dillon Brooks
C
1
Marc Gasol
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Mike Gallagher kicks off his recap of Summer League and keeps the Dennis Smith Jr. hype train rolling.
