Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Dose: Kawhi Is That Guy
Jan 22
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 22
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 21
Jan. 20 NBA DFS Podcast
Jan 21
Dose: Rudy Go-Monstert
Jan 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 20
Jan 20
Stew: The Mudiay Dilemma
Jan 20
Dose: Rubio and Pau go Down
Jan 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
D.J. Augustin (ankle) won't return Monday
D'Angelo Russell (knee, calf) out 1-2 weeks
Anthony Davis (right quad) probable Monday
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) probable for Sunday
Gary Harris (ankle) questionable for Sunday
Evan Fournier (heel) out again on Sunday
Shaun Livingston will rest on Sunday vs. ORL
George's Revenge: Hill scores 30 vs. Pacers
Kawhi Leonard scores career-high 41 points
David Lee scores 14 with 11 boards in win
LeBron James scores 29 points in loss
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) ruled out for Sunday
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Xhaka sent off as Arsenal leave it late
Andre Gray almost rescues a point
VvD injured in otherwise flawless Saints win
Captain Morgan the focus in Foxes 3-0 loss
Crystal Palace winless streak reaches eight
Bournemouth involved in another goal-fest 2-2
Carroll bags a brace as Hammers top Boro
Boro battle but fall short at the Riverside
Beautiful Fletcher goal sends WBA to win
Black Cats fall bottom of the table
Spurs steal a 2-2 draw at Manchester City
Controversy highlights draw at the Etihad
Roster
D.J. Augustin
(G)
Aaron Gordon
(F)
Serge Ibaka
(F/C)
Damjan Rudez
(F)
C.J. Wilcox
(G)
Bismack Biyombo
(C)
Jeff Green
(F)
Jodie Meeks
(G/F)
Nikola Vucevic
(C)
Stephen Zimmerman
(C)
Evan Fournier
(G/F)
Mario Hezonja
(F)
Elfrid Payton
(G)
C.J. Watson
(G)
D.J. Augustin | Guard | #14
Team:
Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/10/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 183
College:
Texas
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA
Contract:
Contract:
2016-17: $7,250,000 2017-18: $7,250,000 2018-19: $7,250,000 2019-20: $7,250,000 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
D.J. Augustin (ankle) will not return to Monday's game vs. the Warriors.
X-rays were negative and the Magic are calling the injury a right ankle sprain. Augustin was able to walk gingerly under his own power to the locker room, so hopefully it's not too serious. He finished with zero points, one assist and one rebound in five minutes. Elfrid Payton and C.J. Watson will log a ton of minutes the rest of the game and we may see more of Mario Hezonja as well.
Jan 22 - 12:55 PM
Source:
Josh Robbins on Twitter
D.J. Augustin (ankle) was forced to go to the locker room on Sunday vs. the Warriors.
He stepped on Bismack Biyombo's foot and appeared to sprain his right ankle. He walked gingerly to the locker room under his own power and should be considered questionable to return. If he's out, Elfrid Payton and C.J. Watson will soak up a ton of minutes.
Jan 22 - 12:47 PM
Source:
Josh Robbins on Twitter
D.J. Augustin scored 10 points with eight assists, two rebounds and a 3-pointer in 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Bucks.
With Jodie Meeks (thumb) and Evan Fournier (heel, foot) out, we could see a lot more two-PG lineups going forward. That means a boost in minutes for Augustin (28), Elfrid Payton (37) and C.J. Watson (31). Augustin doesn't have great upside and finished just 3-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from the line, but he's a decent pickup in deeper leagues if you need short-term value.
Jan 20 - 10:52 PM
D.J. Augustin played 28 minutes off the bench vs. L.A. on Sunday, scoring six points on 1-of-6 FGs and 3-of-4 FTs with a game-high eight assists, five rebounds and one 3-pointer.
The veteran logged more minutes than Elfrid Payton (nine points in 19 minutes) for the second straight game. He was a negligible fantasy option even while starting, and the past two games feel like 'hot hand' flukes, so we're not biting on D.J. as a fantasy pickup.
Jan 9 - 1:37 AM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
45
929
396
65
144
20
130
328
.396
70
81
.864
66
182
.363
0
52
8.8
1.4
3.2
0.4
1.2
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
CHA
72
26.5
3.7
8.6
.430
1.5
3.4
.439
2.9
3.2
.893
0.2
1.6
1.8
3.5
1.7
0.6
0.0
1.9
11.8
2009
CHA
80
18.4
2.1
5.4
.386
0.9
2.2
.393
1.3
1.6
.779
0.1
1.1
1.2
2.4
0.9
0.6
0.1
1.6
6.4
2010
CHA
82
33.6
4.9
11.7
.416
1.4
4.1
.333
3.3
3.6
.906
0.5
2.3
2.7
6.1
1.9
0.7
0.0
1.9
14.4
2011
CHA
48
29.4
3.8
10.1
.376
1.3
3.7
.341
2.2
2.5
.875
0.5
1.8
2.3
6.4
2.3
0.8
0.0
1.4
11.1
2012
IND
76
16.1
1.4
3.9
.350
0.9
2.5
.353
1.1
1.3
.838
0.3
0.9
1.2
2.2
0.9
0.5
0.0
0.8
4.7
2013
CHI
71
27.3
4.2
10.1
.415
1.9
4.7
.401
2.8
3.2
.885
0.2
1.6
1.8
4.4
1.8
0.7
0.0
2.1
13.1
2014
OKC
82
24.0
3.1
7.9
.399
1.0
3.0
.337
2.2
2.5
.868
0.2
1.7
2.0
4.3
1.8
0.6
0.0
1.1
9.5
2015
DEN
62
19.1
2.4
5.6
.423
1.1
2.7
.402
1.7
2.1
.805
0.1
1.4
1.5
3.2
1.4
0.6
0.1
1.4
7.5
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 20
MLW
1
28
3
9
.333
1
6
.167
3
4
.750
0
2
2
8
1
0
0
1
10
Jan 18
@NO
1
34
4
14
.286
2
8
.250
0
0
.000
0
2
2
2
4
0
0
1
10
Jan 16
@DEN
1
19
5
8
.625
2
4
.500
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
14
Jan 14
@UTA
1
12
0
4
.000
0
2
.000
0
0
.000
0
2
2
1
0
1
0
3
0
Jan 13
@POR
1
17
4
7
.571
1
2
.500
6
6
1.000
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
15
Jan 11
@LAC
1
27
2
9
.222
0
3
.000
3
3
1.000
1
1
2
3
0
0
0
1
7
Jan 8
@LAK
1
28
1
6
.167
1
5
.200
3
4
.750
0
5
5
8
1
0
0
2
6
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
D.J. Augustin
Sidelined
D.J. Augustin (ankle) will not return to Monday's game vs. the Warriors.
X-rays were negative and the Magic are calling the injury a right ankle sprain. Augustin was able to walk gingerly under his own power to the locker room, so hopefully it's not too serious. He finished with zero points, one assist and one rebound in five minutes. Elfrid Payton and C.J. Watson will log a ton of minutes the rest of the game and we may see more of Mario Hezonja as well.
Jan 22
2
Elfrid Payton
3
C.J. Watson
SG
1
Evan Fournier
Sidelined
Evan Fournier (heel) will not play on Sunday vs. the Warriors.
His return is not "imminent" and it sounds like the Magic are prepared for him to miss additional time -- the Magic signed Anthony Brown to a 10-day contract to provide some emergency depth on the wings. C.J. Watson will draw another start at shooting guard, but fantasy owners can ignore him for now after he scored five points in 31 minutes on Friday. Expect to see a lot of two-PG lineups with Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin getting a boost.
Jan 22
2
Jodie Meeks
Sidelined
Jodie Meeks (right thumb) will not need surgery and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
He suffered two sprained ligaments from the thumb dislocation on Wednesday night. The team added the return date will depend on the response to the treatment. Meeks has filled in for the injured Evan Fournier (heel, foot), so the Magic may have to turn to Mario Hezonja and C.J. Watson. Hezonja is only worth a look in deep leagues for now. Meeks' fantasy owners should probably cut him.
Jan 19
3
C.J. Wilcox
SF
1
Aaron Gordon
2
Jeff Green
3
Mario Hezonja
4
Damjan Rudez
PF
1
Serge Ibaka
C
1
Bismack Biyombo
2
Nikola Vucevic
3
Stephen Zimmerman
