Player Page

Roster

D.J. Augustin | Guard | #14

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/10/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 183
College: Texas
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

D.J. Augustin (ankle) will not return to Monday's game vs. the Warriors.
X-rays were negative and the Magic are calling the injury a right ankle sprain. Augustin was able to walk gingerly under his own power to the locker room, so hopefully it's not too serious. He finished with zero points, one assist and one rebound in five minutes. Elfrid Payton and C.J. Watson will log a ton of minutes the rest of the game and we may see more of Mario Hezonja as well. Jan 22 - 12:55 PM
Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter
More D.J. Augustin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
459293966514420130328.3967081.86466182.3630528.81.43.20.41.20.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008CHA7226.53.78.6.4301.53.4.4392.93.2.8930.21.61.83.51.70.60.01.911.8
2009CHA8018.42.15.4.3860.92.2.3931.31.6.7790.11.11.22.40.90.60.11.66.4
2010CHA8233.64.911.7.4161.44.1.3333.33.6.9060.52.32.76.11.90.70.01.914.4
2011CHA4829.43.810.1.3761.33.7.3412.22.5.8750.51.82.36.42.30.80.01.411.1
2012IND7616.11.43.9.3500.92.5.3531.11.3.8380.30.91.22.20.90.50.00.84.7
2013CHI7127.34.210.1.4151.94.7.4012.83.2.8850.21.61.84.41.80.70.02.113.1
2014OKC8224.03.17.9.3991.03.0.3372.22.5.8680.21.72.04.31.80.60.01.19.5
2015DEN6219.12.45.6.4231.12.7.4021.72.1.8050.11.41.53.21.40.60.11.47.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008CHA721906267621.430108246.439208233.89317116133250119422140850
2009CHA801472168435.38670178.393102131.77911869719374455127508
2010CHA822756399958.416111333.333269297.906381872254981555431521178
2011CHA481413183487.37661179.341105120.875248510930711036165532
2012IND761225103294.35067190.3538399.8382071911706835364356
2013CHI711939298718.415133332.401201227.88515115130313125533147930
2014OKC821964258647.39983246.337178205.8682014116135314549393777
2015DEN621182148350.42368169.402103128.805887951988438485467
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 20MLW12839.33316.16734.7500228100110
Jan 18@NO134414.28628.25000.0000222400110
Jan 16@DEN11958.62524.500221.0000113000014
Jan 14@UTA11204.00002.00000.000022101030
Jan 13@POR11747.57112.500661.0000112000015
Jan 11@LAC12729.22203.000331.000112300017
Jan 8@LAK12816.16715.20034.750055810026

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Elfrid Payton
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
PF1Serge Ibaka
C1Bismack Biyombo
2Nikola Vucevic
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 