D.J. Augustin | Guard | #14 Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (29) / 11/10/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 183 College: Texas Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (9) / CHA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $7,250,000 2017-18: $7,250,000 2018-19: $7,250,000 2019-20: $7,250,000 2020-21: UFA

D.J. Augustin (ankle) will not return to Monday's game vs. the Warriors. X-rays were negative and the Magic are calling the injury a right ankle sprain. Augustin was able to walk gingerly under his own power to the locker room, so hopefully it's not too serious. He finished with zero points, one assist and one rebound in five minutes. Elfrid Payton and C.J. Watson will log a ton of minutes the rest of the game and we may see more of Mario Hezonja as well. Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

D.J. Augustin (ankle) was forced to go to the locker room on Sunday vs. the Warriors. He stepped on Bismack Biyombo's foot and appeared to sprain his right ankle. He walked gingerly to the locker room under his own power and should be considered questionable to return. If he's out, Elfrid Payton and C.J. Watson will soak up a ton of minutes. Source: Josh Robbins on Twitter

D.J. Augustin scored 10 points with eight assists, two rebounds and a 3-pointer in 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Bucks. With Jodie Meeks (thumb) and Evan Fournier (heel, foot) out, we could see a lot more two-PG lineups going forward. That means a boost in minutes for Augustin (28), Elfrid Payton (37) and C.J. Watson (31). Augustin doesn't have great upside and finished just 3-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from the line, but he's a decent pickup in deeper leagues if you need short-term value.