Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
Report: Angels considering run at Wieters
Rangers have checked in on Mark Trumbo
Athletics sign free agent INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Coughlin: 'Blake Bortles is our quarterback'
Coughlin will 'oversee all facets' of Jaguars
Steve Smith Sr. reiterates he is 'retired'
Rodgers makes it sound like Nelson will sit
Lynn 'scheduled' 2nd meeting w/Rams, Chargers
Schefter: Chargers to announce move to L.A.
Denver gets Mike McCoy to coordinate offense
Another one down: Bills hire McDermott as HC
Gus Bradley interviewing for Redskins' DC gig
Broncos to interview McCoy, Musgrave for OC
Broncos officially tab Vance Joseph as new HC
Jordy Nelson (ribs) with rehab group on Wed
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kenneth Faried (illness) now expected to play
Wilson Chandler (illness) is questionable
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) is expected to play
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Thursday
Aaron Gordon scores 28 points on 11-of-17 FGs
C.J. McCollum scores 27 with four blocks
Allen Crabbe scores 24 points in win vs. CLE
Ricky Rubio ties career-high with 17 assists
Karl-Anthony Towns gets 23 & 18 in win vs HOU
Russell Westbrook drops 18th triple-double
John Wall (wrist, finger) may have MRI Thurs
Kevin Love returns to the game vs. Blazers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Chad Johnson blocks 25 in win over Sharks
Ovechkin hits 1000-point mark in W over Pens
Mark Scheifele scores twice in loss to Habs
Danault scores goal-of-the-year candidate
Jason Demers scores GWG vs. NYI
T.J. Oshie returns from UBI Wednesday
Ben Bishop says he's ready to return from LBI
Matt Murray back from LBI, Fleury starts Wed.
Al Montoya gets the nod Wednesday vs. WPG
Anaheim acquires Jhonas Enroth from Leafs
John Gibson gets 3rd shutout in win vs. Stars
Mikkel Boedker gets hat trick in win v Oilers
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
RFR renews Performance Plus sponsorship
Xfinity Suarez champ takes Edwards’ ride
Health, happiness drove Edwards’ decision
Plan ahead: Newman best at Vegas, Charlotte
L3 Yrs.: Jimmie Johnson has 6th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Kasey Kahne best at Sonoma, Dover
L3 Yrs.: Kyle Busch has 7th–most top-10s
Theriault: 2017 ARCA driver for Ken Schrader
Clint King, Lira Motorsports return to ARCA
Kaz Grala joins MMM for Daytona ARCA opener
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout: 'Obviously' RB Mixon won't go top 40
Arizona St RB Ballage staying with Sun Devils
Zenitz: ArDarius Stewart likely to enter NFL
Mustangs WR Sutton returning to school
Josh Allen will return to Wyoming for 2017
ASU tabs ex-Baylor DC Bennett to fix defense
WR Scott joins teammates, opts into Draft
HC Shaw: DL Thomas will 'wow NFL folks'
WSU QB Falk announces he'll return in 2017
FS: Niumatalolo a 'strong candidate' at Cal
WR Williams confirms he'll opt into NFL Draft
Projected Rd. 1 CB Lattimore heading to NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Taylor fractures cheekbone, out indefinitely
Barrow injured while playing for Swans U-23s
Reds drop first leg but welcome Coutinho back
The news that broke the internet on Thursday
CPFC anxious wait over player availability
Everton and Man Utd agree Schneiderlin fee
United beat Hull in EFL Cup Semi first leg
Depleted Hull fall valiantly at Old Trafford
Homeward bound as Cameron flies back to USA
Henriksen hands Silva another problem
Concerns over Alonso prompt Ake recall
Boro willing to let Downing go out on loan
Player Page
Roster
Darrell Arthur
(F/C)
Wilson Chandler
(G/F)
Alonzo Gee
(G/F)
Nikola Jokic
(F/C)
Jamal Murray
(G)
Will Barton
(G/F)
Kenneth Faried
(F)
Gary Harris
(G)
Mike Miller
(G/F)
Jameer Nelson
(G)
Malik Beasley
(G)
Danilo Gallinari
(F)
Juan Hernangomez
(F)
Emmanuel Mudiay
(G)
Jusuf Nurkic
(C)
Danilo Gallinari | Forward | #8
Team:
Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 8/8/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 225
College:
Italy
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (6) / NY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $15,050,000 2017-18: $16,100,000 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Danilo Gallinari (ankle soreness) is expected to play on Thursday vs. the Pacers.
This is the only game of the week for the Nuggets, so there was some concern that he was going to be held out as a precaution. With a couple players on the injury report with an illness including Wilson Chandler, Gallinari should see his normal workload Thursday. We'll confirm that he's in the starting lineup.
Jan 12 - 10:25 AM
Source:
Chris Dempsey on Twitter
Danilo Gallinari (ankle soreness) is being listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers in London.
Gallinari may have some added incentive to play on the main stage in London, and with his injury simply being ankle soreness, he may just gut it out. It is, however, worth noting that a serious right ankle injury prematurely ended Gallinari's 2015-16 campaign, although this is the first time this season that we're hearing of any ankle issues, and it's currently unclear which ankle is the sore one. We should have a better idea on Gallinari's status following Thursday morning's shootaround.
Jan 11 - 9:39 AM
Source:
Harrison Wind on Twitter
Danilo Gallinari scored 15 points with seven rebounds, one steal and no turnovers in 35 minutes against the Thunder on Saturday.
There was a new wrinkle for the Nuggets with Gallinari actually getting some shooting guard minutes because of some early Will Barton foul trouble. The Rooster is also reportedly on the trade block, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. He's in a pretty good spot for his value, so a trade could hurt his fantasy upside.
Jan 7 - 10:51 PM
Danilo Gallinari hit 5-of-13 shots for 15 points in 27 minutes on Thursday against the Spurs.
He also added three boards and one 3-pointer. The 15 points marked the fewest he has scored since Dec. 19, but that was to be expected against a tough Spurs defense. He looks to bounce back on Saturday against the Thunder who play up-tempo and are giving up 19.3 points per game to small forwards.
Jan 6 - 12:16 AM
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) is expected to play
Jan 12 - 10:25 AM
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) questionable vs. IND
Jan 11 - 9:39 AM
Danilo Gallinari scores 15 points vs. OKC
Jan 7 - 10:51 PM
Danilo Gallinari scores 15 in loss
Jan 6 - 12:16 AM
More Danilo Gallinari Player News
1
K. Korver
CLE
(5342)
2
J. Lin
BKN
(4898)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4304)
4
D. Rose
NY
(4238)
5
J. Smith
CLE
(4185)
6
B. Simmons
PHI
(4116)
7
R. Rondo
CHI
(4092)
8
C. Capela
HOU
(3921)
9
N. Batum
CHA
(3824)
10
A. Bradley
BOS
(3821)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Nuggets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
34
1159
580
171
72
24
166
394
.421
186
209
.890
62
166
.373
9
47
17.1
5.0
2.1
0.7
1.4
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
NY
28
14.7
2.0
4.5
.448
1.1
2.6
.444
0.9
1.0
.963
0.5
1.5
2.0
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.1
1.7
6.1
2009
NY
81
33.9
4.8
11.4
.423
2.3
6.0
.381
3.1
3.8
.818
0.8
4.1
4.9
1.7
1.4
0.9
0.7
2.4
15.1
2010
DEN
62
34.0
4.3
10.3
.414
1.7
4.7
.352
5.4
6.3
.862
1.0
4.0
4.9
1.7
1.3
0.8
0.4
2.3
15.6
2011
DEN
43
31.4
4.5
10.8
.414
1.4
4.3
.328
4.2
4.9
.871
0.7
4.0
4.7
2.7
1.6
1.0
0.5
2.0
14.6
2012
DEN
71
32.5
5.1
12.3
.418
1.9
5.1
.373
4.0
4.9
.822
0.9
4.3
5.2
2.5
1.6
0.9
0.5
1.8
16.2
2014
DEN
59
24.1
3.9
9.6
.401
1.8
5.1
.355
2.9
3.2
.895
0.5
3.2
3.7
1.4
1.0
0.8
0.3
1.6
12.4
2015
DEN
53
34.7
5.4
13.2
.410
1.6
4.5
.364
7.1
8.2
.868
1.0
4.3
5.3
2.5
1.5
0.8
0.4
1.6
19.5
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
NY
28
412
56
125
.448
32
72
.444
26
27
.963
13
42
55
15
15
14
4
48
170
2009
NY
81
2749
392
927
.423
186
488
.381
251
307
.818
65
333
398
135
110
75
58
191
1221
2010
DEN
62
2106
265
640
.414
103
293
.352
337
391
.862
59
246
305
104
83
51
27
144
970
2011
DEN
43
1349
193
466
.414
60
183
.328
182
209
.871
28
174
202
116
68
42
23
86
628
2012
DEN
71
2311
364
871
.418
135
362
.373
286
348
.822
65
302
367
176
111
64
36
130
1149
2014
DEN
59
1421
228
568
.401
107
301
.355
171
191
.895
31
187
218
83
57
47
20
94
734
2015
DEN
53
1837
287
700
.410
87
239
.364
375
432
.868
52
229
281
135
77
42
19
87
1036
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 7
@OKC
1
35
5
18
.278
0
4
.000
5
5
1.000
0
7
7
0
0
1
0
4
15
Jan 5
SA
1
28
5
13
.385
1
3
.333
4
4
1.000
0
3
3
1
0
0
0
1
15
Jan 3
SAC
1
33
8
12
.667
4
6
.667
4
4
1.000
0
4
4
3
1
0
1
1
24
Jan 2
@GS
1
32
7
15
.467
2
7
.286
3
4
.750
1
7
8
4
1
2
0
3
19
Dec 30
PHI
1
29
4
11
.364
1
5
.200
9
9
1.000
1
4
5
2
1
0
0
5
18
Dec 28
MIN
1
35
6
9
.667
2
4
.500
4
4
1.000
0
5
5
2
3
0
0
3
18
Dec 26
@LAC
1
37
5
12
.417
2
5
.400
11
12
.917
2
9
11
1
2
3
0
0
23
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Emmanuel Mudiay
2
Jameer Nelson
SG
1
Gary Harris
Sidelined
Gary Harris (groin) is expected to play on Thursday vs. the Pacers.
The Nuggets have been off since Jan. 7 and only play one time this week, so hopefully the extra time off has helped Harris' groin. He's been playing at less than 100 percent and wasn't able to play in the last game, but he's still worth holding onto in standard leagues. Harris has season averages of 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 triples.
Jan 12
2
Will Barton
3
Jamal Murray
4
Malik Beasley
SF
1
Danilo Gallinari
Sidelined
Danilo Gallinari (ankle soreness) is expected to play on Thursday vs. the Pacers.
This is the only game of the week for the Nuggets, so there was some concern that he was going to be held out as a precaution. With a couple players on the injury report with an illness including Wilson Chandler, Gallinari should see his normal workload Thursday. We'll confirm that he's in the starting lineup.
Jan 12
2
Juan Hernangomez
3
Alonzo Gee
4
Mike Miller
PF
1
Wilson Chandler
Sidelined
Wilson Chandler (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game vs. the Pacers.
It feels like half the NBA is dealing with an illness right now including a few players on the Nuggets. We've seen studs like Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo post duds while playing through an illness, so Chandler will be very risky in DFS if he suits up. Danilo Gallinari (ankle) was originally questionable, but he's now expected to play and should benefit if Chandler sits.
Jan 12
2
Kenneth Faried
Sidelined
Kenneth Faried (illness) is now expected to play on Thursday vs. the Pacers.
He was originally considered questionable after missing Wednesday's practice. With Nikola Jokic returning from an illness, the Nuggets will have to decide whether Faried or Jusuf Nurkic gets the backup center minutes Thursday. However, Darrell Arthur (leg) and Wilson Chandler (illness) are questionable, so their absence could open up some more minutes. Faried is on the trading block and really needs a move in order to have value.
Jan 12
3
Darrell Arthur
Sidelined
Darrell Arthur (leg) is questionable for Thursday's game for the Pacers.
Of course he is. Nikola Jokic is returning from an illness anyways, so Arthur will be irrelevant in most fantasy leagues with his move back to the bench.
Jan 12
C
1
Nikola Jokic
Sidelined
Nikola Jokic (illness) is still expected to play on Thursday vs. the Pacers.
This isn't much of an update after he was upgraded to probable on Wednesday. His owners can go ahead and pencil him into active lineups and we'll confirm that the fantasy star is starting this afternoon. Darrell Arthur (leg) will head back to the bench and may not even play.
Jan 12
2
Jusuf Nurkic
Headlines
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
The Sixers trusted the Process again, Russell Westbrook and James Harden went off and Derrick Rose is back, just like the Daily Dose.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
»
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
»
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
»
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
»
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
NBA Headlines
»
Kenneth Faried (illness) now expected to play
»
Wilson Chandler (illness) is questionable
»
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) is expected to play
»
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Thursday
»
Aaron Gordon scores 28 points on 11-of-17 FGs
»
C.J. McCollum scores 27 with four blocks
»
Allen Crabbe scores 24 points in win vs. CLE
»
Ricky Rubio ties career-high with 17 assists
»
Karl-Anthony Towns gets 23 & 18 in win vs HOU
»
Russell Westbrook drops 18th triple-double
»
John Wall (wrist, finger) may have MRI Thurs
»
Kevin Love returns to the game vs. Blazers
