Danilo Gallinari | Forward | #8 Team: Denver Nuggets Age / DOB: (28) / 8/8/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 225 College: Italy Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (6) / NY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $15,050,000 2017-18: $16,100,000 {Player Option}

Danilo Gallinari (ankle soreness) is expected to play on Thursday vs. the Pacers. This is the only game of the week for the Nuggets, so there was some concern that he was going to be held out as a precaution. With a couple players on the injury report with an illness including Wilson Chandler, Gallinari should see his normal workload Thursday. We'll confirm that he's in the starting lineup. Source: Chris Dempsey on Twitter

Danilo Gallinari (ankle soreness) is being listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers in London. Gallinari may have some added incentive to play on the main stage in London, and with his injury simply being ankle soreness, he may just gut it out. It is, however, worth noting that a serious right ankle injury prematurely ended Gallinari's 2015-16 campaign, although this is the first time this season that we're hearing of any ankle issues, and it's currently unclear which ankle is the sore one. We should have a better idea on Gallinari's status following Thursday morning's shootaround. Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter

Danilo Gallinari scored 15 points with seven rebounds, one steal and no turnovers in 35 minutes against the Thunder on Saturday. There was a new wrinkle for the Nuggets with Gallinari actually getting some shooting guard minutes because of some early Will Barton foul trouble. The Rooster is also reportedly on the trade block, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. He's in a pretty good spot for his value, so a trade could hurt his fantasy upside.