Danilo Gallinari | Forward | #8

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/8/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 225
College: Italy
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (6) / NY
Danilo Gallinari (ankle soreness) is expected to play on Thursday vs. the Pacers.
This is the only game of the week for the Nuggets, so there was some concern that he was going to be held out as a precaution. With a couple players on the injury report with an illness including Wilson Chandler, Gallinari should see his normal workload Thursday. We'll confirm that he's in the starting lineup. Jan 12 - 10:25 AM
Source: Chris Dempsey on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3411595801717224166394.421186209.89062166.37394717.15.02.10.71.40.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008NY 2814.72.04.5.4481.12.6.4440.91.0.9630.51.52.00.50.50.50.11.76.1
2009NY 8133.94.811.4.4232.36.0.3813.13.8.8180.84.14.91.71.40.90.72.415.1
2010DEN6234.04.310.3.4141.74.7.3525.46.3.8621.04.04.91.71.30.80.42.315.6
2011DEN4331.44.510.8.4141.44.3.3284.24.9.8710.74.04.72.71.61.00.52.014.6
2012DEN7132.55.112.3.4181.95.1.3734.04.9.8220.94.35.22.51.60.90.51.816.2
2014DEN5924.13.99.6.4011.85.1.3552.93.2.8950.53.23.71.41.00.80.31.612.4
2015DEN5334.75.413.2.4101.64.5.3647.18.2.8681.04.35.32.51.50.80.41.619.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008NY 2841256125.4483272.4442627.963134255151514448170
2009NY 812749392927.423186488.381251307.8186533339813511075581911221
2010DEN622106265640.414103293.352337391.86259246305104835127144970
2011DEN431349193466.41460183.328182209.8712817420211668422386628
2012DEN712311364871.418135362.373286348.8226530236717611164361301149
2014DEN591421228568.401107301.355171191.895311872188357472094734
2015DEN531837287700.41087239.364375432.86852229281135774219871036
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 7@OKC135518.27804.000551.0000770010415
Jan 5SA128513.38513.333441.0000331000115
Jan 3SAC133812.66746.667441.0000443101124
Jan 2@GS132715.46727.28634.7501784120319
Dec 30PHI129411.36415.200991.0001452100518
Dec 28MIN13569.66724.500441.0000552300318
Dec 26@LAC137512.41725.4001112.91729111230023

All Positions

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Emmanuel Mudiay
2Jameer Nelson
SG1Gary Harris
2Will Barton
3Jamal Murray
4Malik Beasley
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Juan Hernangomez
3Alonzo Gee
4Mike Miller
PF1Wilson Chandler
2Kenneth Faried
3Darrell Arthur
C1Nikola Jokic
2Jusuf Nurkic
 

 