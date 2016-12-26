Michael Beasley | Forward | #9 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Age / DOB: (27) / 1/9/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'9' / 235 College: Kansas State Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (2) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $1,403,611 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Michael Beasley exited Sunday's game with a left shin contusion and did not return, ending his evening with 18 points, one rebound, one steal, one 3-pointer and one turnover in 16 minutes. Beasley was deemed questionable to return but never got back on the court following the injury, so we'll have to consider him questionable for Tuesday's game in San Antonio. If Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) is also forced to the sidelines on Tuesday, Mirza Teletovic and Greg Monroe will likely flirt with minutes in the 30s with Monroe offering the most upside. Source: Milwaukee Bucks on Twitter

Michael Beasley returned from a foot injury and hit 4-of-11 shots for eight points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 18 minutes on Monday. He'd missed five straight games with the injury, so the Bucks were glad to have him back. However, he's a long way off from having fantasy value in most formats.

Updating a previous item, Michael Beasley (foot) is expected to be available on Monday. Beasley came in with a probable designation, so no big surprise here. Whether or not he plays only Jason Kidd truly knows, but Super Cool Beas should be ready if called upon. Source: Ted Davis on Twitter