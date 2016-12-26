Player Page

Michael Beasley | Forward | #9

Team: Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/9/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 235
College: Kansas State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (2) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Michael Beasley exited Sunday's game with a left shin contusion and did not return, ending his evening with 18 points, one rebound, one steal, one 3-pointer and one turnover in 16 minutes.
Beasley was deemed questionable to return but never got back on the court following the injury, so we'll have to consider him questionable for Tuesday's game in San Antonio. If Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) is also forced to the sidelines on Tuesday, Mirza Teletovic and Greg Monroe will likely flirt with minutes in the 30s with Monroe offering the most upside. Jan 8 - 4:42 PM
Source: Milwaukee Bucks on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2945322998281395189.5033143.721819.42110327.93.41.00.41.10.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MIA8124.85.611.8.4720.41.0.4072.33.0.7721.44.15.41.01.50.50.52.313.9
2009MIA7829.96.013.3.4500.41.3.2752.53.1.8001.64.86.41.31.71.00.62.814.8
2010MIN7332.47.717.1.4500.82.2.3663.04.0.7531.64.05.62.22.70.70.73.019.2
2011MIN4723.14.710.6.4450.82.1.3761.32.0.6420.83.64.41.01.70.40.41.811.5
2012PHO7520.74.110.2.4050.61.9.3131.31.7.7460.73.13.81.51.90.40.51.410.1
2013MIA5515.13.26.5.4990.41.0.3891.11.4.7720.62.63.10.71.00.40.41.77.9
2014MIA2420.83.88.8.4340.31.4.2350.81.1.7690.53.23.71.31.50.60.52.88.8
2015HOU2018.05.410.3.5220.20.5.3331.92.5.7761.53.54.90.81.20.60.52.012.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MIA812008452957.4723381.407186241.7721103294398312141371841123
2009MIA7823294681040.45028102.275192240.80012337549810013180492211156
2010MIN7323655611246.45060164.366219291.75311829140915819554522221401
2011MIN471086221497.44538101.3766195.642391682074580181983541
2012PHO751550310766.40545144.31394126.746522302821111443134107759
2013MIA55833177355.4992154.3896179.772311411724157232193436
2014MIA2450092212.434834.2352026.7691277893237151366212
2015HOU20360107205.52239.3333849.776296998162411939255
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 6NY11214.25001.000111.000000220023
Jan 4@NY11023.667111.000221.000000010137
Jan 2OKC11012.50000.00000.000033000012
Dec 31@CHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30@MIN120510.50001.000221.0000553100312
Dec 28@DET12238.37500.00012.500033301207
Dec 26@WAS118411.36401.00000.000134102048

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Matthew Dellavedova
2Malcolm Brogdon
SG1Tony Snell
2Khris Middleton
3Jason Terry
4Rashad Vaughn
SF1Giannis Antetokounmpo
2Mirza Teletovic
3Steve Novak
PF1Jabari Parker
2Michael Beasley
3Thon Maker
C1John Henson
2Greg Monroe
3Miles Plumlee
 

 