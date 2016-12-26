Welcome,
Roster
Giannis Antetokounmpo
(G/F)
Matthew Dellavedova
(G)
Khris Middleton
(G/F)
Jabari Parker
(F)
Mirza Teletovic
(F)
Michael Beasley
(F)
John Henson
(F/C)
Greg Monroe
(F/C)
Miles Plumlee
(F/C)
Jason Terry
(G)
Malcolm Brogdon
(G)
Thon Maker
(F)
Steve Novak
(F)
Tony Snell
(G/F)
Rashad Vaughn
(G)
Michael Beasley | Forward | #9
Team:
Milwaukee Bucks
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/9/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 235
College:
Kansas State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (2) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $1,403,611
Latest News
Recent News
Michael Beasley exited Sunday's game with a left shin contusion and did not return, ending his evening with 18 points, one rebound, one steal, one 3-pointer and one turnover in 16 minutes.
Beasley was deemed questionable to return but never got back on the court following the injury, so we'll have to consider him questionable for Tuesday's game in San Antonio. If Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) is also forced to the sidelines on Tuesday, Mirza Teletovic and Greg Monroe will likely flirt with minutes in the 30s with Monroe offering the most upside.
Jan 8 - 4:42 PM
Source:
Milwaukee Bucks on Twitter
Michael Beasley returned from a foot injury and hit 4-of-11 shots for eight points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 18 minutes on Monday.
He'd missed five straight games with the injury, so the Bucks were glad to have him back. However, he's a long way off from having fantasy value in most formats.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 10:27:00 PM
Updating a previous item, Michael Beasley (foot) is expected to be available on Monday.
Beasley came in with a probable designation, so no big surprise here. Whether or not he plays only Jason Kidd truly knows, but Super Cool Beas should be ready if called upon.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 05:45:00 PM
Source:
Ted Davis on Twitter
Michael Beasley (foot) is probable for Monday's game vs. the Wizards.
He was "available" to play Friday, but he ended up being a late scratch. Since he plays for the Bucks, we can't confidently say he will return to action tonight, but it's worth noting that Mirza Teletovic (illness) is questionable.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Source:
NBA.com
Michael Beasley exits game with shin injury
Jan 8 - 4:42 PM
Michael Beasley scores eight in 18 minutes
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 10:27:00 PM
Update: Beasley (foot) available on Monday
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 05:45:00 PM
Michael Beasley (foot) is probable Monday
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
453
229
98
28
13
95
189
.503
31
43
.721
8
19
.421
10
32
7.9
3.4
1.0
0.4
1.1
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
MIA
81
24.8
5.6
11.8
.472
0.4
1.0
.407
2.3
3.0
.772
1.4
4.1
5.4
1.0
1.5
0.5
0.5
2.3
13.9
2009
MIA
78
29.9
6.0
13.3
.450
0.4
1.3
.275
2.5
3.1
.800
1.6
4.8
6.4
1.3
1.7
1.0
0.6
2.8
14.8
2010
MIN
73
32.4
7.7
17.1
.450
0.8
2.2
.366
3.0
4.0
.753
1.6
4.0
5.6
2.2
2.7
0.7
0.7
3.0
19.2
2011
MIN
47
23.1
4.7
10.6
.445
0.8
2.1
.376
1.3
2.0
.642
0.8
3.6
4.4
1.0
1.7
0.4
0.4
1.8
11.5
2012
PHO
75
20.7
4.1
10.2
.405
0.6
1.9
.313
1.3
1.7
.746
0.7
3.1
3.8
1.5
1.9
0.4
0.5
1.4
10.1
2013
MIA
55
15.1
3.2
6.5
.499
0.4
1.0
.389
1.1
1.4
.772
0.6
2.6
3.1
0.7
1.0
0.4
0.4
1.7
7.9
2014
MIA
24
20.8
3.8
8.8
.434
0.3
1.4
.235
0.8
1.1
.769
0.5
3.2
3.7
1.3
1.5
0.6
0.5
2.8
8.8
2015
HOU
20
18.0
5.4
10.3
.522
0.2
0.5
.333
1.9
2.5
.776
1.5
3.5
4.9
0.8
1.2
0.6
0.5
2.0
12.8
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
MIA
81
2008
452
957
.472
33
81
.407
186
241
.772
110
329
439
83
121
41
37
184
1123
2009
MIA
78
2329
468
1040
.450
28
102
.275
192
240
.800
123
375
498
100
131
80
49
221
1156
2010
MIN
73
2365
561
1246
.450
60
164
.366
219
291
.753
118
291
409
158
195
54
52
222
1401
2011
MIN
47
1086
221
497
.445
38
101
.376
61
95
.642
39
168
207
45
80
18
19
83
541
2012
PHO
75
1550
310
766
.405
45
144
.313
94
126
.746
52
230
282
111
144
31
34
107
759
2013
MIA
55
833
177
355
.499
21
54
.389
61
79
.772
31
141
172
41
57
23
21
93
436
2014
MIA
24
500
92
212
.434
8
34
.235
20
26
.769
12
77
89
32
37
15
13
66
212
2015
HOU
20
360
107
205
.522
3
9
.333
38
49
.776
29
69
98
16
24
11
9
39
255
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 6
NY
1
12
1
4
.250
0
1
.000
1
1
1.000
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
2
3
Jan 4
@NY
1
10
2
3
.667
1
1
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
3
7
Jan 2
OKC
1
10
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
1
2
Dec 31
@CHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 30
@MIN
1
20
5
10
.500
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
5
5
3
1
0
0
3
12
Dec 28
@DET
1
22
3
8
.375
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
0
3
3
3
0
1
2
0
7
Dec 26
@WAS
1
18
4
11
.364
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
1
0
2
0
4
8
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Matthew Dellavedova
Sidelined
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) will be limited to 20 minutes off the bench on Sunday vs. the Wizards.
This means Malcolm Brogdon will keep the starting PG job. Delly was only averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 assists as a starter and the move to the bench certainly won't help. Standard-league owners should look elsewhere, while Brogdon's owners should be thrilled.
Jan 8
2
Malcolm Brogdon
SG
1
Tony Snell
2
Khris Middleton
Sidelined
Khris Middleton (hamstring) said he's not running at full speed yet.
He said he does do some 1-on-1 every couple weeks and he's working on getting his hamstring stronger. Middleton has done light leg workouts and said he can do "pretty much anything" in individual workouts. He still has a long way to go, but Middleton still is shooting for a target date just after the All-Star Game. He's a bit of a luxury to stash at this point because he's not a lock to play this year.
Jan 4
3
Jason Terry
4
Rashad Vaughn
Sidelined
Rashad Vaughn (left ankle sprain) said he's likely going to be out a "couple of weeks."
Vaughn has only been playing 11.9 minutes per game in 14 appearances this season, so his absence won't have a significant impact on the rotation. If anything, Malcolm Brogdon and Jason Terry may pick up a few more minutes each night.
Dec 26
SF
1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sidelined
Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) will not play on Sunday vs. the Wizards.
He's played all 35 games so far this season, but he joins a long list of studs who have missed a game with an illness recently. The superstar point forward will have a couple days off to prepare for Tuesday's game vs. the Spurs. Jabari Parker and Greg Monroe will do the heavy lifting on offense Sunday and are strong plays in all formats, while Mirza Teletovic and Michael Beasley are candidates to start.
Jan 8
2
Mirza Teletovic
3
Steve Novak
PF
1
Jabari Parker
2
Michael Beasley
Sidelined
Michael Beasley exited Sunday's game with a left shin contusion and did not return, ending his evening with 18 points, one rebound, one steal, one 3-pointer and one turnover in 16 minutes.
Beasley was deemed questionable to return but never got back on the court following the injury, so we'll have to consider him questionable for Tuesday's game in San Antonio. If Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) is also forced to the sidelines on Tuesday, Mirza Teletovic and Greg Monroe will likely flirt with minutes in the 30s with Monroe offering the most upside.
Jan 8
3
Thon Maker
C
1
John Henson
2
Greg Monroe
3
Miles Plumlee
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Jan 8
Ryan Knaus digs for waiver wire value, including J.J. Barea, T.J. McConnell, Lucas Nogueira and Doug McDermott.
