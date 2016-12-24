Player Page

Roster

Derrick Rose | Guard | #25

Team: New York Knicks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/4/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 190
College: Memphis
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (1) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Derrick Rose scored 26 points in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Hawks, but only hit 9-of-28 shots from the field.
He went to the line nine time where he hit eight of his attempts, adding seven rebounds, six assists and two turnovers in 43 minutes. Carmelo Anthony was ejected in the second quarter, so Rose saw over 40 minutes for the first time since Dec. 18, 2015. He's going to feel every one of those minutes on Friday vs. the Pelicans, but he's averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his last four games since returning from his back issue. Dec 28 - 11:00 PM
More Derrick Rose Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2681544510511416177384.4618297.845936.250126317.14.04.40.62.40.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008CHI8137.07.114.9.4750.20.9.2222.43.1.7881.22.73.96.32.50.80.21.516.8
2009CHI7836.88.617.6.4890.20.8.2673.34.3.7660.82.93.86.02.80.70.31.220.8
2010CHI8137.48.819.7.4451.64.8.3325.96.9.8581.03.14.17.73.41.00.61.725.0
2011CHI3935.27.717.8.4351.44.4.3125.06.1.8120.72.73.47.93.10.90.71.321.8
2013CHI1031.15.816.4.3541.64.7.3402.73.2.8440.92.33.24.33.40.50.11.515.9
2014CHI5130.06.616.4.4051.55.3.2803.03.7.8130.72.53.24.93.20.70.31.217.7
2015CHI6631.76.815.9.4270.72.3.2932.22.7.7930.72.73.44.72.70.70.21.316.4
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008CHI8130005741208.4751672.222197250.7889622131751220266181251361
2009CHI7828736721373.4891660.267259338.766652282934692175727961619
2010CHI8130287111597.445128385.332476555.8588124933062327885511362026
2011CHI391373302695.43554173.312194239.81226105131307119352852852
2013CHI1031158164.3541647.3402732.8449233243345115159
2014CHI511531338835.40576271.280152187.81335126161251161361663904
2015CHI6620954471048.42744150.293142179.793461792253111754414841080
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 25BOS1381019.52600.00056.8333253300325
Dec 22ORL126716.43812.500441.0001453000219
Dec 20IND136918.50000.00067.8570446402024
Dec 17@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 15@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 13@PHO11006.00001.000221.000011000002
Dec 11@LAK1341216.75001.00012.5000332201125

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Derrick Rose
2Brandon Jennings
3Ron Baker
4Sasha Vujacic
SG1Courtney Lee
2Justin Holiday
SF1Carmelo Anthony
2Lance Thomas
3Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF1Kristaps Porzingis
2Maurice Ndour
C1Joakim Noah
2Kyle O'Quinn
3Guillermo Hernangomez
4Marshall Plumlee
 

 