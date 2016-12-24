Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Derrick Rose
Roster
Carmelo Anthony
(F)
Justin Holiday
(G/F)
Courtney Lee
(G)
Kyle O'Quinn
(F/C)
Derrick Rose
(G)
Ron Baker
(G)
Brandon Jennings
(G)
Maurice Ndour
(F)
Marshall Plumlee
(C)
Lance Thomas
(F)
Guillermo Hernangomez
(C)
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
(F)
Joakim Noah
(F/C)
Kristaps Porzingis
(F)
Sasha Vujacic
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Derrick Rose | Guard | #25
Team:
New York Knicks
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/4/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 190
College:
Memphis
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (1) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $21,323,252 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Derrick Rose scored 26 points in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Hawks, but only hit 9-of-28 shots from the field.
He went to the line nine time where he hit eight of his attempts, adding seven rebounds, six assists and two turnovers in 43 minutes. Carmelo Anthony was ejected in the second quarter, so Rose saw over 40 minutes for the first time since Dec. 18, 2015. He's going to feel every one of those minutes on Friday vs. the Pelicans, but he's averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his last four games since returning from his back issue.
Dec 28 - 11:00 PM
Derrick Rose said he's feeling good and that he doesn't have any pain in his back anymore.
"My body is healthy — just trying to find a rhythm, just trying to play my game, either a floater or try to finish at the rim or me trying to dunk," Rose said. "I feel all three elements are my game." Since returning to the lineup, Rose is averaging 22.7 points and 4.0 assists per game, and he gets a full three days to rest before taking on the Hawks on Wednesday. He's trending in the right direction.
Dec 26 - 10:28 AM
Source:
New York Post
Derrick Rose scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting Sunday, to go with five boards, three assists and three turnovers in 38 minutes.
Rose also knocked down five of his six freebies, and while the scoring was nice, as per usual he didn't contribute many peripheral stats. He's only been a late-round guy this year, and there's no reason to expect a sudden surge in value.
Dec 25 - 3:56 PM
Derrick Rose said he doesn't care if he makes the All-Star team and he'd like the week off.
This is not surprising to hear. Rose has suffered two different back issues in the past month, which has been an issue for him before. Rose surprisingly played 36 minutes on Tuesday night with 24 points, so he looks healthy. He remains one of the most volatile fantasy properties out there.
Dec 21 - 2:49 PM
Source:
Al Iannazzone on Twitter
Derrick Rose scores 26 points on 9-of-28 FGs
Dec 28 - 11:00 PM
Derrick Rose says his back feels good
Dec 26 - 10:28 AM
Derrick Rose hits 10-of-19 shots for 25 pts
Dec 25 - 3:56 PM
Derrick Rose doesn't care about All-Star Game
Dec 21 - 2:49 PM
More Derrick Rose Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Knicks Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
26
815
445
105
114
16
177
384
.461
82
97
.845
9
36
.250
12
63
17.1
4.0
4.4
0.6
2.4
0.5
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
CHI
81
37.0
7.1
14.9
.475
0.2
0.9
.222
2.4
3.1
.788
1.2
2.7
3.9
6.3
2.5
0.8
0.2
1.5
16.8
2009
CHI
78
36.8
8.6
17.6
.489
0.2
0.8
.267
3.3
4.3
.766
0.8
2.9
3.8
6.0
2.8
0.7
0.3
1.2
20.8
2010
CHI
81
37.4
8.8
19.7
.445
1.6
4.8
.332
5.9
6.9
.858
1.0
3.1
4.1
7.7
3.4
1.0
0.6
1.7
25.0
2011
CHI
39
35.2
7.7
17.8
.435
1.4
4.4
.312
5.0
6.1
.812
0.7
2.7
3.4
7.9
3.1
0.9
0.7
1.3
21.8
2013
CHI
10
31.1
5.8
16.4
.354
1.6
4.7
.340
2.7
3.2
.844
0.9
2.3
3.2
4.3
3.4
0.5
0.1
1.5
15.9
2014
CHI
51
30.0
6.6
16.4
.405
1.5
5.3
.280
3.0
3.7
.813
0.7
2.5
3.2
4.9
3.2
0.7
0.3
1.2
17.7
2015
CHI
66
31.7
6.8
15.9
.427
0.7
2.3
.293
2.2
2.7
.793
0.7
2.7
3.4
4.7
2.7
0.7
0.2
1.3
16.4
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
CHI
81
3000
574
1208
.475
16
72
.222
197
250
.788
96
221
317
512
202
66
18
125
1361
2009
CHI
78
2873
672
1373
.489
16
60
.267
259
338
.766
65
228
293
469
217
57
27
96
1619
2010
CHI
81
3028
711
1597
.445
128
385
.332
476
555
.858
81
249
330
623
278
85
51
136
2026
2011
CHI
39
1373
302
695
.435
54
173
.312
194
239
.812
26
105
131
307
119
35
28
52
852
2013
CHI
10
311
58
164
.354
16
47
.340
27
32
.844
9
23
32
43
34
5
1
15
159
2014
CHI
51
1531
338
835
.405
76
271
.280
152
187
.813
35
126
161
251
161
36
16
63
904
2015
CHI
66
2095
447
1048
.427
44
150
.293
142
179
.793
46
179
225
311
175
44
14
84
1080
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 25
BOS
1
38
10
19
.526
0
0
.000
5
6
.833
3
2
5
3
3
0
0
3
25
Dec 22
ORL
1
26
7
16
.438
1
2
.500
4
4
1.000
1
4
5
3
0
0
0
2
19
Dec 20
IND
1
36
9
18
.500
0
0
.000
6
7
.857
0
4
4
6
4
0
2
0
24
Dec 17
@DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 15
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 13
@PHO
1
10
0
6
.000
0
1
.000
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Dec 11
@LAK
1
34
12
16
.750
0
1
.000
1
2
.500
0
3
3
2
2
0
1
1
25
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Derrick Rose
2
Brandon Jennings
3
Ron Baker
4
Sasha Vujacic
SG
1
Courtney Lee
Sidelined
Courtney Lee (wrist) will not play against the Hawks on Wednesday.
This is surprising after Lee was listed as probable. He did need some fluid removed from his wrist and apparently this healing process didn't go as planned. With him out, we should see a bigger uptick to Justin Holiday while there should be more two-PG lineups including Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings.
Dec 28
2
Justin Holiday
SF
1
Carmelo Anthony
2
Lance Thomas
3
Mindaugas Kuzminskas
PF
1
Kristaps Porzingis
2
Maurice Ndour
Sidelined
Maurice Ndour (sprained right ankle) did not practice Tuesday.
The Knicks next game is Wednesday in Atlanta. However, there is no fantasy impact here, as Ndour has fallen out of the Knicks rotation.
Dec 27
C
1
Joakim Noah
2
Kyle O'Quinn
3
Guillermo Hernangomez
4
Marshall Plumlee
Headlines
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
It's a ridiculous slate! We hype up the big man and talk about the fun late games.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
»
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
»
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
»
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
»
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
NBA Headlines
»
Chris Paul (hamstring) scores 21 in return
»
DeAndre Jordan grabs 25 rebounds in loss
»
Brook Lopez scores 33 points in loss at CHI
»
Jabari Parker hands out 7 assists, scores 31
»
Dwight Howard grabs 22 rebounds in win
»
Derrick Rose scores 26 points on 9-of-28 FGs
»
Joakim Noah scores 14 w/ 16 rebounds in loss
»
Bradley Beal (right ankle) is day-to-day
»
John Wall scores 36 points with 11 boards
»
Matt Barnes will start in place of Gay (hip)
»
Kemba Walker scores 21 points in blowout
»
Carmelo Anthony ejected for flagrant 2 foul
