Derrick Rose | Guard | #25

Latest News Recent News

Derrick Rose scored 26 points in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Hawks, but only hit 9-of-28 shots from the field. He went to the line nine time where he hit eight of his attempts, adding seven rebounds, six assists and two turnovers in 43 minutes. Carmelo Anthony was ejected in the second quarter, so Rose saw over 40 minutes for the first time since Dec. 18, 2015. He's going to feel every one of those minutes on Friday vs. the Pelicans, but he's averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his last four games since returning from his back issue.

Derrick Rose said he's feeling good and that he doesn't have any pain in his back anymore. "My body is healthy — just trying to find a rhythm, just trying to play my game, either a floater or try to finish at the rim or me trying to dunk," Rose said. "I feel all three elements are my game." Since returning to the lineup, Rose is averaging 22.7 points and 4.0 assists per game, and he gets a full three days to rest before taking on the Hawks on Wednesday. He's trending in the right direction. Source: New York Post

Derrick Rose scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting Sunday, to go with five boards, three assists and three turnovers in 38 minutes. Rose also knocked down five of his six freebies, and while the scoring was nice, as per usual he didn't contribute many peripheral stats. He's only been a late-round guy this year, and there's no reason to expect a sudden surge in value.