DeMarre Carroll | Forward | #5

Team: Toronto Raptors
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/27/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 215
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (27) / MEM
Contract: view contract details
DeMarre Carroll will start against the Suns on Thursday night.
While coach Dwane Casey hinted at Carroll getting his limit dropped soon, it's somewhat surprising to see it happen against a sub-par team like the Suns. This is a great for Carroll's value going forward, but he'll need to stay healthy. Norman Powell will be in a backup role tonight. Dec 29 - 7:48 PM
Source: Mike Ganter on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2667125590253091212.4292840.70045123.36611159.83.51.01.20.60.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009MEM7111.21.23.1.3960.00.1.0000.50.7.6230.71.42.10.50.30.40.11.52.9
2010HOU124.20.31.0.3330.00.0.0000.20.21.0000.20.50.70.30.00.10.10.40.8
2011UTA2414.51.84.4.4100.30.8.3680.60.7.8751.21.02.20.80.50.50.01.54.5
2012UTA6616.82.34.9.4600.31.1.2861.11.5.7651.31.52.80.90.50.90.41.86.0
2013ATL7332.14.18.8.4701.33.7.3621.51.9.7731.54.15.51.81.11.50.32.611.1
2014ATL7031.24.59.3.4871.74.3.3951.82.6.7021.43.95.31.71.11.30.22.212.6
2015TOR2630.34.010.4.3891.84.5.3901.21.9.6001.23.54.71.01.11.70.22.411.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009MEM7179488222.39606.0003353.62353971503324289107209
2010HOU1250412.33300.000221.0002684011510
2011UTA2434843105.410719.3681416.875282553181112137107
2012UTA661110149324.4602070.2867598.7658710118861345824119393
2013ATL732343302642.47097268.362109141.7731072964031347910821188810
2014ATL702187318653.487120304.395127181.70299273372118759417154883
2015TOR26787105270.38946118.3903050.6003191122272844663286
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 28@GS128512.41735.60000.0003471132113
Dec 26@POR12727.28625.40000.000112110006
Dec 23@UTA12416.16703.00000.000044022022
Dec 20BKN122711.63636.50000.0001230220217
Dec 18@ORL12134.75001.00025.400033000028
Dec 16ATL12304.00003.00045.800000101034
Dec 14@PHI12039.33326.333221.0002131110010

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyle Lowry
2Cory Joseph
3Delon Wright
SG1DeMar DeRozan
2Norman Powell
SF1DeMarre Carroll
2Terrence Ross
PF1Pascal Siakam
2Patrick Patterson
3Jared Sullinger
C1Jonas Valanciunas
2Lucas Nogueira
3Jakob Poeltl
 

 