DeMarre Carroll | Forward | #5 Team: Toronto Raptors Age / DOB: (30) / 7/27/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 215 College: Missouri Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (27) / MEM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $14,200,000 2017-18: $14,800,000 2018-19: $15,400,000 2019-20: UFA

Latest News Recent News

DeMarre Carroll will start against the Suns on Thursday night. While coach Dwane Casey hinted at Carroll getting his limit dropped soon, it's somewhat surprising to see it happen against a sub-par team like the Suns. This is a great for Carroll's value going forward, but he'll need to stay healthy. Norman Powell will be in a backup role tonight. Source: Mike Ganter on Twitter

DeMarre Carroll scored 13 points with seven rebounds, one assist, three steals, two blocks and three 3-pointers in 28 minutes against the Warriors on Wednesday. He actually played really well in the second half. Coach Dwane Casey has talked about dropping the limit on back-to-backs, but there really is no reason to play him against the Suns on Thursday. Carroll has been awful for most of this month, but he does have some upside, which he showed tonight.

DeMarre Carroll hit just 2-of-7 shots (both 3-pointers) for six points, two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes of Monday's 95-91 win over the Blazers. Carroll has scored eight or fewer points in four of his last five games and scored just two points on Friday. He's averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 3-pointers over his last five games on 41 percent shooting. There's almost no way he plays this poorly for much longer, and there's almost no way you can trust him in your lineup right now. We still think he's going to bounce back in the near future, but he's also going to start showing up on waiver wires after his latest two duds. Wait him out if you can.