Danny Green (rest) will not play against the Knicks on Saturday. It'll be his first game off since November and it comes on a non-back-to-back set. Green has played 28.5 minutes per game in March, which is by far the most he's played in a full month this season. With Green out tonight, Jonathon Simmons figures to get some extra run and could get some added value in garbage time tonight. Source: Mike Monroe on Twitter

Danny Green disappeared vs. Memphis on Thursday with four points, two assists, one turnover and no other stats to his credit in 22 minutes. We're more than 85 percent through with the regular season, so anyone owning Green should be inured to occasional duds. He's not worth owning in most points leagues, but continues to eke out value in most roto formats. Owners should at least be spared DNP-CDs given his modest playing time and the Spurs' continued pursuit of the No. 1 seed.

Danny Green scored 14 points with five rebounds, one assist, two steals, two blocks and four 3-pointers in Monday's win over the Hawks. Green hasn't been worth owning since the All-Star break, but he could heat up at a moment's notice. While his shot comes and goes, he's averaging 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.9 triples on the season which is gold in fantasy. He's been a ninth-round value on the season and is worth a look with three more games on the schedule this week.