Danny Green | Guard/Forward | #14

Team: San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/22/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 210
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (16) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Danny Green (rest) will not play against the Knicks on Saturday.
It'll be his first game off since November and it comes on a non-back-to-back set. Green has played 28.5 minutes per game in March, which is by far the most he's played in a full month this season. With Green out tonight, Jonathon Simmons figures to get some extra run and could get some added value in garbage time tonight. Mar 25 - 2:44 PM
Source: Mike Monroe on Twitter


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
63169946720711663166416.3992328.821112289.38849707.43.31.81.01.10.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009CLE205.80.82.0.3850.31.1.2730.20.3.6670.40.50.90.30.30.30.20.52.0
2010SA 811.62.14.4.4860.92.4.3680.00.0.0000.41.51.90.30.60.30.10.95.1
2011SA 6623.13.27.2.4421.53.5.4361.21.5.7900.82.63.51.31.00.90.71.69.1
2012SA 8027.53.78.3.4482.25.2.4290.81.0.8480.52.63.11.81.21.20.71.610.5
2013SA 6824.33.27.4.4321.94.7.4150.70.9.7940.43.03.41.51.11.00.91.69.1
2014SA 8128.54.09.1.4362.45.6.4181.41.6.8740.73.64.22.01.11.21.12.011.7
2015SA 7926.12.77.1.3761.54.4.3320.40.6.7390.63.23.81.80.91.00.81.87.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009CLE201161539.385622.27346.66789175563940
2010SA 8931735.486719.36800.000312152521741
2011SA 661525211477.442102234.43679100.7905417422886675846107603
2012SA 802201297663.448177413.4296779.84836208244141949254124838
2013SA 681651218505.432132318.4155063.79425204229104766561107618
2014SA 812311322738.436191457.418111127.874542893431589310187163946
2015SA 792064211561.376116349.3323446.73948255303141757964141572
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 23MEM12213.33302.00023.667000210014
Mar 21@MIN13247.57125.40000.0000333011410
Mar 19SAC12025.40012.50000.000235310035
Mar 18@MEM12502.00002.000441.000145111024
Mar 15POR13117.14316.16700.000033031123
Mar 13ATL12959.55645.80000.0000551222114
Mar 11GS12127.28615.20000.000033220205

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Tony Parker
2Patty Mills
3Dejounte Murray
SG1Danny Green
2Manu Ginobili
3Jonathon Simmons
4Bryn Forbes
SF1Kawhi Leonard
2Kyle Anderson
PF1LaMarcus Aldridge
2David Lee
3Davis Bertans
C1Pau Gasol
2Dewayne Dedmon
3Joel Anthony
 

 