Player Page
Roster
LaMarcus Aldridge
(F/C)
Davis Bertans
(F)
Pau Gasol
(F/C)
David Lee
(F/C)
Dejounte Murray
(G)
Kyle Anderson
(F)
Dewayne Dedmon
(F/C)
Manu Ginobili
(G)
Kawhi Leonard
(G/F)
Tony Parker
(G)
Joel Anthony
(F/C)
Bryn Forbes
(G)
Danny Green
(G/F)
Patty Mills
(G)
Jonathon Simmons
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Danny Green | Guard/Forward | #14
Team:
San Antonio Spurs
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/22/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 210
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (16) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $10,000,000 2017-18: $10,000,000 2018-19: $10,000,000 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Danny Green (rest) will not play against the Knicks on Saturday.
It'll be his first game off since November and it comes on a non-back-to-back set. Green has played 28.5 minutes per game in March, which is by far the most he's played in a full month this season. With Green out tonight, Jonathon Simmons figures to get some extra run and could get some added value in garbage time tonight.
Mar 25 - 2:44 PM
Source:
Mike Monroe on Twitter
Danny Green disappeared vs. Memphis on Thursday with four points, two assists, one turnover and no other stats to his credit in 22 minutes.
We're more than 85 percent through with the regular season, so anyone owning Green should be inured to occasional duds. He's not worth owning in most points leagues, but continues to eke out value in most roto formats. Owners should at least be spared DNP-CDs given his modest playing time and the Spurs' continued pursuit of the No. 1 seed.
Mar 23 - 11:47 PM
Danny Green scored 14 points with five rebounds, one assist, two steals, two blocks and four 3-pointers in Monday's win over the Hawks.
Green hasn't been worth owning since the All-Star break, but he could heat up at a moment's notice. While his shot comes and goes, he's averaging 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.9 triples on the season which is gold in fantasy. He's been a ninth-round value on the season and is worth a look with three more games on the schedule this week.
Mar 14 - 1:08 AM
Danny Green scored five points with three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one 3-pointer in 21 minutes against the Warriors on Saturday.
Even if Kawhi Leonard (concussion) can return, Green should have more shots going his way. On the season, Green gets a 1.5 usage rate bump when he's not next to LaMarcus Aldridge (heart). Green has kind of bottomed up lately and hasn't been worth owning since the break. He could heat up, though.
Mar 12 - 1:07 AM
Danny Green (rest) will not play vs. Knicks
Mar 25 - 2:44 PM
Danny Green vanishes in 22 minutes Thursday
Mar 23 - 11:47 PM
Danny Green scores 14 points
Mar 14 - 1:08 AM
Danny Green scores five
Mar 12 - 1:07 AM
More Danny Green Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Antonio Spurs Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
63
1699
467
207
116
63
166
416
.399
23
28
.821
112
289
.388
49
70
7.4
3.3
1.8
1.0
1.1
0.8
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
CLE
20
5.8
0.8
2.0
.385
0.3
1.1
.273
0.2
0.3
.667
0.4
0.5
0.9
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.5
2.0
2010
SA
8
11.6
2.1
4.4
.486
0.9
2.4
.368
0.0
0.0
.000
0.4
1.5
1.9
0.3
0.6
0.3
0.1
0.9
5.1
2011
SA
66
23.1
3.2
7.2
.442
1.5
3.5
.436
1.2
1.5
.790
0.8
2.6
3.5
1.3
1.0
0.9
0.7
1.6
9.1
2012
SA
80
27.5
3.7
8.3
.448
2.2
5.2
.429
0.8
1.0
.848
0.5
2.6
3.1
1.8
1.2
1.2
0.7
1.6
10.5
2013
SA
68
24.3
3.2
7.4
.432
1.9
4.7
.415
0.7
0.9
.794
0.4
3.0
3.4
1.5
1.1
1.0
0.9
1.6
9.1
2014
SA
81
28.5
4.0
9.1
.436
2.4
5.6
.418
1.4
1.6
.874
0.7
3.6
4.2
2.0
1.1
1.2
1.1
2.0
11.7
2015
SA
79
26.1
2.7
7.1
.376
1.5
4.4
.332
0.4
0.6
.739
0.6
3.2
3.8
1.8
0.9
1.0
0.8
1.8
7.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
CLE
20
116
15
39
.385
6
22
.273
4
6
.667
8
9
17
5
5
6
3
9
40
2010
SA
8
93
17
35
.486
7
19
.368
0
0
.000
3
12
15
2
5
2
1
7
41
2011
SA
66
1525
211
477
.442
102
234
.436
79
100
.790
54
174
228
86
67
58
46
107
603
2012
SA
80
2201
297
663
.448
177
413
.429
67
79
.848
36
208
244
141
94
92
54
124
838
2013
SA
68
1651
218
505
.432
132
318
.415
50
63
.794
25
204
229
104
76
65
61
107
618
2014
SA
81
2311
322
738
.436
191
457
.418
111
127
.874
54
289
343
158
93
101
87
163
946
2015
SA
79
2064
211
561
.376
116
349
.332
34
46
.739
48
255
303
141
75
79
64
141
572
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 23
MEM
1
22
1
3
.333
0
2
.000
2
3
.667
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
1
4
Mar 21
@MIN
1
32
4
7
.571
2
5
.400
0
0
.000
0
3
3
3
0
1
1
4
10
Mar 19
SAC
1
20
2
5
.400
1
2
.500
0
0
.000
2
3
5
3
1
0
0
3
5
Mar 18
@MEM
1
25
0
2
.000
0
2
.000
4
4
1.000
1
4
5
1
1
1
0
2
4
Mar 15
POR
1
31
1
7
.143
1
6
.167
0
0
.000
0
3
3
0
3
1
1
2
3
Mar 13
ATL
1
29
5
9
.556
4
5
.800
0
0
.000
0
5
5
1
2
2
2
1
14
Mar 11
GS
1
21
2
7
.286
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
3
3
2
2
0
2
0
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Tony Parker
2
Patty Mills
3
Dejounte Murray
Sidelined
Dejounte Murray's groin is healing slower than expected.
"He’s progressing, but they told me a couple more weeks," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "I asked [Saturday] night and they said, ‘Yeah, he’ll be back in two or three weeks.’ ‘Excuse me?’ It was one of those deals." Popovich described the injury as a problem with his pelvic bone, and based on his timetable, he might not be able to return for the regular season. "You just try to stay positive," Murray said. "This is the first time something like this happened to me. It’s shocking, because it’s something new to me." He can be dropped in most re-draft formats.
Mar 20
SG
1
Danny Green
Sidelined
Danny Green (rest) will not play against the Knicks on Saturday.
It'll be his first game off since November and it comes on a non-back-to-back set. Green has played 28.5 minutes per game in March, which is by far the most he's played in a full month this season. With Green out tonight, Jonathon Simmons figures to get some extra run and could get some added value in garbage time tonight.
Mar 25
2
Manu Ginobili
3
Jonathon Simmons
4
Bryn Forbes
SF
1
Kawhi Leonard
2
Kyle Anderson
PF
1
LaMarcus Aldridge
2
David Lee
3
Davis Bertans
C
1
Pau Gasol
2
Dewayne Dedmon
3
Joel Anthony
Headlines
The Week Ahead: Week 23
Mar 25
Jonas Nader looks at the injury report and some pickups to get you ready for Week 23!
More NBA Columns
»
The Week Ahead: Week 23
Mar 25
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 25
Mar 25
»
Dose: Let It Fly Young Man
Mar 25
»
Mail: Keeper League Strategy
Mar 24
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 24
Mar 24
»
Stew: Green Light, Gary
Mar 24
»
Dose: Unleash the Marquese
Mar 24
»
Roundtable: Squad Goals
Mar 23
NBA Headlines
»
Boris Diaw getting the start vs. Clippers
»
Danny Green (rest) will not play vs. Knicks
»
Ryan Anderson (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
»
Anthony & Rose questionable for Saturday
»
LeBron James (eye) uncertain for Saturday
»
Stephen Curry scores 27 with 12 dimes in win
»
Draymond Green scores season-high 23 points
»
Buddy Hield drops best line of career
»
James Harden scores 38 points with 17 dimes
»
Dario Saric scores career-high 32 points
»
Ricky Rubio scores 19 points w/ 15 assists
»
Andrew Wiggins scores 36 points in loss
NBA Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
