Player Results

Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Luke Babbitt
(F)
Wayne Ellington
(G)
Tyler Johnson
(G)
Willie Reed
(F/C)
Hassan Whiteside
(C)
Chris Bosh
(F/C)
Udonis Haslem
(F/C)
Rodney McGruder
(G/F)
Josh Richardson
(G)
Derrick Williams
(F)
Goran Dragic
(G)
James Johnson
(F)
Josh McRoberts
(F/C)
Dion Waiters
(G)
Justise Winslow
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Wayne Ellington | Guard | #2
Team:
Miami Heat
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/29/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 208
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (28) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $6,000,000 2017-18: $6,270,000 {Non-Guaranteed} 2018-19: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is a go for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Ellington has spent the past four games on the sidelines, so the Heat may want to ease him into things tonight. He could see some increased opportunity with Goran Dragic (back) out, but the likely minutes limit makes him a risky play in daily leagues.
Dec 27 - 6:28 PM
Source:
Ira Winderman on Twitter
Wayne Ellington will warm up prior to Tuesday's night's game vs. the Thunder with the intention of playing.
Ellington, who hasn't played since Dec. 16, appears to be ready to return to the lineup. However, minutes on the wing will be limited now that Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow are healthy. Ellington can be left on waiver wires for the time being.
Dec 27 - 12:00 PM
Source:
Anthony Chiang on Twitter
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Thunder after practicing on Monday.
Ellington gave the Heat a nice spark with averages of 12.9 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 triples in 30.8 minutes per game, but the Heat don't need him to play nearly as many minutes with Justise Winslow back and playing well. Ellington can be left on the wire in standard leagues.
Dec 26 - 1:45 PM
Source:
Manny Navarro on Twitter
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) will not play on Friday against the Pelicans.
The Heat have struggled a little from deep lately, so they are missing Ellington in that capacity. Still, coach Erik Spoelstra does trust Josh Richardson to take treys, but he just has to make them. Ellington should be dropped almost everywhere.
Dec 23 - 2:22 PM
Source:
Ira Winderman on Twitter
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) will play Tuesday
Dec 27 - 6:28 PM
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) probable Tuesday
Dec 27 - 12:00 PM
Ellington (hamstring) questionable Tuesday
Dec 26 - 1:45 PM
Wayne Ellington will not play on Friday
Dec 23 - 2:22 PM
More Wayne Ellington Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Heat Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
11
341
142
22
22
9
54
123
.439
8
10
.800
26
80
.325
1
5
12.9
2.0
2.0
0.8
0.5
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
MIN
76
18.2
2.5
5.9
.424
0.8
2.1
.395
0.8
0.9
.871
0.4
1.7
2.1
1.0
1.0
0.3
0.1
0.9
6.6
2010
MIN
62
19.1
2.6
6.4
.403
0.8
2.0
.397
0.7
0.9
.792
0.4
1.3
1.7
1.2
0.9
0.5
0.0
1.4
6.6
2011
MIN
51
19.1
2.4
5.9
.404
0.7
2.1
.324
0.6
0.8
.800
0.3
1.7
1.9
0.6
0.5
0.5
0.2
1.1
6.1
2012
CLE
78
21.3
2.9
6.8
.427
1.2
3.1
.392
0.9
1.0
.907
0.3
1.8
2.1
1.3
0.7
0.6
0.0
1.0
7.9
2013
DAL
45
8.8
1.2
2.8
.437
0.6
1.3
.424
0.2
0.2
.909
0.2
0.8
1.0
0.4
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.7
3.2
2014
LAK
65
25.8
3.9
9.5
.412
1.4
3.7
.370
0.8
1.0
.813
0.5
2.8
3.2
1.6
0.8
0.5
0.0
1.2
10.0
2015
BKN
76
21.2
2.9
7.4
.389
1.3
3.5
.358
0.7
0.8
.857
0.3
2.0
2.3
1.1
0.6
0.6
0.1
1.1
7.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
MIN
76
1386
190
448
.424
64
162
.395
61
70
.871
33
126
159
74
74
20
5
72
505
2010
MIN
62
1182
160
397
.403
48
121
.397
42
53
.792
26
82
108
72
53
28
3
85
410
2011
MIN
51
976
122
302
.404
35
108
.324
32
40
.800
14
85
99
33
26
26
10
56
311
2012
CLE
78
1661
226
529
.427
94
240
.392
68
75
.907
25
141
166
104
57
45
3
81
614
2013
DAL
45
398
55
126
.437
25
59
.424
10
11
.909
8
35
43
19
11
16
2
33
145
2014
LAK
65
1676
254
617
.412
90
243
.370
52
64
.813
31
179
210
105
50
33
2
77
650
2015
BKN
76
1614
218
561
.389
96
268
.358
54
63
.857
20
154
174
82
45
48
5
82
586
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
@NO
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 22
LAK
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 20
ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 18
BOS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
LAC
1
23
6
9
.667
1
4
.250
0
0
.000
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
13
Dec 14
IND
1
21
3
10
.300
2
8
.250
0
0
.000
0
3
3
1
2
1
0
2
8
Dec 12
WAS
1
33
3
11
.273
2
9
.222
3
3
1.000
0
2
2
5
0
2
1
2
11
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Goran Dragic
Sidelined
Goran Dragic (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
With Dragic on the sidelines, Tyler Johnson will likely move into the starting five, and he'll get all the run he can handle as the only healthy point guard on the roster. Justise Winslow, Hassan Whiteside and Josh Richardson should also see an uptick to their respective usage rates, and Whiteside could be in for a massive game as Miami's primary offensive weapon. For now, we'll consider Dragic questionable for Thursday's game in Charlotte.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
We've seen some value open up as the day has progressed, but Tyler Johnson looks like the strongest option to emerge. He should see upwards of 34-35 minutes and ranks behind just Hassan Whiteside in terms of usage rate (24.2%) among healthy Heat players with Dragic off the floor. Josh Richardson doesn't carry the same floor as Johnson, but he's also a strong GPP punt play.
Dec 27
2
Tyler Johnson
SG
1
Josh Richardson
2
Dion Waiters
Sidelined
Dion Waiters (groin) did not practice on Monday and will not play on Tuesday vs. Oklahoma City.
Although Erik Spoelstra believes Waiters is progressing, it's now been a month since he appeared in a game and still doesn't have a timetable to return. It's unclear whether he was reevaluated in mid-December as the Heat stated he would be, but it's obvious that the injury was more severe than it was first believed to be. Even when Waiters is healthy enough to get on the floor, he's not guaranteed substantial minutes with Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Goran Dragic, Justise Winslow and James Johnson all playing sizable roles. There should be better players to stash on your waiver wire.
Dec 26
3
Wayne Ellington
Sidelined
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is a go for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Ellington has spent the past four games on the sidelines, so the Heat may want to ease him into things tonight. He could see some increased opportunity with Goran Dragic (back) out, but the likely minutes limit makes him a risky play in daily leagues.
Dec 27
SF
1
Justise Winslow
2
Rodney McGruder
Sidelined
Rodney McGruder (ankle) will start on Tuesday vs. OKC.
Goran Dragic (back) and Josh McRoberts (foot) are out, so Miami will roll out their 11th different starting lineup of the season with Josh Richardson, McGruder, Justise Winslow, Derrick Williams and Hassan Whiteside. Even as a starter, McGruder can't be considered a viable target in most settings.
Dec 27
PF
1
Josh McRoberts
Sidelined
Josh McRoberts (stress reaction in left foot) is out indefinitely, according to coach Erik Spoelstra.
McRoberts' streak of bad injury luck continues. This injury is to the same foot he broke back in the 2016 postseason. McRoberts had started 14 straight games for Miami, but was largely ineffective, averaging just 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds. Over his last seven games, he saw his playing time reduced and was averaging under 17 minutes per contest. He can now be waived in all fantasy leagues. Luke Babbit will likely replace him in the starting lineup.
Dec 27
2
James Johnson
3
Derrick Williams
4
Luke Babbitt
C
1
Hassan Whiteside
2
Willie Reed
3
Udonis Haslem
Headlines
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
We talk some Jeremy Lin, Mirotic, buy lows, sell highs and your questions in this edition.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
»
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
»
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
NBA Headlines
»
Derrick Williams will start on Tuesday night
»
Andrew Bogut (knee) will play Tuesday vs. HOU
»
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) will play Tuesday
»
Mike Conley (toe) won't play Tuesday vs. BOS
»
Marco Belinelli (ankle) out Wednesday vs. ORL
»
Gerald Henderson (hip) doubtful for Thursday
»
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) questionable vs. NYK
»
Chandler Parsons (rest) ruled out for Tuesday
»
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Wednesday
»
Monta Ellis (groin) questionable Wednesday
»
Damian Lillard (ankle) doesn't practice Tues
»
Patrick Beverley (thigh) questionable Tuesday
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
