Wayne Ellington | Guard | #2

Team: Miami Heat
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/29/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 208
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (28) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Wayne Ellington (hamstring) is a go for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Ellington has spent the past four games on the sidelines, so the Heat may want to ease him into things tonight. He could see some increased opportunity with Goran Dragic (back) out, but the likely minutes limit makes him a risky play in daily leagues. Dec 27 - 6:28 PM
Source: Ira Winderman on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
113411422222954123.439810.8002680.3251512.92.02.00.80.50.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009MIN7618.22.55.9.4240.82.1.3950.80.9.8710.41.72.11.01.00.30.10.96.6
2010MIN6219.12.66.4.4030.82.0.3970.70.9.7920.41.31.71.20.90.50.01.46.6
2011MIN5119.12.45.9.4040.72.1.3240.60.8.8000.31.71.90.60.50.50.21.16.1
2012CLE7821.32.96.8.4271.23.1.3920.91.0.9070.31.82.11.30.70.60.01.07.9
2013DAL458.81.22.8.4370.61.3.4240.20.2.9090.20.81.00.40.20.40.00.73.2
2014LAK6525.83.99.5.4121.43.7.3700.81.0.8130.52.83.21.60.80.50.01.210.0
2015BKN7621.22.97.4.3891.33.5.3580.70.8.8570.32.02.31.10.60.60.11.17.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009MIN761386190448.42464162.3956170.87133126159747420572505
2010MIN621182160397.40348121.3974253.7922682108725328385410
2011MIN51976122302.40435108.3243240.8001485993326261056311
2012CLE781661226529.42794240.3926875.907251411661045745381614
2013DAL4539855126.4372559.4241011.90983543191116233145
2014LAK651676254617.41290243.3705264.813311792101055033277650
2015BKN761614218561.38996268.3585463.85720154174824548582586
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23@NO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 22LAK0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18BOS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16LAC12369.66714.25000.0001120000113
Dec 14IND121310.30028.25000.000033121028
Dec 12WAS133311.27329.222331.0000225021211

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Goran Dragic
2Tyler Johnson
SG1Josh Richardson
2Dion Waiters
3Wayne Ellington
SF1Justise Winslow
2Rodney McGruder
PF1Josh McRoberts
2James Johnson
3Derrick Williams
4Luke Babbitt
C1Hassan Whiteside
2Willie Reed
3Udonis Haslem
 

 