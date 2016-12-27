Player Page

Ryan Anderson | Forward | #3

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/6/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 240
College: California
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (21) / BKN
Contract: view contract details
Ryan Anderson (illness) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Heat.
After playing at least 32 minutes in each of the Rockets first seven games in January, Anderson's minutes have dipped a bit of late. He played just 25 minutes last Friday and then 23 on Sunday. If Anderson is unable to play on Tuesday, Corey Brewer, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell and Trevor Ariza would likely divvy up his playing time. Clint Capela is also slated to return on Tuesday, so that will help fill the frontcourt void left by Anderson. Jan 17 - 11:40 AM
Source: NBA.com
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
4313216002234122201475.4237988.898119295.403113814.05.21.00.50.90.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008BKN6619.92.46.2.3931.02.9.3651.51.8.8451.63.14.70.81.00.70.32.47.4
2009ORL6314.62.76.2.4361.23.3.3701.11.3.8661.12.13.20.60.90.40.21.37.7
2010ORL6422.23.58.2.4302.15.3.3931.51.8.8122.03.55.50.80.80.50.62.110.6
2011ORL6132.25.412.4.4392.76.9.3932.52.8.8773.74.07.70.90.90.80.42.416.1
2012NO 8131.05.813.8.4232.66.9.3821.92.2.8442.44.06.41.21.20.50.42.216.2
2013NO 2236.17.016.1.4383.07.5.4092.72.8.9523.03.56.50.80.90.50.32.119.8
2014NO 6127.54.812.0.3992.05.9.3402.12.5.8541.83.14.80.91.00.50.31.913.7
2015NO 6630.56.014.1.4272.05.4.3663.03.5.8732.04.06.01.11.40.60.41.717.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008BKN661312160407.39369189.36598116.84510420731152634420157487
2009ORL63919169388.43678211.3707182.866701322023756251481487
2010ORL641421226525.430134341.39395117.81212922635552493038137681
2011ORL611964332757.439166422.393150171.87722424747154575026146980
2012NO 8125074721115.423213557.382152180.844191328519979742311791309
2013NO 22794155354.43867164.4095962.9526676142172010747436
2014NO 611677291729.399122359.340129151.85410818729555623320113833
2015NO 662011397929.427131358.366199228.873131265396739038251091124
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 15@BKN12328.25023.667661.0003471310012
Jan 13MEM126311.27318.12534.7500000100310
Jan 11@MIN138616.375514.357111.0002574010518
Jan 10CHA136512.41737.42900.0002131020113
Jan 8@TOR13228.25015.200441.000224001029
Jan 6@ORL133712.58359.55600.0000440020019
Jan 5OKC132511.45527.28600.0002241000112

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1James Harden
2Tyler Ennis
SG1Patrick Beverley
2Eric Gordon
SF1Trevor Ariza
2Sam Dekker
3Corey Brewer
4K.J. McDaniels
PF1Ryan Anderson
C1Clint Capela
2Montrezl Harrell
3Nene Hilario
4Chinanu Onuaku
 

 