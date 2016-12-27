Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Sam Dekker
(F)
James Harden
(G)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Bobby Brown
(G)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
Chinanu Onuaku
(C)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Ryan Anderson | Forward | #3
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/6/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'10' / 240
College:
California
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (21) / BKN
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $18,735,364 2017-18: $19,578,455 2018-19: $20,421,546 2019-20: $21,264,635 2020-21: UFA
Latest News
Recent News
Ryan Anderson (illness) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Heat.
After playing at least 32 minutes in each of the Rockets first seven games in January, Anderson's minutes have dipped a bit of late. He played just 25 minutes last Friday and then 23 on Sunday. If Anderson is unable to play on Tuesday, Corey Brewer, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell and Trevor Ariza would likely divvy up his playing time. Clint Capela is also slated to return on Tuesday, so that will help fill the frontcourt void left by Anderson.
Jan 17 - 11:40 AM
Source:
NBA.com
Ryan Anderson was quiet during Houston's 129-122 victory on Sunday, posting nine points (2-of-8 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs) with four boards and one steal in 32 minutes.
Houston was playing the second game in a back-to-back set, and Anderson didn't quite seem to have his legs under him tonight. He's only scored single-digit points in consecutive games once this season, back in early November, so expect him to bounce back vs. Charlotte on Tuesday.
Jan 8 - 9:01 PM
Ryan Anderson hit just 3-of-7 shots and 2-of-5 3-pointers for eight points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in Monday's 101-91 win over the Wizards.
Anderson's been a bit hit-or-miss all season and has scored 8, 25, 6 and 22 points in each of his last four games. If you catch him on the right night, he's a game changer. But it's tough to ask for much consistency out of him when he's playing with one of the hottest players on the planet in James Harden. But Anderson should be in weekly lineups either way, as he's hit 2.8 3-pointers per game over his last five, as well as over the entire season.
Jan 2 - 11:19 PM
Ryan Anderson hit 7-of-12 shots, 4-of-7 3-pointers and 4-of-4 free throws for 22 points, three rebounds and a block in Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Mavericks.
Anderson's playing well right now, scoring between 15 and 31 points in his last four games and averaging 18 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 3.8 3-pointers on 53 percent shooting over his last five. Anderson has been a bit hit-or-miss this season, but he's rolling right now and is still a must-own player, regardless of how he's playing. Anderson took a hard hit to the head tonight, courtesy of Dwight Powell, and Trevor Ariza got ejected defended his guy, but Anderson appears to have escaped without an injury.
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 11:55:00 PM
Ryan Anderson (illness) doubtful for Tuesday
Jan 17 - 11:40 AM
Ryan Anderson quiet in 129-122 road win
Jan 8 - 9:01 PM
Ryan Anderson scores eight points Monday
Jan 2 - 11:19 PM
Ryan Anderson scores 22 in easy win
Tue, Dec 27, 2016 11:55:00 PM
More Ryan Anderson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
43
1321
600
223
41
22
201
475
.423
79
88
.898
119
295
.403
11
38
14.0
5.2
1.0
0.5
0.9
0.3
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
BKN
66
19.9
2.4
6.2
.393
1.0
2.9
.365
1.5
1.8
.845
1.6
3.1
4.7
0.8
1.0
0.7
0.3
2.4
7.4
2009
ORL
63
14.6
2.7
6.2
.436
1.2
3.3
.370
1.1
1.3
.866
1.1
2.1
3.2
0.6
0.9
0.4
0.2
1.3
7.7
2010
ORL
64
22.2
3.5
8.2
.430
2.1
5.3
.393
1.5
1.8
.812
2.0
3.5
5.5
0.8
0.8
0.5
0.6
2.1
10.6
2011
ORL
61
32.2
5.4
12.4
.439
2.7
6.9
.393
2.5
2.8
.877
3.7
4.0
7.7
0.9
0.9
0.8
0.4
2.4
16.1
2012
NO
81
31.0
5.8
13.8
.423
2.6
6.9
.382
1.9
2.2
.844
2.4
4.0
6.4
1.2
1.2
0.5
0.4
2.2
16.2
2013
NO
22
36.1
7.0
16.1
.438
3.0
7.5
.409
2.7
2.8
.952
3.0
3.5
6.5
0.8
0.9
0.5
0.3
2.1
19.8
2014
NO
61
27.5
4.8
12.0
.399
2.0
5.9
.340
2.1
2.5
.854
1.8
3.1
4.8
0.9
1.0
0.5
0.3
1.9
13.7
2015
NO
66
30.5
6.0
14.1
.427
2.0
5.4
.366
3.0
3.5
.873
2.0
4.0
6.0
1.1
1.4
0.6
0.4
1.7
17.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
BKN
66
1312
160
407
.393
69
189
.365
98
116
.845
104
207
311
52
63
44
20
157
487
2009
ORL
63
919
169
388
.436
78
211
.370
71
82
.866
70
132
202
37
56
25
14
81
487
2010
ORL
64
1421
226
525
.430
134
341
.393
95
117
.812
129
226
355
52
49
30
38
137
681
2011
ORL
61
1964
332
757
.439
166
422
.393
150
171
.877
224
247
471
54
57
50
26
146
980
2012
NO
81
2507
472
1115
.423
213
557
.382
152
180
.844
191
328
519
97
97
42
31
179
1309
2013
NO
22
794
155
354
.438
67
164
.409
59
62
.952
66
76
142
17
20
10
7
47
436
2014
NO
61
1677
291
729
.399
122
359
.340
129
151
.854
108
187
295
55
62
33
20
113
833
2015
NO
66
2011
397
929
.427
131
358
.366
199
228
.873
131
265
396
73
90
38
25
109
1124
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 15
@BKN
1
23
2
8
.250
2
3
.667
6
6
1.000
3
4
7
1
3
1
0
0
12
Jan 13
MEM
1
26
3
11
.273
1
8
.125
3
4
.750
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
10
Jan 11
@MIN
1
38
6
16
.375
5
14
.357
1
1
1.000
2
5
7
4
0
1
0
5
18
Jan 10
CHA
1
36
5
12
.417
3
7
.429
0
0
.000
2
1
3
1
0
2
0
1
13
Jan 8
@TOR
1
32
2
8
.250
1
5
.200
4
4
1.000
2
2
4
0
0
1
0
2
9
Jan 6
@ORL
1
33
7
12
.583
5
9
.556
0
0
.000
0
4
4
0
0
2
0
0
19
Jan 5
OKC
1
32
5
11
.455
2
7
.286
0
0
.000
2
2
4
1
0
0
0
1
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
James Harden
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Patrick Beverley
2
Eric Gordon
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
2
Sam Dekker
3
Corey Brewer
4
K.J. McDaniels
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
C
1
Clint Capela
Sidelined
Clint Capela (knee) will return to the starting lineup Tuesday night in Miami, but will "probably" play fewer than 20 minutes.
Capela will return after missing 15 games. Coach Mike D'Antoni indicated that there will not be a minutes cap in place, but did say: "His condition being what it is, we'll keep him under 20 minutes, probably." Capela was averaging 24.5 minutes per game over Houston's first 28 games this season. Montrezl Harrell had played relatively well in Capela absence, but will now get bumped back to the bench.
Jan 17
2
Montrezl Harrell
3
Nene Hilario
4
Chinanu Onuaku
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
The Warriors blew out the Cavs, the Clippers destroyed the Thunder, and Anthony Davis, Chris Paul and George Hill all went down on MLK Day.
