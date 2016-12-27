Ryan Anderson | Forward | #3 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (28) / 5/6/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 240 College: California Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (21) / BKN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $18,735,364 2017-18: $19,578,455 2018-19: $20,421,546 2019-20: $21,264,635 2020-21: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ryan Anderson (illness) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Heat. After playing at least 32 minutes in each of the Rockets first seven games in January, Anderson's minutes have dipped a bit of late. He played just 25 minutes last Friday and then 23 on Sunday. If Anderson is unable to play on Tuesday, Corey Brewer, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell and Trevor Ariza would likely divvy up his playing time. Clint Capela is also slated to return on Tuesday, so that will help fill the frontcourt void left by Anderson. Source: NBA.com

Ryan Anderson was quiet during Houston's 129-122 victory on Sunday, posting nine points (2-of-8 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs) with four boards and one steal in 32 minutes. Houston was playing the second game in a back-to-back set, and Anderson didn't quite seem to have his legs under him tonight. He's only scored single-digit points in consecutive games once this season, back in early November, so expect him to bounce back vs. Charlotte on Tuesday.

Ryan Anderson hit just 3-of-7 shots and 2-of-5 3-pointers for eight points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in Monday's 101-91 win over the Wizards. Anderson's been a bit hit-or-miss all season and has scored 8, 25, 6 and 22 points in each of his last four games. If you catch him on the right night, he's a game changer. But it's tough to ask for much consistency out of him when he's playing with one of the hottest players on the planet in James Harden. But Anderson should be in weekly lineups either way, as he's hit 2.8 3-pointers per game over his last five, as well as over the entire season.