Darrel Arthur will start and Wilson Chandler will move to the bench against the Spurs on Thursday. Interesting. Coach Mike Malone usually loves Chandler next to Nikola Jokic, but the horrible defense may be the motivation here. Arthur isn't worth owning in almost any league. Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter

Darrell Arthur (left knee soreness) is probable to play Thursday vs. San Antonio. Arthur returned from a four-game absence on Tuesday, posting 12 points, four triples, three boards and one block in 18 minutes, so he should be just fine for Thursday's game. We're not expecting a repeat performance with a tough matchup against the Spurs, so he's safe to leave on the wire. Source: T.J. McBride on Twitter

Darrell Arthur (knee) scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting (all 3-pointers) with three rebounds and one block in 18 minutes on Tuesday vs. the Kings. He might be in the rotation going forward for as long as Kenneth Faried (back) is out, but Arthur's knees can't handle a large workload. He belongs on the waiver wire.