Darrell Arthur | Center/Forward | #00

Team: Denver Nuggets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/25/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 235
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (27) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Darrel Arthur will start and Wilson Chandler will move to the bench against the Spurs on Thursday.
Interesting. Coach Mike Malone usually loves Chandler next to Nikola Jokic, but the horrible defense may be the motivation here. Arthur isn't worth owning in almost any league. Jan 5 - 8:23 PM
Source: Harrison Wind on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1520977281532962.468221.0001733.5155185.11.91.00.21.20.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MEM7619.32.55.7.4380.00.0.0000.50.8.6671.43.14.60.60.60.70.72.75.6
2009MEM3214.22.04.6.4320.00.0.0000.50.9.5671.22.33.40.50.70.40.41.94.5
2010MEM8020.13.97.8.4970.00.1.0001.41.7.8131.42.84.30.71.10.70.82.99.1
2012MEM5916.52.76.1.4510.10.3.2780.60.8.7171.21.72.90.60.70.40.62.16.1
2013DEN6817.12.46.0.3950.40.9.3750.80.9.8550.82.33.10.90.90.60.72.75.9
2014DEN5817.02.76.6.4040.41.9.2360.81.0.7800.92.02.91.00.80.80.42.56.6
2015DEN7021.73.27.0.4520.61.7.3850.60.8.7551.23.04.21.40.90.80.72.67.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MEM761464191436.43802.0004060.66710823834643475252206422
2009MEM3245563146.43201.0001730.56737731101522141460143
2010MEM801610310624.49706.000109134.81311522734253885263228729
2012MEM59971162359.451518.2783346.7176810116933432433126362
2013DEN681163162410.3952464.3755362.8555215821061583947185401
2014DEN58986155384.40426110.2364659.7805311817157474826146382
2015DEN701517221489.45245117.3854053.7558620729396665348185527
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 3SAC11846.66745.80000.0000330201312
Jan 2@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 28MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 26@LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 23ATL11124.50012.50000.000011020045
Dec 20@LAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Emmanuel Mudiay
2Jameer Nelson
SG1Gary Harris
2Will Barton
3Jamal Murray
SF1Danilo Gallinari
2Alonzo Gee
3Mike Miller
PF1Wilson Chandler
2Kenneth Faried
3Darrell Arthur
C1Nikola Jokic
2Jusuf Nurkic
 

 