Jerryd Bayless | Guard | #0 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Age / DOB: (29) / 8/20/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 210 College: Arizona Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (11) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-18: $9,000,000 2018-19: $8,575,916 2019-20: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jerryd Bayless will likely be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Wizards. The 76ers will initially be bringing Markelle Fultz off the bench as he recovers from his shoulder issues, so it looks like Philly will be going with a starting five featuring Ben Simmons, Bayless, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington and Joel Embiid on opening night with Fultz and Dario Saric working with the second unit. Bayless probably won't be receiving many minutes as a starter, though, so he's not a great target in most settings. Source: Michael K-B on Twitter

Jerryd Bayless scored 15 points with three rebounds, three assists and three 3-pointers in 19 minutes against the Celtics on Friday. It's no secret that the 76ers want shooters around Ben Simmons, so Bayless makes the most sense as a fill-in starter in the games Markelle Fultz (shoulder) sits out. Fultz should be fine and not playing today was precautionary, so Bayless isn't worth drafting in most leagues.

Jerryd Bayless (wrist surgery) played 17 minutes on Wednesday, scoring four points with two rebounds and one assist. Bayless checked in for Markelle Fultz, allowing him to play alongside Ben Simmons early in the game. The veteran gives Philly a steadying on-court presence, but his real-world value eclipses his dim fantasy appeal.