Player Results
Article Results
Justin Anderson
(F)
Markelle Fultz
(G)
Timothe Luwawu
(G)
Jahlil Okafor
(C)
Dario Saric
(F)
Jerryd Bayless
(G)
Richaun Holmes
(F/C)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Anzejs Pasecniks
(C)
Ben Simmons
(F)
James Blackmon Jr.
(G)
Amir Johnson
(F/C)
T.J. McConnell
(G)
Jacob Pullen
(G)
Tiago Splitter
(F/C)
Robert Covington
(G/F)
Furkan Korkmaz
(G/F)
Emeka Okafor
(C)
J.J. Redick
(G)
Nik Stauskas
(G)
Joel Embiid
(F/C)
Mathias Lessort
(C)
Jerryd Bayless | Guard | #0
Team:
Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/20/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 210
College:
Arizona
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (11) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: $9,000,000 2018-19: $8,575,916 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jerryd Bayless will likely be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Wizards.
The 76ers will initially be bringing Markelle Fultz off the bench as he recovers from his shoulder issues, so it looks like Philly will be going with a starting five featuring Ben Simmons, Bayless, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington and Joel Embiid on opening night with Fultz and Dario Saric working with the second unit. Bayless probably won't be receiving many minutes as a starter, though, so he's not a great target in most settings.
Oct 16 - 3:01 PM
Source:
Michael K-B on Twitter
Jerryd Bayless scored 15 points with three rebounds, three assists and three 3-pointers in 19 minutes against the Celtics on Friday.
It's no secret that the 76ers want shooters around Ben Simmons, so Bayless makes the most sense as a fill-in starter in the games Markelle Fultz (shoulder) sits out. Fultz should be fine and not playing today was precautionary, so Bayless isn't worth drafting in most leagues.
Oct 6 - 9:24 PM
Jerryd Bayless (wrist surgery) played 17 minutes on Wednesday, scoring four points with two rebounds and one assist.
Bayless checked in for Markelle Fultz, allowing him to play alongside Ben Simmons early in the game. The veteran gives Philly a steadying on-court presence, but his real-world value eclipses his dim fantasy appeal.
Oct 4 - 10:01 PM
The 76ers expect Jerryd Bayless (wrist surgery) to be ready for training camp, according to beat writer Tom Moore.
Bayless will resume scrimmaging this summer and should be ready for opening night, which is good news for Philly since they owe him a guaranteed $17.6 million through 2019. T.J. McConnell played well last season, however, and Ben Simmons will be assuming PG duties, so it's hard to expect anything from Bayless in fantasy leagues.
May 31 - 9:33 PM
Source:
Tom Moore on Twitter
Jerryd Bayless expected to start on Wednesday
Oct 16 - 3:01 PM
Jerryd Bayless scores 15 points
Oct 6 - 9:24 PM
Jerryd Bayless (wrist) returns to action
Oct 4 - 10:01 PM
Jerryd Bayless (wrist) probable for camp
May 31 - 9:33 PM
More Jerryd Bayless Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Parker
MLW
(7541)
2
Z. LaVine
CHI
(6639)
3
N. Batum
CHA
(6004)
4
I. Thomas
CLE
(5266)
5
J. Embiid
PHI
(5068)
6
J. Richardson
MIA
(4957)
7
K. Leonard
SA
(4916)
8
D. Smith Jr.
DAL
(4894)
9
K. Caldwell-Pope
LAK
(4830)
10
M. Morris
WAS
(4813)
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia 76ers Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
3
71
33
12
13
0
11
32
.344
9
10
.900
2
5
.400
0
9
11.0
4.0
4.3
0.0
3.0
0.0
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
POR
53
12.3
1.3
3.6
.365
0.1
0.5
.259
1.6
1.9
.806
0.2
0.9
1.1
1.5
1.1
0.3
0.0
1.5
4.3
2009
POR
74
17.6
2.7
6.5
.414
0.4
1.2
.315
2.7
3.3
.831
0.2
1.4
1.6
2.3
1.3
0.4
0.1
2.1
8.5
2010
TOR
71
21.1
3.1
7.3
.422
0.7
2.1
.336
2.3
2.9
.806
0.4
2.0
2.3
3.7
1.8
0.5
0.1
2.1
9.2
2011
TOR
31
22.7
3.8
8.9
.424
1.4
3.4
.423
2.4
2.8
.852
0.3
1.9
2.1
3.8
1.7
0.8
0.1
2.3
11.4
2012
MEM
80
22.1
3.3
7.8
.419
0.9
2.5
.353
1.3
1.5
.836
0.3
1.9
2.2
3.3
1.5
0.7
0.2
2.1
8.7
2013
BOS
72
23.4
3.4
8.6
.402
1.1
2.9
.358
1.3
1.6
.797
0.3
1.7
2.0
2.7
1.1
0.8
0.1
2.2
9.3
2014
MLW
77
22.4
2.9
6.7
.426
0.5
1.6
.308
1.6
1.8
.883
0.3
2.5
2.7
3.0
1.7
0.8
0.2
2.1
7.8
2015
MLW
52
29.0
3.6
8.4
.423
1.9
4.4
.437
1.3
1.7
.778
0.4
2.3
2.7
3.1
1.4
0.9
0.2
2.1
10.4
2016
PHI
3
23.7
3.7
10.7
.344
0.7
1.7
.400
3.0
3.3
.900
1.0
3.0
4.0
4.3
3.0
0.0
0.0
1.3
11.0
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
POR
53
652
69
189
.365
7
27
.259
83
103
.806
8
49
57
78
56
16
2
81
228
2009
POR
74
1305
200
483
.414
29
92
.315
201
242
.831
18
102
120
172
94
26
5
152
630
2010
TOR
71
1496
218
517
.422
49
146
.336
166
206
.806
26
139
165
266
127
38
5
149
651
2011
TOR
31
703
117
276
.424
44
104
.423
75
88
.852
8
58
66
118
53
24
4
70
353
2012
MEM
80
1764
260
621
.419
71
201
.353
102
122
.836
21
154
175
264
120
59
17
168
693
2013
BOS
72
1686
248
617
.402
76
212
.358
94
118
.797
22
123
145
194
82
60
9
161
666
2014
MLW
77
1723
220
516
.426
37
120
.308
121
137
.883
22
189
211
233
133
59
12
163
598
2015
MLW
52
1506
185
437
.423
101
231
.437
70
90
.778
21
120
141
163
73
47
11
111
541
2016
PHI
3
71
11
32
.344
2
5
.400
9
10
.900
3
9
12
13
9
0
0
4
33
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Markelle Fultz
Sidelined
Markelle Fultz will come off the bench in the Sixers' season opener, according to coach Brett Brown.
Brown cited the fact that Fultz didn't play much this preseason due to a sore right knee and right shoulder, the latter of which has impacted his shooting. Philly also wants more shooting on the court to create space for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and it looks like veteran PG Jerryd Bayless will get the nod on opening night. Fultz's time will come sooner than later, but patience is required.
Oct 15
2
T.J. McConnell
3
Jerryd Bayless
SG
1
J.J. Redick
2
Timothe Luwawu
3
Nik Stauskas
SF
1
Robert Covington
2
Justin Anderson
3
Furkan Korkmaz
PF
1
Ben Simmons
2
Dario Saric
3
Amir Johnson
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Joel Embiid
Sidelined
Joel Embiid will likely be limited to minutes in the teens right out of the gate according to coach Brett Brown.
Embiid was back at practice on Monday after sitting out on Sunday with a minor left ankle sprain, so he's ready to go for the season opener on Wednesday. Brown refused to give a specific number in regards to Embiid's minutes, but his fantasy owners in season-long leagues should still feel confident about starting him. DFS owners may want to wait until his workload increases.
Oct 16
2
Richaun Holmes
Sidelined
Richaun Holmes said he doesn't think he needs surgery on his fractured left wrist.
He also said he's going to try and beat his next evaluation which is in three weeks, but maybe that's a bit too ambitious. We should have a better idea of his timetable soon, but Jahlil Okafor and Amir Johnson will both be in the mix at center behind Joel Embiid while Holmes is out. Dario Saric is an option as well.
Oct 9
3
Jahlil Okafor
Sidelined
Jahlil Okafor sat out of Monday's practice with an illness.
He should be considered day-to-day moving forward, but has a little more than 48 hours to get right for Wednesday's season opener. With Joel Embiid looking at heavy restrictions out of the gate and Richaun Holmes (wrist) still sidelined, Okafor will have a big opportunity to showcase himself as the backup center.
Oct 16
