Jerryd Bayless | Guard | #0

Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
College: Arizona
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (11) / IND
Jerryd Bayless will likely be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Wizards.
The 76ers will initially be bringing Markelle Fultz off the bench as he recovers from his shoulder issues, so it looks like Philly will be going with a starting five featuring Ben Simmons, Bayless, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington and Joel Embiid on opening night with Fultz and Dario Saric working with the second unit. Bayless probably won't be receiving many minutes as a starter, though, so he's not a great target in most settings. Oct 16 - 3:01 PM
Source: Michael K-B on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
37133121301132.344910.90025.4000911.04.04.30.03.00.0
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008POR5312.31.33.6.3650.10.5.2591.61.9.8060.20.91.11.51.10.30.01.54.3
2009POR7417.62.76.5.4140.41.2.3152.73.3.8310.21.41.62.31.30.40.12.18.5
2010TOR7121.13.17.3.4220.72.1.3362.32.9.8060.42.02.33.71.80.50.12.19.2
2011TOR3122.73.88.9.4241.43.4.4232.42.8.8520.31.92.13.81.70.80.12.311.4
2012MEM8022.13.37.8.4190.92.5.3531.31.5.8360.31.92.23.31.50.70.22.18.7
2013BOS7223.43.48.6.4021.12.9.3581.31.6.7970.31.72.02.71.10.80.12.29.3
2014MLW7722.42.96.7.4260.51.6.3081.61.8.8830.32.52.73.01.70.80.22.17.8
2015MLW5229.03.68.4.4231.94.4.4371.31.7.7780.42.32.73.11.40.90.22.110.4
2016PHI323.73.710.7.3440.71.7.4003.03.3.9001.03.04.04.33.00.00.01.311.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008POR5365269189.365727.25983103.80684957785616281228
2009POR741305200483.4142992.315201242.8311810212017294265152630
2010TOR711496218517.42249146.336166206.80626139165266127385149651
2011TOR31703117276.42444104.4237588.852858661185324470353
2012MEM801764260621.41971201.353102122.836211541752641205917168693
2013BOS721686248617.40276212.35894118.7972212314519482609161666
2014MLW771723220516.42637120.308121137.883221892112331335912163598
2015MLW521506185437.423101231.4377090.77821120141163734711111541
2016PHI3711132.34425.400910.900391213900433
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Markelle Fultz
2T.J. McConnell
3Jerryd Bayless
SG1J.J. Redick
2Timothe Luwawu
3Nik Stauskas
SF1Robert Covington
2Justin Anderson
3Furkan Korkmaz
PF1Ben Simmons
2Dario Saric
3Amir Johnson
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Joel Embiid
2Richaun Holmes
3Jahlil Okafor
 

 