Robin Lopez | Center | #8 Team: Chicago Bulls Age / DOB: (28) / 4/1/1988 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 265 College: Stanford Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (15) / PHO Contract: view contract details [x] 2016:17: $13,219,250 2017-18: $13,788,500 2018-19: $14,357,750 2019-20: UFA

Robin Lopez knocked down 9-of-13 shots to tie his season-high with 21 points on Sunday, adding 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks without any turnovers in 31 minutes. This marks RoLo's first double-digit scoring performance in five games, and it's the first time he's blocked multiple shots in six games. He was rolling in mid-January and could be on the upswing again, but he remains a low-end center until his usage and consistency improve.

Robin Lopez scored nine points with eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes on Saturday against the Kings. Lopez is averaging 11.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game over his last five. He does not produce eye-popping numbers, but has returned decent value to fantasy owners this season. The Bulls face the Magic on Tuesday, which is a good matchup for Lopez, as they are giving up the fifth most rebounds per game with a -2.1 differential. They are also yielding the sixth most fantasy points per game to centers.

Robin Lopez said he's been working on his 3-pointers and it's not "game ready" yet. If Brook [Lopez] can do it, I definitely can," Lopez said. Robin has yet to make a 3-pointer in his entire NBA career with just five attempts. He's actually been very good on his shots from beyond 20 feet this season, making 55.0 percent of his 20 attempts. Lopez has only turned in 12th-round value on the season, so he's only a borderline hold. Source: K.C. Johnson on Twitter