Player Results
Article Results
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Ersan Ilyasova (neck) expects to play Monday
Jimmy Butler bounces back in 121-108 home win
Robin Lopez ties season-high w/ 21 points
Robert Covington posts all-around gem vs. CHI
Ersan Ilyasova drops season-high 31 points
DeMar DeRozan scores 22 points in return
John Wall dishes out season-high 19 dimes
Myles Turner posts 18 & 10 w/ 3 stls, 4 blks
Carmelo Anthony nets season-high 45 points
JaMychal Green (knee) questionable for Monday
Brandon Jennings double-doubles w/ four treys
Shaun Livingston starting for Steph (illness)
Player Page
Roster
Jimmy Butler
(G/F)
Cristiano Felicio
(F/C)
Robin Lopez
(C)
Bobby Portis
(F)
Dwyane Wade
(G)
Isaiah Canaan
(G)
Taj Gibson
(F)
Doug McDermott
(F)
Rajon Rondo
(G)
Paul Zipser
(F)
Michael Carter-Williams
(G)
Jerian Grant
(G)
Nikola Mirotic
(F)
Denzel Valentine
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Robin Lopez | Center | #8
Team:
Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 4/1/1988
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 265
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (15) / PHO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016:17: $13,219,250 2017-18: $13,788,500 2018-19: $14,357,750 2019-20: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Robin Lopez knocked down 9-of-13 shots to tie his season-high with 21 points on Sunday, adding 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks without any turnovers in 31 minutes.
This marks RoLo's first double-digit scoring performance in five games, and it's the first time he's blocked multiple shots in six games. He was rolling in mid-January and could be on the upswing again, but he remains a low-end center until his usage and consistency improve.
Jan 29 - 9:57 PM
Robin Lopez scored nine points with eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes on Saturday against the Kings.
Lopez is averaging 11.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game over his last five. He does not produce eye-popping numbers, but has returned decent value to fantasy owners this season. The Bulls face the Magic on Tuesday, which is a good matchup for Lopez, as they are giving up the fifth most rebounds per game with a -2.1 differential. They are also yielding the sixth most fantasy points per game to centers.
Jan 22 - 12:31 AM
Robin Lopez said he's been working on his 3-pointers and it's not "game ready" yet.
If Brook [Lopez] can do it, I definitely can," Lopez said. Robin has yet to make a 3-pointer in his entire NBA career with just five attempts. He's actually been very good on his shots from beyond 20 feet this season, making 55.0 percent of his 20 attempts. Lopez has only turned in 12th-round value on the season, so he's only a borderline hold.
Jan 18 - 2:58 PM
Source:
K.C. Johnson on Twitter
Robin Lopez scored a season-high 21 points to go along with five rebounds and a block on 10-of-15 shooting in Tuesday's 99-98 loss to the Mavericks.
Ro-Lo has been pretty quiet this season with the Bulls, but broke out of a funk tonight. Some more rebounds and blocks would have been nice, but owners will take this one. It probably helped that he was facing a Mavs' team starting ancient forward Dirk Nowitzki at center, so we'll have to see if Ro-Lo can do it again on Friday against Dwight Howard and the Hawks, which will be a tougher test.
Jan 17 - 10:59 PM
Robin Lopez ties season-high w/ 21 points
Jan 29 - 9:57 PM
Robin Lopez nearly double-doubles
Jan 22 - 12:31 AM
Robin Lopez working on 3-pointers?
Jan 18 - 2:58 PM
Robin Lopez has best game as Bull Tuesday
Jan 17 - 10:59 PM
More Robin Lopez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. DeRozan
TOR
(5918)
2
J. Embiid
PHI
(5916)
3
A. Davis
NO
(5008)
4
C. Paul
LAC
(4728)
5
J. Smith
CLE
(4724)
6
K. Middleton
MLW
(4564)
7
K. Leonard
SA
(4552)
8
B. Simmons
PHI
(4321)
9
P. Gasol
SA
(4248)
10
T. Johnson
MIA
(4191)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bulls Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
48
1347
439
329
40
8
200
414
.483
39
59
.661
0
1
.000
78
50
9.1
6.9
0.8
0.2
1.0
1.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
PHO
60
10.2
1.2
2.3
.518
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.1
.691
0.9
1.1
2.0
0.1
0.5
0.2
0.7
1.6
3.2
2009
PHO
51
19.3
3.4
5.7
.588
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.5
.704
2.0
2.8
4.9
0.1
0.8
0.2
1.0
2.3
8.4
2010
PHO
67
14.8
2.7
5.3
.501
0.0
0.0
.000
1.1
1.5
.740
1.2
2.0
3.2
0.1
0.7
0.3
0.7
2.1
6.4
2011
PHO
64
14.0
1.9
4.2
.461
0.0
0.0
.000
1.6
2.2
.714
1.4
1.9
3.3
0.3
0.7
0.3
0.9
2.0
5.4
2012
NO
82
26.1
4.7
8.8
.534
0.0
0.0
.000
2.0
2.5
.778
2.8
2.9
5.6
0.8
1.3
0.4
1.6
2.0
11.3
2013
POR
82
31.8
4.3
7.9
.551
0.0
0.0
.000
2.4
3.0
.818
4.0
4.5
8.5
0.9
1.0
0.3
1.7
2.4
11.1
2014
POR
59
27.8
4.0
7.4
.535
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.2
.772
3.2
3.5
6.7
0.9
1.2
0.3
1.4
2.1
9.6
2015
NY
82
27.1
4.4
8.1
.539
0.0
0.0
.000
1.6
2.0
.795
3.3
4.1
7.3
1.4
1.6
0.2
1.6
2.2
10.3
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
PHO
60
609
71
137
.518
0
1
.000
47
68
.691
52
66
118
8
28
11
41
97
189
2009
PHO
51
984
171
291
.588
0
0
.000
88
125
.704
104
144
248
7
41
10
53
117
430
2010
PHO
67
993
179
357
.501
0
0
.000
74
100
.740
82
134
216
8
48
18
45
143
432
2011
PHO
64
896
124
269
.461
0
0
.000
100
140
.714
90
119
209
20
43
18
60
128
348
2012
NO
82
2137
384
719
.534
0
0
.000
161
207
.778
226
236
462
64
110
32
128
167
929
2013
POR
82
2611
355
644
.551
0
1
.000
198
242
.818
326
373
699
73
84
25
139
196
908
2014
POR
59
1638
234
437
.535
0
1
.000
98
127
.772
190
204
394
55
73
16
84
122
566
2015
NY
82
2219
357
662
.539
0
1
.000
128
161
.795
268
334
602
114
133
16
129
182
842
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 27
MIA
1
18
3
6
.500
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
1
1
2
1
1
0
0
0
7
Jan 25
ATL
1
28
1
5
.200
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
5
6
2
1
0
1
2
2
Jan 24
@ORL
1
27
4
5
.800
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
0
1
0
1
3
8
Jan 21
SAC
1
29
4
8
.500
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
4
4
8
2
0
0
1
3
9
Jan 20
@ATL
1
25
5
7
.714
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
1
3
4
1
0
1
3
2
10
Jan 17
DAL
1
36
10
15
.667
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
5
0
5
0
3
0
1
2
21
Jan 15
@MEM
1
37
5
11
.455
0
0
.000
2
5
.400
3
4
7
2
1
0
3
1
12
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Jerian Grant
2
Rajon Rondo
3
Michael Carter-Williams
SG
1
Dwyane Wade
2
Denzel Valentine
3
Isaiah Canaan
SF
1
Jimmy Butler
2
Doug McDermott
3
Paul Zipser
PF
1
Taj Gibson
Sidelined
Taj Gibson (sore left ankle) won't play vs. the 76ers on Sunday.
Gibson missed Tuesday's game but returned on Friday, so it appears he may have come back too early. He had a cortisone shot but is only dealing with inflammation, and there is no structural damage. He's day-to-day and his absence opens up more playing time for Paul Zipser, Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott.
Jan 29
2
Nikola Mirotic
3
Bobby Portis
C
1
Robin Lopez
2
Cristiano Felicio
NBA Headlines
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
Thaddeus Young, Lucas Nogueira and some familiar names appear in Ethan Norof's The Specialists.
More NBA Columns
»
Thaddeus Young's Yields
Jan 29
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 15
Jan 29
»
Dose: Return of the Steph Show
Jan 29
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
»
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
»
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
»
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
»
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
NBA Headlines
»
Ersan Ilyasova (neck) expects to play Monday
»
Jimmy Butler bounces back in 121-108 home win
»
Robin Lopez ties season-high w/ 21 points
»
Robert Covington posts all-around gem vs. CHI
»
Ersan Ilyasova drops season-high 31 points
»
DeMar DeRozan scores 22 points in return
»
John Wall dishes out season-high 19 dimes
»
Myles Turner posts 18 & 10 w/ 3 stls, 4 blks
»
Carmelo Anthony nets season-high 45 points
»
JaMychal Green (knee) questionable for Monday
»
Brandon Jennings double-doubles w/ four treys
»
Shaun Livingston starting for Steph (illness)
