Robin Lopez | Center | #8

Team: Chicago Bulls
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 265
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (15) / PHO
Robin Lopez knocked down 9-of-13 shots to tie his season-high with 21 points on Sunday, adding 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks without any turnovers in 31 minutes.
This marks RoLo's first double-digit scoring performance in five games, and it's the first time he's blocked multiple shots in six games. He was rolling in mid-January and could be on the upswing again, but he remains a low-end center until his usage and consistency improve. Jan 29 - 9:57 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
481347439329408200414.4833959.66101.00078509.16.90.80.21.01.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008PHO6010.21.22.3.5180.00.0.0000.81.1.6910.91.12.00.10.50.20.71.63.2
2009PHO5119.33.45.7.5880.00.0.0001.72.5.7042.02.84.90.10.80.21.02.38.4
2010PHO6714.82.75.3.5010.00.0.0001.11.5.7401.22.03.20.10.70.30.72.16.4
2011PHO6414.01.94.2.4610.00.0.0001.62.2.7141.41.93.30.30.70.30.92.05.4
2012NO 8226.14.78.8.5340.00.0.0002.02.5.7782.82.95.60.81.30.41.62.011.3
2013POR8231.84.37.9.5510.00.0.0002.43.0.8184.04.58.50.91.00.31.72.411.1
2014POR5927.84.07.4.5350.00.0.0001.72.2.7723.23.56.70.91.20.31.42.19.6
2015NY 8227.14.48.1.5390.00.0.0001.62.0.7953.34.17.31.41.60.21.62.210.3
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008PHO6060971137.51801.0004768.6915266118828114197189
2009PHO51984171291.58800.00088125.7041041442487411053117430
2010PHO67993179357.50100.00074100.740821342168481845143432
2011PHO64896124269.46100.000100140.7149011920920431860128348
2012NO 822137384719.53400.000161207.7782262364626411032128167929
2013POR822611355644.55101.000198242.818326373699738425139196908
2014POR591638234437.53501.00098127.77219020439455731684122566
2015NY 822219357662.53901.000128161.79526833460211413316129182842
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 27MIA11836.50000.000111.000112110007
Jan 25ATL12815.20000.00000.000156210122
Jan 24@ORL12745.80000.00000.000134010138
Jan 21SAC12948.50000.00012.500448200139
Jan 20@ATL12557.71400.00000.0001341013210
Jan 17DAL1361015.66700.000111.0005050301221
Jan 15@MEM137511.45500.00025.4003472103112

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jerian Grant
2Rajon Rondo
3Michael Carter-Williams
SG1Dwyane Wade
2Denzel Valentine
3Isaiah Canaan
SF1Jimmy Butler
2Doug McDermott
3Paul Zipser
PF1Taj Gibson
2Nikola Mirotic
3Bobby Portis
C1Robin Lopez
2Cristiano Felicio
 

 