Brook Lopez | Center | #11

Team: Brooklyn Nets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 4/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 268
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (10) / BKN
Brook Lopez hit 9-of-16 shots, 4-of-9 3-pointers and 6-of-6 free throws on his way to 28 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes of Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Warriors.
Bro-Lo is killing it from downtown this season and now has hit 48 3-pointers on the season. He attempted 14 3-pointers all of last season and only made two of them. Add in the fact he's now scored at least 20 points in five straight games and in seven of his last eight, and he's one of the hottest players in the league. He got Tuesday night off in order to rest and he looked fresh tonight. The only thing that didn't go right was the final score of the game, as the Nets blew a 16-point halftime lead against the league's best team. Dec 22 - 10:08 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
246954861306214167367.455108130.83144127.346445120.35.42.60.62.11.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008BKN8230.55.510.3.5310.00.0.0002.12.6.7932.75.48.11.01.80.51.83.113.0
2009BKN8236.96.913.8.4990.00.0.0005.16.2.8173.35.48.62.32.50.71.73.118.8
2010BKN8235.27.916.0.4920.00.0.0004.76.0.7872.43.56.01.62.10.61.52.920.4
2011BKN527.27.615.4.4940.00.0.0004.06.4.6251.62.03.61.21.20.20.81.619.2
2012BKN7430.57.714.8.5210.00.0.0004.05.3.7582.84.16.90.91.80.42.12.119.4
2013BKN1731.47.613.5.5630.00.1.0005.56.8.8172.33.76.00.91.60.51.83.120.7
2014BKN7229.27.013.7.5130.00.1.1003.13.8.8143.04.57.40.71.40.61.82.917.2
2015BKN7333.78.115.8.5110.00.2.1434.35.5.7872.85.17.82.02.40.81.72.920.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008BKN822504448844.53102.000172217.79322544066586147441512571068
2009BKN8230265631129.49902.000416509.817270439709187204551392511542
2010BKN8228886441309.49201.000385489.787197291488129176471202401673
2011BKN51363877.49400.0002032.625810186614896
2012BKN7422545701094.52101.000297392.75820830451270131331541521437
2013BKN17533129229.56301.00094115.8173963102162893052352
2014BKN722104506987.513110.100223274.81421432153550104431262061236
2015BKN7324595911157.511214.143317403.787204369573146175581242151501
Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20@TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18@PHI132614.42913.333910.9003698114422
Dec 16@ORL132919.47403.00045.8001561415622
Dec 14LAK133819.42117.14335.6003472301220
Dec 12@HOU132917.52902.000881.0001012412126
Dec 10@SA12537.42901.000881.0003255001014
Dec 7DEN133717.41225.400810.8003584202424

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Jeremy Lin
2Isaiah Whitehead
3Spencer Dinwiddie
SG1Sean Kilpatrick
2Joe Harris
3Caris LeVert
4Randy Foye
SF1Bojan Bogdanovic
2Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
PF1Trevor Booker
2Anthony Bennett
3Chris McCullough
C1Brook Lopez
2Luis Scola
3Justin Hamilton
 

 