Brook Lopez | Center | #11 Team: Brooklyn Nets Age / DOB: (28) / 4/1/1988 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 268 College: Stanford Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (10) / BKN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $21,165,675 2017-18: $22,642,350 2018-19: UFA

Brook Lopez hit 9-of-16 shots, 4-of-9 3-pointers and 6-of-6 free throws on his way to 28 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes of Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Warriors. Bro-Lo is killing it from downtown this season and now has hit 48 3-pointers on the season. He attempted 14 3-pointers all of last season and only made two of them. Add in the fact he's now scored at least 20 points in five straight games and in seven of his last eight, and he's one of the hottest players in the league. He got Tuesday night off in order to rest and he looked fresh tonight. The only thing that didn't go right was the final score of the game, as the Nets blew a 16-point halftime lead against the league's best team.

The Nets are starting their usual starters against the Warriors on Thursday. It'll be Jeremy Lin, Sean Kilpatrick, Bojan Bogdanovic, Trevor Booker and Brook Lopez for tonight. Lopez shouldn't be limited in his return after getting Tuesday off. Source: Nets on Twitter

Brook Lopez (rest) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Raptors. Lopez did not practice on Monday and he will not be playing on Tuesday in order to have him available for both games of Brooklyn's upcoming back-to-back set, Thursday vs. Golden State and Friday vs. Cleveland. Justin Hamilton has disappeared from the rotation, so Luis Scola and Anthony Bennett will likely pick up the slack on Tuesday. Source: Brian Lewis on Twitter