Eric Gordon | Guard | #10 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (27) / 12/25/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 215 College: Indiana Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (7) / LAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,385,665 2017-18: $12,943,020 2018-19: $13,500,375 2019-20: $14,057,730 2020-21: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Eric Gordon scored 24 points against the Suns on Wednesday with two rebounds, three assists, one steal and seven 3-pointers in 28 minutes. He's talked about how he likes that he's more than just a catch-and-shoot player, and he's really showcased his ability to score on his own lately. Gordon has been unassisted 42 percent of the time on his last two, and his makes off the dribble continue to be the story on his huge season. He is also now leading the NBA in total 3-pointers with a two-make lead over Stephen Curry for now. Even though Lou Williams had a huge two weeks earlier this month, Gordon may be the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year. He's has to stay healthy.

Eric Gordon scored 13 points with one rebound, four assists, two blocks and on just one 3-pointer in 33 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday. He had more isolation plays than usual, which could be due to the loss of Clint Capela. Interestingly, Gordon has been awesome without Capela this season. Without him in his previous games this season, he has a 65.1 true shooting percentage (TS%), which destroyed his 54.0 TS% with him. The bad news is Gordon snapped his 13-game streak with at least three treys, but he was long overdue for a bad game. He'll likely start a new streak in Phoenix on Wednesday.

Eric Gordon said coach Mike D'Antoni gives him "the freedom to do whatever." "With Alvin [Gentry], I was more of a straight-up catch-and-shoot [player]," Gordon said. "Here, I have the ability to do that, come off the pick-and-roll." Gordon has impressively made 31 of his 68 pullup treys (45.6 percent) for 1.1 makes per game under MDA. That smashes his 0.4 made treys per game over his previous two seasons. Gordon is No. 2 in makes and is just one behind Stephen Curry for the league lead. Source: ESPN.com