Eric Gordon | Guard | #10

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/25/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (7) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Eric Gordon scored 24 points against the Suns on Wednesday with two rebounds, three assists, one steal and seven 3-pointers in 28 minutes.
He's talked about how he likes that he's more than just a catch-and-shoot player, and he's really showcased his ability to score on his own lately. Gordon has been unassisted 42 percent of the time on his last two, and his makes off the dribble continue to be the story on his huge season. He is also now leading the NBA in total 3-pointers with a two-make lead over Stephen Curry for now. Even though Lou Williams had a huge two weeks earlier this month, Gordon may be the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year. He's has to stay healthy. Dec 22 - 12:53 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
29894504758120172394.4375567.821105244.430165517.42.62.80.71.90.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008LAC7834.35.311.6.4561.74.3.3893.84.5.8540.62.02.62.82.11.00.42.216.1
2009LAC6236.05.712.6.4491.95.2.3713.64.8.7420.42.22.63.02.31.10.21.516.9
2010LAC5637.87.616.9.4501.95.2.3645.16.2.8250.82.12.94.42.71.30.32.122.3
2011NO 934.47.015.6.4501.14.4.2505.47.2.7540.22.62.83.42.71.40.42.220.6
2012NO 4230.25.613.9.4021.34.1.3244.55.3.8420.21.61.83.32.81.10.21.817.0
2013NO 6432.15.612.8.4361.64.0.3912.73.5.7850.52.12.63.32.11.20.21.815.4
2014NO 6133.14.711.4.4112.35.2.4481.82.2.8050.52.12.63.82.00.80.22.413.4
2015NO 4532.95.112.3.4182.56.5.3842.52.8.8880.22.02.22.71.61.00.32.215.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008LAC782677411901.456131337.389299350.8544515620121516478351721252
2009LAC622233352784.449119321.371222299.742251351601861446914961045
2010LAC562116427949.450106291.364287348.8254511916424415171181151247
2011NO 931063140.4501040.2504965.75422325312413420185
2012NO 421267235584.40256173.324187222.84210677713711745875713
2013NO 642057356817.436101258.391175223.785301351652081347412114988
2014NO 612020285694.411141315.448107133.805281311592291225014145818
2015NO 451481231552.418113294.384111125.88810899912173431498686
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20SA133415.26718.125441.0000114302213
Dec 17@MIN136715.467410.400221.0001564120320
Dec 16NO1281017.588712.583221.0000111211129
Dec 14SAC126312.25039.33300.000022800229
Dec 12BKN129715.467610.60046.6670001610324
Dec 10DAL126614.42969.66700.0001013200218
Dec 9@OKC133510.50036.500441.0001013110117

