Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
Dose: Birds Get Fowler
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
CLE, TEX, HOU, OAK, TOR have made EE offers
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
Report: Pirates trying for Jose Quintana deal
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
Report: Padres discussing reunion with Peavy
Phillies acquire Clay Buchholz from Red Sox
Jays talking to Mets about Bruce, Granderson
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
Week 15 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 21
Week 16 Power Rankings
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos gaining long-term faith in Siemian
Forte dealing with 'nerve issue' in shoulder
Jamaal Charles (knee) done for rest of 2016
Brady limited in practice with thigh injury
Rivera not concerned about Olsen (elbow)
Newton (shoulder) begins the week limited
Jordan Reed (shoulder) misses practice
Luck (shoulder, thumb) limited Wednesday
Jeremy Hill (knee) also absent on Wednesday
Adrian Peterson also battling a groin injury
Update: Diggs has hip injury, not concussion
Tyler Eifert (back) misses practice Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
Eric Gordon scores 24, now leads NBA in 3PMs
Devin Booker drops 28 on his bobblehead night
Ty Lawson 'absolutely fantastic' Wednesday
Darren Collison sits out 4Q in comeback win
Anthony Davis' 34 & 15 isn't enough vs. OKC
Russell Westbrook gets 42/10/7 in OKC victory
J.J. Barea (left Achilles) out for game
Jon Leuer scores 18 points off Pistons bench
Tristan Thompson grabs nine offensive boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Changing on the Holiday Go
Dec 20
Dose: John Gibson Great
Dec 20
Cam Atkinson: Power Play Stud
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
Ben Bishop (LBI) will miss 3-4 weeks
Red Wings put Jimmy Howard on injured reserve
Blackhawks take Corey Crawford off IR
Hossa suffers UBI, questionable for Friday
Johnny Gaudreau snaps 8-game point streak
Joonas Donskoi scores 2G in win over Flames
Markstrom snaps 4-game losing streak vs Jets
Jaden Schwartz scores G, A in OT win over DAL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
Short Tracks
Dec 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
Gaughan returns full-time in RCR's No. 62
Jones full-time in RCR's No. 33 Chevrolet
RCR XFINITY lineup includes multiple drivers
Busch will compete in 5 Truck events in 2017
Brennan Poole returns to CGR No. 48 in 2017
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
The RSM Classic: Power Ranking
Nov 14
Perez ends drought; wins OHL
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Cabrera-Bello has 3 shot lead in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
It'd be a 'surprise' if Zach Cunningham stays
Arians: Skipping bowl games would concern me
'Toppers RB Wales destroys Memphis with 3 TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
Team News - Week 17
Dec 17
Sean's Super Subs - Week 17
Dec 16
Late Fitness Check GW17
Dec 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 17
Dec 16
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW17
Dec 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 17
Dec 15
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
Coutinho could play again this year
Matip Cameroon snub could lead to suspension
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
Corey Brewer
(G/F)
Tyler Ennis
(G)
Montrezl Harrell
(F/C)
Donatas Motiejunas
(F/C)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Chinanu Onuaku
(C)
Patrick Beverley
(G)
Sam Dekker
(F)
James Harden
(G)
K.J. McDaniels
(G/F)
Kyle Wiltjer
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Eric Gordon | Guard | #10
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/25/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 215
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (7) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $12,385,665 2017-18: $12,943,020 2018-19: $13,500,375 2019-20: $14,057,730 2020-21: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eric Gordon scored 24 points against the Suns on Wednesday with two rebounds, three assists, one steal and seven 3-pointers in 28 minutes.
He's talked about how he likes that he's more than just a catch-and-shoot player, and he's really showcased his ability to score on his own lately. Gordon has been unassisted 42 percent of the time on his last two, and his makes off the dribble continue to be the story on his huge season. He is also now leading the NBA in total 3-pointers with a two-make lead over Stephen Curry for now. Even though Lou Williams had a huge two weeks earlier this month, Gordon may be the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year. He's has to stay healthy.
Dec 22 - 12:53 AM
Eric Gordon scored 13 points with one rebound, four assists, two blocks and on just one 3-pointer in 33 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday.
He had more isolation plays than usual, which could be due to the loss of Clint Capela. Interestingly, Gordon has been awesome without Capela this season. Without him in his previous games this season, he has a 65.1 true shooting percentage (TS%), which destroyed his 54.0 TS% with him. The bad news is Gordon snapped his 13-game streak with at least three treys, but he was long overdue for a bad game. He'll likely start a new streak in Phoenix on Wednesday.
Dec 20 - 11:25 PM
Eric Gordon said coach Mike D'Antoni gives him "the freedom to do whatever."
"With Alvin [Gentry], I was more of a straight-up catch-and-shoot [player]," Gordon said. "Here, I have the ability to do that, come off the pick-and-roll." Gordon has impressively made 31 of his 68 pullup treys (45.6 percent) for 1.1 makes per game under MDA. That smashes his 0.4 made treys per game over his previous two seasons. Gordon is No. 2 in makes and is just one behind Stephen Curry for the league lead.
Dec 17 - 4:47 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Eric Gordon, finally healthy and be used correctly in Houston, is playing some of the best basketball of his career.
In 19 of 27 games off the bench, Gordon has emerged as a leading early-season candidate for Sixth Man of the Year. He's second in bench scoring at 18.2 points per game, shooting 46.1 percent from the field and making 47.3 percent of his 3-point shots. Gordon has made at least three 3-pointers in the past 12 games, tied for the fourth-longest streak in league history.
Dec 17 - 11:31 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Eric Gordon scores 24, now leads NBA in 3PMs
Dec 22 - 12:53 AM
Eric Gordon struggles against the Spurs
Dec 20 - 11:25 PM
Eric Gordon thanks the MDA system
Dec 17 - 4:47 PM
Eric Gordon happy and healthy in Houston
Dec 17 - 11:31 AM
More Eric Gordon Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Hill
UTA
(4641)
2
D. Rose
NY
(4519)
3
R. Gay
SAC
(4493)
4
V. Oladipo
OKC
(4264)
5
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4122)
6
C. Parsons
MEM
(4075)
7
J. Barea
DAL
(3853)
8
K. Love
CLE
(3638)
9
K. Middleton
MLW
(3432)
10
C. Capela
HOU
(3391)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
29
894
504
75
81
20
172
394
.437
55
67
.821
105
244
.430
16
55
17.4
2.6
2.8
0.7
1.9
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
LAC
78
34.3
5.3
11.6
.456
1.7
4.3
.389
3.8
4.5
.854
0.6
2.0
2.6
2.8
2.1
1.0
0.4
2.2
16.1
2009
LAC
62
36.0
5.7
12.6
.449
1.9
5.2
.371
3.6
4.8
.742
0.4
2.2
2.6
3.0
2.3
1.1
0.2
1.5
16.9
2010
LAC
56
37.8
7.6
16.9
.450
1.9
5.2
.364
5.1
6.2
.825
0.8
2.1
2.9
4.4
2.7
1.3
0.3
2.1
22.3
2011
NO
9
34.4
7.0
15.6
.450
1.1
4.4
.250
5.4
7.2
.754
0.2
2.6
2.8
3.4
2.7
1.4
0.4
2.2
20.6
2012
NO
42
30.2
5.6
13.9
.402
1.3
4.1
.324
4.5
5.3
.842
0.2
1.6
1.8
3.3
2.8
1.1
0.2
1.8
17.0
2013
NO
64
32.1
5.6
12.8
.436
1.6
4.0
.391
2.7
3.5
.785
0.5
2.1
2.6
3.3
2.1
1.2
0.2
1.8
15.4
2014
NO
61
33.1
4.7
11.4
.411
2.3
5.2
.448
1.8
2.2
.805
0.5
2.1
2.6
3.8
2.0
0.8
0.2
2.4
13.4
2015
NO
45
32.9
5.1
12.3
.418
2.5
6.5
.384
2.5
2.8
.888
0.2
2.0
2.2
2.7
1.6
1.0
0.3
2.2
15.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
LAC
78
2677
411
901
.456
131
337
.389
299
350
.854
45
156
201
215
164
78
35
172
1252
2009
LAC
62
2233
352
784
.449
119
321
.371
222
299
.742
25
135
160
186
144
69
14
96
1045
2010
LAC
56
2116
427
949
.450
106
291
.364
287
348
.825
45
119
164
244
151
71
18
115
1247
2011
NO
9
310
63
140
.450
10
40
.250
49
65
.754
2
23
25
31
24
13
4
20
185
2012
NO
42
1267
235
584
.402
56
173
.324
187
222
.842
10
67
77
137
117
45
8
75
713
2013
NO
64
2057
356
817
.436
101
258
.391
175
223
.785
30
135
165
208
134
74
12
114
988
2014
NO
61
2020
285
694
.411
141
315
.448
107
133
.805
28
131
159
229
122
50
14
145
818
2015
NO
45
1481
231
552
.418
113
294
.384
111
125
.888
10
89
99
121
73
43
14
98
686
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 20
SA
1
33
4
15
.267
1
8
.125
4
4
1.000
0
1
1
4
3
0
2
2
13
Dec 17
@MIN
1
36
7
15
.467
4
10
.400
2
2
1.000
1
5
6
4
1
2
0
3
20
Dec 16
NO
1
28
10
17
.588
7
12
.583
2
2
1.000
0
1
1
1
2
1
1
1
29
Dec 14
SAC
1
26
3
12
.250
3
9
.333
0
0
.000
0
2
2
8
0
0
2
2
9
Dec 12
BKN
1
29
7
15
.467
6
10
.600
4
6
.667
0
0
0
1
6
1
0
3
24
Dec 10
DAL
1
26
6
14
.429
6
9
.667
0
0
.000
1
0
1
3
2
0
0
2
18
Dec 9
@OKC
1
33
5
10
.500
3
6
.500
4
4
1.000
1
0
1
3
1
1
0
1
17
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
James Harden
2
Tyler Ennis
SG
1
Patrick Beverley
2
Eric Gordon
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
2
Sam Dekker
3
Corey Brewer
4
K.J. McDaniels
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
2
Kyle Wiltjer
C
1
Clint Capela
Sidelined
The Rockets have confirmed that Clint Capela has a small fracture in his left fibula and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are "bracing" to be without their starting center for between 4-to-6 weeks. This is a bit longer timeline than the initial reports, which indicated Capela would be sidelined for "several weeks." Woj also reports that Houston will probe the trade market to see if any centers can be obtained, but will most likely lean on Nene and Montrezl Harrell.
Dec 20
2
Nene Hilario
3
Montrezl Harrell
4
Chinanu Onuaku
Headlines
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were all in action on Wednesday, but Eric Gordon, Darren Collison and Marc Gasol may have stolen their Thunder.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
»
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
»
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
»
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
»
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 19
NBA Headlines
»
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
»
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
»
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
»
Eric Gordon scores 24, now leads NBA in 3PMs
»
Devin Booker drops 28 on his bobblehead night
»
Ty Lawson 'absolutely fantastic' Wednesday
»
Darren Collison sits out 4Q in comeback win
»
Anthony Davis' 34 & 15 isn't enough vs. OKC
»
Russell Westbrook gets 42/10/7 in OKC victory
»
J.J. Barea (left Achilles) out for game
»
Jon Leuer scores 18 points off Pistons bench
»
Tristan Thompson grabs nine offensive boards
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved