Ty Lawson | Guard | #10 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (29) / 11/3/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 195 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (18) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ty Lawson scored a season-high 19 points in 26 minutes vs. Utah on Wednesday, making 7-of-11 FGs and 5-of-8 FTs with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and just one turnover. Lawson is averaging 15.0 points on 60.7 percent shooting over his past three games, which coincides with a terrible slump from starter Darren Collison. His play is both opportunistic and unlikely to last, as he hasn't shot better than 43.6 percent from the field since 2012-13. Dave Joerger said afterward that he though Ty was "absolutely fantastic" tonight. We're skeptical that he can keep it up, but he's worth grabbing for owners in need of a cheap waiver-wire PG. Source: Kings on Twitter

Ty Lawson scored 16 points with eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes against the Blazers on Tuesday. The bench got hot for Sacramento and coach Dave Joerger stuck with them for most of the night -- Darren Collison only played 21 minutes. The points were a season-high for Lawson and this was his second game in a row with 29 minutes, so feel free to put him on your radar to see if he can keep it going. A matchup with the Jazz on Wednesday has the potential to slow him down.

Ty Lawson played only nine minutes vs. New York on Sunday, going scoreless with one assist, one steal and two turnovers. Kings coach Dave Joerger revealed that he wanted to play bigger tonight to match up with the Knicks, and Lawson is liable to bounce back with mid-20s minutes vs. the Mavs on Wednesday. He's been clinging to late-round value despite Darren Collison's return, but there should be better rest-of-season options in most 12-team leagues.