Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Matt Barnes
(G/F)
Darren Collison
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Omri Casspi
(G/F)
DeMarcus Cousins
(F/C)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ty Lawson | Guard | #10
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/3/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 195
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (18) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ty Lawson scored a season-high 19 points in 26 minutes vs. Utah on Wednesday, making 7-of-11 FGs and 5-of-8 FTs with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and just one turnover.
Lawson is averaging 15.0 points on 60.7 percent shooting over his past three games, which coincides with a terrible slump from starter Darren Collison. His play is both opportunistic and unlikely to last, as he hasn't shot better than 43.6 percent from the field since 2012-13. Dave Joerger said afterward that he though Ty was "absolutely fantastic" tonight. We're skeptical that he can keep it up, but he's worth grabbing for owners in need of a cheap waiver-wire PG.
Dec 22 - 12:32 AM
Source:
Kings on Twitter
Ty Lawson scored 16 points with eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes against the Blazers on Tuesday.
The bench got hot for Sacramento and coach Dave Joerger stuck with them for most of the night -- Darren Collison only played 21 minutes. The points were a season-high for Lawson and this was his second game in a row with 29 minutes, so feel free to put him on your radar to see if he can keep it going. A matchup with the Jazz on Wednesday has the potential to slow him down.
Dec 21 - 1:48 AM
Ty Lawson played only nine minutes vs. New York on Sunday, going scoreless with one assist, one steal and two turnovers.
Kings coach Dave Joerger revealed that he wanted to play bigger tonight to match up with the Knicks, and Lawson is liable to bounce back with mid-20s minutes vs. the Mavs on Wednesday. He's been clinging to late-round value despite Darren Collison's return, but there should be better rest-of-season options in most 12-team leagues.
Dec 4 - 10:27 PM
Ty Lawson shifted to a reserve role on Sunday, finishing a road win in Brooklyn with 13 points (5-of-10 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), four boards, four assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in 22 minutes.
Arron Afflalo took his starting job tonight and the logic here is inscrutable, though it did result in a win for the Kings. All fantasy owners need to remember is that Lawson has averaged 6.8 points on 37.6 percent shooting this season, and he's little more than an assists specialist in 14-team leagues.
Nov 27 - 9:15 PM
Ty Lawson 'absolutely fantastic' Wednesday
Dec 22 - 12:32 AM
Ty Lawson scores 16 w/ eight assists
Dec 21 - 1:48 AM
Ty Lawson scoreless in nine minutes Sunday
Dec 4 - 10:27 PM
Ty Lawson plays well in reserve role Sunday
Nov 27 - 9:15 PM
More Ty Lawson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
28
708
204
78
127
34
76
189
.402
36
46
.783
16
52
.308
3
48
7.3
2.8
4.5
1.2
1.7
0.1
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
DEN
65
20.3
3.1
6.0
.515
0.5
1.3
.410
1.6
2.2
.757
0.6
1.3
1.9
3.1
1.3
0.7
0.0
1.4
8.3
2010
DEN
80
26.3
4.3
8.6
.503
0.9
2.1
.404
2.2
2.8
.764
0.8
1.8
2.6
4.7
1.7
1.0
0.1
1.7
11.7
2011
DEN
61
34.9
6.1
12.6
.488
1.2
3.3
.365
2.9
3.5
.824
0.9
2.8
3.7
6.6
2.4
1.3
0.1
1.5
16.4
2012
DEN
73
34.4
6.1
13.3
.461
1.2
3.2
.366
3.2
4.3
.756
0.5
2.2
2.7
6.9
2.5
1.5
0.1
1.8
16.7
2013
DEN
62
35.8
5.6
13.0
.431
1.2
3.3
.356
5.2
6.5
.798
0.6
2.8
3.5
8.8
3.2
1.6
0.2
1.8
17.6
2014
DEN
75
35.6
5.4
12.3
.436
0.9
2.7
.341
3.5
4.8
.730
0.6
2.6
3.1
9.6
2.5
1.2
0.1
1.7
15.2
2015
IND
66
21.4
2.1
5.4
.393
0.5
1.6
.333
0.9
1.3
.686
0.4
1.4
1.8
3.6
1.4
0.8
0.1
1.3
5.7
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2009
DEN
65
1319
201
390
.515
34
83
.410
106
140
.757
42
82
124
203
82
48
2
89
542
2010
DEN
80
2107
346
688
.503
69
171
.404
172
225
.764
67
142
209
377
137
80
4
133
933
2011
DEN
61
2126
374
767
.488
73
200
.365
178
216
.824
54
173
227
401
149
82
6
94
999
2012
DEN
73
2514
448
971
.461
85
232
.366
235
311
.756
36
162
198
501
182
107
8
135
1216
2013
DEN
62
2221
347
806
.431
72
202
.356
324
406
.798
40
175
215
543
200
100
10
113
1090
2014
DEN
75
2668
404
926
.436
70
205
.341
265
363
.730
42
192
234
720
185
92
9
128
1143
2015
IND
66
1415
139
354
.393
36
108
.333
59
86
.686
26
94
120
237
95
53
7
87
373
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 20
POR
1
29
6
8
.750
0
1
.000
4
4
1.000
0
3
3
8
0
1
0
1
16
Dec 18
@DAL
1
29
4
9
.444
2
4
.500
0
0
.000
0
2
2
3
2
1
0
1
10
Dec 16
@MEM
1
22
2
5
.400
1
2
.500
1
2
.500
0
3
3
1
2
0
0
1
6
Dec 14
@HOU
1
24
4
9
.444
0
1
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
7
3
3
0
1
8
Dec 12
LAK
1
26
3
8
.375
0
3
.000
2
2
1.000
2
4
6
5
4
4
0
2
8
Dec 10
@UTA
1
17
2
6
.333
0
1
.000
1
1
1.000
1
0
1
4
3
0
1
0
5
Dec 9
NY
1
18
1
5
.200
0
2
.000
2
3
.667
0
3
3
6
1
0
0
1
4
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
2
Ty Lawson
SG
1
Ben McLemore
2
Garrett Temple
3
Arron Afflalo
4
Malachi Richardson
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (hip) and Omri Casspi (illness) will not play against the Jazz on Wednesday.
Well, Rudy Gay was hopeful to play, but the Kings will hold him out again on the road game. The Kings will get their next game on Friday, but then they're off until Monday after that. With Gay and Casspi out tonight, Anthony Tolliver should play some solid minutes while Matt Barnes and Arron Afflalo help out. Gay's fantasy owners should continue to stash him.
Dec 21
2
Matt Barnes
3
Omri Casspi
Sidelined
Omri Casspi (illness) will not play Wednesday vs. the Jazz.
This will be Casspi's fourth straight game on the sidelines, and with Rudy Gay (hip) also out, Matt Barnes and Ben McLemore will each have another opportunity to start, while DeMarcus Cousins' usage rate will likely drift into the 40-range. Barnes and McLemore haven't done much with the increased opportunity, so they aren't great targets in most settings.
Dec 21
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
2
Anthony Tolliver
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
DeMarcus Cousins
2
Willie Cauley-Stein
3
Georgios Papagiannis
Headlines
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and James Harden were all in action on Wednesday, but Eric Gordon, Darren Collison and Marc Gasol may have stolen their Thunder.
More NBA Columns
»
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
»
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 21
Dec 21
»
Dose: Isaiah, Boogie go nuts
Dec 21
»
Stats: Form a Wall
Dec 20
»
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Dec 20
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Dec 19
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 19
NBA Headlines
»
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
»
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
»
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
»
Eric Gordon scores 24, now leads NBA in 3PMs
»
Devin Booker drops 28 on his bobblehead night
»
Ty Lawson 'absolutely fantastic' Wednesday
»
Darren Collison sits out 4Q in comeback win
»
Anthony Davis' 34 & 15 isn't enough vs. OKC
»
Russell Westbrook gets 42/10/7 in OKC victory
»
J.J. Barea (left Achilles) out for game
»
Jon Leuer scores 18 points off Pistons bench
»
Tristan Thompson grabs nine offensive boards
