Ty Lawson | Guard | #10

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/3/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (18) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Ty Lawson scored a season-high 19 points in 26 minutes vs. Utah on Wednesday, making 7-of-11 FGs and 5-of-8 FTs with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and just one turnover.
Lawson is averaging 15.0 points on 60.7 percent shooting over his past three games, which coincides with a terrible slump from starter Darren Collison. His play is both opportunistic and unlikely to last, as he hasn't shot better than 43.6 percent from the field since 2012-13. Dave Joerger said afterward that he though Ty was "absolutely fantastic" tonight. We're skeptical that he can keep it up, but he's worth grabbing for owners in need of a cheap waiver-wire PG. Dec 22 - 12:32 AM
Source: Kings on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
28708204781273476189.4023646.7831652.3083487.32.84.51.21.70.1
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009DEN6520.33.16.0.5150.51.3.4101.62.2.7570.61.31.93.11.30.70.01.48.3
2010DEN8026.34.38.6.5030.92.1.4042.22.8.7640.81.82.64.71.71.00.11.711.7
2011DEN6134.96.112.6.4881.23.3.3652.93.5.8240.92.83.76.62.41.30.11.516.4
2012DEN7334.46.113.3.4611.23.2.3663.24.3.7560.52.22.76.92.51.50.11.816.7
2013DEN6235.85.613.0.4311.23.3.3565.26.5.7980.62.83.58.83.21.60.21.817.6
2014DEN7535.65.412.3.4360.92.7.3413.54.8.7300.62.63.19.62.51.20.11.715.2
2015IND6621.42.15.4.3930.51.6.3330.91.3.6860.41.41.83.61.40.80.11.35.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009DEN651319201390.5153483.410106140.75742821242038248289542
2010DEN802107346688.50369171.404172225.76467142209377137804133933
2011DEN612126374767.48873200.365178216.8245417322740114982694999
2012DEN732514448971.46185232.366235311.7563616219850118210781351216
2013DEN622221347806.43172202.356324406.79840175215543200100101131090
2014DEN752668404926.43670205.341265363.730421922347201859291281143
2015IND661415139354.39336108.3335986.68626941202379553787373
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 20POR12968.75001.000441.0000338010116
Dec 18@DAL12949.44424.50000.0000223210110
Dec 16@MEM12225.40012.50012.500033120016
Dec 14@HOU12449.44401.00000.000000733018
Dec 12LAK12638.37503.000221.000246544028
Dec 10@UTA11726.33301.000111.000101430105
Dec 9NY11815.20002.00023.667033610014

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
SG1Ben McLemore
2Garrett Temple
3Arron Afflalo
4Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Matt Barnes
3Omri Casspi
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1DeMarcus Cousins
2Willie Cauley-Stein
3Georgios Papagiannis
 

 