DeAndre Jordan | Center | #6

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/21/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'11' / 265
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (5) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
DeAndre Jordan ripped down 17 rebounds during Friday's loss to the Mavericks, adding seven points, one steal, two blocks and four turnovers in 34 minutes of action.
Jordan has been cruising along as a top-12 option (assuming punting) in 9-cat leagues over the past two weeks with averages of 13.3 points, 13.5 boards, 1.1 dimes, 1.9 swats and 1.5 turnovers per game on 71.4 percent shooting, and with Blake Griffin (knee) out for at least another four weeks, DJ is slightly more likely to bust out those 20-20 lines. Dec 24 - 1:34 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
319793594042317138210.65783153.54201.000554811.613.00.70.51.51.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008LAC5314.61.82.8.6330.00.0.0000.82.1.3851.43.14.50.20.80.21.11.84.3
2009LAC7016.32.13.4.6050.00.0.0000.71.8.3751.73.35.00.31.10.20.92.24.8
2010LAC8025.62.94.3.6860.00.0.0001.22.7.4522.64.67.20.51.30.51.83.27.1
2011LAC6627.23.14.9.6320.00.0.0001.12.1.5253.15.28.30.31.10.52.02.97.4
2012LAC8224.53.86.0.6430.00.0.0001.23.0.3862.64.77.20.31.20.61.42.38.8
2013LAC8235.04.26.3.6760.00.0.0002.04.6.4284.09.513.60.91.51.02.53.210.4
2014LAC8234.44.66.5.7100.00.0.2502.35.7.3974.810.115.00.71.31.02.23.011.5
2015LAC7733.84.66.6.7030.00.0.0003.58.0.4303.510.313.81.21.40.72.32.712.7
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008LAC5377693147.63300.00042109.385721652371141115996228
2009LAC701139144238.60502.00048128.37512223035221751662152336
2010LAC802044234341.68601.00098217.4522073685754210141142255566
2011LAC661795206326.63201.00074141.525202344546177430135189486
2012LAC822006314488.64300.00096249.3862103845942810048112192724
2013LAC822869348515.67600.000160374.42833178311147412380203264856
2014LAC822819379534.71014.250187471.39739782912266110981183245946
2015LAC772600357508.70301.000266619.43026779210599010751177207980
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23DAL13437.42900.00014.25031417041237
Dec 22SA12646.66700.00034.7502792202211
Dec 20DEN12967.85700.000111.000211132001113
Dec 18@WAS13656.83300.00036.500413172301213
Dec 16@MIA13557.71400.00023.667316190003312
Dec 14@ORL13556.83300.0001218.66749132003222
Dec 12POR13336.50000.00034.7506612113339

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Chris Paul
2Austin Rivers
3Raymond Felton
SG1J.J. Redick
2Jamal Crawford
SF1Luc Mbah a Moute
2Wes Johnson
3Paul Pierce
4Alan Anderson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Brandon Bass
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Marreese Speights
3Diamond Stone
 

 