DeAndre Jordan ripped down 17 rebounds during Friday's loss to the Mavericks, adding seven points, one steal, two blocks and four turnovers in 34 minutes of action. Jordan has been cruising along as a top-12 option (assuming punting) in 9-cat leagues over the past two weeks with averages of 13.3 points, 13.5 boards, 1.1 dimes, 1.9 swats and 1.5 turnovers per game on 71.4 percent shooting, and with Blake Griffin (knee) out for at least another four weeks, DJ is slightly more likely to bust out those 20-20 lines.

DeAndre Jordan scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting (6-of-8 from the stripe) on Sunday, to go with 17 rebounds, two assists, one block and three turnovers in 35 minutes. Par for the course for Jordan, who is having another phenomenal year with averages of 11.7 points, 12.9 boards and 1.8 blocks per game on 65.2 percent shooting from the field. When you discount his 54.3 percent mark from the charity stripe, DJ emerges as a top-20 prospect in standard 9-cat leagues.

DeAndre Jordan scored 22 points with 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks against the Magic on Wednesday. He set the Clippers franchise record for total career blocks and did it at just age 28. The Magic also did a Hack-A-DJ tonight, forcing him to take 18 attempts. It actually didn't work this time with Jordan matching his career-high 12 makes. That's his fewest attempts to make 12 from the line -- he needed 22, 25, 26 and 34 attempts in his previous four games with 12 makes. Somewhat surprisingly, this is only his eighth double-double of the season.