Kosta Koufos | Center/Forward | #41 Team: Sacramento Kings Age / DOB: (28) / 2/24/1989 Ht / Wt: 7'0' / 265 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (23) / UTA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $8,046,500 2017-18: $8,393,000 2018-19: $8,739,500 {Player Option} Share: Tweet

Ty Lawson, Buddy Hield, Arron Afflalo, Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein will start against the Suns on Wednesday. Koufos is back after a night off and he should be looking at minutes in the 20s. Now that he's likely going to rest more often, he's not really a reliable fantasy option. Source: Craig Grialou on Twitter

Kosta Koufos (rest) is receiving a planned rest and he will not face the Magic on Monday. With Koufos in street clothes it will be Willie Cauley-Stein playing all the minutes he can handle, and Skal Labissiere is likely to have a larger role than usual, too. Anthony Tolliver should also see added run against the Magic. The best bet for DFS purposes is Cauley-Stein, as he has double-double potential, while Labissiere might be the best value in points per dollar spent. Source: James Ham on Twitter

Kosta Koufos finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's loss against the Nuggets. Koufos has managed back-to-back double-doubles, and three in the past four outings. He is really enjoying the post-DeMarcus Cousins era in Sacramento, averaging 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over his past four outings. If the production continues he might emerge as a useful option outside of deeper fantasy leagues.