Kosta Koufos | Center/Forward | #41

Team: Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/24/1989
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 265
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (23) / UTA
Contract: view contract details
Ty Lawson, Buddy Hield, Arron Afflalo, Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein will start against the Suns on Wednesday.
Koufos is back after a night off and he should be looking at minutes in the 20s. Now that he's likely going to rest more often, he's not really a reliable fantasy option. Mar 15 - 9:58 PM
Source: Craig Grialou on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
6613134303794135199355.5613255.58201.00041576.55.70.60.50.90.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008UTA4811.92.03.9.5080.00.0.0000.81.1.7061.01.82.90.40.50.30.61.54.7
2009UTA364.80.61.3.4680.00.0.0000.30.4.6000.40.81.30.20.40.10.10.71.5
2010DEN508.71.43.0.4530.00.0.0000.50.9.5581.11.52.60.10.60.20.51.23.2
2011DEN4816.52.44.0.5990.00.0.0000.71.1.6002.03.45.40.30.70.50.92.05.5
2012DEN8122.53.66.3.5810.00.0.0000.71.3.5582.64.36.90.40.70.51.33.08.0
2013MEM8016.92.85.7.4950.00.0.0000.81.2.6452.03.25.20.50.80.40.92.36.4
2014MEM8116.72.24.4.5080.00.0.0000.71.0.6471.53.85.30.50.90.40.81.85.2
2015SAC7819.13.05.7.5320.00.0.0000.71.3.5482.23.35.40.40.60.50.92.46.8
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008UTA4856994185.50800.0003651.70650881382026123170224
2009UTA361742247.46800.000915.600162945615242653
2010DEN5043668150.45302.0002443.5585773130731102559160
2011DEN48794115192.59900.0003355.600951632581533244196263
2012DEN811820295508.58101.00058104.558211351562325344103246648
2013MEM801351227459.49500.0006093.64516025841839673271182514
2014MEM811350182358.50800.0005585.64712130542637692963148419
2015SAC781489236444.53200.00057104.54816925442333484070185529
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Mar 13ORL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Mar 11DEN12858.62500.00000.0003581110410
Mar 10WAS121411.36400.00000.000246101128
Mar 8@SA125610.60000.00000.000010100100412
Mar 6@DEN124712.58300.00000.0003691211314
Mar 5UTA137512.41700.000221.00046101101612
Mar 1BKN12407.00000.00000.000235000020

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Darren Collison
2Ty Lawson
3Langston Galloway
SG1Arron Afflalo
2Buddy Hield
3Garrett Temple
4Ben McLemore
5Malachi Richardson
SF1Rudy Gay
2Tyreke Evans
PF1Kosta Koufos
2Anthony Tolliver
3Skal Labissiere
C1Willie Cauley-Stein
2Georgios Papagiannis
 

 