Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
Podcast: Marlins Check-In
Mar 14
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
ST Daily: Max Makes Promise
Mar 14
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rayan Gonzalez lifted with right elbow injury
Pineda tosses five perfect frames, fans eight
Moncada homers twice, makes fifth error
Bumgarner cruises over six scoreless innings
Morse keeps the engine running with two hits
Billy Hamilton rakes in win over San Diego
Yan Gomes breaks out for three hits Wednesday
Brantley (shoulder) doubles in minors action
Joseph (hand) not in Wednesday's lineup
Alex Dickerson (back) to see spine specialist
Salvy to miss week with hyperextended elbow
Red Sox name Porcello as Opening Day starter
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 15
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers, Ravens swap sixth rounders for Zuttah
Thielen lands $17M deal after breakout season
Revis open to playing safety, lost 10 pounds
Judge dismisses all charges against FA Revis
Big offseason continues: Pats keep Hightower
Burkhead highest-paid Pats RB since 2010
Rams' McVay excited about 2nd-year TE Higbee
FA Connor Barwin visiting Rams on Wednesday
RFA Malcolm Butler 'warmed to idea' of Saints
Veteran tackle Andre Smith returning to Cincy
Report: Browns won't make run at Kirk Cousins
Jared Cook expected to meet with the Raiders
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 15
Home vs. Away Fantasy Splits
Mar 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 15
Mar 15
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 15
Dose: Westbrook tracking Big O
Mar 15
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 14
Manifest Destiny Mixup
Mar 14
Dose: Zubac is Zu-back, baby!
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dwyane Wade (right elbow) to have MRI
Paul George drops season-high 39 vs. Hornets
John Wall (sprained foot) iffy for Friday
Frank Kaminsky scores team-high 20 points
Tyler Ulis starting at PG on Wednesday
Ty, Buddy, Arron, Kosta & Willie starting
DeMarcus Cousins goes to the locker room
Malcolm Brogdon starting, Delly to the bench
Brandon Knight (back spasms) out Wednesday
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out for Thursday
Nemanja Bjelica (ankle) doubtful to return
Rodney Hood (right knee) will not return Wed
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
Line Changes: Bobby's Back
Mar 14
Marchand and Slavin get three
Mar 14
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks
Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a GTD
Patric Hornqvist skates, won't play Wednesday
Brian Elliott ill, Johnson starts Wednesday
Artem Anisimov (LBI) heading back to Chicago
Anton Khudobin will start Wednesday
L. Domingue had a busy night in win vs. Kings
Joe Pavelski scores twice in win over Sabres
McDavid takes team goal lead in win vs. Stars
Thomas Vanek picks up 4 assists against TOR
Patrick Kane nets 1G, 2A in win over Montreal
Victor Hedman scores OT winner vs. OTT
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 advance
Jamie Tomaino: Performance Plus 150 advance
Eric Goodale: Performance Plus 150 advance
Woody Pitkat: Performance Plus 150 advance
Ron Silk: Performance Plus 150 advance
Max Zachem: Performance Plus 150 advance
Drew Herring: DC Solar 200 advance
Will Rodgers: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Rowan Pennink: Performance Plus 150 advance
Danny Bohn: Performance Plus 150 advance
Ryan Partridge: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Derek Kraus: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
O.J. Howard set to visit the Bucs & Titans
Corey Davis won't work out at WMU pro day
Chris Godwin scheduled to visit the Steelers
Derwin James could see work as punt returner
Brandon Harris set for UNC if visit impresses
Joey Counts hits 44-inch pro day vertical
Report: WR VandeBerg (foot) to miss spring
Coach predicts Lawrence is future No. 1 pick
Del Rio undergoes surgery on right shoulder
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho rules Rooney out of Thursdays EL tie
Snodgrass hoping to shake off an ankle injury
Scans reveal ligament damage for Harry Kane
Adam hoping for Stoke extension
Foxes stun Sevilla to reach UCL last eight
Oxlade-Chamberlain hamstrung in the cup
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Arron Afflalo
(G/F)
Tyreke Evans
(G/F)
Buddy Hield
(G)
Ty Lawson
(G)
Malachi Richardson
(G)
Willie Cauley-Stein
(F/C)
Langston Galloway
(G)
Kosta Koufos
(F/C)
Ben McLemore
(G)
Garrett Temple
(G)
Darren Collison
(G)
Rudy Gay
(F)
Skal Labissiere
(F/C)
Georgios Papagiannis
(C)
Anthony Tolliver
(F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kosta Koufos | Center/Forward | #41
Team:
Sacramento Kings
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/24/1989
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 265
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (23) / UTA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $8,046,500 2017-18: $8,393,000 2018-19: $8,739,500 {Player Option}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ty Lawson, Buddy Hield, Arron Afflalo, Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein will start against the Suns on Wednesday.
Koufos is back after a night off and he should be looking at minutes in the 20s. Now that he's likely going to rest more often, he's not really a reliable fantasy option.
Mar 15 - 9:58 PM
Source:
Craig Grialou on Twitter
Kosta Koufos (rest) is receiving a planned rest and he will not face the Magic on Monday.
With Koufos in street clothes it will be Willie Cauley-Stein playing all the minutes he can handle, and Skal Labissiere is likely to have a larger role than usual, too. Anthony Tolliver should also see added run against the Magic. The best bet for DFS purposes is Cauley-Stein, as he has double-double potential, while Labissiere might be the best value in points per dollar spent.
Mar 13 - 9:17 PM
Source:
James Ham on Twitter
Kosta Koufos finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's loss against the Nuggets.
Koufos has managed back-to-back double-doubles, and three in the past four outings. He is really enjoying the post-DeMarcus Cousins era in Sacramento, averaging 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over his past four outings. If the production continues he might emerge as a useful option outside of deeper fantasy leagues.
Mar 7 - 12:39 AM
Kosta Koufos finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Koufos posted his third double-double of the season, and second over the past three games. He has really taken off since the DeMarcus Cousins trade, although he showed how unreliable he can be from a fantasy standpoint when he was scoreless (0-for-7 FG) in Wednesday's game against the lowly Nets. Treat him more as an option for depth in fantasy leagues of 14 or more teams.
Mar 5 - 8:57 PM
Ty, Buddy, Arron, Kosta & Willie starting
Mar 15 - 9:58 PM
Kosta Koufos to sit out Monday
Mar 13 - 9:17 PM
Another double-double for Kosta Koufos
Mar 7 - 12:39 AM
Kosta Koufos goes for 12 and 10 on Sunday
Mar 5 - 8:57 PM
More Kosta Koufos Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Durant
GS
(6494)
2
K. Leonard
SA
(5735)
3
K. Love
CLE
(5439)
4
L. Aldridge
SA
(5001)
5
K. Lowry
TOR
(4890)
6
N. Jokic
DEN
(4543)
7
K. Korver
CLE
(4525)
8
T. Parker
SA
(4201)
9
S. Curry
GS
(4143)
10
N. Noel
DAL
(4106)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Sacramento Kings Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
66
1313
430
379
41
35
199
355
.561
32
55
.582
0
1
.000
41
57
6.5
5.7
0.6
0.5
0.9
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
UTA
48
11.9
2.0
3.9
.508
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.1
.706
1.0
1.8
2.9
0.4
0.5
0.3
0.6
1.5
4.7
2009
UTA
36
4.8
0.6
1.3
.468
0.0
0.0
.000
0.3
0.4
.600
0.4
0.8
1.3
0.2
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.7
1.5
2010
DEN
50
8.7
1.4
3.0
.453
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
0.9
.558
1.1
1.5
2.6
0.1
0.6
0.2
0.5
1.2
3.2
2011
DEN
48
16.5
2.4
4.0
.599
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.1
.600
2.0
3.4
5.4
0.3
0.7
0.5
0.9
2.0
5.5
2012
DEN
81
22.5
3.6
6.3
.581
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.3
.558
2.6
4.3
6.9
0.4
0.7
0.5
1.3
3.0
8.0
2013
MEM
80
16.9
2.8
5.7
.495
0.0
0.0
.000
0.8
1.2
.645
2.0
3.2
5.2
0.5
0.8
0.4
0.9
2.3
6.4
2014
MEM
81
16.7
2.2
4.4
.508
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.0
.647
1.5
3.8
5.3
0.5
0.9
0.4
0.8
1.8
5.2
2015
SAC
78
19.1
3.0
5.7
.532
0.0
0.0
.000
0.7
1.3
.548
2.2
3.3
5.4
0.4
0.6
0.5
0.9
2.4
6.8
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
UTA
48
569
94
185
.508
0
0
.000
36
51
.706
50
88
138
20
26
12
31
70
224
2009
UTA
36
174
22
47
.468
0
0
.000
9
15
.600
16
29
45
6
15
2
4
26
53
2010
DEN
50
436
68
150
.453
0
2
.000
24
43
.558
57
73
130
7
31
10
25
59
160
2011
DEN
48
794
115
192
.599
0
0
.000
33
55
.600
95
163
258
15
33
24
41
96
263
2012
DEN
81
1820
295
508
.581
0
1
.000
58
104
.558
211
351
562
32
53
44
103
246
648
2013
MEM
80
1351
227
459
.495
0
0
.000
60
93
.645
160
258
418
39
67
32
71
182
514
2014
MEM
81
1350
182
358
.508
0
0
.000
55
85
.647
121
305
426
37
69
29
63
148
419
2015
SAC
78
1489
236
444
.532
0
0
.000
57
104
.548
169
254
423
33
48
40
70
185
529
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Mar 13
ORL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mar 11
DEN
1
28
5
8
.625
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
3
5
8
1
1
1
0
4
10
Mar 10
WAS
1
21
4
11
.364
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
4
6
1
0
1
1
2
8
Mar 8
@SA
1
25
6
10
.600
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
10
10
0
1
0
0
4
12
Mar 6
@DEN
1
24
7
12
.583
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
3
6
9
1
2
1
1
3
14
Mar 5
UTA
1
37
5
12
.417
0
0
.000
2
2
1.000
4
6
10
1
1
0
1
6
12
Mar 1
BKN
1
24
0
7
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
2
3
5
0
0
0
0
2
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Darren Collison
Sidelined
Darren Collison and Anthony Tolliver are out against the Suns on Wednesday due to "planned rest."
The Kings will rest the other vets in this game after they rested a slew of them on Monday. With Collison out, there should be big minutes going to Ty Lawson with Tyreke Evans backing him up. Collison is probably going to rest at some point again, so his fantasy owners will have to figure out if he's worth owning with possible rest every other game.
Mar 15
2
Ty Lawson
Sidelined
Ty Lawson (rest) will get a planned day to rest for Monday's game against the Magic.
With Lawson on the shelf, look for Darren Collison to play a ton of minutes with Langston Galloway also figuring in. The shorthanded Kings are resting a ton of players despite the fact several guards, including Tyreke Evans (ankle) and Malachi Richardson (hamstring), are out with injuries. It's good news if you have a lot of exposure to Collison in DFS play. He figures to be the biggest winner running the show.
Mar 13
3
Langston Galloway
SG
1
Arron Afflalo
Sidelined
Arron Afflalo is out for Monday's game against the Magic due to a planned rest.
With Afflalo (rest), Tyreke Evans (ankle) and Malachi Richardson (hamstring) out, it will be Buddy Hield, Garrett Temple and Ben McLemore seeing an increase in minutes. In fact, Hield might be a real steal in DFS play at a low price. Afflalo is likely to play in Wednesday's game in Phoenix.
Mar 13
2
Buddy Hield
3
Garrett Temple
4
Ben McLemore
5
Malachi Richardson
Sidelined
Garrett Temple said that Malachi Richardson (hamstring) could return to action in the "next week or so."
He was given a 4-6 week timetable back on Feb. 16, so it sounds like he's right on schedule. He will likely have restrictions upon his return and coach Dave Joerger has been stubborn about playing his younger guys, so Richardson isn't a great stash in most leagues.
Mar 12
SF
1
Rudy Gay
Sidelined
Rudy Gay (Achilles) is expected to be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season.
This is the second report we've heard that Gay will be ready to go for next season after undergoing successful surgery on his ruptured left Achilles’ tendon back in January. He told the Kings prior to the season that he would decline his $14.2 million player option, so it will be interesting to see if the injury will change his stance. Gay averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.4 triples on 45.5 percent shooting, but he will be 31 years old this summer and is shaping up to be a risky pick.
Mar 9
2
Tyreke Evans
Sidelined
Tyreke Evans (ankle) is probable against the Suns on Wednesday.
It looks like the Kings are going to play all the guys they rested on Monday and rest Darren Collison and Anthony Tolliver. Evans is almost certainly going to be rested again, so he's not really worth owning.
Mar 15
PF
1
Kosta Koufos
Sidelined
Ty Lawson, Buddy Hield, Arron Afflalo, Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein will start against the Suns on Wednesday.
Koufos is back after a night off and he should be looking at minutes in the 20s. Now that he's likely going to rest more often, he's not really a reliable fantasy option.
Mar 15
2
Anthony Tolliver
Sidelined
Anthony Tolliver will sit out Wednesday's game to rest.
The Kings rested multiple players on Monday and this is likely to become a trend down the stretch. Tolliver wasn't a reliable option for more than a handful of 3-pointers anyway, so most owners won't be affected by this news. Skal Labissiere should gain the most with Tolliver out tonight.
Mar 15
3
Skal Labissiere
C
1
Willie Cauley-Stein
2
Georgios Papagiannis
Headlines
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 15
A breakdown of the players to watch in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region
More NBA Columns
»
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 15
»
Home vs. Away Fantasy Splits
Mar 15
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 15
Mar 15
»
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 15
»
Dose: Westbrook tracking Big O
Mar 15
»
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 14
»
Manifest Destiny Mixup
Mar 14
»
Dose: Zubac is Zu-back, baby!
Mar 14
NBA Headlines
»
Dwyane Wade (right elbow) to have MRI
»
Paul George drops season-high 39 vs. Hornets
»
John Wall (sprained foot) iffy for Friday
»
Frank Kaminsky scores team-high 20 points
»
Tyler Ulis starting at PG on Wednesday
»
Ty, Buddy, Arron, Kosta & Willie starting
»
DeMarcus Cousins goes to the locker room
»
Malcolm Brogdon starting, Delly to the bench
»
Brandon Knight (back spasms) out Wednesday
»
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out for Thursday
»
Nemanja Bjelica (ankle) doubtful to return
»
Rodney Hood (right knee) will not return Wed
NBA Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved