Kevin Love scored 30 points during a win over the Celtics on Thursday, adding 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and six 3-pointers in 34 minutes. He banged knees with DeAndre Liggins, but it didn't seem to affect him tonight. Love also pulled up on a non-contact play earlier in the game, and he was able to play through it. He was red hot on Thursday and became the first player to ever post six treys and 12 boards against the Celtics, accomplishing that feat with a quarter to play. Love has been outstanding with first-round value in standard leagues. Source: Sean Grande on Twitter

Kevin Love hit 6-of-14 shots, 3-of-6 3-pointers and 2-of-2 free throws for 17 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, a block and a season-high five turnovers in Monday's 106-90 loss to the Pistons. We were expecting a little more out of Love with LeBron James resting, but he was fine tonight. The turnovers were a fluke, as he hadn't had more than three of them in any previous game in December.

Kevin Love scored 20 points on 5-of-13 shooting on Sunday, to go with six boards, three assists, three 3-pointers and one steal in 32 minutes. At one point Love was seen getting his right leg looked at on the Cleveland bench, but he returned to the game after that, so it's probably nothing. Love has been a first-round stud all year long, and he's showing no sings of slowing down.