Kevin Love | Center/Forward | #0

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/7/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 251
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (5) / MEM
Contract: view contract details
Kevin Love scored 30 points during a win over the Celtics on Thursday, adding 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and six 3-pointers in 34 minutes.
He banged knees with DeAndre Liggins, but it didn't seem to affect him tonight. Love also pulled up on a non-contact play earlier in the game, and he was able to play through it. He was red hot on Thursday and became the first player to ever post six treys and 12 boards against the Celtics, accomplishing that feat with a quarter to play. Love has been outstanding with first-round value in standard leagues. Dec 29 - 11:29 PM
Source: Sean Grande on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
278585852914629186406.458142164.86671173.410125521.710.81.71.12.00.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MIN8125.33.98.5.4590.00.2.1053.34.1.7893.45.79.11.01.50.40.62.511.1
2009MIN6028.74.910.8.4500.61.8.3303.84.6.8153.87.211.02.32.00.70.42.314.0
2010MIN7335.86.614.1.4701.22.9.4175.86.8.8504.510.715.22.52.10.60.42.020.2
2011MIN5539.18.619.3.4481.95.1.3726.98.4.8244.19.213.32.02.30.90.52.826.0
2012MIN1834.45.816.6.3521.15.1.2175.67.9.7043.610.414.02.32.20.70.51.918.3
2013MIN7736.38.418.5.4572.56.6.3766.88.2.8212.99.612.54.42.50.80.51.826.1
2014CLE7533.75.512.7.4341.95.2.3673.44.3.8041.97.99.72.21.60.70.51.916.4
2015CLE7731.55.312.7.4192.15.7.3603.44.1.8221.98.09.92.41.80.80.52.116.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MIN812049316688.459219.105265336.789274460734841183550205899
2009MIN601721291646.45035106.330225276.8152274316581361174323136842
2010MIN7326144821026.47088211.417424499.850330782111218415545281481476
2011MIN5521484741059.448105282.372379460.82422650873411112847281521432
2012MIN18619105298.3522092.217100142.70464188252423913934330
2013MIN7727976501422.457190505.376520633.82122473996334119559351362010
2014CLE752531413952.434144392.367258321.80414258973116812251391401228
2015CLE772424409977.419158439.360258314.82214961376218514258411591234
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 26@DET126614.42936.500221.000410141521217
Dec 25GS132513.38537.42978.8751563010520
Dec 23BKN125414.28627.286441.000114150101014
Dec 21MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20@MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 17LAK1331120.55037.42923.667314174210127
Dec 14@MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kyrie Irving
2DeAndre Liggins
3Kay Felder
SG1J.R. Smith
2Iman Shumpert
3Jordan McRae
SF1LeBron James
2Richard Jefferson
3Mike Dunleavy
4James Jones
PF1Kevin Love
2Channing Frye
C1Tristan Thompson
2Chris Andersen
 

 