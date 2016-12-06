Brandon Rush | Guard/Forward | #4 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Age / DOB: (31) / 7/7/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 225 College: Kansas Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (13) / POR Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $3,500,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Brandon Rush will start for Zach LaVine on Wednesday against the Rockets. Interesting. Coach Tom Thibodeau may want to keep his bench together and may not want to put Nemanja Bjelica in harm's way with the 3-point barrage. We'd still rather use Bjelica with Rush being a risky play. Source: Kent Youngblood on Twitter

Brandon Rush (sprained right big toe) is available for Tuesday's game vs. the Spurs. He's not in the rotation, so he may not see the floor. Source: Wolves PR on Twitter

Brandon Rush (sprained right big toe) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Spurs. Rush has been sidelined for the past three games due to the toe injury. Rush is averaging just 1.6 points this season and shouldn't be owned in any standard leagues. Source: NBA.com