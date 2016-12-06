Player Page

Brandon Rush | Guard/Forward | #4

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/7/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 225
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (13) / POR
Contract: view contract details
Brandon Rush will start for Zach LaVine on Wednesday against the Rockets.
Interesting. Coach Tom Thibodeau may want to keep his bench together and may not want to put Nemanja Bjelica in harm's way with the 3-point barrage. We'd still rather use Bjelica with Rush being a risky play. Jan 11 - 7:25 PM
Source: Kent Youngblood on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
131432715721028.35712.500616.375352.11.20.50.20.40.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008IND7524.03.27.7.4231.02.8.3730.60.9.6970.52.73.10.91.00.50.51.78.1
2009IND8230.43.68.6.4231.53.7.4110.71.1.6290.53.74.21.41.10.70.81.99.4
2010IND6726.33.27.7.4211.43.3.4171.21.6.7550.52.73.20.91.00.60.51.69.1
2011GS 6526.53.67.2.5011.53.4.4521.01.3.7930.53.43.91.41.00.50.91.09.8
2012GS 213.03.04.5.6670.01.0.0001.01.5.6670.00.50.51.01.50.00.02.57.0
2013UTA3811.10.82.4.3330.41.2.3400.10.1.6000.11.01.20.60.50.10.20.82.1
2014GS 338.30.31.6.2040.10.8.1110.20.3.4550.11.11.20.40.30.20.40.80.9
2015GS 7214.61.53.6.4270.92.2.4140.30.4.6430.32.22.50.80.50.30.30.84.2
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008IND751801243575.42378209.3734666.6973419923366753837128610
2009IND822490297702.423124302.4115689.62941305346112935665159774
2010IND671760217515.42193223.41780106.7553318421762694135107607
2011GS 651720235469.50199219.4526582.793332182518868355864634
2012GS 22669.66702.00023.6670112300514
2013UTA384213090.3331647.34035.600539442420593179
2014GS 332731154.204327.111511.4554374112115122730
2015GS 721050111260.42765157.4141828.643211601815733202357305
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 9DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 7UTA1200.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 6@WAS120441.000221.00000.0001010001010
Jan 3@PHI0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 1POR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 30MLW0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 28@DEN0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Ricky Rubio
2Kris Dunn
3Tyus Jones
SG1Zach LaVine
2Brandon Rush
SF1Andrew Wiggins
2Shabazz Muhammad
PF1Gorgui Dieng
2Nemanja Bjelica
3Adreian Payne
C1Karl-Anthony Towns
2Cole Aldrich
3Jordan Hill
4Nikola Pekovic
 

 