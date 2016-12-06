Brandon Rush | Guard/Forward | #4

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
Report: Angels considering run at Wieters
Rangers have checked in on Mark Trumbo
Athletics sign free agent INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Denver gets Mike McCoy to coordinate offense
Another one down: Bills hire McDermott as HC
Gus Bradley interviewing for Redskins' DC gig
Broncos to interview McCoy, Musgrave for OC
Broncos officially tab Vance Joseph as new HC
Jordy Nelson (ribs) with rehab group on Wed
McVay eyeing Wade Phillips if he gets LA job?
Report: McVay having second Rams interview
Jonathan Stewart a possible cut for Carolina?
Report: Bills could tab Mike McCoy as new OC
NFL 'clearing path' for Raiders move to Vegas
Report: NFL views San Diego as 'salvageable'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Rush to start for Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine (hip) ruled out for Wednesday
Eric Gordon (toe) out Wednesday vs. Minnesota
Jordan Mickey expected to start on Wednesday
Bradley, Zeller, Brown out Wednesday vs. WAS
Amir Johnson (ankle) will not play Wednesday
Jeremy Lin out again for Thursday night
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) doesn't shoot around
Jimmy Butler ruled out again for Thursday
Nikola Mirotic (illness) out for Thursday
Anthony Davis (hip) questionable for Thursday
Derrick Rose (personal) will start Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
Maple Leafs have a big week
Jan 9
Minnesota Wild about Dubnyk
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
T.J. Oshie returns from UBI Wednesday
Ben Bishop says he's ready to return from LBI
Matt Murray back from LBI, Fleury starts Wed.
Al Montoya gets the nod Wednesday vs. WPG
Anaheim acquires Jhonas Enroth from Leafs
John Gibson gets 3rd shutout in win vs. Stars
Mikkel Boedker gets hat trick in win v Oilers
Duncan Keith scores in OT to defeat Wings
Calle Jarnkrok scores OT winner vs. Canucks
Brad Marchand scores 2G, 1A in win over STL
Cam Atkinson scores 20th goal of the season
Jeff Skinner nets 3 points in win over CBJ
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
RFR renews Performance Plus sponsorship
Xfinity Suarez champ takes Edwards’ ride
Health, happiness drove Edwards’ decision
Plan ahead: Newman best at Vegas, Charlotte
L3 Yrs.: Jimmie Johnson has 6th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Kasey Kahne best at Sonoma, Dover
L3 Yrs.: Kyle Busch has 7th–most top-10s
Theriault: 2017 ARCA driver for Ken Schrader
Clint King, Lira Motorsports return to ARCA
Kaz Grala joins MMM for Daytona ARCA opener
Halmar Friesen Racing: Full-time truck team
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
ASU tabs ex-Baylor DC Bennett to fix defense
WR Scott joins teammates, opts into Draft
HC Shaw: DL Thomas will 'wow NFL folks'
WSU QB Falk announces he'll return in 2017
FS: Niumatalolo a 'strong candidate' at Cal
WR Williams confirms he'll opt into NFL Draft
Projected Rd. 1 CB Lattimore heading to NFL
Stanford QB Burns to transfer as a graduate
WVU WR Gibson declares for the NFL Draft
MSU snipes DC Grantham away from Louisville
Jefferson had 299 yds under heroin withdrawal
Florida LB Anzalone added to Senior Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton and Man Utd agree Schneiderlin fee
United beat Hull in EFL Cup Semi first leg
Depleted Hull fall valiantly at Old Trafford
Homeward bound as Cameron flies back to USA
Henriksen hands Silva another problem
Concerns over Alonso prompt Ake recall
Boro willing to let Downing go out on loan
Roma keen on Feghouli despite failed loan bid
Three-game ban for Ayala after failed appeal
Illness rules Zlatan out of cup semi-final
Chelsea cruise past Peterbrough 4-1
Schmeichel wins Danish PFA Player of the Year
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Cole Aldrich
(C)
Kris Dunn
(G)
Zach LaVine
(G)
Nikola Pekovic
(C)
Karl-Anthony Towns
(F/C)
Nemanja Bjelica
(F)
Jordan Hill
(F/C)
Shabazz Muhammad
(G/F)
Ricky Rubio
(G)
Andrew Wiggins
(G/F)
Gorgui Dieng
(F/C)
Tyus Jones
(G)
Adreian Payne
(F)
Brandon Rush
(G/F)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brandon Rush | Guard/Forward | #4
Team:
Minnesota Timberwolves
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 7/7/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 225
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (13) / POR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $3,500,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brandon Rush will start for Zach LaVine on Wednesday against the Rockets.
Interesting. Coach Tom Thibodeau may want to keep his bench together and may not want to put Nemanja Bjelica in harm's way with the 3-point barrage. We'd still rather use Bjelica with Rush being a risky play.
Jan 11 - 7:25 PM
Source:
Kent Youngblood on Twitter
Brandon Rush (sprained right big toe) is available for Tuesday's game vs. the Spurs.
He's not in the rotation, so he may not see the floor.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 07:05:00 PM
Source:
Wolves PR on Twitter
Brandon Rush (sprained right big toe) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game vs. the Spurs.
Rush has been sidelined for the past three games due to the toe injury. Rush is averaging just 1.6 points this season and shouldn't be owned in any standard leagues.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 11:55:00 AM
Source:
NBA.com
Brandon Rush is inactive for Saturday against the Hornets.
The Wolves not using Rush is part of the reason Zach LaVine has played 42.0 minutes per game in his last three.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 06:17:00 PM
Source:
Wolves on Twitter
Brandon Rush to start for Zach LaVine
Jan 11 - 7:25 PM
Brandon Rush is available Tuesday
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 07:05:00 PM
Brandon Rush (toe) is questionable for Tues.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 11:55:00 AM
Brandon Rush inactive
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 06:17:00 PM
More Brandon Rush Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Korver
CLE
(5557)
2
J. Lin
BKN
(5135)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4599)
4
J. Smith
CLE
(4481)
5
R. Rondo
CHI
(4456)
6
B. Simmons
PHI
(4300)
7
C. Capela
HOU
(4241)
8
G. Antetokounmpo
MLW
(4066)
9
D. Rose
NY
(4044)
10
N. Batum
CHA
(3941)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Timberwolves Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
13
143
27
15
7
2
10
28
.357
1
2
.500
6
16
.375
3
5
2.1
1.2
0.5
0.2
0.4
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
IND
75
24.0
3.2
7.7
.423
1.0
2.8
.373
0.6
0.9
.697
0.5
2.7
3.1
0.9
1.0
0.5
0.5
1.7
8.1
2009
IND
82
30.4
3.6
8.6
.423
1.5
3.7
.411
0.7
1.1
.629
0.5
3.7
4.2
1.4
1.1
0.7
0.8
1.9
9.4
2010
IND
67
26.3
3.2
7.7
.421
1.4
3.3
.417
1.2
1.6
.755
0.5
2.7
3.2
0.9
1.0
0.6
0.5
1.6
9.1
2011
GS
65
26.5
3.6
7.2
.501
1.5
3.4
.452
1.0
1.3
.793
0.5
3.4
3.9
1.4
1.0
0.5
0.9
1.0
9.8
2012
GS
2
13.0
3.0
4.5
.667
0.0
1.0
.000
1.0
1.5
.667
0.0
0.5
0.5
1.0
1.5
0.0
0.0
2.5
7.0
2013
UTA
38
11.1
0.8
2.4
.333
0.4
1.2
.340
0.1
0.1
.600
0.1
1.0
1.2
0.6
0.5
0.1
0.2
0.8
2.1
2014
GS
33
8.3
0.3
1.6
.204
0.1
0.8
.111
0.2
0.3
.455
0.1
1.1
1.2
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.4
0.8
0.9
2015
GS
72
14.6
1.5
3.6
.427
0.9
2.2
.414
0.3
0.4
.643
0.3
2.2
2.5
0.8
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.8
4.2
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
IND
75
1801
243
575
.423
78
209
.373
46
66
.697
34
199
233
66
75
38
37
128
610
2009
IND
82
2490
297
702
.423
124
302
.411
56
89
.629
41
305
346
112
93
56
65
159
774
2010
IND
67
1760
217
515
.421
93
223
.417
80
106
.755
33
184
217
62
69
41
35
107
607
2011
GS
65
1720
235
469
.501
99
219
.452
65
82
.793
33
218
251
88
68
35
58
64
634
2012
GS
2
26
6
9
.667
0
2
.000
2
3
.667
0
1
1
2
3
0
0
5
14
2013
UTA
38
421
30
90
.333
16
47
.340
3
5
.600
5
39
44
24
20
5
9
31
79
2014
GS
33
273
11
54
.204
3
27
.111
5
11
.455
4
37
41
12
11
5
12
27
30
2015
GS
72
1050
111
260
.427
65
157
.414
18
28
.643
21
160
181
57
33
20
23
57
305
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 9
DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 7
UTA
1
2
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 6
@WAS
1
20
4
4
1.000
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
1
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
10
Jan 3
@PHI
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 1
POR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 30
MLW
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 28
@DEN
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Ricky Rubio
2
Kris Dunn
3
Tyus Jones
SG
1
Zach LaVine
Sidelined
Zach LaVine (hip) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
This is far from surprising with LaVine being listed as doubtful and limited at shootaround. With LaVine watching from the sidelines, Namanja Bjelica, Shabazz Muhammad and Kris Dunn will all see a boost in value with Bjelica being the preferable DFS target. For now, we'll be considering LaVine questionable for Friday's game against OKC.
Jan 11
2
Brandon Rush
SF
1
Andrew Wiggins
2
Shabazz Muhammad
PF
1
Gorgui Dieng
2
Nemanja Bjelica
3
Adreian Payne
C
1
Karl-Anthony Towns
2
Cole Aldrich
3
Jordan Hill
4
Nikola Pekovic
Sidelined
Nikola Pekovic hinted that he may retire from the game of basketball.
"Two years ago I struggled with my injury, I was mentally exhausted," Pekovic said. "This year I was there for two months, I tried to do everything possible, but there are times when you simply can’t. I can not run without pain." Pekovic has already been ruled out for the 2016-17 season, but he has one year left on his deal and is owed $11.6 million in 2017-18. It's a sad turn of events for Pekovic and the chances of him playing in the NBA again appear to be very slim.
Dec 29
Headlines
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
Ryan Knaus discusses the relative value of 'supporting' stats, which are the fantasy bedrock for guys like Rudy Gobert, Otto Porter and Moe Harkless.
More NBA Columns
»
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
»
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
»
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
»
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
»
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
»
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
»
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 9
NBA Headlines
»
Brandon Rush to start for Zach LaVine
»
Zach LaVine (hip) ruled out for Wednesday
»
Eric Gordon (toe) out Wednesday vs. Minnesota
»
Jordan Mickey expected to start on Wednesday
»
Bradley, Zeller, Brown out Wednesday vs. WAS
»
Amir Johnson (ankle) will not play Wednesday
»
Jeremy Lin out again for Thursday night
»
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) doesn't shoot around
»
Jimmy Butler ruled out again for Thursday
»
Nikola Mirotic (illness) out for Thursday
»
Anthony Davis (hip) questionable for Thursday
»
Derrick Rose (personal) will start Wednesday
NBA Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved