Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Ian Clark
(G)
Draymond Green
(F)
Shaun Livingston
(G)
Patrick McCaw
(G)
Klay Thompson
(G)
Stephen Curry
(G)
Andre Iguodala
(G/F)
Kevon Looney
(F)
JaVale McGee
(C)
Anderson Varejao
(F/C)
Kevin Durant
(F)
Damian Jones
(C)
James Michael McAdoo
(F)
Zaza Pachulia
(F/C)
David West
(F)
JaVale McGee | Center | #1
Team:
Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 1/19/1988
Ht / Wt:
7'0' / 270
College:
Nevada
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (18) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
2016-17: $1,403,611 {Non-Guaranteed}
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
JaVale McGee is starting for Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) against the Hornets on Wednesday.
This is an expected move for the Warriors. He provides a lot of energy in the first unit with both Draymond Green and Steph Curry looking for him diving to the rim. In his previous two starts, McGee averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 boards and 0.5 blocks in 16.0 minutes. If you're looking for help from a big in the next week in a deeper league, give McGee a loo.
Feb 1 - 8:52 PM
Source:
Monte Poole on Twitter
JaVale McGee (illness) went scoreless in two minutes on Wednesday.
McGee was available to play on Monday but he never left the bench. The Blazers and Warriors both relied heavily on smaller lineups tonight, but there's no reason think that McGee will be fantasy-relevant in 2017.
Jan 5 - 2:01 AM
JaVale McGee (illness) will play on Monday vs. the Nuggets.
This won't have a big impact on the rotation, as McGee is averaging just 8.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances. With that said, it's possible coach Steve Kerr gives him a few extra minutes for some revenge against his old team.
Jan 2 - 8:45 PM
Source:
Chris Haynes on Twitter
JaVale McGee (illness) is questionable to play Monday vs. the Nuggets.
McGee has a small role in the rotation, so his playing status won't have any dramatic consequences in fantasy hoops. If he's out, Kevon Looney and David West would likely split his minutes, but neither guy would make for an attractive option in most settings.
Jan 2 - 3:03 PM
Source:
Warriors PR on Twitter
JaVale McGee starting for Zaza Pachulia
Feb 1 - 8:52 PM
JaVale McGee (illness) goes scoreless
Jan 5 - 2:01 AM
JaVale McGee (illness) will play Monday
Jan 2 - 8:45 PM
JaVale McGee (illness) questionable Monday
Jan 2 - 3:03 PM
More JaVale McGee Player News
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
43
355
242
109
10
10
108
158
.684
26
58
.448
0
3
.000
27
26
5.6
2.5
0.2
0.2
0.6
0.6
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
WAS
75
15.2
2.5
5.2
.494
0.0
0.0
.000
1.4
2.2
.660
1.6
2.3
3.9
0.3
0.8
0.4
1.0
2.1
6.5
2009
WAS
60
16.1
2.6
5.1
.508
0.0
0.0
.000
1.2
1.9
.638
1.5
2.6
4.1
0.2
0.9
0.3
1.7
2.0
6.4
2010
WAS
79
27.8
4.2
7.6
.550
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.9
.583
2.8
5.2
8.0
0.5
1.3
0.5
2.4
2.9
10.1
2011
DEN
61
25.1
5.0
9.0
.556
0.0
0.0
.000
1.3
2.7
.461
2.7
5.1
7.8
0.5
1.4
0.6
2.2
2.7
11.3
2012
DEN
79
18.1
3.8
6.7
.575
0.0
0.0
1.000
1.4
2.4
.591
2.0
2.8
4.8
0.3
1.1
0.4
2.0
2.3
9.1
2013
DEN
5
16.0
3.4
7.6
.447
0.0
0.0
.000
0.2
0.2
1.000
2.0
1.4
3.4
0.4
1.6
0.2
1.4
3.2
7.0
2014
PHI
23
11.1
1.8
3.4
.532
0.0
0.0
.000
1.0
1.4
.667
0.8
1.9
2.7
0.1
0.8
0.1
0.9
1.3
4.6
2015
DAL
34
10.8
2.3
3.9
.575
0.0
0.0
.000
0.5
1.1
.500
1.6
2.4
3.9
0.1
0.6
0.1
0.8
1.4
5.1
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
WAS
75
1143
191
387
.494
0
0
.000
107
162
.660
120
174
294
23
61
33
75
155
489
2009
WAS
60
967
156
307
.508
0
1
.000
74
116
.638
88
155
243
14
51
16
101
122
386
2010
WAS
79
2193
332
604
.550
0
3
.000
134
230
.583
223
411
634
38
102
41
193
232
798
2011
DEN
61
1533
307
552
.556
0
0
.000
77
167
.461
163
314
477
31
87
35
132
166
691
2012
DEN
79
1433
303
527
.575
1
1
1.000
110
186
.591
158
223
381
24
90
30
157
184
717
2013
DEN
5
80
17
38
.447
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
10
7
17
2
8
1
7
16
35
2014
PHI
23
256
42
79
.532
0
0
.000
22
33
.667
18
43
61
3
18
2
20
30
106
2015
DAL
34
368
77
134
.575
0
1
.000
18
36
.500
53
80
133
3
21
5
26
49
172
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Jan 29
@POR
1
9
3
3
1.000
0
0
.000
1
3
.333
1
2
3
0
0
1
2
1
7
Jan 28
LAC
1
10
4
5
.800
0
0
.000
1
1
1.000
2
1
3
0
1
0
2
2
9
Jan 25
@CHA
1
4
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Jan 23
@MIA
1
14
5
6
.833
0
0
.000
0
1
.000
1
4
5
1
0
1
0
2
10
Jan 22
@ORL
1
13
6
7
.857
0
0
.000
1
2
.500
3
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
13
Jan 20
@HOU
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jan 18
OKC
1
6
1
2
.500
0
1
.000
0
2
.000
0
2
2
0
1
0
1
1
2
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Stephen Curry
Sidelined
Stephen Curry (illness) will play against the Hornets on Wednesday night.
He was listed as questionable, but he was always expected to play. After Curry exploded for 43 points on Saturday, a stomach bug kept him out on Sunday night against the Blazers. Curry's last 10 games have been MVP-esque with his 63.4 true shooting percentage (TS%), which is much better than his 56.1 TS% from games 21-30 of his season. He should hit the ground running tonight.
Feb 1
2
Shaun Livingston
SG
1
Klay Thompson
2
Ian Clark
3
Patrick McCaw
SF
1
Kevin Durant
2
Andre Iguodala
PF
1
Draymond Green
2
David West
Sidelined
David West (thumb) is ramping up his activity and will be reevaluated early next week.
He is still on track for his two-week timetable, which puts at a target date of about next weekend. Without West, it's been a series of matchup-based moves with some James Michael McAdoo and some small ball.
Jan 27
3
Kevon Looney
4
James Michael McAdoo
C
1
Zaza Pachulia
Sidelined
Zaza Pachulia (right rotator cuff strain) will miss at least the next week of action.
With Pachulia on the sidelines, we could see Kevon Looney earn a few starts, but his minutes will likely be evenly distributed between JaVale McGee, Anderson Varejao and Looney with there being no obvious pickup here. The Dubs will also likely be featuring a ton of small ball lineups featuring a Kevin Durant and Draymond Green frontcourt pairing, and we could see David West's (thumb) rehab process accelerated.
Feb 1
2
JaVale McGee
3
Anderson Varejao
4
Damian Jones
