Player Page

Roster

JaVale McGee | Center | #1

Team: Golden State Warriors
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/19/1988
Ht / Wt:  7'0' / 270
College: Nevada
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (18) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

JaVale McGee is starting for Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) against the Hornets on Wednesday.
This is an expected move for the Warriors. He provides a lot of energy in the first unit with both Draymond Green and Steph Curry looking for him diving to the rim. In his previous two starts, McGee averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 boards and 0.5 blocks in 16.0 minutes. If you're looking for help from a big in the next week in a deeper league, give McGee a loo. Feb 1 - 8:52 PM
Source: Monte Poole on Twitter
More JaVale McGee Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
433552421091010108158.6842658.44803.00027265.62.50.20.20.60.6
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008WAS7515.22.55.2.4940.00.0.0001.42.2.6601.62.33.90.30.80.41.02.16.5
2009WAS6016.12.65.1.5080.00.0.0001.21.9.6381.52.64.10.20.90.31.72.06.4
2010WAS7927.84.27.6.5500.00.0.0001.72.9.5832.85.28.00.51.30.52.42.910.1
2011DEN6125.15.09.0.5560.00.0.0001.32.7.4612.75.17.80.51.40.62.22.711.3
2012DEN7918.13.86.7.5750.00.01.0001.42.4.5912.02.84.80.31.10.42.02.39.1
2013DEN516.03.47.6.4470.00.0.0000.20.21.0002.01.43.40.41.60.21.43.27.0
2014PHI2311.11.83.4.5320.00.0.0001.01.4.6670.81.92.70.10.80.10.91.34.6
2015DAL3410.82.33.9.5750.00.0.0000.51.1.5001.62.43.90.10.60.10.81.45.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008WAS751143191387.49400.000107162.66012017429423613375155489
2009WAS60967156307.50801.00074116.63888155243145116101122386
2010WAS792193332604.55003.000134230.5832234116343810241193232798
2011DEN611533307552.55600.00077167.461163314477318735132166691
2012DEN791433303527.575111.000110186.591158223381249030157184717
2013DEN5801738.44700.000111.0001071728171635
2014PHI232564279.53200.0002233.66718436131822030106
2015DAL3436877134.57501.0001836.500538013332152649172
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 29@POR19331.00000.00013.333123001217
Jan 28LAC11045.80000.000111.000213010229
Jan 25@CHA14111.00000.00000.000011000002
Jan 23@MIA11456.83300.00001.0001451010210
Jan 22@ORL11367.85700.00012.5003141000113
Jan 20@HOU0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 18OKC1612.50001.00002.000022010112

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Stephen Curry
2Shaun Livingston
SG1Klay Thompson
2Ian Clark
3Patrick McCaw
SF1Kevin Durant
2Andre Iguodala
PF1Draymond Green
2David West
3Kevon Looney
4James Michael McAdoo
C1Zaza Pachulia
2JaVale McGee
3Anderson Varejao
4Damian Jones
 

 