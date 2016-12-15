Russell Westbrook | Guard | #0

Latest News Recent News

Russell Westbrook made 12-of-26 field goals and 16-of-18 free throws to finish Wednesday's game with 42 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two 3-pointers and one steal. Westbrook limited himself to four turnovers, well below his historic average of 5.6 per game, and his efforts helped OKC avoid a two-game losing streak. With turnovers excluded in 8-cat formats, he's simply a fantasy wrecking ball -- he and James Harden are currently tied for the league-lead in double-doubles at 23 each, just ahead of Hassan Whiteside (22).

Russell Westbrook hit 16-of-33 shots, 3-of-10 3-pointers and 11-of-13 free throws on his way to 46 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and just four turnovers in Monday's tough 110-108 loss to the Hawks. Just another day at the office for the phenom, who was not pleased after the game after missing his last three shots with the game on the line. Westbrook is having a historic season and hasn't committed more than five turnovers in any of his last four games, which is a step in the right direction. If you own Westbrook and aren't doing well in your league, you're doing it wrong.

Russell Westbrook went off for his 13th triple-double of the season during a 114-101 win over the Suns on Saturday, scoring 26 points with 11 rebounds, 22 assists, two steals, one block and one 3-pointer in 34 minutes. Holy cow. Since at least 1983-84, Westbrook becomes the only player to post a triple-double with more than 25 points and more than 20 dimes. Those 22 assists are a career high for Westbrook and the most by any player this season. On top of that, he shot the ball well, making 9-of-17 from the field. Westbrook recorded his 50th triple-double of his career and is just one of six players ever to do so. He's incredible. Source: Basketball-Reference