Russell Westbrook | Guard | #0

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/12/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (4) / OKC
Russell Westbrook made 12-of-26 field goals and 16-of-18 free throws to finish Wednesday's game with 42 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two 3-pointers and one steal.
Westbrook limited himself to four turnovers, well below his historic average of 5.6 per game, and his efforts helped OKC avoid a two-game losing streak. With turnovers excluded in 8-cat formats, he's simply a fantasy wrecking ball -- he and James Harden are currently tied for the league-lead in double-doubles at 23 each, just ahead of Hassan Whiteside (22). Dec 21 - 11:12 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
2898586629530537288676.426239293.81651157.325915530.910.510.91.35.50.3
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008OKC8232.65.313.4.3980.41.6.2714.35.2.8152.22.74.95.33.31.30.22.315.3
2009OKC8234.35.914.1.4180.31.3.2214.05.1.7801.73.14.98.03.31.30.42.516.1
2010OKC8234.87.517.0.4420.41.3.3306.57.7.8421.53.14.68.23.91.90.42.521.9
2011OKC6635.48.819.2.4570.93.0.3165.26.3.8231.53.14.65.53.61.70.32.223.6
2012OKC8234.98.218.7.4381.23.7.3235.67.0.8001.43.95.27.43.31.80.32.323.2
2013OKC4630.67.517.2.4371.54.7.3185.36.4.8261.24.55.76.93.81.90.22.321.8
2014OKC6734.49.422.0.4261.34.3.2998.19.8.8351.95.47.38.64.42.10.22.728.1
2015OKC8034.48.218.1.4541.34.3.2965.87.2.8121.86.07.810.44.32.00.32.523.5
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008OKC8226714361095.39835129.271349428.815178221399435274110161911256
2009OKC8228154851160.41823104.221329422.780143258401652268108342041322
2010OKC8228536141390.44234103.330531631.842121258379670316155302071793
2011OKC6623345781266.45762196.316340413.82396205301362239112211471558
2012OKC8228646731535.43897300.323460575.800111317428607273145241891903
2013OKC461409346791.43768214.318242293.826552082633191778871041002
2014OKC6723026271471.42686288.299546654.835124364488574293140141841886
2015OKC8027496561444.454101341.296465573.812145481626834342163202001878
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 19ATL1351633.485310.3001113.84629117410246
Dec 17PHO134917.52912.500771.0000111122521326
Dec 14@UTA131725.28025.4001113.8461565510427
Dec 13@POR127719.36825.400441.0002466300120
Dec 11BOS1361426.53825.400712.58339126720337
Dec 9HOU136825.32007.0001112.917191010830327
Dec 5@ATL1341022.45538.375914.6431121312411132

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Russell Westbrook
2Cameron Payne
3Semaj Christon
SG1Victor Oladipo
2Anthony Morrow
3Alex Abrines
SF1Andre Roberson
2Jerami Grant
3Kyle Singler
4Josh Huestis
PF1Domantas Sabonis
2Nick Collison
C1Steven Adams
2Enes Kanter
3Joffrey Lauvergne
4Dakari Johnson
 

 