Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Roster
Ryan Anderson
(F)
George De Paula
(G)
Nene Hilario
(F/C)
Chinanu Onuaku
(C)
Isaiah Taylor
(G)
Trevor Ariza
(G/F)
Eric Gordon
(G)
Shawn Long
(F)
Chris Paul
(G)
P.J. Tucker
(G/F)
Tarik Black
(F/C)
James Harden
(G)
Luc Mbah a Moute
(F)
Zhou Qi
(C)
Jarrod Uthoff
(F)
Bobby Brown
(G)
Isaiah Hartenstein
(C)
Cameron Oliver
(F)
Tim Quarterman
(G)
Troy Williams
(F)
Clint Capela
(F/C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Luc Mbah a Moute | Forward | #12
Team:
Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 9/9/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 230
College:
UCLA
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (7) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Luc Mbah a Moute has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Rockets.
Mbah a Moute will provide Houston with some emergency depth at the forward spots, but he won't be getting enough consistent minutes to make a difference in fantasy hoops. It's reportedly a one-year deal for the minimum, so Mbah a Moute will again be an unrestricted free agent in 2018.
Jul 16 - 5:44 PM
Source:
Chris Haynes on Twitter
The Clippers are "still engaged" with free agent Luc Mbah a Moute, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Clippers signed Danilo Gallinari this summer, but could still certainly use Mbah a Moute as depth off the bench. Mbah a Moute provided L.A. with solid defense while averaging 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes per game last season. He can be ignored in standard fantasy leagues.
Jul 14 - 9:20 AM
Source:
Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
The Raptors have discussed signing Luc Mbah a Moute, according to Michael Grange of Rogers Sportsnet.
With the free agent market drying up, Mbah a Moute is one of the more attractive forwards still available. His numbers don't jump off the page, but he's a solid, reliable veteran that would be a solid addition for a competitive team looking to add defense and depth.
Jul 13 - 9:32 AM
Source:
Michael Grange on Twitter
Luc Mbah a Moute has declined his player option for the 2017-18 season.
He's leaving $2.3 million on the table, but this was an expected move as the 30-year-old veteran looks to secure a long-term deal and take advantage of the rising salary cap. He averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes per game last season and is unlikely to hold fantasy value regardless of where he lands.
Jun 29 - 12:02 PM
Source:
Chris Haynes on Twitter
Luc Mbah a Moute agrees to deal with Houston
Jul 16 - 5:44 PM
Clippers still engaged with Luc Mbah a Moute
Jul 14 - 9:20 AM
Raps interested in Luc Mbah a Moute
Jul 13 - 9:32 AM
Luc Mbah a Moute declines player option
Jun 29 - 12:02 PM
More Luc Mbah a Moute Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Rockets Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
80
1785
484
170
39
81
191
378
.505
59
87
.678
43
110
.391
35
46
6.1
2.1
0.5
1.0
0.6
0.4
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
MLW
82
25.8
2.8
6.0
.462
0.0
0.0
.000
1.7
2.3
.729
2.3
3.6
5.9
1.1
1.2
1.1
0.5
2.5
7.2
2009
MLW
73
25.6
2.4
5.1
.480
0.1
0.2
.353
1.3
1.8
.699
2.3
3.1
5.5
1.1
1.0
0.8
0.5
2.5
6.2
2010
MLW
79
26.5
2.5
5.4
.463
0.0
0.1
.000
1.7
2.4
.707
2.1
3.2
5.3
0.9
1.0
0.9
0.4
2.3
6.7
2011
MLW
43
23.5
3.1
6.1
.510
0.0
0.1
.250
1.5
2.4
.641
1.8
3.5
5.3
0.7
0.9
0.9
0.5
2.2
7.7
2012
MLW
58
22.9
2.6
6.5
.401
0.2
0.6
.351
1.2
2.2
.571
1.5
2.9
4.4
0.9
1.2
0.7
0.2
1.4
6.7
2013
MIN
64
15.7
1.4
3.0
.451
0.1
0.3
.235
0.7
1.0
.687
0.9
1.4
2.3
0.6
0.6
0.5
0.2
1.1
3.5
2014
PHI
67
28.6
3.7
9.5
.395
0.9
3.0
.307
1.4
2.4
.589
1.2
3.7
4.9
1.6
1.5
1.2
0.3
1.6
9.9
2015
LAC
75
17.0
1.3
2.8
.454
0.2
0.5
.325
0.4
0.8
.526
0.8
1.5
2.3
0.4
0.5
0.6
0.3
1.3
3.1
2016
LAC
80
22.3
2.4
4.7
.505
0.5
1.4
.391
0.7
1.1
.678
0.6
1.6
2.1
0.5
0.6
1.0
0.4
1.5
6.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
MLW
82
2113
227
491
.462
0
4
.000
140
192
.729
189
298
487
87
100
87
45
204
594
2009
MLW
73
1866
177
369
.480
6
17
.353
93
133
.699
171
229
400
81
70
60
39
181
453
2010
MLW
79
2095
198
428
.463
0
7
.000
133
188
.707
169
251
420
68
77
72
28
180
529
2011
MLW
43
1009
133
261
.510
1
4
.250
66
103
.641
77
150
227
29
39
40
22
93
333
2012
MLW
58
1328
151
377
.401
13
37
.351
72
126
.571
89
167
256
55
70
42
14
82
387
2013
MIN
64
1002
87
193
.451
4
17
.235
46
67
.687
56
90
146
36
40
31
14
68
224
2014
PHI
67
1916
251
636
.395
62
202
.307
96
163
.589
82
246
328
106
99
81
21
104
660
2015
LAC
75
1278
94
207
.454
13
40
.325
30
57
.526
60
111
171
30
34
44
19
100
231
2016
LAC
80
1785
191
378
.505
43
110
.391
59
87
.678
44
126
170
39
46
81
35
122
484
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Apr 12
SAC
1
33
6
8
.750
2
3
.667
0
3
.000
0
3
3
0
2
0
1
1
14
Apr 10
HOU
1
24
6
8
.750
1
1
1.000
2
2
1.000
1
1
2
3
0
2
0
2
15
Apr 8
@SA
1
35
4
7
.571
0
1
.000
2
4
.500
1
1
2
1
0
2
0
1
10
Apr 5
DAL
1
37
2
9
.222
0
4
.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
4
Apr 1
LAK
1
22
3
5
.600
1
1
1.000
0
0
.000
0
1
1
0
0
0
2
3
7
Mar 30
@PHO
1
32
3
5
.600
2
2
1.000
1
2
.500
0
1
1
0
2
1
0
0
9
Mar 29
WAS
1
22
2
2
1.000
0
0
.000
1
3
.333
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
2
5
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
Chris Paul
2
Isaiah Taylor
3
George De Paula
4
Bobby Brown
SG
1
James Harden
2
Eric Gordon
3
Tim Quarterman
SF
1
Trevor Ariza
2
P.J. Tucker
3
Luc Mbah a Moute
4
Troy Williams
PF
1
Ryan Anderson
2
Shawn Long
3
Cameron Oliver
4
Jarrod Uthoff
C
1
Clint Capela
2
Nene Hilario
3
Isaiah Hartenstein
4
Chinanu Onuaku
5
Zhou Qi
Headlines
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Mike Gallagher goes over the teams at Las Vegas Summer League.
More NBA Columns
»
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
»
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
»
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
»
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
»
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
»
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
»
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
»
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
NBA Headlines
»
Luc Mbah a Moute agrees to deal with Houston
»
Lonzo Ball drops a 14-9-7 line in victory
»
Kyle Kuzma continues stellar run, scores 26
»
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posts 15-13 line
»
Caris LeVert scores 23 points vs. Lakers
»
Yogi Ferrell scores 20 points in Mavs victory
»
Wayne Selden scores 24 in win vs. Heat
»
Woj: Melo expects NYK to resume trade talks
»
Ante Zizic will not play against the Mavs
»
Jayson Tatum (knee) out again for Saturday
»
Caleb 'Biggie' Swanigan looks great again
»
MRI reveals bruise for Georgios Papagiannis
NBA Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
