Luc Mbah a Moute | Forward | #12 Team: Houston Rockets Age / DOB: (30) / 9/9/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'8' / 230 College: UCLA Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (7) / MLW Contract: view contract details 2017-18: UFA

Luc Mbah a Moute has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Rockets. Mbah a Moute will provide Houston with some emergency depth at the forward spots, but he won't be getting enough consistent minutes to make a difference in fantasy hoops. It's reportedly a one-year deal for the minimum, so Mbah a Moute will again be an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

The Clippers are "still engaged" with free agent Luc Mbah a Moute, according to Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of ESPN. The Clippers signed Danilo Gallinari this summer, but could still certainly use Mbah a Moute as depth off the bench. Mbah a Moute provided L.A. with solid defense while averaging 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.3 minutes per game last season. He can be ignored in standard fantasy leagues. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski‏ on Twitter

The Raptors have discussed signing Luc Mbah a Moute, according to Michael Grange of Rogers Sportsnet. With the free agent market drying up, Mbah a Moute is one of the more attractive forwards still available. His numbers don't jump off the page, but he's a solid, reliable veteran that would be a solid addition for a competitive team looking to add defense and depth. Source: Michael Grange on Twitter