Luc Mbah a Moute | Forward | #12

Team: Houston Rockets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/9/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 230
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (7) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Luc Mbah a Moute has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Rockets.
Mbah a Moute will provide Houston with some emergency depth at the forward spots, but he won't be getting enough consistent minutes to make a difference in fantasy hoops. It's reportedly a one-year deal for the minimum, so Mbah a Moute will again be an unrestricted free agent in 2018. Jul 16 - 5:44 PM
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
8017854841703981191378.5055987.67843110.39135466.12.10.51.00.60.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MLW8225.82.86.0.4620.00.0.0001.72.3.7292.33.65.91.11.21.10.52.57.2
2009MLW7325.62.45.1.4800.10.2.3531.31.8.6992.33.15.51.11.00.80.52.56.2
2010MLW7926.52.55.4.4630.00.1.0001.72.4.7072.13.25.30.91.00.90.42.36.7
2011MLW4323.53.16.1.5100.00.1.2501.52.4.6411.83.55.30.70.90.90.52.27.7
2012MLW5822.92.66.5.4010.20.6.3511.22.2.5711.52.94.40.91.20.70.21.46.7
2013MIN6415.71.43.0.4510.10.3.2350.71.0.6870.91.42.30.60.60.50.21.13.5
2014PHI6728.63.79.5.3950.93.0.3071.42.4.5891.23.74.91.61.51.20.31.69.9
2015LAC7517.01.32.8.4540.20.5.3250.40.8.5260.81.52.30.40.50.60.31.33.1
2016LAC8022.32.44.7.5050.51.4.3910.71.1.6780.61.62.10.50.61.00.41.56.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008MLW822113227491.46204.000140192.729189298487871008745204594
2009MLW731866177369.480617.35393133.69917122940081706039181453
2010MLW792095198428.46307.000133188.70716925142068777228180529
2011MLW431009133261.51014.25066103.641771502272939402293333
2012MLW581328151377.4011337.35172126.571891672565570421482387
2013MIN64100287193.451417.2354667.68756901463640311468224
2014PHI671916251636.39562202.30796163.58982246328106998121104660
2015LAC75127894207.4541340.3253057.5266011117130344419100231
2016LAC801785191378.50543110.3915987.6784412617039468135122484
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Apr 12SAC13368.75023.66703.0000330201114
Apr 10HOU12468.750111.000221.0001123020215
Apr 8@SA13547.57101.00024.5001121020110
Apr 5DAL13729.22204.00000.000011101004
Apr 1LAK12235.600111.00000.000011000237
Mar 30@PHO13235.600221.00012.500011021009
Mar 29WAS122221.00000.00013.333011001025
 

 