Marreese Speights | Center/Forward | #5

Team: Los Angeles Clippers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/4/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 255
College: Florida
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (16) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Marreese Speights scored a season-high 23 points with 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 27 minutes in Monday's 120-98 win over the Thunder.
He scored 10 of his points in garbage time during the fourth quarter, but Speights was on fire all night, hitting 8-of-15 shots from the field and 4-of-4 from the line. Speights is a per-minute monster, but the problem is that he's only eclipsed the 20-minute mark one time in January (tonight). With Blake Griffin (knee) nearing a return, it's tough to get excited about this. We'll let you know if his role grows. Jan 17 - 1:24 AM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
426804192053212138304.4548699.86957144.396222910.04.90.80.30.70.5
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008PHI7916.03.26.4.5020.00.1.2501.31.7.7731.62.23.70.40.60.30.72.37.7
2009PHI6216.43.47.2.4770.00.1.0001.72.3.7451.42.74.10.60.80.50.52.58.6
2010PHI6411.52.34.5.4950.00.1.2500.91.1.7531.02.33.30.50.60.10.31.95.4
2011MEM6022.43.78.1.4530.00.1.0001.41.8.7712.24.06.20.81.20.40.52.58.8
2012CLE7916.43.37.4.4450.00.1.3001.72.2.7711.83.04.90.61.00.30.72.28.3
2013GS 7912.52.55.6.4410.10.4.2581.41.7.8211.32.43.70.40.80.10.41.96.4
2014GS 7615.84.28.5.4920.10.2.2782.02.3.8431.42.84.30.91.10.30.42.510.4
2015GS 7211.62.76.3.4320.30.9.3871.31.6.8251.12.33.30.80.90.30.51.67.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008PHI791261252502.50228.250102132.77312317029330462756181608
2009PHI621016212444.47705.000108145.7458516725236512934152532
2010PHI64736144291.49514.2505573.753641462103040819120344
2011MEM601344221488.45303.00084109.77113324137448742129147526
2012CLE791295260584.445310.300135175.77114624038647802453175658
2013GS 79985195442.441831.258110134.82110118929032661034148508
2014GS 761204318646.492518.278150178.84310921632572822034189791
2015GS 72836197456.4322462.38794114.8257716223961661934117512
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 14LAK11534.75023.667111.000022000159
Jan 11ORL11657.71434.75001.0000331200313
Jan 8MIA11468.75035.600441.0001011101619
Jan 6@SAC111211.18215.200221.0004711100027
Jan 4MEM11316.16714.250221.000246210055
Jan 2PHO11814.25012.500661.000066010229
Dec 31@OKC12559.55646.667441.0000550300418

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Chris Paul
2Austin Rivers
3Raymond Felton
SG1J.J. Redick
2Jamal Crawford
SF1Luc Mbah a Moute
2Wes Johnson
3Paul Pierce
4Alan Anderson
PF1Blake Griffin
2Brandon Bass
3Brice Johnson
C1DeAndre Jordan
2Marreese Speights
3Diamond Stone
 

 