Marreese Speights scored a season-high 23 points with 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three 3-pointers in 27 minutes in Monday's 120-98 win over the Thunder. He scored 10 of his points in garbage time during the fourth quarter, but Speights was on fire all night, hitting 8-of-15 shots from the field and 4-of-4 from the line. Speights is a per-minute monster, but the problem is that he's only eclipsed the 20-minute mark one time in January (tonight). With Blake Griffin (knee) nearing a return, it's tough to get excited about this. We'll let you know if his role grows.

Marreese Speights scored 13 efficient points off the bench on Wednesday, hitting 5-of-6 shots with three 3-pointers, three rebounds and one assist in a home win vs. the Magic. Speights has made at least one three-pointer in 14 straight games, the longest streak of his career. He's managed to carve out late-round value in Blake Griffin's absence despite playing just 16.9 minutes over the past month. During that time he's established a nice rapport with Chris Paul -- coming into this game, Speights had a 72.7 effective FG percentage off passes from CP3. That said, he's an atypical fantasy big man whose primary virtues have been 3-pointers and FT%. Source: Clippers PR on Twitter

Marreese Speights was ultra-efficient on Sunday, going 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line on his way to 19 points, three 3-pointers, two boards, one assist, one block and one turnover. Speights did all of his damage in a mere 14 minutes off the bench, and he's been a per-minute monster ever since Blake Griffin (knee) went down. Unfortunately, his playing time has been too sporadic to trust him in standard leagues, so he's just a low-end asset to own in deep leagues for those seeking some help in the 3-point department.