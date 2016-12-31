Nicolas Batum | Guard/Forward | #5

Latest News Recent News

Nicolas Batum made a career-high 13-of-15 free throws on Wednesday, finishing a win vs. OKC with a season-high 28 points, four assists, three rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer. Batum is averaging a career-best 3.7 free throw attempts this season, which is terrific news for fantasy owners since he's an 83.5 percent career shooter. He's returned top-50 overall roto value but is surging over the past few weeks as a top-20 player. He's unlikely to maintain his recent gaudy pace, but is still a lock to finish with early-round value. Source: Hornets PR on Twitter

Nicolas Batum hit 7-of-17 shots and a 3-pointer for 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal in Monday's win, also knocking down all four of his free throws. Batum has been shooting the ball very well lately and is really filling up the stat sheet, averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers on 47 percent shooting over his last five games. He really struggled with his shot over the first half of December, but has been money ever since a 3-of-13 shooting disaster on Dec. 17. He has also compiled two double-doubles and a triple-double in three of his last seven games.

Nicolas Batum hit 5-of-11 shots for 13 points with six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one 3-pointer on Saturday against the Cavs Batum was quiet offensively, but helped fantasy owners with his peripheral stats. The 11 field goal attempts marked the fewest he has attempted since Dec. 9. He should get back on track against the Bulls on Monday, a team he triple-doubled against several games ago.