Nicolas Batum | Guard/Forward | #5

Team: Charlotte Hornets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/14/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 200
College: France
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (25) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Nicolas Batum made a career-high 13-of-15 free throws on Wednesday, finishing a win vs. OKC with a season-high 28 points, four assists, three rebounds, one block and one 3-pointer.
Batum is averaging a career-best 3.7 free throw attempts this season, which is terrific news for fantasy owners since he's an 83.5 percent career shooter. He's returned top-50 overall roto value but is surging over the past few weeks as a top-20 player. He's unlikely to maintain his recent gaudy pace, but is still a lock to finish with early-round value. Jan 4 - 10:05 PM
Source: Hornets PR on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
34118350525820141171423.404104126.82559175.337148214.97.65.91.22.40.4
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008POR7918.42.04.6.4460.82.1.3690.50.7.8081.11.72.80.90.60.60.51.85.4
2009POR3724.83.87.2.5191.53.6.4091.21.4.8430.92.93.81.20.70.60.72.210.1
2010POR8031.64.610.1.4551.54.3.3451.72.1.8411.43.24.51.51.00.90.62.412.4
2011POR5930.44.910.9.4511.84.6.3912.32.7.8361.43.24.61.41.51.01.01.813.9
2012POR7338.44.811.4.4232.36.1.3722.42.9.8481.34.35.64.92.61.21.11.914.3
2013POR8236.14.610.0.4651.84.9.3612.02.5.8031.46.07.55.12.50.90.71.913.0
2014POR7133.53.48.5.4001.44.4.3241.21.4.8570.95.05.94.81.91.10.61.59.4
2015CHA7035.05.312.5.4262.05.7.3482.32.7.8490.85.36.15.82.90.90.61.614.9
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008POR791454161361.44662168.3694252.8088413622074505040139426
2009POR37919139268.51954132.4094351.843321091414427242583375
2010POR802525367807.455118342.345138164.841109252361123836849194990
2011POR591793289641.451107274.391133159.8368119027184905760105818
2012POR732806352833.423165444.372178210.8489731541236019091831391047
2013POR822958381819.465145402.361163203.80311649561142020875571561070
2014POR712380240600.400100309.3248498.857623544163411327840106664
2015CHA702453372873.426139399.348163192.8495537342840320565431141046
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 2@CHI136717.41213.333441.0002465210219
Dec 31CLE135511.45512.500221.0000668202013
Dec 29MIA136717.41205.00023.667310138331016
Dec 28@ORL130812.66734.750111.0000998310220
Dec 26@BKN137716.43826.333881.0000555130224
Dec 23CHI140715.46715.20056.833291110211020
Dec 20LAK137812.66723.667551.00014510410123

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1Kemba Walker
2Ramon Sessions
3Brian Roberts
SG1Nicolas Batum
2Marco Belinelli
3Treveon Graham
SF1Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
2Jeremy Lamb
PF1Marvin Williams
2Frank Kaminsky
C1Cody Zeller
2Roy Hibbert
3Spencer Hawes
 

 