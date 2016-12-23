Serge Ibaka | Center/Forward | #7 Team: Orlando Magic Age / DOB: (27) / 9/18/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'10' / 235 College: Republic of Congo Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (24) / OKC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $12,250,000 2017-18: UFA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Serge Ibaka has been ejected for two technical fouls against the Hawks on Wednesday. He picked up his second technical for arguing with referee Lauren Holtkamp. Ibaka may have had a case because it looked like the ball didn't go out off him. Moving forward, this shouldn't result in any further punishment. Ibaka finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.

Serge Ibaka scored 19 points with 11 rebounds, five blocks, two assists, two steals and one triple in Friday's 109-90 win over the Lakers. The Magic recorded a team-record nine blocks in the first quarter alone. This was Ibaka's third double-double of the season and his second game with 15+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ blocks. He finished 8-of-15 from the field and 2-of-3 from the line with one turnover, and he's now scored 19 or more points in three straight games with a combined eight 3-pointers in that span. With that said, Monday's matchup with Memphis could slow him down, as they are the top-ranked defensive team in the NBA. Source: Magic PR on Twitter

Serge Ibaka scored 23 points with 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and three 3-pointers against the Knicks on Thursday. He scored 20 points on Tuesday and now has two streaks of multiple games with at least 20 points. He didn't have any of those streaks last year, which may have been part of the reason he's on the Magic now. Ibaka has been rock solid in fantasy with third-round value in standard leagues this season.