Serge Ibaka | Center/Forward | #7

Team: Orlando Magic
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'10' / 235
College: Republic of Congo
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (24) / OKC
Serge Ibaka has been ejected for two technical fouls against the Hawks on Wednesday.
He picked up his second technical for arguing with referee Lauren Holtkamp. Ibaka may have had a case because it looked like the ball didn't go out off him. Moving forward, this shouldn't result in any further punishment. Ibaka finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes. Jan 4 - 9:20 PM
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
3610975642454019229461.4975365.81553134.396643915.76.81.10.51.11.8
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009OKC7318.12.85.1.5430.00.0.5000.81.3.6301.93.55.40.10.90.31.32.76.3
2010OKC8227.04.17.5.5430.00.0.0001.72.2.7502.65.07.60.30.90.42.43.39.9
2011OKC6627.14.07.4.5350.00.0.3331.21.8.6612.94.67.50.41.20.53.72.79.1
2012OKC8031.15.69.7.5730.30.7.3511.82.4.7492.84.97.70.51.60.43.02.713.2
2013OKC8132.96.512.1.5360.30.7.3831.92.5.7842.86.08.81.01.50.52.72.915.1
2014OKC6433.15.812.3.4761.23.2.3761.41.7.8362.15.77.80.91.50.52.43.014.3
2015OKC7832.15.311.1.4790.82.4.3261.21.6.7521.85.06.80.81.40.51.92.712.6
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2009OKC731320201370.54312.5005892.63013825939710682597194461
2010OKC822217335617.54301.000138184.750214408622227131198267808
2011OKC661791262490.53513.33378118.661193305498287933241179603
2012OKC802486446778.5732057.351143191.74922239561743125282422131055
2013OKC812667524978.5362360.383156199.78422448570985123392192331227
2014OKC642119374786.47677205.37692110.836135364499559730155194917
2015OKC782504416869.47960184.32691121.7521413925336610838148211983
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Jan 2@NY1311020.50025.40000.0002460100422
Jan 1@IND132817.47105.00012.5002461012217
Dec 28CHA130914.64325.40000.0002573103120
Dec 26MEM124611.54526.333221.0001563100316
Dec 23LAK130815.53314.25023.66738112125319
Dec 22@NY1321018.55637.42900.00037101301223
Dec 20@MIA140815.53345.80000.0003692111520

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1D.J. Augustin
2Elfrid Payton
3C.J. Watson
SG1Evan Fournier
2Jodie Meeks
3C.J. Wilcox
SF1Aaron Gordon
2Jeff Green
3Mario Hezonja
4Damjan Rudez
PF1Serge Ibaka
2Arinze Onuaku
C1Bismack Biyombo
2Nikola Vucevic
3Stephen Zimmerman
 

 