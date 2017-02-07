Player Page

Alexis Ajinca | Center | #42

Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/6/1988
Ht / Wt:  7'2' / 248
College: France
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (20) / CHA
Contract: view contract details
Alexis Ajinca is starting next to Anthony Davis on Monday vs. the Suns.
Terrence Jones (thumb) and Dante Cunningham (personal) are both out, so this will give the Pelicans a chance to showcase Ajinca for a potential trade. He's prone to foul trouble and probably isn't going to see a heavy workload anyways, so there's no reason to stream him in most leagues. We should see more of Donatas Motiejunas tonight. Feb 13 - 8:23 PM
Source: Craig Grialou on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
212979091784086.4651014.71403.00015174.34.30.30.40.80.7
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008CHA315.80.82.2.3620.00.1.0000.60.9.7140.30.71.00.10.40.20.21.12.3
2009CHA64.80.81.7.5000.00.0.0000.00.2.0000.20.50.70.00.30.20.20.81.7
2010TOR3410.01.73.9.4440.41.0.3530.40.5.7220.51.82.30.30.50.30.62.14.2
2013NO 5617.02.44.4.5460.00.0.0001.01.2.8361.73.34.90.71.10.40.83.35.9
2014NO 6814.12.74.8.5500.00.0.0001.21.5.8181.53.14.60.71.00.30.82.26.5
2015NO 5914.62.55.3.4760.00.0.0000.91.1.8391.33.34.60.50.90.30.62.36.0
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008CHA311812569.36202.0002028.71492130312763470
2009CHA629510.50000.00001.0001340211510
2010TOR3434159133.4441234.3531318.7221761781018111973143
2013NO 56952136249.54601.0005667.8369418327740632346187328
2014NO 68956181329.55000.0008199.81810421131547692151151443
2015NO 59863150315.47601.0005262.8397519426931541936134352
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Feb 12@SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 10@MIN0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 8UTA0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 6PHO0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 4@WAS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Feb 1@DET0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Jan 31@TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000

