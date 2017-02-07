Alexis Ajinca | Center | #42

Latest News Recent News

Alexis Ajinca is starting next to Anthony Davis on Monday vs. the Suns. Terrence Jones (thumb) and Dante Cunningham (personal) are both out, so this will give the Pelicans a chance to showcase Ajinca for a potential trade. He's prone to foul trouble and probably isn't going to see a heavy workload anyways, so there's no reason to stream him in most leagues. We should see more of Donatas Motiejunas tonight. Source: Craig Grialou on Twitter

Alexis Ajinca (personal) was active for Sunday's game, but he finished with a healthy DNP-CD. The Pelicans are 3.0 games behind the No. 8 seed Nuggets, with three teams in between them -- the Mavericks, Kings and Trail Blazers. Ajinca has been an afterthought in the Pelicans' rotation this season, and he's reportedly asked for a trade, but it would require an ideal location for him to emerge with any fantasy appeal.

Alexis Ajinca (personal) will not play Friday vs. Minnesota. No word as to why Ajinca, who has been mentioned in a flurry of trade rumors this week, is away from the team. However, he is not a part of the Pelicans rotation, so there is no fantasy impact associated with his absence. Source: Pelicans PR on Twitter