Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Basketball Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals 'very much in' on Twins 2B Dozier
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Matchups: Lions at Cowboys
Dec 26
Dose: AFC Playoffs Set
Dec 26
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Donte Moncrief undergoing MRI on shoulder
Chargers say Melvin Gordon still day to day
Chargers place RB Farrow on injured reserve
Broncos likely to start Paxton Lynch Week 17
Big Ben, Le'Veon likely to rest versus Browns
Texans to start Tom Savage against Tennessee
Gruden labels Jordan Reed, D-Jax 'day to day'
Carlos Hyde (knee) doesn't require surgery
Redskins' Kelley day to day with 'sore' knee
Kubiak leaves door open for Lynch to start
Rivera: Cam might have to change his style
Tyler Eifert (back) officially out for Wk 17
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Josh Richardson has sharp pain in R wrist
Whiteside admits he's not 100 percent healthy
Michael Carter-Williams expects to play Mon.
Hill, Burks get in limited practice on Monday
Terrence Jones is expected to play on Monday
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Monday
Marco Belinelli (ankle) doubtful for Monday
Chris Paul (hamstring) could play Wednesday
Dion Waiters (groin) progressing, out Tuesday
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Monday
SVG: Pistons rotations fluid game-to-game
Leuer, Morris expected to start again Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Steven Stamkos 'doing fine' in his recovery
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Standout UVA S Blanding coming back for 2017
Wyoming standout RB Hill opts for NFL Draft
Leach says QB Luke Falk returning for 2017
Fitzgerald rushes for 132 yards, two scores
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
Feldman: RB McNichols will declare for NFL
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Llorente stays hot but Swans continue to sink
Moyes denied points in Old Trafford return
Gray edges Burnley to victory over 'Boro
Hammers win, Ayew opens account v old club
Everton back to winning ways vs. Leicester
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Alec Burks
(G)
Derrick Favors
(F/C)
George Hill
(G)
Joe Johnson
(G/F)
Raul Neto
(G)
Boris Diaw
(F/C)
Rudy Gobert
(C)
Rodney Hood
(G/F)
Trey Lyles
(F)
Jeff Withey
(C)
Dante Exum
(G)
Gordon Hayward
(G/F)
Joe Ingles
(G/F)
Shelvin Mack
(G)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
George Hill | Guard | #3
Team:
Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/4/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 188
College:
IUPUI
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (26) / SA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: $8,000,000 2017-18: UFA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
George Hill (toe) and Alec Burks (ankle) were both partial participants in Monday's practice.
It doesn't sound like Utah did a lot in the session, but this is a major step in the right direction and it's the first official participation for Hill since December 1. Hill has been limited to just 11 games to date, while Burks hasn't played at all this season. We should get more information on the status of both guys this week, but Hill is the player that fantasy GMs will want to track closely. He should not be floating on any waiver wires right now.
Dec 26 - 4:03 PM
Source:
David Locke on Twitter
George Hill (toe) is expected to remain on the sidelines for all three of Utah's games this week.
While the Jazz do not provide timetables on their injured players, Aaron Falk of the Salt Lake Tribune reports that Utah is hopeful to get Hill back on the court by next week, or by Utah's upcoming east coast road trip at the latest. Hill has progressed to shooting jumpers, and he was spotted going through an "intense" workout during Tuesday morning's shootaround, so he is making progress. Still, he should remain on your bench this week, and it'll be Dante Exum and Shelvin Mack splitting the point guard minutes in his absence with Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood doing more offensively.
Dec 20 - 5:17 PM
Source:
Salt Lake Tribune
George Hill (toe) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Warriors.
This update is not surprising, as Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters on Sunday that George Hill's timetable could be measured on a "week-to-week" basis. Tuesday will be the 10th straight game Hill has missed due to the toe injury. Dante Exum and Shelvin Mack will continue to soak up the minutes Hill leaves on the table, with Mack being the more desirable fantasy option of the two. For what it's worth, Hill was spotted getting up jumpers at shootaround, although with limited verticality.
Dec 20 - 2:06 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Jazz coach Quin Snyder said that George Hill's (toe) timetable could be measured on a "week-to-week" basis.
Hill has missed nine games as he deals with a stubborn sprained toe. When asked about the injury, Snyder said, "I don't think it's day-to-day. It's days-to-days, week-to-week." Dante Exum will continue to start in his place, but Shelvin Mack is a more appealing fantasy option who is playing more minutes despite coming off the bench. Hill's owners have no choice but to hold him and hope for good news.
Dec 18 - 6:23 PM
Source:
Jody Genessy on Twitter
Hill, Burks get in limited practice on Monday
Dec 26 - 4:03 PM
George Hill (toe) likely out for next 3 games
Dec 20 - 5:17 PM
George Hill (toe) will not play on Tuesday
Dec 20 - 2:06 PM
George Hill (toe) considered week-to-week
Dec 18 - 6:23 PM
More George Hill Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Paul
LAC
(5942)
2
V. Oladipo
OKC
(5184)
3
B. Griffin
LAC
(4815)
4
K. Love
CLE
(4722)
5
D. Howard
ATL
(4666)
6
R. Gay
SAC
(4665)
7
G. Hill
UTA
(4626)
8
J. Smith
CLE
(4368)
9
D. Nowitzki
DAL
(4223)
10
J. Barea
DAL
(3837)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Utah Jazz Tickets
Season Stats
Season Totals
Per Game Avg.
GM
Min
Pts
Reb
Ast
Stl
FGM
FGA
FG%
FTM
FTA
FT%
3PTM
3PTA
3PT%
Blk
TO
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
TOPG
BPG
11
360
220
39
46
12
78
146
.534
38
43
.884
26
57
.456
2
15
20.0
3.5
4.2
1.1
1.4
0.2
Career Averages
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
SA
77
16.5
1.9
4.8
.403
0.3
0.9
.329
1.5
1.9
.781
0.4
1.7
2.1
1.8
1.0
0.6
0.3
1.9
5.7
2009
SA
78
29.2
4.5
9.5
.478
1.0
2.4
.399
2.3
3.0
.772
0.5
2.1
2.6
2.9
1.3
0.9
0.3
2.8
12.4
2010
SA
76
28.3
3.8
8.3
.453
1.0
2.7
.377
3.1
3.6
.863
0.3
2.3
2.6
2.5
1.3
0.9
0.3
2.0
11.6
2011
IND
50
25.5
3.4
7.6
.442
1.1
2.9
.367
1.8
2.3
.778
0.6
2.4
3.0
2.9
1.0
0.8
0.3
2.0
9.6
2012
IND
76
34.5
5.1
11.5
.443
1.7
4.6
.368
2.3
2.8
.817
0.6
3.1
3.7
4.7
1.5
1.1
0.3
1.8
14.2
2013
IND
76
32.1
3.6
8.1
.442
1.3
3.4
.365
1.9
2.3
.807
0.7
3.0
3.7
3.5
1.2
1.0
0.3
2.1
10.3
2014
IND
43
29.4
5.9
12.4
.477
1.6
4.5
.358
2.6
3.3
.790
0.6
3.6
4.2
5.1
1.6
1.0
0.3
2.6
16.1
2015
IND
74
34.1
4.4
10.0
.441
1.7
4.2
.408
1.5
2.0
.760
0.8
3.2
4.0
3.5
1.4
1.1
0.2
2.0
12.1
Career Stats
Career
FG
3PT
FT
Rebounds
Misc.
Year
Team
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
2008
SA
77
1274
150
372
.403
24
73
.329
114
146
.781
30
128
158
136
74
45
21
150
438
2009
SA
78
2277
353
738
.478
75
188
.399
183
237
.772
42
163
205
226
101
69
26
222
964
2010
SA
76
2147
287
633
.453
77
204
.377
233
270
.863
24
175
199
193
99
66
21
153
884
2011
IND
50
1274
168
380
.442
54
147
.367
91
117
.778
31
120
151
145
52
42
17
98
481
2012
IND
76
2622
386
871
.443
130
353
.368
174
213
.817
47
237
284
355
116
81
26
134
1076
2013
IND
76
2436
272
616
.442
95
260
.365
142
176
.807
53
230
283
265
92
75
23
158
781
2014
IND
43
1266
255
535
.477
69
193
.358
113
143
.790
25
154
179
220
69
44
14
111
692
2015
IND
74
2526
326
739
.441
128
314
.408
114
150
.760
58
240
298
259
101
83
17
149
894
Game Log
Complete Game Log
Game
FG
3PT
FT.
Rebounds.
Misc.
Date
Opp
G
Min
M
A
%
M
A
%
M
A
%
Off
Def
Tot
Ast
TO
Stl
Blk
PF
Pts
Dec 23
TOR
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 21
SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 20
@GS
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 18
@MEM
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 16
DAL
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 14
OKC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Dec 10
SAC
0
0
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
All Positions
Pos
Role
Name
PG
1
George Hill
Sidelined
George Hill (toe) and Alec Burks (ankle) were both partial participants in Monday's practice.
It doesn't sound like Utah did a lot in the session, but this is a major step in the right direction and it's the first official participation for Hill since December 1. Hill has been limited to just 11 games to date, while Burks hasn't played at all this season. We should get more information on the status of both guys this week, but Hill is the player that fantasy GMs will want to track closely. He should not be floating on any waiver wires right now.
Dec 26
2
Dante Exum
Sidelined
Dante Exum (patellar tendinitis) will be re-evaluated in one week.
He tore his ACL on his left knee earlier in his NBA career and he's dealt with left knee problems before this season, so it makes sense to shut him down. With George Hill (toe) out as well, Shelvin Mack becomes an enticing DFS play at a reasonable price, and should have decent value in season-long leagues with both point guards out of the lineup. In the last five games, Mack averaged 28.6 minutes, 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
Dec 22
3
Shelvin Mack
4
Raul Neto
SG
1
Rodney Hood
2
Alec Burks
Sidelined
Alec Burks (ankle) was a partial participant in Monday's practice.
It's the first practice for Burks since having surgery back on November 1, so Burks is progressing in the right direction. Unfortunately, the 2011 No. 12 overall pick has been plagued by injuries and can't be relied upon for anything even in the deepest of fantasy leagues. Utah will undoubtedly slow-play his eventual return to action, treating him with kid gloves along the way.
Dec 26
3
Joe Ingles
SF
1
Gordon Hayward
2
Joe Johnson
PF
1
Derrick Favors
2
Trey Lyles
3
Boris Diaw
C
1
Rudy Gobert
2
Jeff Withey
Headlines
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Jonas Nader updates his NBA power rankings for Week 10, with the Cavaliers moving up to No. 1 at the expense of the Warriors.
More NBA Columns
»
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
»
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
»
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
»
Jabari Parker's Process
Dec 25
»
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
»
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
»
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
»
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA Headlines
»
Whiteside admits he's not 100 percent healthy
»
Michael Carter-Williams expects to play Mon.
»
Hill, Burks get in limited practice on Monday
»
Terrence Jones is expected to play on Monday
»
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Monday
»
Marco Belinelli (ankle) doubtful for Monday
»
Chris Paul (hamstring) could play Wednesday
»
Dion Waiters (groin) progressing, out Tuesday
»
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Monday
»
SVG: Pistons rotations fluid game-to-game
»
Leuer, Morris expected to start again Monday
»
Tobias Harris expected to come off bench Mon.
NBA Links
»
Capitalize on NBA injuries with CourtIQ
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Get the Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Fast Break: Volume 1
»
Latest NBA injuries
»
NBA Depth Charts
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved