George Hill | Guard | #3 Team: Utah Jazz Age / DOB: (30) / 5/4/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 188 College: IUPUI Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (26) / SA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: $8,000,000 2017-18: UFA

George Hill (toe) and Alec Burks (ankle) were both partial participants in Monday's practice. It doesn't sound like Utah did a lot in the session, but this is a major step in the right direction and it's the first official participation for Hill since December 1. Hill has been limited to just 11 games to date, while Burks hasn't played at all this season. We should get more information on the status of both guys this week, but Hill is the player that fantasy GMs will want to track closely. He should not be floating on any waiver wires right now. Source: David Locke on Twitter

George Hill (toe) is expected to remain on the sidelines for all three of Utah's games this week. While the Jazz do not provide timetables on their injured players, Aaron Falk of the Salt Lake Tribune reports that Utah is hopeful to get Hill back on the court by next week, or by Utah's upcoming east coast road trip at the latest. Hill has progressed to shooting jumpers, and he was spotted going through an "intense" workout during Tuesday morning's shootaround, so he is making progress. Still, he should remain on your bench this week, and it'll be Dante Exum and Shelvin Mack splitting the point guard minutes in his absence with Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood doing more offensively. Source: Salt Lake Tribune

George Hill (toe) will not play on Tuesday vs. the Warriors. This update is not surprising, as Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters on Sunday that George Hill's timetable could be measured on a "week-to-week" basis. Tuesday will be the 10th straight game Hill has missed due to the toe injury. Dante Exum and Shelvin Mack will continue to soak up the minutes Hill leaves on the table, with Mack being the more desirable fantasy option of the two. For what it's worth, Hill was spotted getting up jumpers at shootaround, although with limited verticality. Source: ESPN.com