George Hill | Guard | #3

Team: Utah Jazz
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/4/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 188
College: IUPUI
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (26) / SA
Contract: view contract details
George Hill (toe) and Alec Burks (ankle) were both partial participants in Monday's practice.
It doesn't sound like Utah did a lot in the session, but this is a major step in the right direction and it's the first official participation for Hill since December 1. Hill has been limited to just 11 games to date, while Burks hasn't played at all this season. We should get more information on the status of both guys this week, but Hill is the player that fantasy GMs will want to track closely. He should not be floating on any waiver wires right now. Dec 26 - 4:03 PM
Source: David Locke on Twitter
Season Stats
Season TotalsPer Game Avg.
GMMinPtsRebAstStlFGMFGAFG%FTMFTAFT%3PTM3PTA3PT%BlkTOPPGRPGAPGSPGTOPGBPG
1136022039461278146.5343843.8842657.45621520.03.54.21.11.40.2
Career Averages
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008SA 7716.51.94.8.4030.30.9.3291.51.9.7810.41.72.11.81.00.60.31.95.7
2009SA 7829.24.59.5.4781.02.4.3992.33.0.7720.52.12.62.91.30.90.32.812.4
2010SA 7628.33.88.3.4531.02.7.3773.13.6.8630.32.32.62.51.30.90.32.011.6
2011IND5025.53.47.6.4421.12.9.3671.82.3.7780.62.43.02.91.00.80.32.09.6
2012IND7634.55.111.5.4431.74.6.3682.32.8.8170.63.13.74.71.51.10.31.814.2
2013IND7632.13.68.1.4421.33.4.3651.92.3.8070.73.03.73.51.21.00.32.110.3
2014IND4329.45.912.4.4771.64.5.3582.63.3.7900.63.64.25.11.61.00.32.616.1
2015IND7434.14.410.0.4411.74.2.4081.52.0.7600.83.24.03.51.41.10.22.012.1
Career Stats
CareerFG3PTFTReboundsMisc.
YearTeamGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
2008SA 771274150372.4032473.329114146.78130128158136744521150438
2009SA 782277353738.47875188.399183237.772421632052261016926222964
2010SA 762147287633.45377204.377233270.86324175199193996621153884
2011IND501274168380.44254147.36791117.7783112015114552421798481
2012IND762622386871.443130353.368174213.8174723728435511681261341076
2013IND762436272616.44295260.365142176.80753230283265927523158781
2014IND431266255535.47769193.358113143.79025154179220694414111692
2015IND742526326739.441128314.408114150.760582402982591018317149894
Game LogComplete Game Log
GameFG3PTFT.Rebounds.Misc.
DateOppGMinMA % MA % MA % OffDefTotAstTOStlBlkPFPts
Dec 23TOR0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 21SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 20@GS0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 18@MEM0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 16DAL0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 14OKC0000.00000.00000.000000000000
Dec 10SAC0000.00000.00000.000000000000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
PG1George Hill
2Dante Exum
3Shelvin Mack
4Raul Neto
SG1Rodney Hood
2Alec Burks
3Joe Ingles
SF1Gordon Hayward
2Joe Johnson
PF1Derrick Favors
2Trey Lyles
3Boris Diaw
C1Rudy Gobert
2Jeff Withey
 

 